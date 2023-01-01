  • Home
A map showing the location of Stevie's Cafe Hudson 577 Main StreetView gallery

Stevie's Cafe Hudson 577 Main Street

No reviews yet

577 Main Street

Hudson, MA 01749

Call

Hours

Directions

Full Menu

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

BBQ Pork Loin Spec Sand

$10.99

Beef Brisket Spec Sand

$13.99

Cheesy Buddha Spec Sand

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Spec Sand

$10.99

Meatloaf Spec Sand

$10.99

Prime Rib Spec Sand

$14.99

Pulled Chicken Spec Sand

$12.99

Pulled Pork Spec Sand

$12.99

Rachel Spec Sand

$11.99

Rueben Spec Sand

$11.99

Turkey Roast Spec Sand

$11.99

Vegan Portabella Spec Sand

$10.99

Burgers & Dogs

Breakfast

$12.99

Double

$12.99

Heater

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss

$9.99

Single

$9.99

Veggie

$9.99

Hot Dogs

$5.99

Melts & Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Melt

$6.99

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Turkey Melt

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sandwich- BLT

$7.99

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Beverages

Celcius (Any)

$2.99

Coffee, Hot

Coffee, Iced

Gatorade (Any)

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Juice

Kickstart

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

Monster (Any)

$2.99

Soda

Starbucks

$2.99

Tea, HOT

Tea, Iced- Bottled

$2.00

Water - 16oz

$1.00

Water - 20oz

$1.50

Soup & Stew

Soup- SMALL

$4.99

Soup- LARGE

$6.99

Stevie's Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Salads

Caesar- Small

$5.99

Caesar LARGE

$7.99

Garden- Small

$5.99

Garden- LARGE

$7.99

Greek- Small

$6.49

Greek- LARGE

$8.99

SUBS & WRAPS

Sub

Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

BURRITOS

Black Bean Burrito

$7.99

Beef Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA- Black Bean

$6.99

QUESADILLA- Cheese

$5.99

QUESADILLA- Beef

$8.99

QUESADILLA- Chicken

$7.99

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Omelet, Home Fries, Toast

$10.99

All American Daily

$10.99

Hudson Slam!

$12.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Pancake Stack

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Muffin

$2.25

Turnover

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Soup

$4.99

Kid's Burger & Fries

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Pasta w/Butter

$4.99

Kids QUESADILLA- Black Bean

$4.99

Kids QUESADILLA- Cheese

$4.99

Kids QUESADILLA- Chicken

$4.99

Online Ordering Menu

PRE-ORDER ONLINE MENU

AMERICAN CHOP SUEY

$9.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI W/PASTA

$13.99

STEAK TIPS W/RICE

$14.99

STEVIE'S MAD MAC 'N CHEESE

$9.99

STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST W/RICE

$11.99

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN W/RICE

$10.99

ROAST TURKEY W/MASHED POTATOES & STUFFING

$12.99

ROASTED PORK LOIN W/MASHED POTATOES

$11.99

EGGPLANT MANICOTTI W/PASTA

$10.99

EGGPLANT PARM W/PASTA

$10.99

FETTUCCINE (OR OTHER PASTA) ALFREDO

$9.99

CHICKEN MARSALA W/PASTA

$10.99

CHICKEN PARMESAN W/PASTA

$10.99

CHICKEN PICCATA W/PASTA

$10.99

CHICKEN TIPS W/RICE

$10.99

CHICKEN, BROCCOLI ALFREDO W/PASTA

$9.99

BAKED HADDOCK W/BUTTER & BREAD CRUMBS

$13.99

BAKED SALMON W/RICE

$13.99

BAKED TILAPIA W/RICE

$9.99

BEEF STROGANOFF W/EGG NOODLES OR RICE

$12.99

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$9.99

FISH & CHIPS

$12.99

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$12.99

MEATLOAF W/MASHED POTATOTES

$12.99

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$9.99

SOUPS (QUART)

$9.99

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

577 Main Street, Hudson, MA 01749

Directions

