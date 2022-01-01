Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steuben's Uptown 523 E. 17th Ave.

17,566 Reviews

$$

523 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

Order Again

Appetizer

Brussels Sprouts

-Brussels Sprouts

$12.75

Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce

Buffalo Wings (6 pc)

-Buffalo Wings (6 pc)

$17.25

Whole buffalo wings served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cheese Curds
$10.75

$10.75

Stensland Family Farms cheese curds served with spicy ranch Allergens: Dairy

Deviled Eggs

-Deviled Eggs

$9.00

6 Classic Deviled Eggs with Chives and Paprika

Fried Pickles

-Fried Pickles

$9.75

House-made pickles, tossed in Steuben's chicken flour blend, served with Ranch

Gravy Cheese Fries

-Gravy Cheese Fries

$10.75

Pile of hand-cut fries covered in mozzarella cheese and brown gravy.

Baby Gravy Cheese Fries

-Baby Gravy Cheese Fries

$7.50

Smaller pile of handcut fries, topped with mozzarella cheese and brown gravy

Steubie Snacks

-Steubie Snacks

$10.75

Crispy braised pork shoulder covered in powdered sugar, with a side of chili garlic aioli.

Soup/Salad

House Salad
$7.00+

$7.00+

Mixed greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Pepperoncini with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

-Caesar Salad

$13.00+

Romaine lettuce, Anchovies, house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

-House Salad

$11.25

Mixed greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepperoncini with your choice of dressing

-Caesar Salad

-Caesar Salad

$11.25

Romain lettuce, Anchovies, house-made Caesar dressing and Croutons

-Cobb Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, avocado, house vinaigrette

Greek Salad
$14.00

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Feta, House Vinaigrette

Clam Chowder
$6.00+

$6.00+

Served with side of Oyster Crackers

Green Chili Stew

-Green Chili Stew

$6.00+

Served with a side of tortilla, sour cream and green onion garnish

Tomato Soup

-Tomato Soup

$4.75+

Served with a side of Croutons

Bacon and Bleu
$14.50

$14.50

Iceberg lettuce served with some of the best blue cheese you'll ever have, sweet and spicy bacon crumbles, red onion and pepperoncini peppers. Allergens: Salad - onion. Dressing - Egg, garlic, dairy

Bacon & Bleu Chopped Salad
$15.50

$15.50

chopped Romaine lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, candied bacon, red onions, pepperoncini. Allergens: dairy, penicillin

Sandwiches

-B.L.T.

$10.70

Texas Toast, Bacon, Romain, Tomato, Mayo served with chips

Bodega Breakfast Sandwich

-Bodega Breakfast Sandwich

$9.65

Everything seasoned potato bun, over medium egg, American Cheese. Choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, ham or avocado

Steuben's Burger

-Steuben's Burger

$12.85

Beef patty cooked to medium served on Brioche bun, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard

Cheese Burger

-Cheese Burger

$13.90

Beef patty cooked to medium served on Brioche bun, American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard

Cheesesteak

-Cheesesteak

$15.00

Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera

Cubano

-Cubano

$16.00

Pressed house-made bolillo roll, pork shoulder, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, side of Chimichurri

Green Chile Cheeseburger

-Green Chile Cheeseburger

$15.00

Beef patty cooked to medium served on Brioche bun, American Cheese, Hatch Green Chili, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard

Grilled Cheese

-Grilled Cheese

$8.55

Texas Toast, Muenster Cheese, American Cheese, served with chips

Monte Cristo

-Monte Cristo

$13.90

Ham, Turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, battered and deep fried. Served with a side of raspberry preserve and powdered sugar

Turkey Club

-Turkey Club

$15.00

turkey, bacon, romaine, tomato, mayonnaise, wheat

Veggie Sandwich

-Veggie Sandwich

$13.90

House-made everything seasoned potato bun, baba ganoush, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, Brussels sprouts, crispy pickled red onion. Served w/ house-made chips. *Substitute Texas Toast for a vegan option*

Patty Melt

-Patty Melt

$13.90

Rye bread, caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, Russian dressing.

-Tuna Melt

$15.00

Albacore tuna salad, provolone, tomato, wheat

Entree

Breakfast Burrito

-Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and crispy smashed potatoes all wrapped inside the burrito. Topped with melted cheese, sour cream, green onions and smothered with pork green chili

Chicken & Waffle

-Chicken & Waffle

$21.40

Breast, leg and thigh Bone-in Fried Chicken, Belgian waffle, chicken gravy and maple syrup

Joe's Breakfast

-Joe's Breakfast

$15.00

Toast, 2 over medium eggs, crispy smashed potatoes, choice of breakfast meat and a biscuit

Mac & Cheese

-Mac & Cheese

$13.90+

Elbow noodles with a 6 cheese bechamel sauce and topped with a sprinkle of panko bread crumbs

-Meatloaf

$20.35

Beef, Veal, and Bacon meatloaf, Tomato Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Shallots, Gravy

Pot Roast

-Pot Roast

$25.65

braised beef short rib, roasted baby carrots, tomatoes, mushrooms, jus, roasted fingerling potatoes, crispy shallots

Roasted Chicken
$23.55

$23.55

Roasted bone-in half chicken, parsley potatoes, carrots, broccoli, lemon butter sauce

Steak Frites
$25.65

$25.65

8 oz beef tenderloin sliced, house-cut fries, chimichurri butter

Fried Chicken

-Fried Chicken

$21.50

Buttermilk brined chicken (leg, breast & thigh), mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuit. Sorry, no substitutions for any pieces of chicken.

