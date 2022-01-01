Sandwiches
American
Stevie D's Cheesesteak
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2840 Highway 157, Suite 116, Mansfield, TX 76063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Eats - 6407 S Cooper St STE 101
3.7 • 400
6407 S Cooper St STE 101 Arlington, TX 76001
View restaurant