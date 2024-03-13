Restaurant info

We are a scratch, southern kitchen attached to a beautiful old school Butchery/Garden Market in Graham NC. Using the fresh, local ingredients from our store, our goal is to provide a dining experience that feels both nostalgic and new. We've taken classic recipes that most of us grew up on in the south and added our own touch. Owner, Justin Long's idea was simple, "Make delicious comfort food in a comfortable environment." The warm, dimly lit dining room, custom wooden banquette and tables, and exposed original metal roof trusses give the feeling that the restaurant has been coexisting for years along side it's market counterpart.