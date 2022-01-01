Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American

Stevie D's Cheesesteak

No reviews yet

2840 Highway 157

Suite 116

Mansfield, TX 76063

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak + Fries
Philly Cheesesteak
Side Onion Rings

Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.49+

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

BBQ Philly Cheesesteak

$10.49+

Chicken Southwestern Cheesesteak

$10.99+

Vegetarian Cheesesteak

$8.99+

Half & Half

$12.99

Beef Southwestern Cheesesteak

$11.49+

Southwestern Half & Half

$14.49

Cheesesteaks + Fries

Philly Cheesesteak + Fries

$11.49+

Chicken Cheesesteak + Fries

$10.99+

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak + Fries

$11.49+

BBQ Philly Cheesesteak + Fries

$11.99+

Chicken Texas Southwestern Cheesesteak + Fries

$11.99+

Vegetarian Cheesesteak + Fries

$9.49+

Half & Half + Fries

$13.99

Beef Texas Southwestern Cheesesteak + Fries

$12.49+

Southwestern Half & Half + Fries

$15.49

Burgers

Single Burger

$7.49

Double Burger

$9.49

Single Burger + Fries

$8.49

Double Burgers + Fries

$10.49

Poultry

Grilled Chicken Sandwich + Fries

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak Salad

$10.59

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$9.99

Kid's Meal

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Side Fries

$3.59

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Tater Tots

$3.79

Side Salad

$3.99

Drinks

Soda

$2.59+

Tea

$2.15+

Bottled Drinks (non soda)

$3.00

Energy Drinks

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.25+

Ice

$0.50

Specialty

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$10.49

Philly Cheesesteak Tater Tots

$11.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Tater Tots

$11.49

Beef Southwestern Cheesesteak Fries

$11.49

Philly Cheesesteak Onion Rings

$12.49

Chicken Cheesesteak Onion Rings

$11.99

Beef Southwestern Onion Rings

$13.49

Chicken Southwestern Onion Rings

$12.99

Chicken Southwestern Cheesesteak Fries

$10.99

Chicken Southwestern Cheesesteak Tater Tots

$11.99

Beef Southwestern Cheesesteak Tater Tots

$12.49

Wings

Wings

$9.99+

Wings + Fries

WIngs + Fries

$10.99+

Ranch

Ranch

$0.99

Mayo

Mayo

$0.25

Ketchup

Ketchup

$0.25

Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue Sauce

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2840 Highway 157, Suite 116, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

Gallery
Stevie D's Cheesesteak image
Stevie D's Cheesesteak image

