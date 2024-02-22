Steve-O's Restaurant
No reviews yet
30277 WA-20
Republic, WA 99166
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPS
- Breadsticks$7.00
Drizzled with pure Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a sprinkling of parmesan, garlic, basil and oregano. Served with pizza sauce.
- Cheesey Breadsticks$10.00
For those feeling cheesey, our breadsticks drizzled with pure Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a sprinkling of parmesan, garlic, basil and oregano. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with pizza sauce.
- Sm (6) Chicken Wings$12.00
- Lg (10) Chicken Wings$18.00
- Fries$6.00
One pound of yumminess with our own blend of seasoning, containing "love" and parmesan cheese.
- Tater Tots$7.00
One pound of yumminess with our own blend of seasoning, containing "love" and parmesan cheese.
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
One pound of yumminess with our own blend of seasoning, containing "love" and parmesan cheese.
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$10.00
A dozen of these Black and Tan beer battered goodies!
- Jalapeño Poppers$12.00
8 cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers served with our housemade jalapeno jelly.
- Quesadilla$8.00
Warm grilled tortillas loaded with our special blend of melted cheeses, seasonings and chicken. Served with sour cream, salsa and a lime wedge.
- Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Jumbo sized Bavarian-style soft pretzel topped with butter and salt. Perfect to pair with a beer! Served with warm beer cheese sauce.
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
One pound of yumminess! Our own blend of seasoning, containing "love", parmesean cheese, white truffle oil & topped with parsley.
- Loaded Fries$10.00
Our famous fries, includes cheese and your choice of dipping sauce. Customize your own creation with any three of our toppings.
SALADS
- Side Salad$6.00
Fresh greens, tomato, black olives and mozzarella cheese. Your choice of dressing.
- Dinner Salad$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, black olives and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing. Feeds 2-4.
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
Fresh Romaine heart lettuce, shredded parmesan and croutons all in our own housemade Caesar dressing (note contains anchovies).
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Fresh greens with grilled chicken, applewood somoked bacon, hard boiled egg, fresh avocado, black olives, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing on the side.
- Taco Salad$14.00
Fresh greens topped with seasoned taco meat, kidney beans, black olives, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served in a freshly housemade tortilla shell with sour cream and salsa.
- Greek Salad$13.00
Fresh greens, Kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with our housemade Balsamic Italian dressing.
- Chef Salad$13.00
Fresh greens, sliced turkey and ham, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, hard-boiled egg and diced tomatoes.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Fresh greens, grilled or breaded chicken marinated in our buffalo sauce, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
PIZZA
X-LARGE
- X-Large BYO$12.00
- X-Large Cheese$12.00
- X-Large Pepperoni$15.00
- X-Large Hawaiian$17.50
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
- X-Large 3-Meat$21.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
- X-Large BBQ Chicken$20.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken, Pineapple, Onion
- X-Large Chicken Pesto$24.00
Pesto Sauce Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Feta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- X-Large Garden Delight$22.00
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- X-Large Greek Garden$24.00
Baked Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta
- X-Large Hot Stuff$20.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno
- X-Large Margherita$20.00
Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella
- X-Large New Yorker$24.00
Double Pepperoni, Double Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- X-Large Parmesan Chicken$20.00
Garlic Parmesan Base, Chicken, Red Onion, Baked Tomato
- X-Large Red, White & Green$21.00
Housemade Ranch Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Spinach
- X-Large Sicilliano$24.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Housemade Meatballs, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- X-Large Smoked Pulled Pork$20.00
Bold BBQ Sauce Base, Marinated Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Jalapeno
- X-Large Taco$24.00
Seasoned Taco Meat, Black Olive, Onion; topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side.
