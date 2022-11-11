Steve’s Steakhouse imageView gallery

Steve's Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

1170 S College Ave

Richfield, UT 84701

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Rolls
Turnover
Biscuits & Gravy

Drinks

Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$1.25

Iced tea

$2.95

Hot chocolate

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Club Soda

$1.95

Flavoring

$0.75

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

French Toast

$12.00

Mixed Breakfast Platter

$12.00

Mixed Veggie Omelet

$11.00

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.00

Pancakes or Waffles

$5.00

Breakfast Extras

Single Pancake

$2.50

Stack of Pancakes (2)

$5.00

Side Bacon (2)

$5.00

4oz Ham Steak

$6.00

Sausage (2)

$5.00

Side Toast (2)

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Eggs

Steve's Potatoes

$3.00

Cheese

$0.50

1 Extra Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

1 Egg White

$2.00

Side Gravy

$1.50

Salsa

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids Cereal

$5.99

Kids French Toast Sticks

$5.99

Kids Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Kids Mixed Platter

$5.99

Kids Cheese Omelette

$5.99

Kids Ham & Cheese Omelette

$5.99

Desserts

Homemade Cheesecake

$7.00

Cobbler

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Cowboy cookie Cow Pie

$6.00

White Choc Cheeaecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Bread Pudding

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Banana Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$7.00

Seasonal Dessert

$7.00

Extras

Cream Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Beets

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Veggie

$4.00

3oz Mashed

$4.00

5oz Mashed

$5.00

Extra Breaded Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Shrimp Scampi

$5.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Extra Cut in Oz

Extra Chicken Breast

$4.00

Extra Chicken Strip

$5.00

Extra Plate

$4.00

Add Mac n' Cheese

$4.50

Avacado

$1.75

Loaf of Bread

$3.00

Side Potato

$2.00

Loaded Potato

$4.00

Cheese Potato

$3.50

Bacon Potato

$3.50

Sweet Baked Potato

$4.00

Cowboy Beans

$3.00

Extra Flatbread

$3.00

Mush & Onion

$5.00

Side cheese

$2.00

Extra chips

$2.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side rice

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Loaded Mashed

$4.00

Cheese Mashed

$3.50

Bacon Mashed

$3.50

Side oranges

$3.00

Extra Blue crumbles

$3.00

Add Snow Crab

$36.00

Extra Garlic bread

$1.00

Extra side gravy

$1.50

Blackened

$0.95

Black & Bleu

$3.95

Sauces

Fry sauce

$1.00

Tarter sauce

$1.00

Shrimp sauce

$1.00

BBQ sauce

$1.00

Rib sauce

$1.00

Creamy horseradish

$1.00

Straight horseradish

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Melted Butter

$1.00

Extra Gravy

$2.00

3oz honey butter

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 horseradish

$1.00

Extra Alfredo sauce

$2.00

Gifts

Steve's Pint Glass

$12.95

Steve's Shot Glass

$9.95

Steve's hoodie

$32.99

Large Bottle Opener

$10.00

Small Bottle Opener

$8.00Out of stock

Honey LG

$18.00

Mini Redmond salt

$4.00

4.75 Oz Redmond

$6.00

T-Shirts

$21.00

Corkscrew

$8.00

10 Oz Salt

$8.00

Steve's Hat

$18.00

Honey Sm

$12.00

Raffle Ticket (1)

$5.00

Raffle Tickets (5)

$20.00

$10 Raffle Ticket

$10.00

Hot Drinks

Latte

Cappuccino

Black & White

Caramel Macchiato

Mocha/White Mocha

Fresh Drip Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Americano

Hot Tea

Chai Latte

Promo Coffee

$1.50

Matcha Latte

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Americano

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Black & White

Iced Mocha

Iced Tea

Iced Chai Latte

Alli

Matcha Latte

Frappe

White Mocha

Caramel Frappe

Chai Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

Sweets

Cookie

Brownie

Peanut Butter Bars

$3.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Cakes

Oreos

$5.00

Caramelita

Turnover

Smores Snack

$3.00

Honey Taffy Singles

$0.90

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Loaf of Bread

$6.50

Honey Butter

$3.00

Honey Taffy Bags

$10.00

Apple Crumble Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$2.00Out of stock

Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Cheesecake bar

$5.00

Caramel Apple

$7.00

Big Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Peach pie cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Rice Krispies

$2.00

Pumpkin Pie Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Coconut Choc. NB

$5.00Out of stock

Doughnuts

Out of stock

Breakfast Foods

House Breakfast

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00

Sodas

Promo Soda

$1.50

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Dr. Pepper

Minute Maid

Diet Dr. Pepper

Bargs Root Beer

Fanta

Mtn. Dew

$1.90

Ice Cream

Waffle Cone

$6.00

Waffle Bowl

$6.00

Sugar Cone

$4.00

Single Cup

$4.00

Double Cup

$5.00

$2 Ice cream

$2.00

Espresso Shot

Single Espresso Shot

$0.75

Double Espresso Shot

$1.50

Daily Special

Daily Special

$6.50

Specialty Sodas

Jaydabug

Sprite, Peach, Raspberry Puree

V8 Energy Drink

Harley's Hottie

Sprite, Coconut, Blueberry

Luscious Lottie

Root Beer, Vanilla

Ladies Man

Coke, Cherry

Keep It Peachy

Peach, Mountain Dew, Red Bull

Hulk Out

Mountain Dew, Red Bull, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple

"Oh Yeah"

Mountain Dew, Red Bull, Strawberry, Kiwi

Let's Race

Dr. Pepper, Coconut

Dark Sunrise

Coke, Mango, Vanilla

Gary King

$3.00

222

$3.00

Lime Ricki

Sprite, Grape, Fresh Lime

Raspberry Dream

$3.00

Shirly Temple

Sprite, Cherry

Dew Okay

Mountain Dew, Red Bull, Mango

Francis Scott Key Lime

Vanilla, Lime, Club Soda

Peachy Keen

Sprite, Sweet & Sour, Whipped Cream, Gummy Peach Ring

Energy Drinks

V8 Drink

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Smoothies

Pina Colada

Mango

Strawberry Banana

Water Refreshers

Watermelon Refresh

Cucumber, Fresh Lime, Watermelon, Lime

The Mikayla

Raspberry Puree, Fresh Lime, Coconut, Lime

Spa Water

Lime, Cucumber, Lavender, Mint Leaves

Kids Sodas

Watermelon Wow

Sprite Watermelon syrup Whipped Cream Watermelon Gummy Dome Lid .5 pump of syrup for 12 oz 1 pump of syrup for 20 oz

Pink Princess

Sprite Strawberry syrup Whipped Cream Pink Sprinkles Dome lid .5 pump syrup for 12 oz 1 pump syrup for 20 oz

Shark Attack

Sprite Blue Raspberry Syrup Whipped Cream Shark Gummy dome lid

Sour Patch Kid

Sprite Green Apple syrup Whipped Cream Sweet & Sour Sour Patch Kid Gummy Dome lid .5 pump syrup for 12 oz 1 pump syrup for 20 oz

Happy Hour

coffee

soda

Scrubs

Small Scrub

$6.00

Large Scrub

$12.00

Face Scrub

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1170 S College Ave, Richfield, UT 84701

Directions

Gallery
Steve’s Steakhouse image

Map
