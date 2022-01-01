Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

Stephen's Delicatessen

review star

No reviews yet

1000 E. 16TH STREET

Hialeah, FL 33010

Order Again

Popular Items

Frita Burger
Reuben
Turkey Club

Starters

Bubbie's Matzo Ball

Bubbie's Matzo Ball

$7.00

Classic Deli item. Matzo made in house, served in chicken broth with egg noddle's.

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Chili

$10.00

House made chili, served with shredded cheddar cheese, diced white onions, and scallions. Served with a side of tortilla chips.

Split Pea Soup

$7.00

Lentil Soup

$7.00Out of stock
Latkes

Latkes

$9.00

Served with homemade apple sauce and sour cream

Grilled Cheese With Sopa De Tomate

Grilled Cheese With Sopa De Tomate

$12.00

Melted Swiss with sliced tomato on toasted rye, served with our homemade hot tomato soup for dipping

Chili Con Platanitos

$5.00

Plantanitos, chili, diced white onions, cheddar cheese and scallions.

Florida Alligator Bites

$15.00

Florida Fresh Alligator from Fagan Farms served with creamy garlic and spicy mayonnaise.

Goy-ish Croquetas

$10.00

Two Reuben and two Pastrami croquetas, served with bang bang and horseradish aioli on the side.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Warm tortilla chips with house made salsa.

Nachos

$5.00

Tortilla chips served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. * Additional toppings are available for an upcharge.

Bowl Of Pickles

$4.00

Batampte 1/2 sour pickle, full sour pickle, and sour tomato

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried pickles served with dry slaw and scallions. Accompanied with creamy garlic and bang bang sauce.

Fried Yuca Bites

$6.00

Fried Yuca served with creamy garlic.

Matzo Ball To Go Large

$14.00

Perfect for sharing. Served with two Matzo balls.

Large Soup of the Day To Go

$14.00

Classic Deli

On Rye with kosher mustard, served with a 1/2 pickle.
Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

REUBEN (Our best seller) Hot corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, served on grilled rye

Rachel

$16.00

Hot pastrami, Swiss, cole slaw and Russian dressing, served on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$13.00

White Albacore tuna, tomato, kosher mustard and Swiss, served on grilled rye

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon and mayonnaise, served on toasted white or wheat

Turkey Rachel

$16.00

Swiss, cole slaw and Russian dressing, served on grilled rye

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$14.00+

Served on rye with kosher mustard and a 1/2 sour pickle.

Junior’s Pastrami

$14.00+

Served on rye with kosher mustard and 1/2 sour pickle.

Pastrami & Corned Beef

$15.00+

Served on rye with kosher mustard and 1/2 sour pickle

Pastrami & Turkey

$14.00+

Roasted turkey and Pastrami served on rye with kosher mustard and 1/2 sour pickle.

Turkey & Corned Beef

$14.00+

Roasted turkey and Corned beef served on rye with kosher mustard and 1/2 sour pickle.

Veggie Corner

Leo's Vegan Reuben

$15.00

Hot Seitan made in house, vegan cheese, sauerkraut, vegan Russian dressing, served on grilled seasoned rye.

Vegan Meatloaf

$13.00

Our special recipe blend of onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and chickpeas, topped with ketchup and baked to perfection

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black-Bean mushroom patty served with sour cream, avocado, red onion, dry slaw, tomato and jack cheese on a challah bun.

Salads

Sliced grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, bacon, black pepper, jack cheese, tossed in creamy garlic.

Spider’s Tuna Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, blue cheese, shredded Jack, all white tuna, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onions, bacon, croutons, tossed in our Lokal vinaigrette **These items are already prepared in the salad, highlighting additional toppings will require a price change.

Better Than a Casear

$15.00

Sliced grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, bacon, black pepper, jack cheese. Served with cream garlic dressing. **These items are already prepared in the salad, highlighting additional toppings will require a price change.

Nicky's Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and pepperoncini, tossed in our LoKal vinaigrette **These items are already prepared in the salad, highlighting additional toppings will require a price change.