- X-Large Works$24.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion
- X-Large Pardini$23.00
LARGE
- Large BYO$11.50
- Large Cheese$11.50
- Large Pepperoni$14.00
- Large Hawaiian$16.00
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
- Large 3-Meat$19.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
- Large BBQ Chicken$18.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken, Pineapple, Onion
- Large Chicken Pesto$22.00
Pesto Sauce Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Feta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Large Garden Delight$20.00
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Large Greek Garden$22.00
Baked Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta
- Large Hot Stuff$18.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno
- Large Margherita$18.00
Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella
- Large New Yorker$22.00
Double Pepperoni, Double Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Large Parmesan Chicken$18.00
Garlic Parmesan Base, Chicken, Red Onion, Baked Tomato
- Large Red, White & Green$19.00
Housemade Ranch Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Spinach
- Large Sicilliano$22.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Housemade Meatballs, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Large Smoked Pulled Pork$18.00
Bold BBQ Sauce Base, Marinated Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Jalapeno
- Large Taco$22.00
Seasoned Taco Meat, Black Olive, Onion; topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side.
- Large Works$22.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion
- Large Pardini$20.50
MEDIUM
- Medium BYO$11.00
- Medium Cheese$11.00
- Medium Pepperoni$13.00
- Medium Hawaiian$14.50
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
- Medium 3-Meat$17.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
- Medium BBQ Chicken$16.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken, Pineapple, Onion
- Medium Chicken Pesto$20.00
Pesto Sauce Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Feta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Medium Garden Delight$18.00
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Medium Greek Garden$20.00
Baked Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta
- Medium Hot Stuff$16.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno
- Medium Margherita$16.00
Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella
- Medium New Yorker$20.00
Double Pepperoni, Double Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Medium Parmesan Chicken$16.00
Garlic Parmesan Base, Chicken, Red Onion, Baked Tomato
- Medium Pulled Pork$16.00
Bold BBQ Sauce Base, Marinated Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Jalapeno
- Medium Red, White & Green$17.00
Housemade Ranch Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Spinach
- Medium Sicilliano$20.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Housemade Meatballs, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Medium Taco$20.00
Seasoned Taco Meat, Black Olive, Onion; topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side.
- Medium Works$20.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion
- Medium Pardini$18.00
SMALL
- Small BYO$10.50
- Small Cheese$10.50
- Small Pepperoni$12.00
- Small Hawaiian$13.00
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
- Small 3-Meat$15.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
- Small BBQ Chicken$14.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken, Pineapple, Onion
- Small Chicken Pesto$18.00
Pesto Sauce Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Feta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Small Garden Delight$16.00
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Small Greek Garden$18.00
Baked Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta
- Small Hot Stuff$14.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno
- Small Margherita$14.00
Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella
- Small New Yorker$18.00
Double Pepperoni, Double Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Small Parmesan Chicken$14.00
Garlic Parmesan Base, Chicken, Red Onion, Baked Tomato
- Small Red, White & Green$15.00
Housemade Ranch Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Spinach
- Small Sicilliano$18.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Housemade Meatballs, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomato
- Small Smoked Pulled Pork$14.00
Bold BBQ Sauce Base, Marinated Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Jalapeno
- Small Taco$18.00
Seasoned Taco Meat, Black Olive, Onion; topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side.
- Small Works$18.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion
- Small Pardini$15.50
SUBS
SUB SANDWICHES
- Classic Grinder$12.00
A grinder is our hoagie rolls made fresh daily, covered in our pizza sauce, your choice of meat and mozzarella cheese. After baking, we top with lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar. It's a pizza sandwich!
- Basic Sub$12.00
Our homemade sub rolls with mayo, mustard, your choice of deli meat and cheese baked in the oven. After baking, topped with lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar.
- Vegetarian Sub$12.00
Our housemade sub rolls, topped with cream cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, garlic, basil and mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven. After baking, topped with lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar.
- Italian Delight Sub$14.00
Our housemade sub rolls with mayo, mustard, salami, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese and baked in the oven. After baking topped with lettuce, tomato and our housemade Balsamic Italian dressing.
- French Dip$12.00
Our housemade hoagie sub rolls topped with thinly sliced marinated roast beef and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven. Served with au jus. Our most popular sandwich!
- Combo Sub$14.00
Our housemade hoagie sub roll with mayo, mustard, roast beef, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese baked in the oven. After baking, topped with lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar.
