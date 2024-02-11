Steuby's
309 S Main Street
Leesburg, IN 46538
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzel Stix$6.99
3 Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese
- Cheese Curds$7.99
Seasoned Breading with Ranch
- Breaded Cauliflower$7.99
Lightly Battered and Seasoned - Pickle infused Cauliflower
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
Lightly Battered and Seasoned Mushrooms
- Breaded Pickle Spears$7.99
Five Breaded Dill Infused Spears
- Duck Wonton$9.99
Maple Leaf duck topped with Teriyaki Sauce
- Fiesta Poppers$7.99Out of stock
Cream Cheese Filled with Red and Green Jalapeno
- Fried Green Beans$7.99Out of stock
Breaded Fried Green Beans
- Jumpin Jack Bites$7.99
Deep Fried and Filled with Creamy Pepper Jack
- Loaded Twister Fries$7.99
Twister Fries Topped with Gouda and Bacon
- Mozzarella Stix$7.99
6 Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara
- Onion Rings$5.99
Hearty Breaded Fried Onions
- Smoked Gouda Bites$8.99
Smoked Creamy Gouda Macaroni and Cheese Bites
- Southwest Egg Rolls$7.99
Egg Rolls with Zip - Sauce, Bacon and Chives
- Taco Sticks$7.99
4 Rolled Taco Tortillas with Salsa
- Wings (Boneless) 8 count$7.99
Boneless Wings 8 count
- Wings (Traditional) 6 count$7.99
Wings 6 count
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$12.49
8 oz Prime Burger, Choice of Cheese, Topped as you like
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.49
8 oz Prime Burger, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms sauteed in Au Jus
- Sweet Chili Burger$13.49
8 oz Prime Burger, Jalapeno pepper jack cheese, bacon, house sweet chili
- Steuby's Burger$13.99
8 oz Prime Burger, house BBQ, Maple Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Onion Ring
- Tenderloin$10.49
Grilled or Breaded, Topped as you like
- Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Grilled or Breaded, Topped as you like
- Grilled Pastrami Reuben$12.49
Pastrami on Rye, Sauteed Kraut, Swiss, House 1000
- Duck Burger$14.29Out of stock
Maple Leaf Duck, Candied Bacon, Arugula, House Sauce, Choice of Cheese
- Burnt Ends$13.99
Burnt Ends
- Tenderloin$10.49
Dinner Salad
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$8.99
Romaine, Iceberg Mix, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, House Ranch
- Creole Shrimp Salad$9.99
Spring Mix, Grilled Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Dressing
- Steak Salad$9.99
Spring mxi, Ribeye Steak, Onion, Avocado, Sweet Red Peppers, Bleu Cheese, Dressing
- Chef Salad$9.99
Romaine, Iceberg Mix, Ham, Bacon, Tomato, cucumber, Onion, Cheddar, Choice of Dressing
- Caesar Salad (Chicken)$8.99
Romaine, Iceberg Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, House Made Ceaser Dressing
- Caesar Salad (Salmon)$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, House Made Ceaser Dressing
Entree
- Ribeye Steak$25.00
Seasoned, Char Grilled Prime Cut
- Filet$25.00
Seasoned, Char Grilled Prime Cut
- Prime Pork Chop$21.99
12 oz Prime Cut, Seasoned and Grilled
- Baby Back Ribs$20.99
Full
- Baby Back Ribs$14.99
Half
- Broasted Chicken$14.99
4pc Dinner, Coated with Henny Penny
- Ribeye Steak and Fish$31.99
Ribeye and 5 grilled or battered shrimp
- Pork Chop and Fish$27.99
Chop and 5 grilled or battered shrimp
- Filet and Shrimp$34.99
Filet and 5 grilled or battered shrimp
- Flat Iron$17.99
- Baby Back Ribs 1/2$14.99
- Baby Back Ribs Full$20.99
Kids Menu
Pasta
- Pasta Marinara$10.99
House Made Pasta Sauce and Meatballs
- Pasta Alfredo (small)$8.99
House Made Alfredo Can ADD Chicken $4.00 Can ADD Shrimp $5.00
- Pasta Alfredo (medium)$10.99
House Made Alfredo
- Pasta Alfredo (large)$12.99
House Made Alfredo
- Cajun Alfredo$13.99
Andouille Sausage, Grilled Shrimp, Spinach, Tomato, Red Pepper, Onion, Breaded Scallop in a Spicy Alfredo
- Chicken Gouda Bacon$12.99
Smoked Gouda Sauce with Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon
- Seafood Pasta$15.99
4 Cheese Sauce, Grilled Lobster, Shrimp, Breaded Scallops
- Burnt End Macaroni and Cheese$12.99Out of stock
Burnt Ends (Brisket) Macaroni and Cheese in a three cheese sauce
Seafood
- Fried Pollock$12.99
F3 PC Hand Breaded Pollock with House Tartar Sauce
