Steve's Soups and Subs
3405 CLIO RD FLG HOLDINGS LLC
Flint, MI 48504
Popular Items
Soup
Salads
Loaded Fries
Philly Steak Loaded Fries Entree
Crispy Fries Liquid Cheddar Cheese Scallions Bacon Bits Steak Philly
Philly Chicken Loaded Fries Chicken Entree
Crispy Fries Liquid Cheddar Cheese Scallions Bacon Bits Chicken Philly Meat
Cheese Fries Entree
Crispy Fries Liquid Cheddar Cheese Scallions Bacon Bits
Subs
Chicken Butter Philly Cheese 12"
Chicken Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions
Chicken Butter Philly Cheese 9"
Chicken Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions
Ham and Cheese 12"
Ham Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomato
Ham and Cheese 9"
Ham Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomato
Steak Butter Philly Cheese 12"
Steak Philly Meat (Prime Ribeye-Steak) Liquid Cheese Scallions
Steak Butter Philly Cheese 9"
Steak Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions
Tuna Melt 12"
Homemade Tuna Salad Choice of Cheese Mayo Optional: Lettuce, Tomato
Tuna Melt 9"
Homemade Tuna Salad Choice of Cheese Mayo Optional: Lettuce, Tomato
Turkey Club 12"
Turkey Breast Meat Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce, Tomato Bacon
Turkey Club 9"
Turkey Breast Meat Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce, Tomato Bacon
Brisket 9"
Brisket 12"
Combo Subs
Combo Brisket 12"
Combo Brisket 9"
Combo Chicken Butter Philly 12"
Chicken Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions
Combo Chicken Butter Philly 9"
Chicken Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions
Combo Ham & Cheese 12 "
Ham Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomato
Combo Ham & Cheese 9"
Ham Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomato
Combo Steak Butter Philly 12"
Steak Philly Meat (Prime Rib-eye Steak) Liquid Cheese Scallions
Combo Steak Butter Philly 9"
Steak Philly Meat (Prime Ribeye Steak) Liquid Cheese Scallions
Combo Tuna Melt 9"
Homemade Tuna Salad Choice of Cheese Mayo Optional: Lettuce, Tomato
Combo Turkey Sub 12"
Turkey Breast Meat Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce, Tomato Bacon
Combo Turkey Sub 9"
Turkey Breast Meat Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce, Tomato Bacon
Combo Tuna Melt 12"
Homemade Tuna Salad Choice of Cheese Mayo Optional: Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tender 6 Piece Combo
Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried to perfection!
Chicken Tenders 3 Piece
Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried to perfection!
Chicken Tenders 6 Piece
Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried to perfection!
Chicken Tender 3 Piece Combo
Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried to perfection!
Woodles
3 Piece Philly Steak Woodles
Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
3 Piece Philly Chicken Woodles
Philly Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
3 Piece Turkey Woodles
Ground Turkey Meat, Seasoned with taco seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
3 Vegetarian Woodles
Vegetarian Meat, Mozarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
1 Woodle Chicken
Philly Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
1 Woodle Steak
Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
Plain Fries
Burgers
Hamburger
1/3 lb. of ground beef, choice of vegetables, and toppings. Sesame Seed bun. Cooked fresh.
Turkey Burger
1/3 lb. of fresh ground turkey meat, choice of vegetables, and toppings. Cooked fresh.
Cheese Burger
1/3 lb. of ground beef, choice of vegetables, cheese, and toppings. Sesame Seed bun. Cooked fresh.
Baked Potato
Original Baked Potato
Oversized Potato, butter and sour cream.
Loaded Baked Potato
Oversized Potato with Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, and Sour Cream.
Super Loaded Baked Potato
Oversized Potato, Chicken, Bacon, Scallions, Broccoli, Sour Cream, Choice of Cheese.
Veggie Baked Potato (Cheese Optional)
Oversized Potato, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Choice of Cheese.
Philly Steak & Onion
Oversized Potato, Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, Scallions, and Sour Cream
Chicken Bacon Ranch Baked Potato
Oversized Baked Potato, Philly chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch.
Meat Lovers Baked Potato
Oversized Baked Potato, Steak, Bacon, Chicken, Shrimp, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, and Sour Cream
Turkey Chili Cheese Baked Potato
Oversized Baked Potato, Homemade Turkey chili, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, and Sour Cream
Broccoli Chicken & Cheese
Oversized Baked Potato, Chicken Philly, Broccoli, and Liquid cheese
Chicken Alfredo
Oversized Baked Potato, Philly Chicken, Alfredo sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan. Bacon Bits extra.
Shrimp Alfredo
Oversized Baked Potato, Shrimp, Alfredo sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Parmesan
Shrimp Scampi
Oversized Baked Potato, Shrimp, Scampi Butter, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan
Brisket Loaded
Oversized Baked Potato, Smoked Brisket, Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, and Sour Cream
Steak & Mushroom
Oversized Baked Potato, Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese
Steak & Mushroom w/Gravey
Oversized Baked Potato, Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese, Brown Gravey
Wings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
3405 CLIO RD FLG HOLDINGS LLC, Flint, MI 48504