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$14.00
Housemade hoagie sub rolls, housemade pork meatballs marinated in housemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked in the oven. After baking, topped with lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar.
- Barbeque Sub$14.00
Our housemade sub hoagie rolls, thinly sliced meat of your choice marinated in Sweet Baby Ray's Barbeque Sauce, mozzarella cheese, after baking in oven, topped with lettuce, tomatoe, oil and vinegar.
- Philly Sub$14.00
Our housemade sub hoagie rolls, thinly sliced roast beef or grilled chicken breast, grilled green peppers and onions, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Ooey and Gooey!
- Spicy Chicken Sub$14.00
Grilled or breaded chicken topped with metled pepper jack cheese. Served on our housemade toasted bun with own ranch dressing, pepperonicini and topped with lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Pesto Sub$14.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella and feta cheese, served on our housemade toasted hoagie sub rolls topped with pesto sauce, sauteed mushrooms and garlice and finished off with lettuce and tomato.
BURGERS
- BYO Burger$12.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
- Burger Dip$14.00
Two all beef patties on our own homemade rolls, your choice of cheese. Served with Au Jus. No distracting veggies on this one! But feel happy to add your own.
- Fair Burger$12.00
Classic hamburger smothered with grilled onions and melted American cheese. No distracting veggies with this one, but you can them. It's almost like being at the Puyullap State Fair!
- Mushroom Burger$14.00
Loaded with sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.
- Jalapeno Burger$14.00
Sauteed onions, jalapenos and melted Pepper jack cheese.
- Luau Burger$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, Dole pineapple, Teriyaki sauce and melted Pepper jack cheese.
- Rodeo Burger$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, beer battered onion rings, melted cheddar cheese and drizzled with barbeque sauce. No distracting veggies on this one!
- Holey Moley! Burger$16.00
You'll be seeing double after eating two all beef patties, topped with your choice of melted cheese. Go deluxe and add bacon or ham!
- Humpty Dumpty Burger$16.00
Breakfast on a burger! Sunny side up egg, applewood smoked bacon and melted cheddar cheese.
- Avocado Bacon Burger$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. Your choice of melted cheese.
- Bleu Cheese Chipotle Burger$16.00
Our most popular burger! Topped with applewood smoked bacon, melted Bleu cheese crumbles and a zesty chipotle sauce.
- BBQ Chicken Burger$15.00
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast sauteed in BBQ Sauce, served with your choice of melted cheese.
- Ranch Chicken Burger$15.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of cheese, applewood smoked bacon and our own housemade Ranch.
- Ragin' Cajun Chicken Burger$15.00
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast, sauteed in Frank's RedHot® sauce, topped with melted Pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and zesty chipotle sauce.
SAMMIES
GRILLED SAMMIES
- Classic BLT$11.50
Classic sandwich with applewood smoked bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato, smothered in mayo servered on Texas Toast. Treat yourself to a BTLA by adding avocado!
- Triple Decker Club$15.00
This one is a monster! Two full layers of grilled turkey, ham and bacon smothered in mayo and topped with lettuce and tomato, stacked high on Texas Toast.
- Basic Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served on Texas Toast with your choice of cheese and a side.
- Reuben$13.00
Thin sliced corned beef, grilled sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, served on toasted rye bread and drizzled with house made 1,000 island dressing.
- Pesto Grilled Cheese$9.50
Both mozzarella and provolone cheeses are melted onto Texas Toast bread with pesto sauce and grilled tomatoes.
- Swiss & Mushroom on Rye$9.50
Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms smothered with our own 1,000 island dressing on Rye bread.
- Pizza Grilled Cheese$11.00
Grilled pepperoni and mushrooms smothered with our own pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served on sourdough bread.
- Hawaiian Grilled Cheese$11.00
Pepper Jack cheese, grilled pineapple and Canadian Bacon smothered in Teriyaki sauce, served on sourdough bread.
