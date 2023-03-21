Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steph's Pizza

5510 Orchard St W

Tacoma, WA 98467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

14" Large Pizzas

14" Create Your Own Pizza

14" Create Your Own

$14.99

Starts with your choice of crust, sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add your choice of toppings to create your own masterpiece!

14" Large Specialties

14" Brown Sugar BBQ

$23.95

Chicken, onions and mozzarella with an olive oil base topped with a swirl of our signature Brown Sugar BBQ sauce.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Chicken and jalapeno on a tangy blue cheese base. Topped with a swirl of our special Buffalo sauce.

14" Cheese Lovers

$24.75

Creamy garlic alfredo base with shredded and fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan and ricotta. SO cheesy!

14" Chicken Bacon Artichoke

$23.95

Best Seller!! Chicken breast, real bacon, artichoke hearts and fresh spinach on our creamy alfredo sauce. This pizza really hits the spot!

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.95

All white meat chicken, crispy bacon, onions and tomatoes on a cool ranch base. A longtime favorite!

14" Combo

$23.95

Pepperoni, sausage, olives and mushrooms on our marinara base. Classic!

14" Dragon's Lair

$25.75

Pepperoni, real bacon, sausage, onions, jalapenos and roasted red peppers on Steph’s Fiery Dragon Sauce. HOT HOT HOT!

14" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$23.95

Chicken, mushrooms and tomato on our signature garlic alfredo base.

14" Gladiator

$24.75

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, tomato, garlic and roasted red peppers. Russell Crowe approved.

14" Greek

$24.75

Chicken, spinach, feta, tomato and olives on our garlic marinara base. Only 90 calories a slice!

14" Hot Off the Grill

$23.95

Chicken, green pepper, pineapple and real bacon on an olive oil base topped with a BBQ swirl.

14" Italian Stallion

$23.95

Sliced salami, roasted red peppers, pepperoni, sausage, pepperoncini, onion and mushrooms. Yo, Adrian!

14" Kasey's Combo

$25.75

Salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, tomato and green peppers on our marinara base. Created by a long-time customer!

14" Madison Avenue

$23.95

Roasted red peppers, spinach, real bacon and feta cheese on our garlic alfredo base.

14" Margherita

$23.95

Sliced fresh mozzarella, diced tomato, garlic and fresh basil on a rustic tomato sauce base.

14" Meaty

$24.75

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage and real bacon on our marinara base. We have the meats!

14" Mediterranean

$24.75

Sliced salami, pepperoncini, onion, tomato and garlic with our olive oil base.

14" Miss Angela

$23.95

Spinach, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, feta and mozzarella on a delicious basil pesto base sauce. Created by a long-time customer!

14" Pepperoni Lovers

$24.75

Double pepperoni and double cheese. Simplicity at it's finest!

14" Pretty Fly For A White Pie

$23.95

Chicken, real bacon, jalapeno and pineapple on a rich alfredo base. All the girlies say it’s pretty fly!

14" Siciliano

$23.95

Sausage, tomato, onions and fresh basil over our signature alfredo base. Squisito!

14" Super Veggie

$24.75

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, olives and tomato on our signature marinara base.

14" Supreme

$24.75

Onions, green peppers, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives and mushrooms. A classic!

14" T-Town Hipster

$24.75

Spinach, tomato, olives, and artichoke hearts on a creamy ranch base.

14" Ultimate Hawaiian

$24.75

Canadian Bacon, double pineapple, real bacon and extra mozzarella on our marinara base. Aloha!

14" Wild Side

$24.75

Pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno, pineapple and extra cheese on our marinara base. Topped with a swirl of our signature hot sauce. Our tropical spicy creation!

10" Small Pizzas

10" Create Your Own Pizza

10" Create Your Own

$9.99

Starts with your choice of crust, sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add your choice of toppings to create your own masterpiece!

10" Small Specialties

10" Brown Sugar BBQ

$15.95

Chicken, onions and mozzarella with an olive oil base topped with a swirl of our signature Brown Sugar BBQ sauce.

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Chicken and jalapeno on a tangy blue cheese base. Topped with a swirl of our special Buffalo sauce.

10" Cheese Lovers

$15.95

Creamy garlic alfredo base with shredded and fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan and ricotta. SO cheesy!

10" Chicken Bacon Artichoke

$15.95

Best Seller!! Chicken breast, real bacon, artichoke hearts and fresh spinach on our creamy alfredo sauce. This pizza really hits the spot!

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.95

All white meat chicken, crispy bacon, onions and tomatoes on a cool ranch base. A longtime favorite!

10" Combo

$15.95

Pepperoni, sausage, olives and mushrooms on our marinara base. Classic!

10" Dragon's Lair

$15.95

Pepperoni, real bacon, sausage, onions, jalapenos and roasted red peppers on Steph’s Fiery Dragon Sauce. HOT HOT HOT!

10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Chicken, mushrooms and tomato on our signature garlic alfredo base.

10" Gladiator

$15.95

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, tomato, garlic and roasted red peppers. Russell Crowe approved.

