Italian
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Steven's Cafe 106 Park ave

No reviews yet

106 Park ave

Rutherford, NJ 07070

Popular Items

Egg (Build your Sandwich)
Cream cheese
Drip Coffee

Hot Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Red Eye Coffee

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Americano

$3.45+

Latte

$4.50+

Mochaccino

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Specialty Tea

$3.50+

Caffe Macchiato

$3.95+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.95

Cortado

$3.95+

Flat White

$3.95+

Top Class Lavazza

$29.99

Lavazza Whole Bean 2.2lb

$29.99

Hot Apple Cider

$2.95+

Cold coffee

Cold brew

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.95+

Iced Latte

$4.95+

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Iced Matcha

$5.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Nitro

$4.95+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.95+

Ice macchiato

$4.95+

Acai Bowls

Classic Acai Bowl

$9.95

Our famous bowl (bergen county favorite), with seasonal fresh fruit, almond milk, homemade granola, chia seeds and coconut flakes.

Nutty and nice Acai Bowl

$10.95

A delicious twist on the classic recipe, with toasted almonds, almond milk, and swirls of organic peanut butter.

Nutella delight Acai Bowl

$10.95

A delicious twist on the classic recipe, with cocoa powder, almond milk, and swirls of nutella hazelnut spread.

Pitaya Bowls

Classic Pitaya Bowl

$9.95

Our famous bowl with seasonal fresh fruit, almond milk homemade granola, chia seeds and coconut flakes.

Nutty and nice Pitaya Bowl

$10.95

a delicious twist on the classic recipe, with toasted almonds, almond milk, and swir;s of organic peanut butter.

Nutella delight Pitaya Bowl

$10.95

A delicious twist on the classic recipe, with cocoa powder, almond milk, and swirls of nutella hazelnut spread.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg (Build your Sandwich)

$3.50

bagel or roll

Taylor Ham And Cheese (No Egg)

$5.95

Sausage And Cheese (No Egg)

$5.95

Bacon And Cheese (No egg)

$5.95

Turkey And Cheese (No egg)

$5.95

B.L.T

$5.95

Ham Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Ham and Cheese ( No Egg )

$5.95

Toasts

Avocado toast

$9.95

Mashed avocado, topped with grape tomatoes, mixed greens, kosher salt, pepper, radishes, olvie oil, lime and chipotle mayo on a multigrain sourdough

Nutella toast

$9.95

Nutella, strawberry, whipped marshmallow, banana, topped with powder sugar and maple syrup

Omelettes

Mediterranean Omelette

$8.95

Farm fresh eggs, tomato, onions, peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese and spinach

Hercules Omelette

$9.95

Farm fresh eggs, grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, onions and swiss cheese.

Garden Omelette

$8.95

Farm fresh egg whites, avocado, spinach, tomato, peppers and onions

Grind Omelette

$9.95

Farm fresh eggs , bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, onions and peppers

Supreme Omelette

$12.95

Farm fresh eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, onions, and peppers

Breakfast

Fruit Cup

$6.95

Seasonal Sliced Fresh Fruit in a 16oz Container

Yogurt Parfrait

$7.95

Organic Greek Yogurt mixed With Granola, Blueberries and Strawberries

Breakfast Wraps

The Turk Wrap

$8.50

3 eggs, turkey, spinach, pesto, swiss cheese

The Bergen Wrap

$8.50

3 eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar and plum tomato

The Ridge Wrap

$9.50

3 eggs, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato and mozzarella cheese

The Verdura Wrap

$8.50

3 eggs white, onions, tomato, peppers, spinach and avocado.

Signature Sandwiches

Parker

$12.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula and pesto with balsamic fig glaze.

Rutherford

$12.95

Oven gold roasted turkey, alpine lace swiss cheese, arugula, plum tomato and honey dijon mustard.

New Yorker

$14.95

Nova Scotia Salmon, Schmear of Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Fresh Dill and Capers.

