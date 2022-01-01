Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steveo's

6811 Erie Road

Derby, NY 14047

Popular Items

SIDES

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Pizza Logs

$6.99

Small Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

Large Battered Mushrooms

$9.99

Small Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Large Battered Onion Rings

$9.99

Small fried Zucchini

$6.99

Large fried Zucchini

$9.99

Cream Cheese Poppers

$7.29

CURLY FRY

Small Seasoned Curly

$4.99

Large Seasoned Curly

$7.99

STRAIGHT FRY

Small Fresh Cut Straight Fries

$4.99

Large Fresh Cut Straight Fries

$7.99

CURLY FRY SUPREME

Small Curly Fry Supreme

$7.99

Fries topped with bacon, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and scallions.

Large Curly Fry Supreme

$10.99

Fries topped with bacon, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and scallions.

STRAIGHT FRY SUPREME

SMALL STRAIGHT FRY SUPREME

$7.99

Fries topped with bacon, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and scallions.

LARGE STRAIGHT FRY SUPREME

$10.99

Fries topped with bacon, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and scallions.

TACO FRY

SMALL TACO FRIES

$7.99

Fries topped with beef, sour cream, Monterey Jack chedder cheese, jalapenos, scallions and taco sauce.

LARGE TACO FRIES

$10.99

Fries topped with beef, sour cream, Monterey Jack chedder cheese, jalapenos, scallions and taco sauce.

TATER TOTS

SMALL TATER TOTS

$4.99

LARGE TATER TOTS

$7.99

WAFFLE FRY

SM WAFFLE

$4.99

LG WAFFLE

$7.99

Chicken Finger Baskets

(5) Finger Basket

$12.99

(10) Finger Basket

$21.99

WINGS (Copy)

10 Wings

$13.99

20 Wings

$24.99

30 WIngs

$34.99

50 Wings

$48.99

Boneless Wings (Copy)

(1/2 LB) Boneless wings

$6.99

( 1 LB) Boneless Wings

$9.99

Jumbo Burritos

Jumbo Beef

$7.29

Seasoned ground Beef, Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato.

Jumbo Beef and Refried Bean

$7.29

Seasoned ground beef, house made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Refried Bean

$7.29

House made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Grilled Chicken

$7.29

Grilled diced chicken breast, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo BBQ Chicken

$7.29

BBQ grilled chicken, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Crab

$7.29

Crab meat, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Grilled Veggie

$7.29

Grilled Veggies, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Veggie

$7.29

Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Steak

$7.29

Thin sliced grilled steak, letttuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Finger

$7.29

Chicken fingers, Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Greek Chicken

$7.29

Grilled Greek chicken, feta cheese, black olives, onions, toomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Greek Gyro

$7.29

Grilled Gyro meat, feta cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Caesar Chicken

$7.29

Caesar grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Chorizo

$7.29

House made ground choizo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Carnitas

$7.29

House made pulled pork, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Cajun Chicken Ranch

$7.29

Grilled Cajun chicken with ranch, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Black Beans and Rice

$7.29

Black Bean, Basamati rice, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Stinger

$8.99

Jumbo Jumbo Burritos

Jumbo Jumbo Beef

$11.29

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Beef & Bean

$11.29

Seasoned ground beef, house made refried bean, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Refried Bean

$11.29

House made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Grilled Chicken

$11.29

Grilled diced chicken breast, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo BBQ Chicken

$11.29

BBQ grilled chicken, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Crab

$11.29

Crab meat, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Grilled Veggie

$11.29

Grilled Veggies, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Veggie

$11.29

Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Steak

$11.29

Thin sliced grilled steak, letttuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Chicken Finger

$11.29

Chicken fingers, Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Greek Chicken

$11.29

Grilled Greek chicken, feta cheese, black olives, onions, toomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumob Jumbo Greek Gyro

$11.29

Grilled Gyro meat, feta cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Caesar Chicken

$11.29

Caesar grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Chorizo

$11.29

House made ground chorizo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Carnitas

$11.29

House made pulled pork, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Cajun Chicken Ranch

