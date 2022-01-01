Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stevie D's Riverside Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

24 Monroe Ave

Riverside, RI 02915

Order Again

Appetizers

Stuffed Quahog

$3.50Out of stock

Steve's homemade stuffies

Broccoli Bites

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$8.00

Buffalo Mozzarella Stix

$7.00

Mozzarella Stix in Buffalo Sauce

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Hot & Spicy Calamari Bites

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Mild Jalapenos stuffed w cheddar

Mac n Cheese Bacon Bites

$7.00

Mozzarella Stix

$7.00

Nachos

$7.50

Nachos with Chili

$10.00

with homemade chili

Nachos with Just Cheese

$7.50

Pick any Five Apps

$14.00

not including nachos

Pick any four Apps

$12.00

not including nachos

Pick any three Apps

$10.00

not including nachos

Burgers

Jr. Burger

$5.00

Quarter lb. Patty your choice of toppings

Burger

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Burger w/side

$12.00

with applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese and toppings

BBQ Bacon Burger w side

$13.00

topped with applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, cheddar, and bbq sauce

Patty Melt w/side

$13.00

on texas toast, w/ sauteed mushrooms, onions, and swiss

Portuguese Burger w/side

$13.00

blended w/ chourico topped with cheddar fried egg, & boom boom sauce, served on portuguese grilled bolo.

Breakfast Burger w/side

$13.00

topped w/ fried egg, bacon,& cheese

Big Stevie w/side

$13.00

2 patties, lettuce pickles, onions, cheese & special sauce

Explosion Burger w/ side

$13.00

Stuffed w/ jalapenos, mushrooms, bacon, & swiss stuffed w/ bacon & cheddar

Stevie D's w/side

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Daily Specials

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Guiness Battered w/ cole slaw & Fries

Fish Basket

$8.00

Yuengling Battered served w/ fries

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Portuguese Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Souffle Cup

$6.00

Surf N Turf

$20.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

1 Topping Pizza

$9.00

2 Topping Pizza

$10.00

3 Topping Pizza

$11.00

Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Meat Lover's Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Slice

$2.00

Pepperoni Slice

$2.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet w/side

$10.00

Chicken Parm w/side

$10.00

Chourico Sandwich /w side

$9.00

spicy grilled portuguese sausage

Chourico w/ Egg and side

$10.00

Fish Sandwich w/side

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/side

$10.00

Pastrami w/side

$12.00

grilled w/swiss & spicy mustard

Shaved Steak & Cheese w/side

$11.00

Spicy Chicken Cutlet w/side

$10.00

Sides

SM Homemade Chips

$3.00

LG Homemade Chips

$4.00

SM Fry

$4.00

LG Fry

$6.00

SM Cajun Fry

$4.00

LG Cajun Fry

$6.00

SM Onion Ring

$4.00

LG Onion Ring

$6.00

SM Tater Tots

$4.00

LG Tater Tots

$6.00

SM Sweet Potato Fry

$4.00

LG Sweet Potato Fry

$6.00

Side Of Cole Slaw

$4.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Sliders

1 Burger Slider no side

$3.00

1 Cheese Burger slider no side

$3.50

2 Burger Sliders w/ choice of side

$7.00

on grilled bun w/ ketchup, mustard & pickle

2 Cheese Burger Sliders w/ side

$8.00

on grilled bun w/ ketchup, mustard & pickle

2 Chicken Sliders w/ side

$8.00

crispy chicken, with lettuce, mayo and pickle

2 Corned Beef Sliders w/side

$10.00

with russian dressing and swiss

2 Fish Sliders w/side

$9.00

tossed in light mayo, and lettuce

Snack Sandwiches

BLT

$5.00

Chili Dog

$4.00

Combo #1

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon

$5.00

Grilled Cheese w/Tomato

$3.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Taco

$2.00

Taco Supreme

$2.75

Weiner

$2.75

Soup/Salads

3 Clamcakes

$3.50

homemade clamcakes & Bowl of chowder

6 Clamcakes

$5.50

homemade clamcakes

12 Clamcakes

$9.50

soup du jour

Side Salad

$4.00

small garden salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

lg garden salad

Grill Chicken Salad

$10.00

garden with grille chicken

Steak Salad

$10.00

garden with shaved steak

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.00

garden with crispy chicken

Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Soup Of The Day

$4.50

Chili

$5.50

Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Buffalo Chix Mac N Chz

$9.99

Extra Dressing

$0.40

Specialty Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Cheese & homemade Chili

