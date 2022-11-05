- Home
Steven's Cafe 106 Park ave
106 Park ave
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Popular Items
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Drip Coffee
Red Eye Coffee
Cappuccino
Americano
Latte
Mochaccino
Matcha Latte
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Specialty Tea
Caffe Macchiato
Espresso Macchiato
Cortado
Flat White
Top Class Lavazza
Lavazza Whole Bean 2.2lb
Hot Apple Cider
Cold coffee
Acai Bowls
Classic Acai Bowl
Our famous bowl (bergen county favorite), with seasonal fresh fruit, almond milk, homemade granola, chia seeds and coconut flakes.
Nutty and nice Acai Bowl
A delicious twist on the classic recipe, with toasted almonds, almond milk, and swirls of organic peanut butter.
Nutella delight Acai Bowl
A delicious twist on the classic recipe, with cocoa powder, almond milk, and swirls of nutella hazelnut spread.
Pitaya Bowls
Classic Pitaya Bowl
Our famous bowl with seasonal fresh fruit, almond milk homemade granola, chia seeds and coconut flakes.
Nutty and nice Pitaya Bowl
a delicious twist on the classic recipe, with toasted almonds, almond milk, and swir;s of organic peanut butter.
Nutella delight Pitaya Bowl
A delicious twist on the classic recipe, with cocoa powder, almond milk, and swirls of nutella hazelnut spread.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Toasts
Omelettes
Mediterranean Omelette
Farm fresh eggs, tomato, onions, peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese and spinach
Hercules Omelette
Farm fresh eggs, grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, onions and swiss cheese.
Garden Omelette
Farm fresh egg whites, avocado, spinach, tomato, peppers and onions
Grind Omelette
Farm fresh eggs , bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, onions and peppers
Supreme Omelette
Farm fresh eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, onions, and peppers
Breakfast
Breakfast Wraps
Signature Sandwiches
Parker
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula and pesto with balsamic fig glaze.
Rutherford
Oven gold roasted turkey, alpine lace swiss cheese, arugula, plum tomato and honey dijon mustard.
New Yorker
Nova Scotia Salmon, Schmear of Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Fresh Dill and Capers.
Broadway
Oven Gold Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Plum Tomato, Mix Greens and Chipotle Mayo
Turkey Club
Oven Gold Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Grilled Chicken
Herb Grilled Chicken, Arugula and Tomato on a Ciabatta
Bagels
Juices
Orange juice
Freshly squeezed oranges
Citrus infusion Juice
pineapple, orange, and fresh mint.
Green harmony Juice
apple, spinach, cucumber, mint and pineapple
Detox Juice
apple, spinach, cucumber, lemon and ginger
Refresher Juice
apple, cucumber, pineapple, mint, lemon and ginger
Smoothies
Peanut butter bliss Smoothie
oat milk, peanut butter, banana, coconut flakes and cocoa
Almond Joy Smoothie
almond milk, almond butter, banana and coconut flakes
Mango Pasion Smoothie
coconut milk, mango ,banana and greek yogurt
Berry Sensational Smoothie
almond milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry and banana
Green Goddess Smoothie
almond milk, avocado, spinach, banana and cucumber
Dragon Pitaya Smoothie
coconut milk, organic dragon fruit, pineapple, banana and organic agave
Pastries
Cookies
Crumb cake
Macarons
Muffin
Scone
Pecan Roll
Raisin Roll
Pistachio Escargot
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Apple Fuillete
Cheese Danish
Fruit Danish
Madi Gran Panettone
Pistachio Coconut Wellness Bar
Mint Chocolate Wellness Bar
Panettoncino
Beverage
Fiji Water 500ml
San Pelligrino
Poland Spring
Nesquik
Arizona
Gatorade
Red Bull
Muscle Milk
Chobani
Saratoga
Harney & Sons Iced Tea
Bubly
Vita Coco
Triple Shot Espresso Cold Brew 11oz
Califa Barista Oat Milk 32oz
Califa Barista Almond Milk 32oz
C 4 Energy
Celsius
Coca Cola (Glass Bottle)
Donuts
Croissants
Gelato
Cupcakes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
106 Park ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070