Elaine's Big Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, croutons, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, peas, red onion, bacon, chopped eggs and shredded cheddar and Jack **These items are already prepared in the salad, highlighting additional toppings will require a price change.

Better Than A Ceasar (NO CHICKEN)

$12.00

Romaine, croutons, bacon, black pepper, jack cheese. Served with cream garlic dressing.

Spider’s Salad (NO TUNA)

$12.00

Mixed greens, blue cheese, shredded Jack, all white tuna, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onions, bacon, croutons, tossed in our Lokal vinaigrette

Burgers

Classic Burger

$15.00

Burger patty, lettuce, tomato, sliced white onion, pickles, cheddar, yellow mustard and mayonnaise served on a Challah Bun.

Frita Burger

$16.00

Our version of a Frita, burger patty, Guava jelly, Swiss, potato stix, bacon and LoKal sauce on a pressed Challah Bun.

Johnny Secada

$16.00

Burger patty, hand cut pastrami, cheddar, LoKal sauce, tomato, shredded lettuce and diced white onions. Served on a Challah bun.

Kush & Hash

$14.00

4 oz Burger patty, American cheese, fried egg, and ketchup served on a waffle bun.

Hialeah's Best Burger

$15.00

Two 4 oz patties with American cheese, pickles, diced white onions, ketchup and deli mustard served on a Challah bun.

Sandwiches & More

Croqueta Preparada

$16.00

One Reuben, one Pastrami croqueta, served with smoked ham, pickles, swiss and yellow mustard on a pressed challah bun.

Newman's Jewban Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork, corned beef, Swiss cheese, pickles, sauerkraut, yellow mustard and Russian dressing, served on grilled rye

Crazy Joe Davola's Egg Salad Sandwich

Crazy Joe Davola's Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Egg salad made-to-order with diced ham, pickled jalapeños, romaine lettuce, red onions and Siraracha, served on challah

DJ Laz Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, with grilled onions, jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayonnaise and sriracha. Served on a challah bun with choice of side.

Pan Con Bistec

$15.00

Shredded Beef, squeeze of lime, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, potato stix, mayonnaise and ketchup. Served on a pressed Challah bun.

Ana Maria Polo's Tuna Salad Wrap

Ana Maria Polo's Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00

Romaine, onion, tomato, shredded Jack and mustard, served with chips and a 1/2 sour pickle

Cochinito Con Pina

$12.00

2 soft tacos, pulled Mojo pork, pickled onions, Sriracha, pineapple salsa, served with chips and salsa.

Jackie Chiles's Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled cage-free chicken, Jack cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and mayonnaise served on a challah bun.

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

5 oz Braised Beef Brisket topped with grilled onions, Jack cheese on a Challah bun. Served with a side of au jus.

All Day Breakfast

Don Francisco's Bagel, Egg and Cheese

$10.00

Scrambled Egg with bacon, and cheddar cheese, served on a bagel. Choice of plain or everything.

Walter Mercados Bagel & Lox

$15.00

Choice of Bagel served with Smoked Salmon, from St. James Smokehouse. Served with red onion, romaine and capers. Choice of side.

Lucy Lopez Challah French Toast

Lucy Lopez Challah French Toast

$12.00

Bananas and spiced pecans a top of Texas French toast, dusted with powdered sugar and a drizzle of homemade butterscotch sauce

Chicken N Waffles

Chicken N Waffles

$15.00

Fried cage-free chicken with Belgium waffles, topped with bacon and powdered sugar, served with a side of our homemade spicy maple syrup

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Served with strawberry sauce

Key Lime

Key Lime

$10.00

Voted best in Miami

Hialeah Bars

Hialeah Bars

$4.00

Stephens Signature item, made in house. Brown sugar bar with coconut, oatmeal chocolate chips and walnuts..

Whole Key Lime

$35.00

*24 Hour Notice Required* Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles. Please specify desired date and pick up time.

