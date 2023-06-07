Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Stewart's All American Restaurant - Bay Ridge

No reviews yet

8518 5th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

COUNTER

Sm Coffee/Tea TO GO

$2.75

Lg Coffee/Tea TO GO

$2.99

Iced Coffee TO GO

$3.99

Small Herbal Tea TO GO

$2.99

Large Herbal Tea TO GO

$3.25

Milkshake/ Floats

$7.99

Small Hot Chocolate TO GO

$2.99

Large Hot Chocolate TO GO

$3.25

Ice Cream Soda

$6.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Stewart’s Egg Cream

$3.49

4-Pack of Stewarts

$6.99

Danish

$2.99

LOAF CAKE

$2.99

Donut

$2.50

3 For $6 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.99

Crumb Cake

$3.49

Muffin

$3.49

B & W Cookie

$2.99

Brownie

$3.99

FOOD

Acai-Yogurts-Fruit Salads

Berry, Berry

$12.99

Banana Manna

$12.99

Diet Fruit Platter

$11.99

Yogurt & Fruit Bowl

$9.99

Fruit Salad

$6.99

Breakfast Sands & Wraps

Egg Wrap

$10.49

Breakfast Philly Wrap

$13.49

Western scram wrap

$11.49

Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Meat, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Potato & Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Western Sandwich

$6.29

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Meat & Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Potato Egg Meat Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Bacon Burger

$11.99

Stewarts All American Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Burger

$10.49

Pizza Burger

$9.99

South West Burger

$9.99

Brooklyn Burger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

BBQ Burger

$11.99

Volcano Burger

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Buffalo Burger

$11.49

Turkey Burger (white)