Nashville Fried Chicken

-Nashville Fried Chicken

$22.50

It's hot! Bacon brown sugar glazed chicken (leg, breast & thigh), Texas toast, pickles, mash potatoes and gravy. Sorry, no substitutions for any pieces of chicken.

Fried Chicken Bucket 6pc - 15 pc
$44.94+

$44.94+

Buttermilk-brined fried chicken. Mix of breasts, legs, and thighs, mashed potatoes and gravy, and scratch-made biscuits. Sorry, no substitutions for any pieces of chicken.

Nashville Fried Chicken Bucket 6pc - 15pc
$44.94+

$44.94+

It's hot! Bacon brown sugar glazed chicken (mix of legs, breasts & thighs), Texas toast, pickles, mashed potatoes and gravy. Sorry, no substitutions for any pieces of chicken.

Trout Amandine
$24.65

$24.65

pan seared trout, green beans, parsley potatoes, lemon butter sauce, grapes, almonds

Sides

Biscuits

-Biscuits

$3.20+

"Quick-bread" style (yeast free) scratch-made buttermilk biscuits

Breakfast Meat
$4.25

$4.25

Choice of breakfast meat

Cheesy Broccoli

-Cheesy Broccoli

$5.90

Steamed broccoli tossed in our mac bechamel topped with breadcrumbs and parmesan and toasted.

Chips

-Chips

$2.15

Chips made fresh daily!

Coleslaw

-Coleslaw

$3.75

Tangy, mayo & vinegar-based homemade coleslaw made w/ red & green cabbage and carrots.

-Baby Gravy Cheese Fries

-Baby Gravy Cheese Fries

$7.50

Smaller pile of handcut fries, topped with mozzarella cheese and brown gravy

-Gravy Cheese Fries

-Gravy Cheese Fries

$10.75

Pile of hand-cut fries covered in mozzarella cheese and brown gravy.

French Fries
$4.75

-French Fries

$4.75
-Mac & Cheese

-Mac & Cheese

$13.90+

Elbow noodles with a 6 cheese bechamel sauce and topped with a sprinkle of panko bread crumbs

Mashed Potato & Gravy

-Mashed Potato & Gravy

$5.90+

Mashed potatoes served with your choice of chicken gravy or brown gravy

Sauteed Green Beans
$8.55

$8.55

garlic, shallots, green beans, oil, white wine, butter, salt and pepper. Allergens: garlic, dairy

Dessert

Butterscotch Pudding

-Butterscotch Pudding

$7.50

House made butterscotch pudding and caramel sauce, topped w/ fresh whipped cream and dark chocolate pearls

Donut holes

-Donut holes

$8.55

cinnamon sugar, house-made raspberry jam, vanilla bean anglaise

Pint Ice Cream

-Pint Ice Cream

$8.55

Choice of rotating flavor

Soft Serve
$4.25

$4.25

Vanilla, Swirl, or Chocolate

Chocolate Cake

-Chocolate Cake

$8.55

3 layers of chocolate cake covered in chocolate buttercream and topped w/ dark chocolate pearls.

Coconut Cake

-Coconut Cake

$8.55

4 layers of coconut cake finished w/ coconut buttercream and toasted, shaved coconut.

Cupcake

-Cupcake

$4.25

Vanilla, Chocolate or Rotating flavor

Milk Shakes

-Milk Shakes

$8.55

Classic milkshakes made with soft serve and your choice of flavor

Malt

-Malt

$8.55

Classic malt with soft serve and malt powder with your choice of milkshake flavor

Boylan Soda Float

-Boylan Soda Float

$8.55

Your choice of Boylan's soda with vanilla soft serve

Kids Meal

Kid Hamburger

-Kid Hamburger

$10.70

comes with veggies with ranch, fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go

Kid Cheese Burger

-Kid Cheese Burger

$10.70

comes with veggies with ranch, fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go

Kid Grilled Cheese
$10.70

$10.70

comes with veggies with ranch, fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go

Kid Kielbasa Dog
$10.70

$10.70

comes with veggies with ranch, fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go

Kid Mac & Cheese
$10.70

$10.70

comes with veggies with ranch, fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go

Kid Grilled Chicken
$10.70

$10.70

comes

-Kid Fried Chicken Bites

$10.70

comes with veggies with ranch, fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go

-Kid Butter Noodles

$10.70

comes with veggies with ranch, fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go

-Kid PB&J

$10.70

comes with veggies with ranch, fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go

Zero Proof Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Triple Berry Limeade

$6.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$5.00Out of stock
Boylan's Soda

Boylan's Soda

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Rocky Mt. Blackberry Soda

$6.00

Rowdy Mermaid Peach Kombucha

$6.00

Gruvi NA Bellini

$10.00

The Living Dead

$7.00

orgeat*, pineapple, orange, and lime juices

Coke Bottle 1/2 Liter

$6.00Out of stock

Glass bottle (top is not twist off)

Beer

Athletic Non Alcoholic IPA

$6.00

Alcohol is not available for delivery (non alcoholic beers contain minute amounts of alcohol). Pick up only.

