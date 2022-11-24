Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steventon's 1399 Eagle Ridge Road

No reviews yet

1399 Eagle Ridge Road

Le Claire, IA 52753

Starters

Greek Cheese

$16.00

Fontinella cheese, Garlic toast points, Flamb'eed tableside

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Six Gulf Shrimp,Cocktail, lemon

Bruschetta

$17.00

Roma, tomato,onion,feta,capers,Garlic,toast points

BLT Flatbread

$17.00

Bacon,lettuce,tomato,bacon aioli,mozzarella, on toasted flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$16.00

Tomato,basil,marinara,mozzarella on toasted flatbread

Tuna Tartar Tower

$20.00

Raw or Blackened, White rice, crab salad, tomato pinapple salad,citrus soy sauce,mustard Ponzu sauce

Oysters Raw

$22.00

Six Oysters on half shell

Oysters Baked

$22.00

Six oysters on half shell, baked with cheddar parmesan blend & Creolw sauce

Crab Ragoon Dip

$17.00

Spicy take on deconstructed crab ragoon, served with wonton chips

Smoked Salmon Cakes

$17.00

Smoked salmon,Diced onion,Garlic, Mayo,Dill,Parmesan. Served with Lime Dill Aioli over Arugula

Clams

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Du Jour Cup Soup

$5.00

Soup Du Jour

Du Jour Bowl Soup

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

Cup Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Homemade Lobster Bisque

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Homemade Lobster Bisque

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine,tomato, cucumber,carrots, red onion

Caesar Sald

$10.00

Romaine,seasoned croutons, Parmesean cheese, homemade Caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Romaine wedge, bacon,blue cheese crumbles, red onion, candied pecans,drizzled with blue cheese dressing.

BLT Wedge

$14.00

Romaine wedge, bacon,tomato, Smokey Bacon Dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, Hard boiled egg, Mushrooms, Hot Bacon Dressing, Scallions, Flamb'eed tableside

Plantation Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, Shaved Parmesean, Bagel chips, Homemade Garlic Dressing

Chef Salad

$19.00

Chopped Romaine, Ham, Chicken, Cherry tomato, Eggs, Cucumber, Cheddar Jack Cheese.

Steak

Top Sirloin Steak

$37.00

10 oz. Sirloin, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.

5 oz. Filet Mignon

$46.00

5 oz. Filet, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$60.00

8 oz. Filet, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.

Ribeye

$62.00

14 oz. Boneless Ribeye, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.

Whiskey New York Strip

$57.00

14 oz. New York Strip, Whiskey Cream sauce, Chef's Signature Seasoning, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.

Steak Diane

$66.00

Table side

Seafood

Seafood Hash

$38.00

Colossal Shrimp, Scallops, Langostino's,mushrooms,Artichoke Hearts, Lobster cream sauce. Served over Penne

Jambalaya

$32.00

Two Colossal Shrimp,Chicken, Peppes, Onion,AndouilleSausage, Spicy Tomato Broth, served over rice.

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$33.00

8 oz. Baked Salmon, Lightly dusted with Pecan Panko Crust, Drizzled with Duck Fat Maple Glaze. Served with Spinach and Choice of side.

Cajun Crusted Catfish

$25.00

Catfish Fillet, Lightly crusted in Cajun Cornmeal Breadcrumbs, Served with Spinach & Choice of a side.

Chli Lime Mahi-Mahi

$29.00

9 oz. Pan Seared Mahi-Mahi, Marinated in Chili Lime sauce,Served over Arugula salad with Citrus Dressing & Choice of Side.

Scallops

$40.00

Fresh Pan Seared U-15 Scallops, Over a Cauliflower Puree, topped with Walnut Butter. Served with a choice of a side.

Colossal Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$41.00

Three Colossal Shrimp Stuffed with Crab, Served with spinach and choice of a side.

Pork & Lamb

Honey Garlic Pork Ribeye

$36.00

14 oz. Seared Dry Aged Duroc Pork Ribeye, Sweet Honey Garlic Sauce, Evening Vegatable & choice of side.

Herb Crusted Lamb

$52.00

Dijon & Herb Crusted Lamb Chops, Grilled to perfection, Evening Vegetable & Choice of side.

Chicken and Pasta

Greek Baked Chicken

$25.00

Lemon & Garlic Herb marinated Airline Chicken, Baked to Perfection

Asian Duck Breast

$31.00

7 oz. Seared & Sliced Duck Breast, Baby leaf salad,cucumber,green onion,chow mein noodles, Hoisin Dressing Drizzle.

