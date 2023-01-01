Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steve's Meltdown - Elevated Grilled Cheese

3145 South Grand Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63118

Sandwich Combo Meals

Don Ho Grilled Cheese

Don Ho Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Served with chips & dipping sauce Sweet and spicy pepper jack grilled cheese on fresh sourdough slices topped with ham, pineapple jelly, a light brushing of Steve’s Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with a bag of chips and a side of Honey Chipotle BBQ for dipping.

Sweet Caroline Grilled Cheese

Sweet Caroline Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Served with chips & dipping sauce This grilled cheese is dripping with Brie, melted sharp white cheddar, cranberry jam, and apple slices. Served with a bag of chips and cranberry jam for dipping.

Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese

Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese

$12.00

An ooey gooey masterpiece with Colby, American, and Mozzarella on sourdough bread. A refined take on a comfort classic. Served with chips. and marinara dipping sauce.

That's Amore Grilled Cheese

That's Amore Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Served with chips & dipping sauce A pizza-inspired grilled cheese sandwich on a fresh ciabatta bun topped with both traditional sliced mozzarella and fresh buffalo mozzarella, Parmesan and pepperoni. Served with chips and Meltdown Marinara sauce for dipping.

Mambo Italiano Caprese Grilled Cheese

Mambo Italiano Caprese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Served with chips & dipping sauce A mozzarella grilled cheese on a ciabatta bun topped with pesto and sundried tomatoes and drizzed with a balsamic glaze. Served with chips and Meltdown Marinara for dipping.

Chips

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips

Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips

Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar Chips

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar Chips

Soda

Can of Coca Cola

Can of Coca Cola

$2.00

Can of Coca Cola

Can of Diet Coke

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

Can of Sprite

Can of Sprite

$2.00

Can of Sprite

Can of Dr Pepper

Can of Dr Pepper

$2.00

Can of Dr Pepper

Can of Orange Soda

$2.00

Can of Orange Soda

Can of Root Beer

$2.00

Can of Root Beer

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
From the team that brought you Steve’s Hot Dogs, a new concept - elevated grilled cheese sandwiches on bakery fresh bread, delivered to your doorstep.

3145 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63118