- Breaded Shrimp$14.99
8 PC Hand Breaded Shrimp, Served with House Cocktail Sauce
- Broiled Salmon$18.99
8 oz Filet Broiled, Blackened or Teriyaki Glaze
- Shrimp Tacos$14.99
3 Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Slaw, Avocado and House Made Baja Sauce
- BlueGill Fish Fry$17.99
Parmesan Crusted Walleye
- Seafood Combo Platter$21.99Out of stock
Fried Platter with Pollock, Shrimp, Scallop and clams
Sides
Speciality Pizza
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 12"$12.99
12" Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 16"$16.49
16" Ground beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar
- Meatza Pizza 12"$14.99
12" Sausage, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Bacon
- Meatza Pizza 16"$17.99
16" Sausage, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Bacon
- Sicilian Pizza 12"$14.99
12" Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Red Pepper, Basil, Garlic
- Sicilian Pizza 16"$17.99
16" Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Red Pepper, Basil, Garlic
- Umbrella Pizza 12"$16.99
12" Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper
- Umbrella Pizza 16"$19.99
16" Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 12"$15.99
12" Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 16"$18.99
16"
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 12"$15.99
12" Garlic Parm Sauce, Prime Rib, Onion, Green Pepper
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 16"$19.99
16" Garlic Parm Sauce, Prime Rib, Onion, Green Pepper
- Wayno Pizza 12"$14.99
12" BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Gouda, Mozzarella
- Wayno Pizza 16"$18.99
16" BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Gouda, Mozzarella
- Breadsticks 4 Count$4.99
Sub Sandwich
- Beef and Cheddar Sub Sandwich$12.99
Shaved Prime Rib, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon House Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese
- Claim Adjuster$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Maple Bacon, Gouda Cheese Sauce, Onion Fries
- Steuby's Steak Sub Sandwich$13.99
Shaved Prime Rib cooked in Au Jus, Grilled Mushroom, Onion, Swiss or Mozzarella
- Burnt End Sub Sandwich$13.99
- Road Grinder$13.99
Salad Dressing
Lunch Special 1
Lunch Special 2
Lunch Special 3
Lunch Special 4
Lunch Special 5
Lunch Special 6
Fountain Beverages
BlueGill Fish Fry
Bar Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka Single$3.50
- Absolut Single$3.50
- Belvedere Single$3.00
- Chopin Single$3.00
- Ciroc Single$3.00
- Firefly Single$3.00
- Grey Goose Single$3.50
- Grey Goose Citron Single$3.50
- Ketel One Single$3.50
- Well Vodka Double$3.75
- Absolut Double$4.50
- Belvedere Double$4.00
- Chopin Double$4.00
- Ciroc Double$4.00
- Firefly Double$4.00
- Grey Goose Double$4.50
- Grey Goose Citron Double$4.50
- Ketel One Double$4.50
Gin
Rum
- Well Rum Single$2.50
- Admiral Nelson Single$3.00
- Bacardi Single$3.00
- Bacardi Limon Single$3.00
- Captain Morgan Single$3.25
- Gosling'S Single$3.50
- Meyers Single$3.50
- Meyers Silver Single$3.50
- Mount Gay Single$3.50
- Well Rum Double$3.75
- Admiral Nelson Double$4.00
- Bacardi Double$4.00
- Bacardi Limon Double$4.00
- Captain Morgan Double$4.25
- Gosling'S Double$4.50
- Meyers Double$4.50
- Meyers Silver Double$4.50
- Mount Gay Double$4.50
Tequila
- Well Tequila Single$2.50
- Cabo Wabo Blanco Single$3.50
- Casa Noble Single$3.50
- Corazon Reposado Single$3.50
- Cuervo Silver Single$3.00
- Don Julio Anejo Single$3.50
- Patron Anejo Single$3.50
- Patron Café Single$3.50
- Patron Gran Platinum Single$3.50
- Patron Reposado Single$3.50
- Patron Silver Single$2.50
- Patron Xo Café Single$2.50
- Well Tequila Double$2.75
- Cabo Wabo Blanco Double$3.50
- Casa Noble Double$3.50
- Corazon Reposado Double$3.50
- Cuervo Silver Double$3.00
- Don Julio Anejo Double$4.50
- Patron Anejo Double$4.50
- Patron Café Double$4.50
- Patron Gran Platinum Double$4.50
- Patron Reposado Double$4.50
- Patron Silver Double$4.50
- Patron Xo Café Double$4.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey Single$3.00
- Angels Envy Single$3.75
- Basil Hayden Single$4.00
- Bulliet Rye Single$3.75
- Diabolique Single$3.25
- Jack Daniels Single$3.25
- Jim Beam Single$3.75
- Knob Creek Single$3.75
