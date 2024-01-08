STEWART & GRUB
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Slow Fast-Food, Angus smash-burgers, gourmet wings and fries. Premium grub, made to order.
Location
7380 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA 90241
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dolce Cravings - 11945 paramount Blvd downey
No Reviews
11945 Paramount Blvd Downey, CA 90242
View restaurant