Primavera Pasta

$25.00

feature

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.00

feature

GlutenFree Prima

$25.00

feature

Chicken Fett Alfredo

$26.00

feature

Chicken Florentine

$29.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Gouda Mashed

$4.00

Garlic Mashed

$4.00

Chef's Rice

$4.00

Mac N' Cheese

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

LemPep Asparagus

$4.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Kids Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$10.00

Kids Marinara

$10.00

Dance Greek Cheese

$8.00

Dance Bruscheta

$7.00

Dance Alfredo

$15.00

Dance Sirloin

$26.00

Dance CHIX Ceasar

$16.00

Dance Salmon

$23.00

Dessert

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Cherries Jubilee

$10.00

Strawberries Romanoff

$10.00

Creme Brulee'

$9.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Feature Dessert

$10.00

Berry Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream (1)

$3.00

Ice Cream (2)

$5.00

Cobbler w/Ice Cream

$8.00

WHIMS

Flounder

$28.00

Pork Osso Bucco

$36.00

Halibut

$55.00

Swordfish

$32.00

Queen Prime Rib

$42.00

King Prime Rib

$52.00

Elk

$49.00

Lobster Scampi

$37.00

Char. Boards

Small

$20.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$60.00

Ex large

$100.00

Exx Large (Bottle)

$150.00

Restaurant Week

RW HOUSE

RW PLANTATION

RW LC WHITEFISH

$40.00

RW BEEF STROGANOFF

$40.00

RW CARAMEL BROWNIE

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Mt. Dew

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Sierra Mist 0

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Cherry Pepsi

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50

Water

Orange Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Pineapple juice

$4.50

Milk

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

VIRGIN Basil Haven

$7.00

VIRGIN Blackberry Citrus Fizz

$7.00

VIRGIN Blueberry Mojito

$7.00

VIRGIN Cucumber Refresh

$7.00

VIRGIN Tropical Passion

$7.00

Peach Milkshake

$10.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00

VIRGIN Daiquiri

$7.00

Cocktails (Copy)

Basil Haven

$15.00

Blackberry Old Fashion

$11.00

Blueberry Mojito

$9.00

Crown Apple Fizz

$10.00

Cucumber Refresh

$10.00

Irish Paradise

$12.00

Margarita Grapefruit

$10.00

Margarita Chip Pinapple

$10.00

Red Stag Manhatten

$11.00

Tennessee Lemonade

$9.00

SOCO Sour

$12.00

Steves Sidecar

$15.00

Tropical Passion

$10.00

Woodford Old Fashion

$15.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Rose Sangria

$10.00

Sangria Wednesday

$7.00

Red Wine

BV Coastal Pinot Noir gls

$9.00

Resplendent Pino Noir gls

$13.00

Dona Paula gls

$9.00

Cigar Zifandel gls

$12.00

Coppala Merlot gls

$10.00

19 Crimes Shiraz gls

$12.00

Tribute Cab gls

$10.00

Josh Cab Sauv gls

$11.00

Silver Palm Cab Sauv gls

$12.00

Sterling Meritage Blend gls

$10.00

Port

$9.00

BV Coastal Pinot Noir BTL

$31.00

Resplendent Pino Noir BTL

$43.00

Dona Paula Malbec BTL

$31.00

Amalaya Malbec BTL

$36.00

Cigar Zifandel BTL

$38.00

Seven Falls Merlot BTL

$34.00

Cakebread Merlot BTL

$109.00

19 Crimes Shiraz BTL

$40.00

Penfolds Max's Rsrve Shiraz BTL

$48.00

Tribute Cab Sauv BTL

$34.00

Josh Cellers Cab Sauv BTL

$37.00

Silver Palm Cab Sauv BTL

$40.00

Beringer Knights Vally C.S. BTL

$55.00

Simi Landslide Cab Sauv BTL

$94.00

Jordan Cab Sauv. BTL

$114.00

Lamole diLamole Chianti BTL

$45.00

Sterling Meritage Blend BTL

$36.00

Smith & Hook Blend BTL

$59.00

Prisoner Blend BTL

$94.00

Bellacosa

$36.00

White Wine

Bartenura Moscato d'Asti gls

$10.00

Castello del Poggio SW Red gls

$9.00

Bluefeld Riesling gls

$11.00

Kris Pinot Grigio gls

$9.00

Whitehaven Sauv. Blanc gls

$12.00

Robert Mondavi Fume'Blanc gls

$11.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay gls

$8.00

St. Francis Chardonnay gls

$11.00

Harken Chardonnay gls

$12.00

Bartenura Moscoto d'Asti BTL

$34.00

Castello del Poggio SW Red BTL

$31.00

Bluefeld Riesling BTL

$34.00

Campanile Pinot Grigio BTL

$31.00

Whitehaven Sauv. Blanc BTL

$40.00

Robert Mondavi Fume'Blanc BTL

$50.00Out of stock

J. Lohr Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

St. Francis Chardonnay BTL

$37.00

Harken Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Trefethen Chardonnay BTL