$11.29

Grilled Cajun chicken with ranch, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Black Beans and Rice

$11.29

Black Bean, Basamati rice, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Jumbo Jumbo Stinger

$13.99

Triple Jumbo Burritos

JJJ Beef

$19.99

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Beef and Refried Bean

$19.99

Seasoned ground beef, house made refried bean, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Refried Bean

$19.99

House made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Chicken

$19.99

Grilled diced chicken breast, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ grilled chicken, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Crab

$19.99

Crab meat, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Grilled Veggie

$19.99

Grilled Veggies, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Veggie

$19.99

Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Steak

$19.99

Thin sliced grilled steak, letttuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Finger

$19.99

Chicken fingers, Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Greek Chicken

$19.99

Grilled Greek chicken, feta cheese, black olives, onions, toomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Greek Gyro

$19.99

Grilled Gyro meat, feta cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Caesar Chicken

$19.99

Caesar grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Chorizo

$19.99

House made ground choizo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Carnitas

$19.99

House made pulled pork, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Cajun Chicken Ranch

$19.99

Grilled Cajun chicken with ranch, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

JJJ Black Beans and Rice

$19.99

Black Bean, Basamati rice, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Triple Jumbo Stinger

$22.99

CHIC FAJITA

Jumbo Chicken Fajita

$7.49

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

Jumbo Jumbo Chicken Fajita

$11.99

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

ITALIAN SAUSAGE FAJITA

Jumbo Italian Sausage Fajita

$7.49

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

Jumbo Jumbo Italian Sausage Fajita

$11.99

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

SOUTHWEST VEGGIE FAJITAS

Jumbo Southwestern Veggie Fajita

$7.49

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

Jumbo Jumbo Southwestern Veggie Fajita

$11.99

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

CAJUN CHIC FAJITAS

Jumbo Cajun Chicken Fajita

$7.49

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

Jumbo Jumbo Cajun Chicken Fajita

$11.99

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

BLACK BEANS & RICE FAJITAS

Jumbo Black Beans and Rice Fajita

$7.49

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

Jumbo Jumbo Black Beans and Rice Fajita

$11.99

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

GRILLED VEGGIE FAJITAS

Jumbo Grilled Veggie Fajita

$7.49

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

Jumbo Jumbo Grilled Veggie Fajita

$11.99

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

STEAK FAJITAS

Jumbo Steak Fajita

$7.49

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

Jumbo Jumbo Steak Fajita

$11.99

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

CHORIZO FAJITAS

Jumbo Chorizo Fajita

$7.49

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

Jumbo Jumbo Chorizo Fajita

$11.99

Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions with Chedder Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in a 12"

BEEF FAJITAS

J BEEF FAJITAS

$7.49

JJ BEEF FAJITAS

$11.99

CRAB FAJITAS

J CRAB FAJ

$7.49

JJ CRAB FAJ

$11.99

Wet Burrito

Wet Beef

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Veggie

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Refried Bean

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Beef and Bean

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Steak

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Crab

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Chicken

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Black Bean and Rice

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Greek Chicken

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Caesar Chicken

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Chorizo

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Carnitas

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Cajun Chicken Ranch

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Chicken Finger

$11.99

Burrito smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, scallions with a side of Chips and a bed of lettuce.

Wet Grilled Veggie

$11.99

Tacos

Beef Taco

$3.59

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.

Refried Bean Taco

$3.59

House made refried beans, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or a hard corn shell taco.

Beef and Refried Bean Taco

$3.59

Seasoned ground beef, house made refried bean, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard shell corn shell.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.59

Grilled diced chicken breast, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.

Steak Taco

$3.59

Thin sliced grilled steak, letttuce, cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.

Grilled Veggie Taco

$3.59

Grilled Veggies, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or a hard corn shell.

Veggie Taco

$3.29

Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato on a 6" flour torilla or a hard corn shell.

Chicken Finger Taco

$4.99

Chicken finger, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato on a 6' flour torilla or a hard corn shell

Black Beans and Rice Taco

$3.59

Black beans, Basamati rice, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, tomato on a 6" flour tortilla or hard corn shell.