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Real Bacon Bits & cheese

Wiener Fries

$10.00

NY system wieners, meat sauce, onions, mustard & celery salt

Wings

SM Chicken wings

$8.00

bone in

LG Chicken wings

$14.00

bone in

SM Boneless

$8.00

LG Boneless

$14.00

SM D's drumsticks

$8.00

LG D's drumsticks

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Mocktails

$8.00

Gingerale

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Pineapple

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hats

$20.00

Sweatshirts

$30.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Lime

$6.00

Absolut Mandarin

$6.00

Absolut Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Absolut Pear

$6.00

Absolut Ruby Red

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Absolut Watermelon

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.50

Deep Eddy Tea

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.75

Keel Vodka

$6.25

Ketel One

$6.75

Kinky Blue

$5.50

Kinky Coconut

$5.50

Kinky Green

$5.50

Kinky Red

$5.50

Pinnacle

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$6.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Cranberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Cucumber

$6.00

Smirnoff Pineapple

$6.00

Stoli

$6.25

Stoli Blue

$6.25

Stoli Caramel

$6.25

Stoli Oranj

$6.25

Stoli Razz

$6.25

Three Olives Triple Shot

$6.00Out of stock

Titos

$6.75

Well Vanilla

$5.50

Well Vodka

$5.00

Gin

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Gray Whale

$7.00

Hendricks

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Gin

$5.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Banana

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Gosling's

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$6.00

Malibu

$6.50

Sailor Jerry

$6.25

Bacardi Cherry

$6.00

Tequila

1800

$6.50

1800 Coconut

$6.50

Cantera Negra

$6.50

Casa Noble

$6.00Out of stock

Casamigos

$7.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Dobel

$5.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$7.00

Patron Café

$6.50Out of stock

Patron Silver

$7.00

Teremana

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Margarita Flight

$12.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$6.50Out of stock

Canadian Club

$6.25

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Cold brew

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.50

JB Apple

$6.00

JD Apple

$6.50

JD Fire

$6.50

Jeffersons

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.50Out of stock

Linchfield Vanilla

$6.00

Maceira

$5.50

Makers 46

$6.50Out of stock

Makers Mark

$6.50

Seagram Seven

$6.25

Seagram VO

$6.25

Skrewball

$6.25

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey

$6.50Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$6.50

Yukon Jack

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$6.50

Dewars

$6.50

Dewars 12Yr

Out of stock

J & B

$6.50Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00Out of stock

Amaretto House

$5.00

Baileys Irish

$6.00

Beirao

$5.50

Bradys Irish

$5.00

Brandy

$6.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Campari

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Coffee Liqueur House

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.50

Dr Root Beer

$6.00

Dr. Apple

$6.00

Dr. Mag Peach

$6.00

Dr. Magillucuttty

$6.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Ginger Brandy

$5.50

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Hennessey

$7.00

Jaeger cold brew

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Jaquins Blackberry

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Mathilde Cassis

Remy Martin

$6.50

Sambuvca

$6.50

Sambuvca Black

$6.50

Popis Coquito

$6.00

Cocktails

Absolut Mule

$9.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Almond Joy Martini

$9.00

Aloha Breeze

$7.50

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Angry Balls

$9.00

Apple Tini

$9.00

Baby Guinness Shot

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Banana Cream Martini

$9.00

Banana Nut Martini

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blow Job Shot

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.50

Blueberry Tini

$9.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Cape Codder

$7.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Caramel Apple Tini

$9.00

Caramel Delight Martini

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.50

Choc Cake Shot

$7.00

Chocolate Capp Martini

$9.00

Chocolate Mint Martini

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cucumber Sunrise