10" Greek

$15.95

Chicken, spinach, feta, tomato and olives on our garlic marinara base. Only 90 calories a slice!

10" Hot Off the Grill

$15.95

Chicken, green pepper, pineapple and real bacon on an olive oil base topped with a BBQ swirl.

10" Italian Stallion

$15.95

Sliced salami, roasted red peppers, pepperoni, sausage, pepperoncini, onion and mushrooms. Yo, Adrian!

10" Kasey's Combo

$15.95

Salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, tomato and green peppers on our marinara base. Created by a long-time customer!

10" Madison Avenue

$15.95

Roasted red peppers, spinach, real bacon and feta cheese on our garlic alfredo base.

10" Margherita

$15.95

Sliced fresh mozzarella, diced tomato, garlic and fresh basil on a rustic tomato sauce base.

10" Miss Angela

$15.95

Spinach, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, feta and mozzarella on a delicious basil pesto base sauce. Created by a long-time customer!

10" Meaty

$15.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage and real bacon on our marinara base. We have the meats!

10" Mediterranean

$15.95

Sliced salami, pepperoncini, onion, tomato and garlic with our olive oil base.

10" Pepperoni Lovers

$15.95

Double pepperoni and double cheese. Simplicity at it's finest!

10" Pretty Fly For A White Pie

$15.95

Chicken, real bacon, jalapeno and pineapple on a rich alfredo base. All the girlies say it’s pretty fly!

10" Siciliano

$15.95

Sausage, tomato, onions and fresh basil over our signature alfredo base. Squisito!

10" Super Veggie

$15.95

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, olives and tomato on our signature marinara base.

10" Supreme

$15.95

Onions, green peppers, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives and mushrooms. A classic!

10" T-Town Hipster

$15.95

Spinach, tomato, olives, and artichoke hearts on a creamy ranch base.

10" Ultimate Hawaiian

$15.95

Canadian Bacon, double pineapple, real bacon and extra mozzarella on our marinara base. Aloha!

10" Wild Side

$15.95

Pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno, pineapple and extra cheese on our marinara base. Topped with a swirl of our signature hot sauce. Our tropical spicy creation!

Kid's Menu

8" Kid's Pizzas

Kid's Cheese

Kid's Cheese

$8.50

Six tiny slices of thick-crust pizza with marinara sauce and lots of melty mozzarella cheese!

Kid's Pepperoni

$8.50

Six tiny slices of thick-crust pizza with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni slices!

Kid's Hawaiian

Kid's Hawaiian

$8.50

Six tiny slices of thick-crust pizza with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian Bacon slices and sweet pineapple! Aloha!

Kid's Alfredo

Kid's Alfredo

$8.50

Six tiny slices of thick-crust pizza with creamy alfredo sauce and melty mozzarella cheese!

Bread Sides

Bread Sides

Garlic Parmesan Bread

$6.15

Topped with toasty parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.

Classic Cheese Bread

$6.95

Topped with melty mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Spicy Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$7.55

Topped with mozzarella and sliced jalapenos. Served with a side of marinara.

Loaded Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$8.25

Mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon and cheddar! Served with a side of marinara.

Stuffed Bread Sides

Stuffed Garlic Parmesan Bread

$7.00

Topped with toasty parmesan and stuffed with mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Stuffed Cheese Bread

$8.50

Mozzarella inside AND on top! Served with a side of marinara.

Stuffed Spicy Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$8.65

Mozzarella and jalapenos on top AND inside. Served with a side of marinara.

Just the Crust Bread

$8.25

Love Stuffed crust pizza? This is JUST the crust! Stuffed with tons of mozzarella!

Calzones

3 Meat Calzone

$14.50

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.

Pepperoni Lovers Calzone

$14.50

Double pepperoni with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.

Cheese Lovers Calzone

$14.50

Garlic, Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and fresh mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.50

Canadian bacon, real bacon, and pineapple with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.

Dodger Calzone

$14.50

Chicken, real bacon and roasted rep peppers with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of alfredo.

Carbonara Calzone

$14.50

Chicken, real bacon, onions, and mushrooms with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of alfredo.

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$14.50

Canadian bacon, green peppers, onions with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.50

Chicken, jalapenos, and Steph's house-made Buffalo Sauce with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of blue cheese.

Veggie Calzone

$14.50

Onions, mushrooms, and olives with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.

Combo Calzone

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage, and olives with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.

Create Your Own Calzone

$14.50

Your choice of up to 3 toppings with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.

Wings

8 piece Wings

8 pc. Hot Buffalo Wings

8 pc. Hot Buffalo Wings

$13.25

Tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce.

8 pc. Garlic Butter Parmesan Wings

$13.25

Coated in garlic and parmesan bliss!

8 pc. Sweet Chili Wings

8 pc. Sweet Chili Wings

$13.25

Tossed in Sweet Thai chili sauce.

8 pc. Brown Sugar BBQ Wings

8 pc. Brown Sugar BBQ Wings

$13.25

Our House made Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce coats these delectable wings!