Crab

$3.59

Double Deckers (Copy)

Double Decker Beef

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.

Double Decker Refried Bean

$4.99

Double Decker Beef and Refried Bean

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.

Double Decked Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.

Double Decker Steak

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.

Double Decker Grilled Veggie

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.

Double Decker Veggie

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.

Double Decker Greek Chicken

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.

Double Decker Chicken Finger

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese and tomato.

Double Decker Bang Bang

$4.99

Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with Chicken fingers, hot sauce and Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese,.

Nachos

Small Nacho

$3.49

Torilla chips smothered in Nacho cheese topped with Jalapenos.

Large Nacho

$5.49

Torilla chips smothered in Nacho cheese topped with Jalapenos.

Small Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Torilla Chips and a side our house made salsa.

Large Chips and Salsa

$5.49

Torilla Chips and a side our house made salsa.

Small Chips and Guacamole

$3.99

Chips and a side of Guacamole.

Large Chip and Guacamole

$5.99

Chips and a side of Guacamole.

Nacho Supreme

Small Beef Nacho

$7.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Large Beef Nacho

$9.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Small Chicken Nacho

$7.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Large Chicken Nacho

$9.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Small Veggie Nacho

$7.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Large Veggie Nacho

$9.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Small Grilled Veggie Nacho

$7.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Large Grilled Veggie Nacho

$9.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Small Steak Nacho

$7.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Large Steak Nacho

$9.99

Chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and shredded cheese.

Small Buffalo Chicken Nacho

$7.99

Chicken grilled in hot sauce with melted cheddar cheese on top of chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos.

Large Buffalo Chicken Nacho

$9.99

Chicken grilled in hot sauce with melted cheddar cheese on top of chips smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos.

Small Cajun Chicken Nacho

$7.99

Large Cajun Chicken Nacho

$9.99

Small Black Beans and Rice

$7.99

Large Black Bean and Rice

$9.99

Large Chorizo

$10.99

Large Carnitas

$10.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$11.29

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.29

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Crab Quesadilla

$11.29

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Steak Quesadilla

$11.29

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Cajun Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Greek Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled tortilla shell with Feta cheese, cheddar cheese, scallions, olives, onions and tomatoes.

Steak and Spinach Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Chicken Finger Quesadilla

$11.49

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

HSBC Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Garlic Butter Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Grilled tortilla shell with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

Cowboy Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled tortilla shell with diced chicken fingers, Bacon, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, scallions.

SALADS

TACO SALAD

$11.69

Shreddeed Lettuce with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos, Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.

HOT BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled hot Buffalo chicken with melted Monterey Jak cheddar cheese, Shredded lettuce, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos, Tortilla chips sereved with a side of Blue cheese.

CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled Cajun chicken, Shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos and tortilla chips served with a side Ranch.

APPLE CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Blue cheese crumbles, Tomatoes, Chopped green apples, Craisens, Candied walnuts and Apple Vinaigrette.

CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

$11.99

Chicken fingers, Shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Jalapenos and tortilla chips served with a side of Blue cheese.

CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Mozzarella cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions, Croutons served with a side of ceasar dressing.

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled Greek chicken, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions served with a steamed pita bread and a side of greek dressing.

GYRO SALAD

$11.99

Grilled Gyro, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions served with a steamed pita bread and a side of greek dressing.

SMALL CHEF SALAD

$6.99

Romaine Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Croutons, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes and our choice Italian, Ranch, Blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette.

LARGE CHEF SALAD

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Croutons, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes and our choice Italian, Ranch, Blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette.

SPRING SALAD

$11.99

Grillled chicken, Spinach, Romaine lettuce, Feta cheese, Red onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and candied Walnuts served with Balsamic vinaigrette.

Pita Platters (Copy)

Greek Chicken Souvlaki

$14.99

Grilled Greek chicken, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions stuffed in a Pita. Served with Greek dressing and a side of Nachos.

