Steph's Pizza
5510 Orchard St W
Tacoma, WA 98467
14" Large Pizzas
14" Create Your Own Pizza
14" Large Specialties
14" Brown Sugar BBQ
Chicken, onions and mozzarella with an olive oil base topped with a swirl of our signature Brown Sugar BBQ sauce.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken and jalapeno on a tangy blue cheese base. Topped with a swirl of our special Buffalo sauce.
14" Cheese Lovers
Creamy garlic alfredo base with shredded and fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan and ricotta. SO cheesy!
14" Chicken Bacon Artichoke
Best Seller!! Chicken breast, real bacon, artichoke hearts and fresh spinach on our creamy alfredo sauce. This pizza really hits the spot!
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
All white meat chicken, crispy bacon, onions and tomatoes on a cool ranch base. A longtime favorite!
14" Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, olives and mushrooms on our marinara base. Classic!
14" Dragon's Lair
Pepperoni, real bacon, sausage, onions, jalapenos and roasted red peppers on Steph’s Fiery Dragon Sauce. HOT HOT HOT!
14" Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, mushrooms and tomato on our signature garlic alfredo base.
14" Gladiator
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, tomato, garlic and roasted red peppers. Russell Crowe approved.
14" Greek
Chicken, spinach, feta, tomato and olives on our garlic marinara base. Only 90 calories a slice!
14" Hot Off the Grill
Chicken, green pepper, pineapple and real bacon on an olive oil base topped with a BBQ swirl.
14" Italian Stallion
Sliced salami, roasted red peppers, pepperoni, sausage, pepperoncini, onion and mushrooms. Yo, Adrian!
14" Kasey's Combo
Salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, tomato and green peppers on our marinara base. Created by a long-time customer!
14" Madison Avenue
Roasted red peppers, spinach, real bacon and feta cheese on our garlic alfredo base.
14" Margherita
Sliced fresh mozzarella, diced tomato, garlic and fresh basil on a rustic tomato sauce base.
14" Meaty
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage and real bacon on our marinara base. We have the meats!
14" Mediterranean
Sliced salami, pepperoncini, onion, tomato and garlic with our olive oil base.
14" Miss Angela
Spinach, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, feta and mozzarella on a delicious basil pesto base sauce. Created by a long-time customer!
14" Pepperoni Lovers
Double pepperoni and double cheese. Simplicity at it's finest!
14" Pretty Fly For A White Pie
Chicken, real bacon, jalapeno and pineapple on a rich alfredo base. All the girlies say it’s pretty fly!
14" Siciliano
Sausage, tomato, onions and fresh basil over our signature alfredo base. Squisito!
14" Super Veggie
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, olives and tomato on our signature marinara base.
14" Supreme
Onions, green peppers, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives and mushrooms. A classic!
14" T-Town Hipster
Spinach, tomato, olives, and artichoke hearts on a creamy ranch base.
14" Ultimate Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, double pineapple, real bacon and extra mozzarella on our marinara base. Aloha!
14" Wild Side
Pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno, pineapple and extra cheese on our marinara base. Topped with a swirl of our signature hot sauce. Our tropical spicy creation!
10" Small Pizzas
10" Create Your Own Pizza
10" Small Specialties
Kid's Menu
8" Kid's Pizzas
Kid's Cheese
Six tiny slices of thick-crust pizza with marinara sauce and lots of melty mozzarella cheese!
Kid's Pepperoni
Six tiny slices of thick-crust pizza with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni slices!
Kid's Hawaiian
Six tiny slices of thick-crust pizza with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian Bacon slices and sweet pineapple! Aloha!
Kid's Alfredo
Six tiny slices of thick-crust pizza with creamy alfredo sauce and melty mozzarella cheese!
Bread Sides
Bread Sides
Garlic Parmesan Bread
Topped with toasty parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Classic Cheese Bread
Topped with melty mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Spicy Jalapeno Cheese Bread
Topped with mozzarella and sliced jalapenos. Served with a side of marinara.
Loaded Jalapeno Cheese Bread
Mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon and cheddar! Served with a side of marinara.
Stuffed Bread Sides
Stuffed Garlic Parmesan Bread
Topped with toasty parmesan and stuffed with mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Stuffed Cheese Bread
Mozzarella inside AND on top! Served with a side of marinara.
Stuffed Spicy Jalapeno Cheese Bread
Mozzarella and jalapenos on top AND inside. Served with a side of marinara.
