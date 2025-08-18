This restaurant does not have any images
Side Door DC -Earlybird Breakfast Burritos -Side Door Pizza
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Side Door brings you delicious eats on the go!
Location
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington, DC 20003