Gyro Souvlaki

$14.99

Grilled Gyro, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions stuffed in a Pita. Served with Greek dressing and a side of Nachos.

Grilled Veggie Souvlaki

$14.99

Grilled Greek veggies, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions stuffed in a Pita. Served with Greek dressing and a side of Nachos.

ASSORTED

Assorted 8" (Copy)

$8.59

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Assorted 12" (Copy)

$10.59

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CAPICOLA

Capicola 8"

$8.59

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Capicola 12"

$10.59

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CHEESE

CHEESE SUB 8"

$7.59

CHEESE SUB 12"

$9.99

HAM

Ham 8"

$8.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Ham 12"

$10.69

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

SALAMI

Salami 8"

$8.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Salami 12"

$10.69

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

TURKEY

Turkey 8"

$8.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey 12"

$10.69

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

FINGER

Chicken Finger 8"

$8.49

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Finger 12"

$10.79

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

BACON CHEBURGER

Bacon Cheeseburger 8"

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Bacon Cheeseburger 12"

$11.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

BBQ BACON CHEBURGER

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger 8"

$9.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

BBQ Bacon cheeseburger 12"

$11.49

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

BLT with CHEESE

BLT 8"

$7.89

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

BLT 12"

$10.39

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CAJUN CHIC

Cajun Chicken 8"

$8.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Cajun Chicken 12"

$10.49

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CHEESEBURGER

Cheeseburger 8"

$8.39

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Cheeseburger 12"

$10.79

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CHIC PARMESAN

Chicken Parmesan 8"

$8.39

Toasted Costanzo's roll, marinara, chicken fingers with baked mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan 12"

$10.79

Toasted Costanzo's roll, marinara, chicken fingers with baked mozzarella

CLUB

Ham, Turkey, Bacon Club 8"

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Ham, Turkey, Bacon CLUB 12"

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CUBAN

Cuban 8"

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Cuban 12"

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

FIRE CRACKER STEAK

Fire Cracker Steak 8"

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Fire Cracker Steak 12"

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

GRILLED VEGGIE

Grilled Veggie sub 8"

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Veggie Sub 12"

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

8" Italian Sausage

$8.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

12" Italian Sausage

$10.49

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

PIZZA

Pizza 8"

$8.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Pizza 12"

$10.29

Toasted Costanzo's roll, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

REUBEN

Reuben 8"

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Reuben 12"

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

ROYAL

Royal 8"

$8.49

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Royal 12"

$10.79

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

SICILIAN

Sicilian 8"

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Sicilian 12"

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

STEAK

Steak 8"

$8.49

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Steak 12"

$10.79

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

STINGER

STINGER SUB 8"

$10.99

STINGER SUB 12"

$12.99

TURKEY & BACON

Turkey and Bacon 8"

$8.59

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey and Bacon 12"

$10.79

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

STEAK PHILLY

8" Steak Philly

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, sauteed peppers and onions with provolone cheese.

12" Steak Philly

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, sauteed peppers and onions with provolone cheese.

CHICKEN PHILLY

8" CHICKEN PHILLY

$8.99

12" CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.99

GRILLED VEGGIE PHILLY

8" GRILLED VEG PHILLY

$8.99

12" GRILLED VEG PHILLY

$10.99

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PHILLY

8" Italian Sausage philly

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

12" Italian Sausage philly

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN IN THE GRASS

Chicken in the Grass 8"

$8.99

Garlic Toasted Costanzo's roll, Sauteed spinach and provolone cheese.

Chicken in the Grass 12"

$10.99

Garlic Toasted Costanzo's roll, Sauteed spinach and provolone cheese.

GRILLED VEGGIE IN THE GRASS

Grilled Veggie sub 8"

$8.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Veggie Sub 12"

$10.99

Toasted Costanzo's roll, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE IN THE GRASS

8" Italian Sausage in the Grass

$8.99

Garlic Toasted Costanzo's roll, Sauteed spinach and provolone cheese.

Italian Sausage in the Grass 12"

$10.99

Garlic Toasted Costanzo's roll, Sauteed spinach and provolone cheese.