WRAPS
WRAPS & STRIPS
- Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap$14.50
Fresh greens tosssed in our own housemade Caesar dressing, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes and shredded parmesan cheese, wrapped in an herb wrap.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.50
Fresh greens tossed in our own housemade ranch dressing, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy chicken strips tossed in our buffalo wing sauce, wrapped in an herb wrap.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fresh greens tossed in salsa, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, olives and tomatoes. Wrapped in an herb wrap.
- Chicken Strips$14.00
Four piece potato chip breaded chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce and side.
DESSERTS
DESSERT
- Banana Split$10.00
A banana split in hjalf surrounded with 3 scoops of French vanilla ice cream, covered in chocolate, strawberry & caramel, topped with whipped cream, nuts & cherries.
- Brownie, Salted Caramel$3.00
Individually wrapped brownie perfect for grab-and-go. Chewy edges and moist fudgy center with a caramel drizzle makes it difficult to resist.
- Butter Toffee Cake$8.00
Mini bundt cake with oozing buttery toffee.
- Cheesecake$5.00
Slice of New York style cheesecake served plain, ala mode or deluxe with sauce and whipped topping.
- Cookie Monster$8.00
Three scoops of French vanilla ice cream covered with Hershey's chocolate syrup, Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookie crumbles, whipped cream, blue sugar sprinkles & a cherry.
- Cookie, Double Chocolate Chunk Salted$2.00
Two different semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Two different salts. Two different butters. Individually wrapped for grab-and-go.
- Loaded Cookie$7.00
Salted double chocolate chunk cookie topped with French vanilla ice cream, caramel & Hershey's chocolate sauce.
- OREO Bliss$8.00
Three scoops of French vanilla ice cream topped with Hershey's chocolate, OREO pieces, whipped cream & a cherry.
- Rice Krispy Treat$2.00
Rice Krispies snack bar treats by Kellogg's deliver a classic marshmallow and crunchy cereal taste and texture instantly recognized. Individually packaged and perfect for grab-and-go.
- Tin Roof Sundae$8.00
- Turtle Brownie Sundae$8.00
Salted caramel chocolate brownie topped with French vanilla ice cream, caramel, Hershey's chocolate sauce & candied walnuts.
- Waffle Cone Deluxe$6.00
Filled with French vanilla ice cream includes sauce of your choice, whipped cream & a cherry.
- Waffle Cone Plain$4.00
Filled with French vanilla ice cream.
- Sundae - 1 scoop$4.00
- Sundae - 2 scoops$5.50
- Sundae - 3 scoops$7.00
MILKSHAKES
- Almond Roca Milkshake$7.00
- Banana Chocolate$7.00
- Banana Milkshake$7.00
- Blackberry Milkshake$7.00
- Blue Raspberry Milkshake$7.00
- Blueberry Milkshake$7.00
- Butterscotch Milkshake$7.00
- Captain Crunch$7.00
- Caramel-Original Milkshake$7.00
- Caramel-Salted Milkshake$7.00
- Cheesecake Milkshake$7.00
- Cherry Milkshake$7.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Milkshake$7.00
- Chocolate Milkshake$7.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$8.00
- Coconut Milkshake$7.00
- Coffee Milkshake$7.00
- Cupcake Milkshake$7.00
- Elvis$8.00
Reese's Peanut Butter, Hershey's Syrup, Banana, topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon crumbles.
- Fruity Pebbles$8.00
- Grape Milkshake$7.00
- Grasshopper$8.00
Creme de Menthe, Hershey's Syrup and Oreo
- Green Apple Milkshake$7.00
- Guava Milkshake$7.00
- Heath Bar English Toffee Milkshake$7.00
- Huckleberry Milkshake$7.00
- Kiwi Milkshake$7.00
- M&M’s Milkshake$7.00
- Mango Milkshake$7.00
- Mexican Chocolate$7.00
- Mint$7.00
- Mocha$7.00
- Oreo Milkshake$8.00
- Passion Fruit Milkshake$7.00
- Peach Milkshake$7.00
- Peanut Butter Milkshake$7.00
- Pineapple Milkshake$7.00
- Pomegranate Milkshake$7.00