$9.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.50

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Fish Bowl

$11.00

French Kiss Martini

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Ginger Bread Martini

$9.00

Greatful Dead

$9.00

Green Lantern

$8.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Sombrero

$9.00

Jaeger Bomb

$8.00

Jameson Orange Crush

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamakazee Drink

$8.00

Kamakazee Shot

$7.00

Kinky Blue Sunset

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Tini

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Lucky Lagoon

$7.50

Madras

$7.50

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$7.50

Mimosa

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Orange Mule

$9.00

Patio Punch

$7.50

Pear Martini

$9.00

Pearl Harbor

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$6.00

Pistachio Martini

$9.00

Pretty n' Mean

$9.00

Pudding Shots

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Sangria

$7.50

Red Sunburst

$7.50

Rise n Shine

$7.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rumchata/Fireball

$8.50

Salted Caramel Martini

$9.00

Sangria Sunday

$5.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sicilian Kiss Shot

$7.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Sombrero

$7.00

Starburst Shot

$7.00

Surfboard Martini

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

The Islander

$9.00

Thursday Margarita

$5.00

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Trash Can

$8.50

Tropical Lemonade

$7.50

Watermelon Tini

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Sangria

$7.50

WooWoo

$7.00

Halloween Shots

$3.00

Frozen Drinks

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Bottle

$1.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

32 oz Bucket

$17.00

32 oz Bucket Options

Aloha Breeze

$15.00

Frozen Drink

$17.00

Lucky Lagoon

$15.00

Patio Punch

$15.00

Red Sunburst

$15.00

Bottled

Amstl Light

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Becks

$4.75

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Platinum

$4.75

Bud Next

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Dogfish 60 min

$5.25

Gansett

$3.75

Gansett light

$3.75

Heineken

$4.75

Heineken Light

$4.75

Heineken N/A

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

Linchfield Batcharita

$5.50

Linchfield Lemonade

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.75

Mikes Lemonade

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.75

Nutrils

$6.00

PBR

$3.75

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Sam Lager

$4.75

Shock Top

$4.00

Stella

$4.75

Tropic Slam

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.00

Draft

12 oz Captains Daughter DFT

$6.50

Black n' Tan DFT

$7.00

Blue Moon DFT

$5.00+

Bud DFT

$4.00+

Bud Light DFT

$4.00+

Canned Heat Chocolate

$7.00

Coors Light DFT

$4.00+

Down East. DFT

$6.00

Fiddle Head

$6.50

Flights

$11.00

Founders 4 giant

$7.00

Sweet Baby Jesus Peanut Butter

$7.00

Guinness DFT

$6.50

Wormtown Stratos Haze

$7.00

Loose Cannon DFT

$6.00

Maine peeper

$7.00

Mayflower

$6.50

Mich Ultra DFT

$4.75+

Miller Lite DFT

$4.00+

New England

$7.00

X

$5.50+

Stevie D's Lager

$3.50+

Stevie D's Light DFT

$3.50+

Stevies Ipa

$5.50

Canned Heat Bay

$6.50

Frost IPA

$7.00

Sixpoint Super Raspy

$7.00

Wharle's Rise

$6.50

X

$4.00+

Yuengling

$4.00

Chair Light

$4.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$14.00

White

CK Mondavie Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Pinot grigio GLS

$7.00

Barefoot Sauv Blanc GLS

$7.00

Barefoot Moscato GLS

$7.00

Kendel Jackson Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Beringer White Zinfandel GLS

$7.00

Prosecco Btl

$7.50

Bread & Butter Chardonnay GLS

$7.50

Red

Merlot GLS

$7.00

Cabernet GLS

$7.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Apothic GLS

$7.00

Barefoot Sweet Red GLS

$7.00

Barefoot Malbec GLS

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a sports bar offering 26 Beers on tap, 13 of which are craft beer that rotate regularly. We specialize in our fresh handcrafted stuffed burgers. We offer a variety of quality pub fair anywhere from specialty fries, hot weiners, hot dogs, pizza, and much more. 11 HD Tv's with Direct Tv to catch all your favorite sports. Live music every Friday, and Saturday night. Karaoke, Opinionation, and Music Bingo week days.

Website

Location

24 Monroe Ave, Riverside, RI 02915

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

