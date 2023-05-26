A map showing the location of Stevie's Cafe Littleton 1 Monarch DriveView gallery

Stevie's Cafe Littleton 1 Monarch Drive

1 Monarch Drive

Littleton, MA 01460

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

BBQ Pork Loin Spec Sand

$10.99

Beef Brisket Spec Sand

$13.99

Cheesy Buddha Spec Sand

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Spec Sand

$10.99

Meatloaf Spec Sand

$10.99

Prime Rib Spec Sand

$14.99

Pulled Chicken Spec Sand

$12.99

Pulled Pork Spec Sand

$12.99

Rachel Spec Sand

$11.99

Rueben Spec Sand

$11.99

Turkey Roast Spec Sand

$11.99

Vegan Portabella Spec Sand

$10.99

Burgers & Dogs

Burger, Single

$9.99

Burger, Double

$12.99

Burger, Breakfast

$12.99

Burger, Veggie

$9.99

Heater Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Hot Dogs

$5.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Melts & Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Melt

$6.99

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Turkey Melt

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sandwich- BLT

$7.99

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Beverages

Celcius

$2.99

Coffee, Hot

Coffee, Iced

Gatorade

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Juice

Kickstart

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

Monster (Any)

$2.99

Soda

$2.00+

Starbucks

$2.99

Tea, HOT

$2.00+

Tea, Iced- Bottled

$2.00

Water - 16oz

$1.00

Water - 20oz

$1.50

Chips, Bag

$1.00

Soup & Stew

Soup- SMALL

$4.99

Soup- LARGE

$6.99

Stevie's Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Salads

Caesar- Small

$5.99

Caesar LARGE

$7.99

Garden- Small

$5.99

Garden- LARGE

$7.99

Greek- Small

$6.49

Greek- LARGE

$8.99

SUBS & WRAPS

Sub

Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

BURRITOS

Black Bean Burrito

$7.99

Beef Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA- Black Bean

$6.99

QUESADILLA- Cheese

$5.99

QUESADILLA- Beef

$8.99

QUESADILLA- Chicken

$7.99

SIDES

Fries

$2.99+

Chips

$1.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Omelet, Home Fries, Toast

$10.99

All American Daily

$10.99

Hudson Slam!

$12.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Pancake Stack

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Muffin

$2.25

Turnover

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Soup

$4.99

Kid's Burger & Fries

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Pasta w/Butter

$4.99

Kids QUESADILLA- Black Bean

$4.99

Kids QUESADILLA- Cheese

$4.99

Kids QUESADILLA- Chicken

$4.99

Online Ordering Menu

PRE-ORDER ONLINE MENU

AMERICAN CHOP SUEY

$9.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI W/PASTA

$13.99

STEAK TIPS W/RICE

$14.99

STEVIE'S MAD MAC 'N CHEESE

$9.99

STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST W/RICE

$11.99

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN W/RICE

$10.99

ROAST TURKEY W/MASHED POTATOES & STUFFING

$12.99

ROASTED PORK LOIN W/MASHED POTATOES

$11.99

EGGPLANT MANICOTTI W/PASTA

$10.99

EGGPLANT PARM W/PASTA

$10.99

FETTUCCINE (OR OTHER PASTA) ALFREDO

$9.99

CHICKEN MARSALA W/PASTA

$10.99

CHICKEN PARMESAN W/PASTA

$10.99

CHICKEN PICCATA W/PASTA

$10.99

CHICKEN TIPS W/RICE

$10.99

CHICKEN, BROCCOLI ALFREDO W/PASTA

$9.99

BAKED HADDOCK W/BUTTER & BREAD CRUMBS

$13.99

BAKED SALMON W/RICE

$13.99

BAKED TILAPIA W/RICE

$9.99

BEEF STROGANOFF W/EGG NOODLES OR RICE

$12.99

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$9.99

FISH & CHIPS

$12.99

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$12.99

MEATLOAF W/MASHED POTATOTES

$12.99

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$9.99

SOUPS (QUART)

$9.99

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1 Monarch Drive, Littleton, MA 01460

