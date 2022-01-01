Steveo’s
6811 Erie Road
Derby, NY 14047
Popular Items
CURLY FRY SUPREME
STRAIGHT FRY SUPREME
TACO FRY
WAFFLE FRY
Jumbo Burritos
Jumbo Beef
Seasoned ground Beef, Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato.
Jumbo Beef and Refried Bean
Seasoned ground beef, house made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Refried Bean
House made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Grilled Chicken
Grilled diced chicken breast, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Crab
Crab meat, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Grilled Veggie
Grilled Veggies, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Veggie
Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Steak
Thin sliced grilled steak, letttuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Finger
Chicken fingers, Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Greek Chicken
Grilled Greek chicken, feta cheese, black olives, onions, toomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Greek Gyro
Grilled Gyro meat, feta cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Caesar Chicken
Caesar grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Chorizo
House made ground choizo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Carnitas
House made pulled pork, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Cajun Chicken Ranch
Grilled Cajun chicken with ranch, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Black Beans and Rice
Black Bean, Basamati rice, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Jumbo Stinger
Triple Jumbo Burritos
JJJ Beef
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Beef and Refried Bean
Seasoned ground beef, house made refried bean, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Refried Bean
House made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Chicken
Grilled diced chicken breast, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Crab
Crab meat, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Grilled Veggie
Grilled Veggies, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Veggie
Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Steak
Thin sliced grilled steak, letttuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Finger
Chicken fingers, Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Greek Chicken
Grilled Greek chicken, feta cheese, black olives, onions, toomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Greek Gyro
Grilled Gyro meat, feta cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Caesar Chicken
Caesar grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Chorizo
House made ground choizo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Carnitas
House made pulled pork, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Cajun Chicken Ranch
Grilled Cajun chicken with ranch, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
JJJ Black Beans and Rice
Black Bean, Basamati rice, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Triple Jumbo Stinger
CHIC FAJITA
ITALIAN SAUSAGE FAJITA
SOUTHWEST VEGGIE FAJITAS
CAJUN CHIC FAJITAS
BLACK BEANS & RICE FAJITAS
GRILLED VEGGIE FAJITAS
STEAK FAJITAS
CHORIZO FAJITAS
BEEF FAJITAS
CRAB FAJITAS
Wet Burrito
Wet Beef
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Veggie
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Refried Bean
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Beef and Bean
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Steak
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Crab
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Chicken
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Black Bean and Rice
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet BBQ Chicken
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Greek Chicken
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Caesar Chicken
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Chorizo
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Carnitas
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Cajun Chicken Ranch
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Chicken Finger
Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.
Wet Grilled Veggie
Tacos
Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.
Refried Bean Taco
House made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or a hard corn shell taco.
Beef and Refried Bean Taco
Seasoned ground beef, house made refried bean, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard shell corn shell.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled diced chicken breast, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.
Steak Taco
Thin sliced grilled steak, letttuce, cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.
Grilled Veggie Taco
Grilled Veggies, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or a hard corn shell.
Veggie Taco
Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato on a 6" flour torilla or a hard corn shell.
Chicken Finger Taco
Chicken finger, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato on a 6' flour torilla or a hard corn shell
Black Beans and Rice Taco
Black beans, Basamati rice, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.
Crab
Double Decker Beef
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.
Double Decker Refried Bean
Double Decker Beef and Refried Bean
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.
Double Decked Grilled Chicken
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.
Double Decker Steak
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.
Double Decker Grilled Veggie
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.
Double Decker Veggie
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.
Double Decker Greek Chicken
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.
Double Decker Chicken Finger
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.
Double Decker Bang Bang
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with Chicken fingers, hot sauce and Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese,.
Nachos
Small Nacho
Torilla chips smothered in Nacho cheese topped with Jalapenos.
Large Nacho
Torilla chips smothered in Nacho cheese topped with Jalapenos.
Small Chips and Salsa
Torilla Chips and a side our house made salsa.
Large Chips and Salsa
Torilla Chips and a side our house made salsa.
Small Chips and Guacamole
Chips and a side of Guacamole.
Large Chip and Guacamole
Chips and a side of Guacamole.
Nacho Supreme
Small Beef Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Large Beef Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Small Chicken Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Large Chicken Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Small Veggie Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Large Veggie Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Small Grilled Veggie Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Large Grilled Veggie Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Small Steak Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Large Steak Nacho
Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.
Small Buffalo Chicken Nacho
Chicken grilled in hot sauce with melted cheddar cheese on top of chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos.
Large Buffalo Chicken Nacho
Chicken grilled in hot sauce with melted cheddar cheese on top of chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos.
