Side Door DC -Earlybird Breakfast Burritos -Side Door Pizza -Sukuta Sushi

Thanksgiving Pre-Order

All orders come with the following! TURKEY (All Included) -Maple Brined Turkey Breast -Braised Leg With Sage Parsnip Cream -Confit Thigh With Black Pepper Honey Glaze -Smoked Wings With Alabama White Sauce SIDES (All Included) -Stuffing -Mashed Potatoes -Gravy -Cranberry Sauce -Macaroni & Cheese -Yams -Brussels Sprouts -Roasted Carrots Available for 2, 4, & 8 people. Orders will come cooked and cold with instructions for reheating at your liesure. Once your order is received we will send a confirmation email to confirm a pick-up time on the morning of Thursday, 11/24!