- Makers 46 Single$3.75
- Makers Mark Single$3.75
- Wild Turkey Single$3.75
- Woodford Reserve Single$3.00
- Well Whiskey Double$3.75
- Angels Envy Double$5.00
- Basil Hayden Double$5.25
- Bulliet Rye Double$5.00
- Diabolique Double$4.75
- Jack Daniels Double$4.75
- Jim Beam Double$5.00
- Knob Creek Double$5.00
- Makers 46 Double$5.00
- Makers Mark Double$5.00
- Wild Turkey Double$5.00
- Woodford Reserve Double$5.25
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch Single$2.00
- Chivas Regal Single$2.75
- Chivas Regal 18Yr Single$4.00
- Dewars Single$3.00
- Dewars 12Yr Single$3.25
- J & B Single$3.25
- Johnnie Walker Black Single$4.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Single$3.75
- Well Scotch Double$3.75
- Chivas Regal Double$4.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr Double$5.50
- Dewars Double$4.25
- Dewars 12Yr Double$4.75
- J & B Double$4.75
- Johnnie Walker Black Double$5.50
- Johnnie Walker Red Double$4.75
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno Single$2.00
- Aperol Single$2.00
- Campari Single$2.00
- Chartreuse, Green Single$2.00
- Cointreau Single$2.00
- Drambuie Single$2.00
- Frangelico Single$2.00
- Godiva Chocolate Single$2.00
- Grand Marnier Single$2.00
- Irish Mist Single$2.00
- Jagermeister Single$3.00
- Kahlua Single$3.00
- Lemoncello Single$2.00
- Licor 43 Single$2.00
- Mathilde Cassis Single$2.00
- Molly's Irish Cream Single$3.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno Double$3.75
- Aperol Double$3.75
- Campari Double$3.75
- Chartreuse, Green Double$3.75
- Cointreau Double$3.75
- Drambuie Double$3.75
- Frangelico Double$3.75
- Godiva Chocolate Double$3.75
- Grand Marnier Double$3.75
- Irish Mist Double$3.75
- Jagermeister Double$3.75
- Kahlua Double$3.75
- Lemoncello Double$3.75
- Licor 43 Double$3.75
- Mathilde Cassis Double$3.75
- Molly's Irish Cream Double$3.75
Cocktails
- Down the Drain - Tequila, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Cherry$8.50
- SR22 - Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Hail Storm - Dark and Stormy$7.50
- Easy Rider - Mint Julep - Bourbon or Gin$7.50
- Slippery Slope - Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Steuby's Old Fashioned$9.50
- Mrs. Steuby's - Cranberry, Vodka$7.50
- Steuby's Delite - Bloody Mary$9.50
- Whiskey Sour - Knob Creek or Jack$6.50
- Mojito$7.50
- Bourbon Margarita$8.50
- Manhattan$8.50
- Hot Buttered Bourbon$9.50
- White Russian$6.50
- The Revolver$8.00
- Jack and Coke$6.00
- Shot and Mixer Top Shelf$7.00
- Shot and Mixer Well$5.00
- Single Shot$3.50
- Double Shot$5.50
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
- 3 Floyds AlphaKing$5.00
- Bells Kalamazoo$5.00
- Bells Two Hearted$5.50
- Bud Light$4.00
- Bud Light Lime$4.00
- Bud Light Platinum$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Cider Boys$5.50
- Coors Light$3.00
- Corona$4.50
- Heineken$4.00
- Heineken 0.0$3.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrell$6.50
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Samuel Adams Boston Lager$4.40
- Stella Artois$5.50
- Weihenstephaner HefeWeis$5.50
- Yuengling Flight$4.00
Canned Beer
- 3 Floyds Gumball Head$5.00
- Bad Dad - Kiss the Cook$5.50
- Bad Dad - Tapestry$5.50
- Blake Triple Jam$5.50
- Bud Light Next$4.00
- Busch Light$3.00
- Evil Czetch Vanilla Porter$5.50
- Fat Heads - Head Hunter$5.50
- Founders - All Day IPA$5.50
- Garage Beer 16 oz$5.00
- Guiness$4.50
- Narragansett Tall Boy 16 oz$4.00
- Natural Ice$3.00
- Natural Ice Lite$3.00
- Old Style$3.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz$4.00
- Revolution Peanut Butter Porter$5.50
- Sierra Nevada Dank Thing$4.50
- Sunking Sunlight$4.00
- Sunking Wee Mac$4.00
- Truly Stanberry Lemonade$4.00
- Truly Wildberry$4.00
- White Claw - Black Cherry$4.00
- White Claw - Mango$4.00
- Yuengling Lager$4.00
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Triple XXX Root Beer$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Fanta Orange$3.00
- Mello Yellow$3.00
- Water
- Iced tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Kids Soda$1.50
- Kids Milk$1.50
- Kids Juice$1.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Premium Food and Cocktails Insuring A Good Time!
309 S Main Street, Leesburg, IN 46538