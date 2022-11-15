Steve's Soups and Subs imageView gallery
Bagels

Steve's Soups and Subs

review star

No reviews yet

3405 CLIO RD FLG HOLDINGS LLC

Flint, MI 48504

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
Meat Lovers Baked Potato

Soup

Broccoli Cheese Bowl

$6.50

Broccoli Cheese Cup

$4.50

Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Loaded Potato Soup Bowl

$7.50

Turkey Chilli Bowl

$7.50

X-Large Oxtail Soup

$10.99

X-Large Turkey Chili

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Salads

Your choice of vegetables Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black or Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Pickles, Spinach

Chicken Salad Small

$7.99

Choice of vegetables Philly Chicken

Turkey Salad Small

$7.99

Philly Steak Salad Small

$8.99

Garden Salad

$7.59

Chicken Salad Large

$8.99

Turkey Salad Large

$8.99

Philly Steak Salad Large

$9.99

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$9.99

Loaded Fries

Philly Steak Loaded Fries Entree

$11.50

Crispy Fries Liquid Cheddar Cheese Scallions Bacon Bits Steak Philly

Philly Chicken Loaded Fries Chicken Entree

$11.25

Crispy Fries Liquid Cheddar Cheese Scallions Bacon Bits Chicken Philly Meat

Cheese Fries Entree

$6.00

Crispy Fries Liquid Cheddar Cheese Scallions Bacon Bits

Subs

Chicken Butter Philly Cheese 12"

$13.50

Chicken Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions

Chicken Butter Philly Cheese 9"

$11.29

Chicken Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions

Ham and Cheese 12"

$9.30

Ham Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomato

Ham and Cheese 9"

$8.30

Ham Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomato

Steak Butter Philly Cheese 12"

$14.00

Steak Philly Meat (Prime Ribeye-Steak) Liquid Cheese Scallions

Steak Butter Philly Cheese 9"

$11.59

Steak Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions

Tuna Melt 12"

$9.50

Homemade Tuna Salad Choice of Cheese Mayo Optional: Lettuce, Tomato

Tuna Melt 9"

$9.14

Homemade Tuna Salad Choice of Cheese Mayo Optional: Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Club 12"

$10.98

Turkey Breast Meat Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce, Tomato Bacon

Turkey Club 9"

$9.38

Turkey Breast Meat Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce, Tomato Bacon

Brisket 9"

$11.99

Brisket 12"

$13.15

Combo Subs

Combo Brisket 12"

$15.99

Combo Brisket 9"

$13.99

Combo Chicken Butter Philly 12"

$15.75

Chicken Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions

Combo Chicken Butter Philly 9"

$13.50

Chicken Philly Meat Liquid Cheese Scallions

Combo Ham & Cheese 12 "

$11.49

Ham Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomato

Combo Ham & Cheese 9"

$10.49

Ham Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomato

Combo Steak Butter Philly 12"

$16.25

Steak Philly Meat (Prime Rib-eye Steak) Liquid Cheese Scallions

Combo Steak Butter Philly 9"

$13.59

Steak Philly Meat (Prime Ribeye Steak) Liquid Cheese Scallions

Combo Tuna Melt 9"

$11.49

Homemade Tuna Salad Choice of Cheese Mayo Optional: Lettuce, Tomato

Combo Turkey Sub 12"

$13.59

Turkey Breast Meat Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce, Tomato Bacon

Combo Turkey Sub 9"

$11.50

Turkey Breast Meat Choice of Cheese Mayo Lettuce, Tomato Bacon

Combo Tuna Melt 12"

$12.99

Homemade Tuna Salad Choice of Cheese Mayo Optional: Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tender 6 Piece Combo

$14.49

Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried to perfection!

Chicken Tenders 3 Piece

$7.59

Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried to perfection!

Chicken Tenders 6 Piece

$11.50

Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried to perfection!

Chicken Tender 3 Piece Combo

$12.49

Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried to perfection!

Woodles

3 Piece Philly Steak Woodles

$8.79

Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.

3 Piece Philly Chicken Woodles

$7.79

Philly Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.

3 Piece Turkey Woodles

$7.99

Ground Turkey Meat, Seasoned with taco seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.

3 Vegetarian Woodles

$10.00

Vegetarian Meat, Mozarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.

1 Woodle Chicken

$3.50

Philly Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.

1 Woodle Steak

$3.75

Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.

Plain Fries

Crispy Fries cooked to perfection. Add salt to taste.

Plain Fries

$2.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

1/3 lb. of ground beef, choice of vegetables, and toppings. Sesame Seed bun. Cooked fresh.

Turkey Burger

$8.25

1/3 lb. of fresh ground turkey meat, choice of vegetables, and toppings. Cooked fresh.

Cheese Burger

$9.49

1/3 lb. of ground beef, choice of vegetables, cheese, and toppings. Sesame Seed bun. Cooked fresh.

Combo Burgers

Hamburger Combo

$10.75

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.35

Turkey Burger Combo

$10.50

Baked Potato

Original Baked Potato

$9.00

Oversized Potato, butter and sour cream.

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.75

Oversized Potato with Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, and Sour Cream.

Super Loaded Baked Potato

$12.50

Oversized Potato, Chicken, Bacon, Scallions, Broccoli, Sour Cream, Choice of Cheese.

Veggie Baked Potato (Cheese Optional)

$10.50

Oversized Potato, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Choice of Cheese.

Philly Steak & Onion

$13.00

Oversized Potato, Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, Scallions, and Sour Cream

Chicken Bacon Ranch Baked Potato

$10.75

Oversized Baked Potato, Philly chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch.

Meat Lovers Baked Potato

$14.75

Oversized Baked Potato, Steak, Bacon, Chicken, Shrimp, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, and Sour Cream

Turkey Chili Cheese Baked Potato

$10.25

Oversized Baked Potato, Homemade Turkey chili, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, and Sour Cream

Broccoli Chicken & Cheese

$10.25

Oversized Baked Potato, Chicken Philly, Broccoli, and Liquid cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$11.75

Oversized Baked Potato, Philly Chicken, Alfredo sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan. Bacon Bits extra.

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.25

Oversized Baked Potato, Shrimp, Alfredo sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Parmesan

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Oversized Baked Potato, Shrimp, Scampi Butter, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan

Brisket Loaded

$13.00

Oversized Baked Potato, Smoked Brisket, Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, and Sour Cream

Steak & Mushroom

$13.00

Oversized Baked Potato, Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese

Steak & Mushroom w/Gravey

$14.50

Oversized Baked Potato, Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese, Brown Gravey

Wings

5 Piece Wing

$8.99

10 Piece Wing

$13.99

5 Piece Wing Combo

$10.99

10 Piece Wing Combo

$17.99

3 Piece Wing Combo

$7.59

3 Whole Wings Fries Drink

Coke Beverages

16oz Fountain Drink

$1.89

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.09

Coca Cola Bottle

$1.69

Diet Coke Bottle

$1.69

Sprite Bottle

$1.69

Powerade Bottle

$1.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3405 CLIO RD FLG HOLDINGS LLC, Flint, MI 48504

Steve's Soups and Subs image