Avery IPA

$7.00

Not available for delivery.

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.00

Not available for delivery.

Coors

$5.00

Not available for delivery.

Coors Lt

$5.00

Not available for delivery.

Denver Beer Co. Graham Cracker Porter

$7.00

Not available for delivery.

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$7.00

Not available for delivery.

Epic New England IPA

$7.00

Not available for delivery.

Firestone Mind Haze

$7.00

Alcohol is not available for delivery. Pick up only.

Heineken NA

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Not available for delivery.

Miller High Life Pony

$3.00

Alcohol is not available for delivery. Pick up orders only.

Modelo

$5.00

Not available for delivery.

Odell 90 Shilling

$7.00

PBR 12 oz

$4.00

Princess Yum Yum

$7.00

Tivoli Lager

$6.00

Alcohol is not available for delivery. Pick up only.

Upslope Lager

$7.00

Alcohol is not available for delivery. Pick up only.

Wibby Pilsner

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Alcohol is not available for delivery. Pick up only.

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Not available for delivery.

Malbec Blend

$9.00

Not available for delivery.

Rose

$9.00

Not available for delivery.

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Not available for delivery.

Chardonnay

$9.00

Not available for delivery.

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Not available for delivery.

Sparkling

$8.00

Not available for delivery.

BTL Pinot Noir

$40.00

Not available for delivery.

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Not available for delivery.

BTL Red Blend

$35.00

Not available for delivery.

BTL Rose

$35.00

(Not available for delivery)

BTL Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Not available for delivery.

BTL Chardonnay

$35.00

Not available for delivery.

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Not available for delivery.

BTL Sparkling

$32.00

Not available for delivery.

Cocktails

Basil Melon Patch

$12.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery). Skyy Watermelon & Basil Vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, soda water.

Death By Oaxaca

$13.00Out of stock

(Not available for Delivery) Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Green Chartreuse, lime, simple, sparkling wine

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$11.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery) Skyy Vodka, lime juice, and Gosling's ginger beer

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$12.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery) Muddled orange and cherry, Evan Williams bourbon, simple syrup, Angostura bitters

Pomegranate Cosmo

$12.00Out of stock

Grey Goose, pomegranate juice, lime, triple sec.

Punch in the Mouth

Punch in the Mouth

$13.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery) Bombay Sapphire, Leopold Bros. Cranberry Liqueur, Domaine Canton Ginger Liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, mint

Raspberry Lime Rickey

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$12.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery) Skyy Raspberry Vodka & lime juice press

Rock & Rye

$13.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery) Rittenhouse Rye infused with cinnamon, citrus, herbs, & rock candy

Sangria

Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery) Red wine sangria made with Leopold Bros. Blackberry Liqueur, cognac, grenadine, and lemon juice

Spicy Marg

Spicy Marg

$12.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery) Lunazul, triple sec, lime, and house made spicy bitters

Strawberry Cabana

$1.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery). Banana infused Flor de Cana white rum, Banana simple, lemon, strawberry.

Zombie

Zombie

$14.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery) Steuben's classic Zombie: Bacardi Superior, Appleton Estate Signature Rum, grenadine, falernum, orgeat, lime & grapefruit juice, Angostura Bitters.

Zombie Bottle (Double)

$26.00Out of stock

(Not available for delivery). Two zombies in a custom Steuben's mason jar.

Blacberry Mint Smash

$12.00Out of stock

Folie A Deux

$12.00Out of stock

Easy Peasy

$13.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally-owned, Independent Restaurants, American Regional Classics. We want Steuben's to be a place for everybody. Everybody who appreciates a handcrafted cocktail, fresh Maine lobster in their lobster roll, hand-cut potatoes in their French fries, and ice cream churned in house. Families, friends, neighbors, and first-time visitors to Denver who are seeking out the comfort of a friendly atmosphere, a welcoming smile, and a breakfast, lunch, or dinner that will leave their hearts and tummies happy. Steuben's is a classic café...a modern diner...a place to be comfortable and relax. And when we say comfortable, we mean comfortable. We've got you covered if you're gluten-free, or have a food allergy. We are proud to serve American food, and proud of the fact that the recipes all authentically immigrated here from somewhere else. Regional American fare at its finest and truest self.

Location

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO 80203

