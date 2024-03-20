Steve's Meltdown
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Elevated Chef-inspired grilled cheese sandwiches on bakery fresh bread paired with incredible scratch made soups. Look for a creative, ever-changing menu of grilled cheese creations and collaborations. From the team that brought you Steve's Hot Dogs & The Fountain on Locust.
Location
3730 Foundry Way, Stall 16, St Louis, MO 63110
Gallery