8 pc. Dragon Wings

$13.25

Sweet and SPICY! For heat lovers only!

8 pc. Naked Wings

12 piece Wings

12 pc. Hot Buffalo Wings

$20.00

Tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce.

12 pc. Garlic Butter Parmesan Wings

$20.00

Coated in garlic and parmesan bliss!

12 pc. Sweet Chili Wings

$20.00

Tossed in Sweet Thai chili sauce.

12 pc. Brown Sugar BBQ Wings

$20.00

Our House made Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce coats these delectable wings!

12 pc. Dragon Wings

$20.00

Sweet and SPICY! For heat lovers only!

12 pc. Naked Wings

$20.00

Grinders

BBQ Chicken Grinder

$10.99

Sliced chicken breast, Steph’s Brown Sugar BBQ sauce, onions, bacon with mozzarella and cheddar.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$10.99

Sliced chicken breast, ranch dressing, white onions, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Parm Grinder

$10.99

Sliced chicken breast topped with our house Marinara, 2 Italian cheeses, topped with fresh basil.

Italian Grinder

$10.99

Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoncini and mozzarella. Topped with EVOO, red wine vinegar and oregano.

Meatball Grinder

$10.99

Loaded with meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Topped with fresh basil.

Veggie Grinder

$10.99

Basil Pesto sauce, fresh Spinach, white onions, green peppers, mushrooms, artichoke, feta and mozzarella.

Salads

BLT Salad

$12.85

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and croutons. Served with Ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Parmesan, lettuce and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, black olives and feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Custom Salad

$8.00

Build your own salad, up to 4 toppings (each topping has an additional charge).

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.95

Steph’s famous alfredo cream sauce with chicken, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Nona's Meatball Pasta

$16.25

A classic, just like Grandma used to make. House made marinara sauce, 6 huge meatballs and a trio of cheeses.

Chicken Carbonara Pasta

$16.95

Loaded with chunks of real bacon, fresh mushroom slices, white onions, chicken and cheeses in our signature alfredo cream sauce

Killer Thai Pasta

$16.95

Sweet, cheesy, and a hint of spicy! This pasta has chicken, onions, bacon and 3 different cheeses in our alfredo cream sauce. Topped with a secret sweet and spicy sauce!

Dessert Breads

Cinna Bread

Cinna Bread

$6.85

Our signature dough, topped with yummy cinnamon sugar and butter! Served with a frosting cup.

Stuffed Cinna Bread

Stuffed Cinna Bread

$8.00

Our signature dough, topped with yummy cinnamon sugar and butter, and filled with our cream cheese frosting!

Sweetheart Stuffed Cinna Bread

Sweetheart Stuffed Cinna Bread

$9.00

Our Stuffed Cinna bread, with Strawberries added inside!

Summer Special Stuffed Cinna Bread

$9.00

Our Stuffed Cinna bread, with Pineapple added inside!

Sam's Smores Bread

$8.85

A summertime favorite, all year round! Our signature dough, topped with graham cracker crumbs, chocolate chips and toasted marshmallows. Finished with a drizzle of chocolate syrup!

Cannoli

Vanilla Cream

Original Cannoli

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.25

Caramel Cannoli

$5.25

Cheesecake Cream

New York Cheesecake Cannoli

$5.25

Dark Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cannoli

$5.25

Strawberry Cheesecake Cannoli

$5.25

Specialty Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.25

A delicious treat filled with mascarpone cream, espresso, and lady finger cookies! Yum!

Beverages

Can of Coca Cola

$1.50

Can of Diet Coke

$1.50

Can of Sprite

$1.50

Can of Root Beer

$1.50

Mixed 6 pack

$6.50

Mix and match your 6 pack! Choose up to 3 flavors!

Sauce Cups

Marinara Sauce Cup

$1.50

Garlic Butter Sauce Cup

$0.85

Alfredo Sauce Cup

$1.50

Pesto Sauce Cup

$1.50

Dragon Sauce Cup

$0.85

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.85

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.85

Blue Cheese Sauce Cup

$0.85

Caesar Dressing Sauce Cup

$0.85

Balsamic Vinaigrette Sauce Cup

$0.85

Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.85

Sweet Chili Sauce Cup

$0.85

Frosting Cup

$0.85

Beer

Coming Soon!

Heineken 6 Pack Bottles

$11.99

Blue Moon 6 Pack Bottles

$11.99

Guinness 6 Pack Bottles

$11.99

Peroni 6 Pack Bottles

$12.99

Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale 6 Pack Cans

$12.99

Wine

Whites

Centorri Moscato di pavia

$14.99

Broadbent Vhino Verde

$13.99

Hahn Chardonnay

$14.99

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$17.62

Reds

Disruption Merlot

$18.25

Hahn Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.99

Castellare Chiante Classico

$18.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

HAPPINESS... DELIVERED!! *Veteran Owned & Operated

Website

Location

5510 Orchard St W, Tacoma, WA 98467

Directions