$79.00

Rosé/White Zin

Rosehaven Rose' gls

$9.00

Canyon Road WH. Zin gls

$9.00

Rosehaven Rose' BTL

$31.00

Canyon Road WH. Zin BTL

$31.00

Champagne

Zonin Prosecco SPLIT

$10.00

Korbel Brut SPLIT

$12.00

Cristalino Cava Brut

$36.00

Martini & Rossi Asti

$39.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$114.00

Dom P'erignon

$254.00

Cocktails (Copy)

Baily's Coffee

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Ameretto Stone Sour

$9.00

Ameretto Sour

$9.00

Bloody M Virgin

$5.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Italian 75

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.50

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.25

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

3 Olives

$7.00

Chopin

$10.00

Belvedere

$11.00

360 chocolate

$7.50

360 Peach

$8.00

Absolute Apple

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Absolute Mango

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$8.00

Absolute Grapefruit

$8.00

Pearl Blueberry

$6.50

Pearl Cucumber

$7.00

Praire Cucumber

$8.00

River Barron

$7.50

River Pilot

$7.50

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Svedka Rose'

$7.00

UV Blue

$7.00

UV Grape

$7.00

UV Lemonaide

$6.00

UV Orange

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.50

Gin

Beefeater

$8.50

Bombay

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Plymouth

$9.50

River Rose

$8.50

Tanquery

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay

$7.50

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.50

Well Rum DBL

$4.00

Bacardi DBL

$4.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$4.00

Bacardi 151 DBL

$4.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$4.00

Malibu DBL

$4.00

Mount Gay DBL

$4.00

Meyers Dark DBL

$4.00

Tequila

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Camerena Silver

$8.00

Camerena Reposad

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Haden

$10.50

Canadian Club

$7.00

Cody Road

$10.50

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.50

Jack Daniels Single Barrol

$12.00

Bullet

$11.00

Jameson

$9.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Fire

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Seagrams V.O.

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tembleton Rye

$12.00

Well Bourbon

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Whistle Pig

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Well Whiskey DBL

$4.00

Basil Haden DBL

$4.00

Canadian Club DBL

$4.00

Cody Road DBL

$4.00

Crown DBL

$4.00

Crown Apple DBL

$4.00

Crown Peach DBL

$4.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$4.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$4.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrol DBL

$4.00

Bullet DBL

$4.00

Jameson DBL

$4.00

Jim Beam DBL

$4.00

Jim Beam Fire DBL

$4.00

Knob Creek DBL

$4.00

Makers Mark DBL

$4.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$4.00

Seagrams V.O. DBL

$4.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$4.00

Tembleton Rye DBL

$4.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$4.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$4.00

Jameson Cold Brew DBL

$4.00

Fireball DBL

$4.00

Scotch/Brandy

Balvenie

$15.00

Balvenie Caribb

$17.00

Chivas

$13.00

Dewers

$9.50

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 15

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 15

$16.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnny W BLACK

$12.00

Johnny W RED

$9.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Christian Brothers

$6.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Remi VSOP

$9.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Amaretto

$6.50

B & B

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Chambord

$9.50

Cointreau

$12.00

CrDe Menthe White

$6.50

CrDe Menthe Green

$6.50

DisAronna

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Galliano

$7.00

Godiva White

$8.50

Godiva Dark

$8.50

Grand Mar 150

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.50

Peppermint Schnapp

$5.50

Rumchatta

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

Slow Gin

$5.50

Hot Damn

$5.50

After Dinner Drinks

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Baileys + Coffee

$9.00

Lavender Espresso Cocktail

$10.00

White Mocha Rasp Coffee Cocktail

$12.00

Keoke Coffee

$9.00

White Sambuca

$9.00

Black Sambuca

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Port

$9.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Golden Cadillac

$12.00

Pink Squirrel

$12.00
