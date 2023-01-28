Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steve's Black Sabbath BBQ Food Trailer

review star

No reviews yet

1436 East Center Street

Bountiful, UT 84010

Order Again

Popular Items

1 lb Slow Smoked Chicken Thigh

Meals

Chicken Wings Meal

$12.00

Comes with 6 wings with our special dry rub, two sides and a drink.

Ribs Meal

$16.50

Comes with 3 ribs, 2 sides and a drink

Smoked BBQ Taco Dinner

$15.00

2 Beef or Chicken Tacos, comes with 1 side and a drink

Al A Carte

1/4 lb Beef Flank

1/4 lb Beef Flank

$7.00
1/4 lb Smoked Chicken Thigh

1/4 lb Smoked Chicken Thigh

$5.50
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$2.25

Pork Belly, hard smoked, then glazed in sissy sauce

Chicken Wings- 12 count

Chicken Wings- 12 count

$17.00

Slow smoked chicken wings by the dozen

Chicken Wings- 6 count

Chicken Wings- 6 count

$9.00

Slow smoked chicken wings by the half dozen

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$2.25

Filled with cream cheese, spices, and wrapped in bacon then smoked to perfection.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

The perfect cap to any true BBQ Meal. Diabetic's beware, this thing is sweet and savory.

Queso

Queso

$4.00

(Limited Availability) One of the most recent hits. Shredded Brisket in Cheezie glory. Can't go wrong putting this on your tater. Option to add Chicken or Beef Flank as a topping.

Rib

Rib

$4.50

1 Slow smoked St. Luis Style Spare Rib.

Sausage Slices

Sausage Slices

$3.00

Just that. Slices of Sausage! You will get a scoop of sausage (roughly 7 pieces) to put on your sammich or eat alone.

Smoked BBQ Beef Taco Single

Smoked BBQ Beef Taco Single

$7.00

Slow smoked Beef Flank, sliced thin and served on a tortilla. Option to have Pico, pickled jalapeno's, onions, & extra tomatoes.

Smoked BBQ Chicken Taco

Smoked BBQ Chicken Taco

$5.50

Slow Smoked Chicken Thigh's, cut thinly to fit a tortilla or topping for a nacho. Some slight cajun spice.

Tater Scoop

Tater Scoop

$3.00

Simple, yet delicious. Cubed taters mixed with butter, garlic, onions, bacon, & Steve's signature brisket rub. Cooked on the grill giving a nice mixture of soft and crunchy taters.

Water/Soda

$1.00

Tea

$0.85

Unsweet Iced Tea

Entrees

1 lb Slow Smoked Chicken Thigh

1 lb Slow Smoked Chicken Thigh

$15.00

Select slow smoked chicken thigh with Steve's mouth watering chicken rub. With a Cajun zing

1 lb Smoked BBQ Beef Flank Strips

1 lb Smoked BBQ Beef Flank Strips

$25.00

A full beef flank slow smoked to a medium rare/medium (unless otherwise specified), with Steve's Signature rub.

BBQ Baked Potato Bar

$310.00

Fully loaded Baked Potato Bar comes with 1 full brisket, and 1 pork butt. Toppings include jalapeños, onion, pickles, Mexican cheese, sour cream, butter and Sissy Sauce.

BBQ Sammich Bar

$275.00

Sandwich bar for 20 people. Comes with meats of the purchasers choice, bread, sissy sauce and toppings (pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, pickles)

Chicken Quarters

$45.00

Smoked Chicken Quarter (Leg & Thigh, $4 per). South Texas Flavors are a mixture of 3 regions and it shows in this Chicken. Bold, Spicy, w/ a Cajun Zip.

Chicken Wings- 12 count

Chicken Wings- 12 count

$17.00

Slow smoked chicken wings by the dozen

Pork Butt (feeds 25-30)

Pork Butt (feeds 25-30)

$50.00

Utahn's love their pulled pork, Steve just does it differently. Expect a Texas Smokey & Bold paired nicely with the sweet you know. Throw some Sissy Sauce on there!

Pork Rib Rack

Pork Rib Rack

$45.00

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs. All meats are marinated for at least 24hrs and there's no exception here.

Queso Nacho Bar (feeds 20)

$150.00

Steve's highly sought after Smoked Brisket Queso Nachos. Queso is mixed with brisket, black beans, 6 cheeses, and homemade queso blend, and then double smoked. Served with chips and 1 lb of smoked beef flank and 1 lb of smoked chicken, fresh pico, raw red onions, & pickled jalapeños.

Smoked BBQ Taco Bar

$20.00

This Taco bar comes with 5 lbs of slow smoked meat (brisket, chicken, or a combo), flour tortillas, pico, jalapeños, tomatoes, red onions, Mexican cheese, and sour cream. Limes upon request. Price subject to increase based on meat selection.

Whole Brisket (Feeds 20-25)

Whole Brisket (Feeds 20-25)

$160.00

Low & Slow Smoked brisket smoked with S. Texas Live Oak & Mesquite Woods. Expect a bold peppery flavor with a nice dark bark. If ya like, give a Yee Haw!

Whole Texas Drunken Chicken (feeds 5-8)

$32.00

Signature Item: This chicken was up all night drinking Texas Beer and found itself in a hot-spot (see what we did there?). Putting Steve on the map, it is moist, spicy, zesty.

Sides

Corn Cobs

$14.00

Half size corn cobs, slow cooked that pops buttery, bold, and sweet in every bite. Quantity: 1 dozen

Homemade BBQ Baked Beans (feeds 15-20)

$15.00

From scratch baked beans, loaded from Steve's own recipe.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$25.00

Smoked Jalapeño stuffed with Cream Cheese and wrapped with a thick slice of bacon. Want more than plain? See the different options. Quantity: 12

Queso Nacho Bar (feeds 20)

$150.00

Steve's highly sought after Smoked Brisket Queso Nachos. Queso is mixed with brisket, black beans, 6 cheeses, and homemade queso blend, and then double smoked. Served with chips and 1 lb of smoked beef flank and 1 lb of smoked chicken, fresh pico, raw red onions, & pickled jalapeños.

Tater Pack (feeds 20-25)

Tater Pack (feeds 20-25)

$30.00

Tater Packs are diced potato's, onions, garlic, and bacon. Slow cooked with Steve's signature BBQ rub and smothered in butter. Just forget about that diet!

Burnt Ends (feeds 20-25)

$55.00

Pork Belly, hard smoked, then glazed in sissy sauce

Pig Shooters

$27.00

Sausage, wrapped in bacon, stuffed with cream cheese, mixed with ground sausage, bacon, garlic, & onions. Quantity: 12

Sausage Slices (Feeds 8-10)

$25.00

Kielbasa sausage sliced and smoked to perfection for a crunchy, savory bite. Quantity: 3 lbs

Desserts

Smoked Apple Crumble (feeds 20-25)

$30.00

Yup, you're reading that right. He's smoking Apple Crumble too! If you like sweets, well here ya go.

Smoked Peach Cobbler (feeds 20-25)

$30.00

Steve took his mama's recipe and just threw it on the smoker. You're in for a sweet treat here! It's the perfect finish to any BBQ Plate.

Smoked Apple Monkey Bread

$30.00

This is possibly our favorite dessert. We make all our own dough, apple fillings, and icing. We got you boo!

Clothing

Flex Hat

$30.00

Snapback Hat

$30.00

Hoodies

$50.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

3rd Party Items

Magnets

$10.00

BBQ Sauce

Sissy Sauce

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

True South Texas BBQ!

Location

1436 East Center Street, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