Kids Menu

K- CHBG

$10.00

K-Grilled Chicken

$10.00

K- Grill Cheese

$10.00

K-Tenders

$10.00

K- Hamburger

$10.00

Doggie Delights

$2.00

Some 3oz Corned beef scraps for your furry family member

Side Orders

Potato Salad

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Peppers

$6.00

Peppers & Mushrooms

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Rice And Beans

$6.00

Bowl Of Pickles

$4.00

White Rice

$5.00

Bag Of Plantains

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$6.00

Chili Fries

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

$ Waffle

$8.00

$ Chicken Tenders

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Dr. Browns Cream Soda

$4.00

Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$4.00

Dr Browns Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Dr. Brown Cel Ray

$4.00Out of stock

Cup of Joe

$3.00

Diet Cream Soda

$4.00

Diet Black Cherry

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Liquid Death Still

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Martinelli’s Apple

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Jupina

$4.00

Watermelon Soda

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Pepsi Can

$3.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$3.00

Pinaso

$4.00

Jupinia

$4.00

Watermelon Soda

$4.00

Menu Beers

Athletic N/A Free Wave

$6.00

Beat Culture Vamoose

$10.00Out of stock

CCB Jai Alai

$8.00

Coppertail Unholy Tripel

$9.00

Kitchen Beer

$2.00

La Palma

$7.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Originial Sin Black Widow Cider

$8.00

Tank Freedom Tower

$9.00

Tarpoon River Deflated IPA

$11.00

Two Brothers Prairie Path Ale (GF)

$7.00

Unbranded Hialeah Light

$9.00

Wynwood La Rubia

$8.00

Beer Store

3 Sons Piña Colada Seltzer

$11.00

3 Sons Pevec Saison

$11.00

American Icon Strawberry Blonde

$10.00

Aslin Dead Inside

$11.00

Barreled Souls Space Gose

$8.00

Boulevard Space Camper

$9.00

Bowigens 7 Layer Stout

$8.00

Edmund's Oast Leather Jacket

$11.00

Heretic Make America Juicy

$8.00

Japas Cervejaria Oishii

$10.00

Non Sequitur Power of Shadows

$13.00

Ology Resonance Frequency

$10.00

Prairie Standard

$8.00

Jolly Pumpkin Matame Ahorita

$37.00

Prision Pals Orange is the new Porter

$24.00

Unbranded Lokal 10 Year Collab

$34.00

New Braunfel Pickle Fucker

$25.00

Resident Culture A Beast for Thee

$32.00

Redlight Redlight Sorry Papa

$18.00

Equlibrium Rocky Road

$41.00

America Solera Eng Yak

$27.00

Transient F*** Vanilla

$32.00

Tank Duplicity

$25.00

Donation

Kush Hospitality is now partnered with Pace Center for Girls. 100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.
$1.00

$1.00

$1.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$20.00

$20.00

$20.00

RETAIL

New Employee Uniform T

Kush Camo T

$25.00
Stephens Hat

Stephens Hat

$30.00
La Cocina Hat

La Cocina Hat

$30.00

Kush Beanie Hat

$18.00

Kush Dade Hat

$30.00

Orange Kush Hat

$30.00

Legalize Hat

$30.00
Kapt Kush Snifter

Kapt Kush Snifter

$7.00
Pata Sucia Cup

Pata Sucia Cup

$5.00
Cocina Mason Jar

Cocina Mason Jar

$7.00
Coquito Bottle

Coquito Bottle

$25.00
Stephens Deli Mug

Stephens Deli Mug

$10.00
Growler

Growler

$20.00

Flamingo inflatable

$3.00
Pique Bottle

Pique Bottle

$10.00

Necco Choco Wafer

$2.00
Kush-Per'la Coffee

Kush-Per'la Coffee

$16.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Florida's Oldest NY-Style deli est. 1954 Instead of Roses & a Hug SEND THEM MATZOH IN A JUG

Location

1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah, FL 33010

Directions

Gallery
Kush By Stephens image
Kush By Stephens image
Kush By Stephens image

