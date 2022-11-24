Steventon's 1399 Eagle Ridge Road
No reviews yet
1399 Eagle Ridge Road
Le Claire, IA 52753
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Greek Cheese
Fontinella cheese, Garlic toast points, Flamb'eed tableside
Shrimp Cocktail
Six Gulf Shrimp,Cocktail, lemon
Bruschetta
Roma, tomato,onion,feta,capers,Garlic,toast points
BLT Flatbread
Bacon,lettuce,tomato,bacon aioli,mozzarella, on toasted flatbread
Margarita Flatbread
Tomato,basil,marinara,mozzarella on toasted flatbread
Tuna Tartar Tower
Raw or Blackened, White rice, crab salad, tomato pinapple salad,citrus soy sauce,mustard Ponzu sauce
Oysters Raw
Six Oysters on half shell
Oysters Baked
Six oysters on half shell, baked with cheddar parmesan blend & Creolw sauce
Crab Ragoon Dip
Spicy take on deconstructed crab ragoon, served with wonton chips
Smoked Salmon Cakes
Smoked salmon,Diced onion,Garlic, Mayo,Dill,Parmesan. Served with Lime Dill Aioli over Arugula
Clams
Soup & Salad
Du Jour Cup Soup
Soup Du Jour
Du Jour Bowl Soup
Soup Du Jour
Cup Lobster Bisque
Homemade Lobster Bisque
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Homemade Lobster Bisque
House Salad
Romaine,tomato, cucumber,carrots, red onion
Caesar Sald
Romaine,seasoned croutons, Parmesean cheese, homemade Caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
Romaine wedge, bacon,blue cheese crumbles, red onion, candied pecans,drizzled with blue cheese dressing.
BLT Wedge
Romaine wedge, bacon,tomato, Smokey Bacon Dressing
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, Hard boiled egg, Mushrooms, Hot Bacon Dressing, Scallions, Flamb'eed tableside
Plantation Salad
Chopped romaine, Shaved Parmesean, Bagel chips, Homemade Garlic Dressing
Chef Salad
Chopped Romaine, Ham, Chicken, Cherry tomato, Eggs, Cucumber, Cheddar Jack Cheese.
Steak
Top Sirloin Steak
10 oz. Sirloin, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.
5 oz. Filet Mignon
5 oz. Filet, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.
8 oz. Filet Mignon
8 oz. Filet, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.
Ribeye
14 oz. Boneless Ribeye, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.
Whiskey New York Strip
14 oz. New York Strip, Whiskey Cream sauce, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.
Steak Diane
Table side
Seafood
Seafood Hash
Colossal Shrimp, Scallops, Langostino's,mushrooms,Artichoke Hearts, Lobster cream sauce. Served over Penne
Jambalaya
Two Colossal Shrimp,Chicken, Peppes, Onion,AndouilleSausage, Spicy Tomato Broth, served over rice.
Pecan Crusted Salmon
8 oz. Baked Salmon, Lightly dusted with Pecan Panko Crust, Drizzled with Duck Fat Maple Glaze. Served with Spinach and Choice of side.
Cajun Crusted Catfish
Catfish Fillet, Lightly crusted in Cajun Cornmeal Breadcrumbs, Served with Spinach & Choice of a side.
Chli Lime Mahi-Mahi
9 oz. Pan Seared Mahi-Mahi, Marinated in Chili Lime sauce,Served over Arugula salad with Citrus Dressing & Choice of Side.
Scallops
Fresh Pan Seared U-15 Scallops, Over a Cauliflower Puree, topped with Walnut Butter. Served with a choice of a side.
Colossal Crab Stuffed Shrimp
Three Colossal Shrimp Stuffed with Crab, Served with spinach and choice of a side.
Pork & Lamb
Chicken and Pasta
Greek Baked Chicken
Lemon & Garlic Herb marinated Airline Chicken, Baked to Perfection
Asian Duck Breast
7 oz. Seared & Sliced Duck Breast, Baby leaf salad,cucumber,green onion,chow mein noodles, Hoisin Dressing Drizzle.