Just the Crust Bread
Love Stuffed crust pizza? This is JUST the crust! Stuffed with tons of mozzarella!
Calzones
3 Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Pepperoni Lovers Calzone
Double pepperoni with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Cheese Lovers Calzone
Garlic, Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and fresh mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Hawaiian Calzone
Canadian bacon, real bacon, and pineapple with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Dodger Calzone
Chicken, real bacon and roasted rep peppers with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of alfredo.
Carbonara Calzone
Chicken, real bacon, onions, and mushrooms with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of alfredo.
Ham and Cheese Calzone
Canadian bacon, green peppers, onions with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken, jalapenos, and Steph's house-made Buffalo Sauce with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of blue cheese.
Veggie Calzone
Onions, mushrooms, and olives with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Combo Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, and olives with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Create Your Own Calzone
Your choice of up to 3 toppings with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Wings
8 piece Wings
8 pc. Hot Buffalo Wings
Tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce.
8 pc. Garlic Butter Parmesan Wings
Coated in garlic and parmesan bliss!
8 pc. Sweet Chili Wings
Tossed in Sweet Thai chili sauce.
8 pc. Brown Sugar BBQ Wings
Our House made Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce coats these delectable wings!
8 pc. Dragon Wings
Sweet and SPICY! For heat lovers only!
8 pc. Naked Wings
12 piece Wings
12 pc. Hot Buffalo Wings
Tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce.
12 pc. Garlic Butter Parmesan Wings
Coated in garlic and parmesan bliss!
12 pc. Sweet Chili Wings
Tossed in Sweet Thai chili sauce.
12 pc. Brown Sugar BBQ Wings
Our House made Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce coats these delectable wings!
12 pc. Dragon Wings
Sweet and SPICY! For heat lovers only!
12 pc. Naked Wings
Grinders
BBQ Chicken Grinder
Sliced chicken breast, Steph’s Brown Sugar BBQ sauce, onions, bacon with mozzarella and cheddar.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
Sliced chicken breast, ranch dressing, white onions, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Parm Grinder
Sliced chicken breast topped with our house Marinara, 2 Italian cheeses, topped with fresh basil.
Italian Grinder
Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoncini and mozzarella. Topped with EVOO, red wine vinegar and oregano.
Meatball Grinder
Loaded with meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Topped with fresh basil.
Veggie Grinder
Basil Pesto sauce, fresh Spinach, white onions, green peppers, mushrooms, artichoke, feta and mozzarella.
Salads
BLT Salad
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and croutons. Served with Ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Parmesan, lettuce and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olives and feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Custom Salad
Build your own salad, up to 4 toppings (each topping has an additional charge).
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Steph’s famous alfredo cream sauce with chicken, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Nona's Meatball Pasta
A classic, just like Grandma used to make. House made marinara sauce, 6 huge meatballs and a trio of cheeses.
Chicken Carbonara Pasta
Loaded with chunks of real bacon, fresh mushroom slices, white onions, chicken and cheeses in our signature alfredo cream sauce
Killer Thai Pasta
Sweet, cheesy, and a hint of spicy! This pasta has chicken, onions, bacon and 3 different cheeses in our alfredo cream sauce. Topped with a secret sweet and spicy sauce!
Dessert Breads
Cinna Bread
Our signature dough, topped with yummy cinnamon sugar and butter! Served with a frosting cup.
Stuffed Cinna Bread
Our signature dough, topped with yummy cinnamon sugar and butter, and filled with our cream cheese frosting!
Sweetheart Stuffed Cinna Bread
Our Stuffed Cinna bread, with Strawberries added inside!
Summer Special Stuffed Cinna Bread
Our Stuffed Cinna bread, with Pineapple added inside!
Sam's Smores Bread
A summertime favorite, all year round! Our signature dough, topped with graham cracker crumbs, chocolate chips and toasted marshmallows. Finished with a drizzle of chocolate syrup!
Sauce Cups
Marinara Sauce Cup
Garlic Butter Sauce Cup
Alfredo Sauce Cup
Pesto Sauce Cup
Dragon Sauce Cup
BBQ Sauce Cup
Ranch Sauce Cup
Blue Cheese Sauce Cup
Caesar Dressing Sauce Cup
Balsamic Vinaigrette Sauce Cup
Buffalo Sauce Cup
Sweet Chili Sauce Cup
Frosting Cup
HAPPINESS... DELIVERED!! *Veteran Owned & Operated
5510 Orchard St W, Tacoma, WA 98467