Broadway

$12.95

Oven Gold Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Plum Tomato, Mix Greens and Chipotle Mayo

Turkey Club

$12.95

Oven Gold Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Herb Grilled Chicken, Arugula and Tomato on a Ciabatta

Bagels

Plain

$1.50

Cream cheese

$3.50

Flavored cream cheese

$4.50

Butter

$2.50

Lox spread

$5.95

Cream Cheese (1/2 Pound) Container

$3.50

Cream Cheese (1/4 Pound) Container

$2.50

Cream Cheese (1 Pound) Container

$5.95

Butter (Container)

$2.95

Peanut Butter

$3.50

Almond Butter

$3.95

Dozen

$14.00

Nutella

$3.95

Juices

Orange juice

$6.50+

Freshly squeezed oranges

Citrus infusion Juice

$7.50+

pineapple, orange, and fresh mint.

Green harmony Juice

$7.50+

apple, spinach, cucumber, mint and pineapple

Detox Juice

$7.95+

apple, spinach, cucumber, lemon and ginger

Refresher Juice

$7.95+

apple, cucumber, pineapple, mint, lemon and ginger

Smoothies

Peanut butter bliss Smoothie

$8.50+

oat milk, peanut butter, banana, coconut flakes and cocoa

Almond Joy Smoothie

$8.50+

almond milk, almond butter, banana and coconut flakes

Mango Pasion Smoothie

$8.50+

coconut milk, mango ,banana and greek yogurt

Berry Sensational Smoothie

$8.50+

almond milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry and banana

Green Goddess Smoothie

$8.50+

almond milk, avocado, spinach, banana and cucumber

Dragon Pitaya Smoothie

$8.50+

coconut milk, organic dragon fruit, pineapple, banana and organic agave

Pastries

Cookies

$2.95

Crumb cake

$2.50

Macarons

$2.50

Muffin

$3.50

Scone

$3.50

Pecan Roll

$3.95

Raisin Roll

$3.95

Pistachio Escargot

$3.95

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Apple Fuillete

$4.50

Cheese Danish

$3.50

Fruit Danish

$3.50

Madi Gran Panettone

$19.95

Pistachio Coconut Wellness Bar

$6.50

Mint Chocolate Wellness Bar

$6.50

Panettoncino

$5.50

Beverage

Fiji Water 500ml

$2.50

San Pelligrino

$2.50

Poland Spring

$1.50

Nesquik

$2.50

Arizona

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Muscle Milk

$2.95

Chobani

$2.50

Saratoga

$2.50

Harney & Sons Iced Tea

$3.50

Bubly

$2.50

Vita Coco

$3.50

Triple Shot Espresso Cold Brew 11oz

$3.50

Califa Barista Oat Milk 32oz

$5.50

Califa Barista Almond Milk 32oz

$5.50

C 4 Energy

$3.50

Celsius

$3.50

Coca Cola (Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Donuts

Donuts (Copy)

$1.75

Croissants

Croissant

Gelato

Champagne Flute Guava Mango

$7.95

Champagne Flute Chocolate Hazelnut

$7.95

Champagne Flute Mixed Berries

$7.95

Coppa Stracciatella

$7.95

Coppa Pistachio

$7.95

Cupcakes

Funfetti

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Cookies And Cream ( Chocolate)

$5.50

Cookies And Cream (Vanilla)

$5.50

Vanilla

$5.50

Scrumptious Brownie

$5.95

S'more

$5.50

Fig bar

Strawberry

$1.50

Rasberry

$1.50

Apple cinnamon

$1.50

Cakebites

Rainbow

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice

$2.50

Peanut Butter

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Lenny & Larry's cookies

Peanut butter chocolate chip

$3.50

Double Chocolate

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.50

Salted Caramel

$3.50

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Ice cream (Copy)

Haggen Dazs Chocolate - Cup 3.5oz

$2.95

Haggen Dazs Vanilla - 3.5oz cup

$2.95

Haggen Dazs Strawberry - 3.5oz Cup

$2.95

Cakes (Copy)

Rainbow Cake (Slice)

$6.95

Carnival Cake (Slice)

$6.95

Chocolate Overload (Slice)

$6.95

Marshmallow Cookie Dough

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Tres Leches

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

106 Park ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070