Primavera Pasta
feature
Fettuccini Alfredo
feature
GlutenFree Prima
feature
Chicken Fett Alfredo
feature
Chicken Florentine
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
WHIMS
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist 0
Root Beer
Cherry Pepsi
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Club Soda
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Kiddie Cocktail
Water
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple juice
Milk
Tonic
VIRGIN Basil Haven
VIRGIN Blackberry Citrus Fizz
VIRGIN Blueberry Mojito
VIRGIN Cucumber Refresh
VIRGIN Tropical Passion
Peach Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Root Beer Float
VIRGIN Daiquiri
Cocktails (Copy)
Basil Haven
Blackberry Old Fashion
Blueberry Mojito
Crown Apple Fizz
Cucumber Refresh
Irish Paradise
Margarita Grapefruit
Margarita Chip Pinapple
Red Stag Manhatten
Tennessee Lemonade
SOCO Sour
Steves Sidecar
Tropical Passion
Woodford Old Fashion
White Sangria
Red Sangria
Rose Sangria
Sangria Wednesday
Red Wine
BV Coastal Pinot Noir gls
Resplendent Pino Noir gls
Dona Paula gls
Cigar Zifandel gls
Coppala Merlot gls
19 Crimes Shiraz gls
Tribute Cab gls
Josh Cab Sauv gls
Silver Palm Cab Sauv gls
Sterling Meritage Blend gls
Port
BV Coastal Pinot Noir BTL
Resplendent Pino Noir BTL
Dona Paula Malbec BTL
Amalaya Malbec BTL
Cigar Zifandel BTL
Seven Falls Merlot BTL
Cakebread Merlot BTL
19 Crimes Shiraz BTL
Penfolds Max's Rsrve Shiraz BTL
Tribute Cab Sauv BTL
Josh Cellers Cab Sauv BTL
Silver Palm Cab Sauv BTL
Beringer Knights Vally C.S. BTL
Simi Landslide Cab Sauv BTL
Jordan Cab Sauv. BTL
Lamole diLamole Chianti BTL
Sterling Meritage Blend BTL
Smith & Hook Blend BTL
Prisoner Blend BTL
Bellacosa
White Wine
Bartenura Moscato d'Asti gls
Castello del Poggio SW Red gls
Bluefeld Riesling gls
Kris Pinot Grigio gls
Whitehaven Sauv. Blanc gls
Robert Mondavi Fume'Blanc gls
J. Lohr Chardonnay gls
St. Francis Chardonnay gls
Harken Chardonnay gls
Bartenura Moscoto d'Asti BTL
Castello del Poggio SW Red BTL
Bluefeld Riesling BTL
Campanile Pinot Grigio BTL
Whitehaven Sauv. Blanc BTL
Robert Mondavi Fume'Blanc BTL
J. Lohr Chardonnay BTL
St. Francis Chardonnay BTL
Harken Chardonnay BTL
Trefethen Chardonnay BTL
Rosé/White Zin
Champagne
Cocktails (Copy)
Baily's Coffee
Irish Coffee
White Russian
Black Russian
Margarita
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Top Shelf
Bloody Mary
Rusty Nail
Alabama Slammer
Ameretto Stone Sour
Ameretto Sour
Bloody M Virgin
Bloody Maria
Cucumber Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Italian 75
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Paloma
Mudslide
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Vodka
Absolute
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Stoli
3 Olives
Chopin
Belvedere
360 chocolate
360 Peach
Absolute Apple
Absolute Citron
Absolute Mango
Absolute Pear
Absolute Grapefruit
Pearl Blueberry
Pearl Cucumber
Praire Cucumber
River Barron
River Pilot
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Vanilla
Svedka Rose'
UV Blue
UV Grape
UV Lemonaide
UV Orange
Well Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Basil Haden
Canadian Club
Cody Road
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Single Barrol
Bullet
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Fire
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Seagrams V.O.
Southern Comfort
Tembleton Rye
Well Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Jameson Cold Brew
Fireball
Whistle Pig
Well Whiskey
Well Whiskey DBL
Basil Haden DBL
Canadian Club DBL
Cody Road DBL
Crown DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jack Daniels Honey DBL
Jack Daniels Single Barrol DBL
Bullet DBL
Jameson DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Jim Beam Fire DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Seagrams 7 DBL
Seagrams V.O. DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Tembleton Rye DBL
Well Bourbon DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Jameson Cold Brew DBL
Fireball DBL
Scotch/Brandy
Liqueurs/Cordials
Remi VSOP
Courvoisier
Amaretto
B & B
Bailey's
Chambord
Cointreau
CrDe Menthe White
CrDe Menthe Green
DisAronna
Drambuie
Frangelico
Galliano
Godiva White
Godiva Dark
Grand Mar 150
Kahlua
Peppermint Schnapp
Rumchatta
Sambuca Black
Sambuca White
Slow Gin
Hot Damn
After Dinner Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
"An Experience Far Above The Rest"
1399 Eagle Ridge Road, Le Claire, IA 52753