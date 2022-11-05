Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Latin American

Steve's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

21218 SAINT ANDREWS BLVD Unit 633

BOCA RATON, FL 33433

Pizzas

Veggie

$19.99

2 Slices

$10.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coca Cola 12 oz can.

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Coca Cola 12 oz can.

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite 12 oz can.

Water

$2.00

Hot Coco

$5.99Out of stock

Ice cold refreshing bottled water

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21218 SAINT ANDREWS BLVD Unit 633, BOCA RATON, FL 33433

Directions