STEAK IN THE GRASS

Steak in the Grass 8"

$8.99

Garlic Toasted Costanzo's roll, Sauteed spinach and provolone cheese.

Steak in the Grass 12"

$10.99

Garlic Toasted Costanzo's roll, Sauteed spinach and provolone cheese.

Sandwiches (Copy)

Steveo Burger

$12.99

Beef patty grilled with Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Mayonnaise, American Cheese on a Brioche roll.

BBQ Bacon Finger Melt

$12.99

Chicken Fingers covered in BBQ, Bacon, Provolone, Blue cheese grilled on sour dough bread.

Kerry's Club

$12.99

Shaved Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Melted Swiss cheese and Dijon mayonnaise grilled on sourdough bread.

Jeannine's Favorite

$12.99

Sauteed Chicken Breast topped with Roasted red peppers, Provolone cheese, Spinach and Mayonnaise. Served on grilled Grilled sour Dough

La Carnitas

$12.99

Our seasoned pulled Pork with melted Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Cripsy oion petals and BBQ on a Brioche roll.

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Shaved corned beef, Sauerkraut, Melted swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing grilled sour dough.

EXTRAS

Side of Hot

$0.50

Side of Mild

$0.50

Side Medium

$0.50

Side of Chipotle hot

$0.75

Side of HSBC

$1.00

Side of Taco Sauce

$0.79

Side BBQ

$0.79

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.79

Side of Ranch

$0.79

Side of Sour Cream

$0.79

Side of Salsa

$0.79

Small side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Large cup of Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$1.00

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.79

Side of Balsamic vinaigrette

$0.79

Side of Apple Vinaigrette

$0.79

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.79

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.79

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.79

Side of Jalapenos

$0.79

Cup of Rice

$1.49

Side of House Macaroni

$1.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.29

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Kids Menu

Henrik Burger and Fries

$5.99

(5) Piece Nugget Basket

$6.99

(10) Piece Nugget Basket

$8.99

Mini Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99
Mini Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Mini Beef Quesadilla

$6.99

Beef Taco and Fries

$6.99

Chicken Taco and Fries

$6.99

(3) Fingers & fries

$7.99
Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.99

Seafood Platter (Copy)

Breaded Shrimp

$15.99

Breaded Clam Strips

$14.99

SECRET MENU

LOADED PORK TOTS

$11.99

WAFFLE FRY SUPREME

$9.99

SMALL WAFFLE FRY

$3.99

LARGE WAFFLE FRY

$6.99
Bacon Pickle Grilled Cheese

$9.99

PICKLE STRAWS

$6.99

BALSAMIC ONION JAM CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Maple Jam Burger Melt

$10.99

J Ancient Grain

$8.79

Spanish Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

1Patelillios

$5.99

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

JUMBO BACON EGG & CHEESE

$6.99

JUMBO SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$6.99

JUMBO HAM EGG & CHEESE

$6.99

JUMBO EGG & CHEESE

$6.99

JUMBO CHORIZO EGG & CHEESE

$6.99

JUMBO GRILLED VEGGIE EGG & CHEESE

$6.99

JUMBO STEAK EGG & CHEESE

$6.99

BREAKFAST TACOS

EGG & CHEESE TACO

$3.29

HAM EGG & CHEESE TACO

$3.29

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE TACO

$3.29

CHORIZO EGG & CHEESE TACO

$3.29

GRILLED VEGGIE EGG & CHEESE TACO

$3.29

BACON EGG & CHEESE TACO

$3.29

STEAK EGG & CHEESE TACO

$3.29

FAMILY PACK (build your own)

TACO PACK BEEF (10 TACOS & NACHO) 2 LITER INCLUDED

$36.99

TACO PACK CHICKEN (10 TACOS & NACHO) 2 LITER INCLUDED

$36.99

TACO PACK BEEF & BEAN (10 TACOS & NACHO) 2 LITER INCLUDED

$36.99
Restaurant info

KEEP CALM AND TACO ON

Location

6811 Erie Road, Derby, NY 14047

Gallery