Small Cajun Chicken Nacho
Large Cajun Chicken Nacho
Small Black Beans and Rice
Large Black Bean and Rice
Large Chorizo
Large Carnitas
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Crab Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Carnitas Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Greek Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Feta cheese, cheddar cheese, scallions, olives, onions and tomatoes.
Steak and Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Chicken Finger Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
HSBC Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Garlic Butter Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
Cowboy Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla shell with diced chicken fingers, Bacon, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.
SALADS
TACO SALAD
Shreddeed Lettuce with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos, Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.
HOT BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled hot Buffalo chicken with melted Monterey Jak cheddar cheese, Shredded lettuce, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos, Tortilla chips sereved with a side of Blue cheese.
CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Cajun chicken, Shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos and tortilla chips served with a side Ranch.
APPLE CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Blue cheese crumbles, Tomatoes, Chopped green apples, Craisens, Candied walnuts and Apple Vinaigrette.
CHICKEN FINGER SALAD
Chicken fingers, Shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos and tortilla chips served with a side of Blue cheese.
CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Mozzarella cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions, Croutons served with a side of ceasar dressing.
GREEK CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Greek chicken, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions served with a steamed pita bread and a side of greek dressing.
GYRO SALAD
Grilled Gyro, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions served with a steamed pita bread and a side of greek dressing.
SMALL CHEF SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Croutons, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes and our choice Italian, Ranch, Blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette.
LARGE CHEF SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Croutons, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes and our choice Italian, Ranch, Blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette.
SPRING SALAD
Grillled chicken, Spinach, Romaine lettuce, Feta cheese, Red onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and candied Walnuts served with Balsamic vinaigrette.
Greek Chicken Souvlaki
Grilled Greek chicken, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions stuffed in a Pita. Served with Greek dressing and a side of Nachos.
Gyro Souvlaki
Grilled Gyro, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions stuffed in a Pita. Served with Greek dressing and a side of Nachos.
Grilled Veggie Souvlaki
Grilled Greek veggies, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions stuffed in a Pita. Served with Greek dressing and a side of Nachos.
ASSORTED
CAPICOLA
HAM
SALAMI
TURKEY
FINGER
BACON CHEBURGER
BBQ BACON CHEBURGER
BLT with CHEESE
CAJUN CHIC
CHEESEBURGER
CHIC PARMESAN
CLUB
CUBAN
FIRE CRACKER STEAK
GRILLED VEGGIE
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
PIZZA
REUBEN
ROYAL
SICILIAN
STEAK
TURKEY & BACON
STEAK PHILLY
CHICKEN PHILLY
GRILLED VEGGIE PHILLY
ITALIAN SAUSAGE PHILLY
CHICKEN IN THE GRASS
GRILLED VEGGIE IN THE GRASS
ITALIAN SAUSAGE IN THE GRASS
STEAK IN THE GRASS
Steveo Burger
Beef patty grilled with Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Mayonnaise, American Cheese on a Brioche roll.
BBQ Bacon Finger Melt
Chicken Fingers covered in BBQ, Bacon, Provolone, Blue cheese grilled on sour dough bread.
Kerry's Club
Shaved Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Melted Swiss cheese and Dijon mayonnaise grilled on sourdough bread.
Jeannine's Favorite
Sauteed Chicken Breast topped with Roasted red peppers, Provolone cheese, Spinach and Mayonnaise. Served on grilled Grilled sour Dough
La Carnitas
Our seasoned pulled Pork with melted Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Cripsy oion petals and BBQ on a Brioche roll.
Reuben Sandwich
Shaved corned beef, Sauerkraut, Melted swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing grilled sour dough.
EXTRAS
Side of Hot
Side of Mild
Side Medium
Side of Chipotle hot
Side of HSBC
Side of Taco Sauce
Side BBQ
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Ranch
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Salsa
Small side Nacho Cheese
Large cup of Nacho Cheese
Side of Guacamole
Side of Greek Dressing
Side of Balsamic vinaigrette
Side of Apple Vinaigrette
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Chipotle Ranch
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Jalapenos
Cup of Rice
Side of House Macaroni
Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic Bread
Kids Menu
Henrik Burger and Fries
(5) Piece Nugget Basket
(10) Piece Nugget Basket
Mini Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza
Mini Cheese Quesadilla
Mini Chicken Quesadilla
Mini Beef Quesadilla
Beef Taco and Fries
Chicken Taco and Fries
(3) Fingers & fries
Grilled Cheese and Fries
SECRET MENU
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BREAKFAST TACOS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
KEEP CALM AND TACO ON
6811 Erie Road, Derby, NY 14047