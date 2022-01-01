Stevie D's Riverside Tavern
No reviews yet
24 Monroe Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Stuffed Quahog
Steve's homemade stuffies
Broccoli Bites
Buffalo Chicken Rolls
Buffalo Mozzarella Stix
Mozzarella Stix in Buffalo Sauce
Fried Green Beans
Fried Pickles
Fried Ravioli
Hot & Spicy Calamari Bites
Jalapeno Poppers
Mild Jalapenos stuffed w cheddar
Mac n Cheese Bacon Bites
Mozzarella Stix
Nachos
Nachos with Chili
with homemade chili
Nachos with Just Cheese
Pick any Five Apps
not including nachos
Pick any four Apps
not including nachos
Pick any three Apps
not including nachos
Burgers
Jr. Burger
Quarter lb. Patty your choice of toppings
Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger w/side
with applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese and toppings
BBQ Bacon Burger w side
topped with applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, cheddar, and bbq sauce
Patty Melt w/side
on texas toast, w/ sauteed mushrooms, onions, and swiss
Portuguese Burger w/side
blended w/ chourico topped with cheddar fried egg, & boom boom sauce, served on portuguese grilled bolo.
Breakfast Burger w/side
topped w/ fried egg, bacon,& cheese
Big Stevie w/side
2 patties, lettuce pickles, onions, cheese & special sauce
Explosion Burger w/ side
Stuffed w/ jalapenos, mushrooms, bacon, & swiss stuffed w/ bacon & cheddar
Stevie D's w/side
Veggie Burger
Daily Specials
Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet w/side
Chicken Parm w/side
Chourico Sandwich /w side
spicy grilled portuguese sausage
Chourico w/ Egg and side
Fish Sandwich w/side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/side
Pastrami w/side
grilled w/swiss & spicy mustard
Shaved Steak & Cheese w/side
Spicy Chicken Cutlet w/side
Sides
Sliders
1 Burger Slider no side
1 Cheese Burger slider no side
2 Burger Sliders w/ choice of side
on grilled bun w/ ketchup, mustard & pickle
2 Cheese Burger Sliders w/ side
on grilled bun w/ ketchup, mustard & pickle
2 Chicken Sliders w/ side
crispy chicken, with lettuce, mayo and pickle
2 Corned Beef Sliders w/side
with russian dressing and swiss
2 Fish Sliders w/side
tossed in light mayo, and lettuce
Snack Sandwiches
Soup/Salads
3 Clamcakes
homemade clamcakes & Bowl of chowder
6 Clamcakes
homemade clamcakes
12 Clamcakes
soup du jour
Side Salad
small garden salad
Garden Salad
lg garden salad
Grill Chicken Salad
garden with grille chicken
Steak Salad
garden with shaved steak
Chicken Tender Salad
garden with crispy chicken
Lobster Bisque
Soup Of The Day
Chili
Mac N Cheese
Buffalo Chix Mac N Chz
Extra Dressing
Specialty Fries
Wings
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Peach
Absolut Pear
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Watermelon
Belvedere
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Tea
Grey Goose
Keel Vodka
Ketel One
Kinky Blue
Kinky Coconut
Kinky Green
Kinky Red
Pinnacle
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Cranberry
Smirnoff Cucumber
Smirnoff Pineapple
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli Caramel
Stoli Oranj
Stoli Razz
Three Olives Triple Shot
Titos
Well Vanilla
Well Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jameson Cold brew
Jameson Orange
JB Apple
JD Apple
JD Fire
Jeffersons
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
Linchfield Vanilla
Maceira
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Seagram Seven
Seagram VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Yukon Jack
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaretto House
Baileys Irish
Beirao
Bradys Irish
Brandy
Butterscotch
Campari
Chambord
Coffee Liqueur House
Cointreau
Dr Root Beer
Dr. Apple
Dr. Mag Peach
Dr. Magillucuttty
Drambuie
Frangelico
Ginger Brandy
Godiva Chocolate
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Hennessey
Jaeger cold brew
Jagermeister
Jaquins Blackberry
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Mathilde Cassis
Remy Martin
Sambuvca
Sambuvca Black
Popis Coquito
Cocktails
Absolut Mule
Alabama Slammer
Almond Joy Martini
Aloha Breeze
Amaretto Sour
Angry Balls
Apple Tini
Baby Guinness Shot
Bahama Mama
Banana Cream Martini
Banana Nut Martini
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blow Job Shot
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Tini
Breakfast Shot
Cape Codder
Car Bomb
Caramel Apple Tini
Caramel Delight Martini
Champagne Cocktail
Choc Cake Shot
Chocolate Capp Martini
Chocolate Mint Martini
Cinnamon Toast martini
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Sunrise
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Fish Bowl
French Kiss Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Ginger Bread Martini
Greatful Dead
Green Lantern
Green Tea Shot
Irish Sombrero
Jaeger Bomb
Jameson Orange Crush
Jolly Rancher
Kamakazee Drink
Kamakazee Shot
Kinky Blue Sunset
Lemon Drop Shot
Lemon Drop Tini
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Lucky Lagoon
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Orange Mule
Patio Punch
Pear Martini
Pearl Harbor
Pina Colada
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
Pistachio Martini
Pretty n' Mean
Pudding Shots
Pumpkin Pie Martini
Red Headed Slut
Red Sangria
Red Sunburst
Rise n Shine
Rum Runner
Rumchata/Fireball
Salted Caramel Martini
Sangria Sunday
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sicilian Kiss Shot
Slippery Nipple
Sombrero
Starburst Shot
Surfboard Martini
Tequila Sunrise
The Islander
Thursday Margarita
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Trash Can
Tropical Lemonade
Watermelon Tini
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
WooWoo
Halloween Shots
Frozen Drinks
32 oz Bucket Options
Bottled
Amstl Light
Angry Orchard
Becks
Bud
Bud Light
Bud Light Platinum
Bud Next
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Dogfish 60 min
Gansett
Gansett light
Heineken
Heineken Light
Heineken N/A
High Noon
Linchfield Batcharita
Linchfield Lemonade
Mich Ultra
Mikes Lemonade
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo
Nutrils
PBR
Rolling Rock
Sam Lager
Shock Top
Stella
Tropic Slam
Truly
Twisted Tea
Yuengling
Draft
12 oz Captains Daughter DFT
Black n' Tan DFT
Blue Moon DFT
Bud DFT
Bud Light DFT
Canned Heat Chocolate
Coors Light DFT
Down East. DFT
Fiddle Head
Flights
Founders 4 giant
Sweet Baby Jesus Peanut Butter
Guinness DFT
Wormtown Stratos Haze
Loose Cannon DFT
Maine peeper
Mayflower
Mich Ultra DFT
Miller Lite DFT
New England
X
Stevie D's Lager
Stevie D's Light DFT
Stevies Ipa
Canned Heat Bay
Frost IPA
Sixpoint Super Raspy
Wharle's Rise
X
Yuengling
Chair Light
Yuengling Pitcher
White
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
We are a sports bar offering 26 Beers on tap, 13 of which are craft beer that rotate regularly. We specialize in our fresh handcrafted stuffed burgers. We offer a variety of quality pub fair anywhere from specialty fries, hot weiners, hot dogs, pizza, and much more. 11 HD Tv's with Direct Tv to catch all your favorite sports. Live music every Friday, and Saturday night. Karaoke, Opinionation, and Music Bingo week days.
24 Monroe Ave, Riverside, RI 02915