$8.99

Impossible Burger

$11.49

Build Your Own Burger

$8.50

Children’s Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.49

Kids Hamburger

$10.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.49

Kids French Toast Sticks

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$8.99

Mickey Pancake

$6.99

Kids 1 Egg

$6.99

CLUBS

Turkey Club

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

Roast Beef Club

$11.99

Chicken Salad Club

$10.99

Tuna Salad Club

$10.99

Egg Salad Club

$10.49

Ham & Swiss Club

$10.99

Eggs & Omelettes

2 Eggs

$6.99

2 Eggs w/ Meat

$9.49

Egg Omelette

$7.25

Bacon Omelette

$10.79

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Broccoli Omelette

$9.79

Cheese Omelette

$9.79

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.29

Ham Omelette

$10.79

Italian Omelette

$12.49

Mushroom Omelette

$10.29

Onion Omelette

$8.99

Pepper & Onion Omelette

$10.00

Potato & Egg Omelette

$10.29

Sausage Omelette

$10.79

Spinach Omelette

$9.79

Spinach & Feta Omlette

$10.99

Greek Omelette

$11.49

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$12.79

Stewarts Egg Breakfast

$14.99

Tomato & Feta Omlette

$9.49

Turkey Omelette

$10.99

Vegetable Omelette

$11.79

Western Omelette

$10.79

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

12oz Steak & Eggs

$24.99

Mexican Omelette

$12.49

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Build Your Omelette

$14.95

Entrees

Roast Turkey Dinner

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Baked Meatloaf Dinner

$18.99

12oz. Steak Dinner

$25.99

Roast Beef Diner

$18.99

Fried Filet of Sole Dinner

$18.99

Griddle

French Toast

$8.49

French Toast w/ 2 Eggs

$9.99

French Toast w/ Meat

$10.99

French Toast Deluxe

$12.99

French Toast Sticks

$9.49

French Toast Sticks w/ Meat

$11.99

Pancake

$8.99

Pancake w/ 2 Eggs

$10.49

Pancake w/ Meat

$11.49

Pancake Deluxe

$13.49

Short Stack

$7.99

Short Stack w/ Meat

$10.49

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.79

Silver Dollar W/ 2 Eggs

$10.25

Stewarts All American Breakfast

$16.99

Waffle

$8.99

Waffle w/ 2 Eggs

$10.49

Waffle w/ Meat

$11.49

Waffle Deluxe

$13.49

Waffle & chicken

$14.49

Montecristo

$13.99

Avocado Toast with 2 eggs

$9.99

Avocado toast with Greek Salad

$10.99

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Hot Dogs

Franks n' Beans Hot Dog

$4.99

Bacon & Cheese Hot Dog

$4.99

Cheese Dog

$4.49

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

Chili Dog

$4.49

Italian Hot Dog

$4.99

Original All Beef Hot Dog

$3.99

Pizza Hot Dog

$4.79

Spicy Relish Jalapeno Dog

$4.79

Phillydog

$4.79

Buffalo Blue Cheesedog

$4.79

Reuben Dog

$4.99

Hot Open Platters

Hot Open Roast Beef

$16.95

Hot Open Roasted Turkey

$16.95

Hot Open Meatloaf

$16.95

Odds & Ends

Nutella Kiss

$4.99

The Elvis

$4.99

B & W Cookie

$2.99

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.49

Donut

$1.75

Muffin

$3.49

Corn Bread

$2.49

Croissant

$2.49

English Muffin

$2.29

Gluten Free Bagel

$2.49

Gluten Free Bagel w/ Cr Cheese

$3.99

Oatmeal

$2.95+

Golden Brown Toast

$1.99

Toasted Bagel

$2.29

Tst Bagel w/ Cr Cheese

$3.29

Grits

$2.95+

Hard Roll

$1.99

Greek Yoggurt Granola Honey

$4.95

Paninis & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.49

Italian Wrap

$11.49

Turkey BLT Wrap

$11.49

Special Wrap

$11.49

Greek Wrap

$11.49

Skinny Turkey Wrap

$11.79

Santa Barbara Wrap

$11.49

West Coast Wrap

$11.49

Caprese Panini

$11.79

Chicken Feta Panini

$11.79

Chix Parm Panini

$11.79

Italian Panini

$11.79

Skinny Chicken Panini

$11.79

Philly Steak Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Bacon Chs Steak

$12.99

Cali Chs Steak

$11.99

Pizza Steak Sandwich

$11.99

CHICKEN Chs Steak

$11.99

Cali CHICKEN Chs Steak

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Chs Steak

$11.99

Loaded Cheese Steak

$12.99

Platters

Chicken Kabob Platter

$18.99

Lamb Gyro Platter

$18.99

Spinanch Pie Platter

$17.99

Chicken Wing Patter

$14.99

Chicken Finger Platter

$14.99

Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$11.99

Tossed Salad

$10.99

Chef's Salad

$14.95

Spinach Salad

$12.49

Cobb Salad

$16.49

Tuna Salad Plate

$14.49

Chicken Salad Plate

$14.49

Egg Salad Plate

$14.49

Italian Salad

$14.49

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$10.49

B.L.T

$7.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$10.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49

Crispy Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.49

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Filet Fish Sandwich

$10.49

French Dip Sandwhich

$11.49

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Gyro Sandwich

$10.49

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

The Hulk

$11.49

Mealoaf Sandwich

$9.99

Pastrami Ruben

$11.49

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.99

Roast Turkey

$10.49

Triple Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Tuna Melt

$10.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.49

Turkey Ruben

$10.49

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich W/ Fresh Mozz Cheese

$11.49

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.49

Sides

Home Fries

$5.49

French Fries

$6.49

Curly Fries

$7.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.49

Onion Rings

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$7.49

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Curly Fries w/ Cheese

$8.49

Disco Fries

$9.49

Side Salad

$6.49

Tater Tots

$8.49

Tater Tots w. Cheese

$9.49

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.49

Loaded Fries

$10.49

Side Of Bacon (6pcs)

$5.99

Sausage (3pcs)

$5.99

Turkey Bacon (5pcs)

$6.29

Turkey Sausage (4pcs)

$6.29

Ham (3pcs)

$5.99

Canadian Bacon (5pcs)

$5.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.49

Corned Beef Hash

$6.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Cup of Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Cup of Gravy

$1.25

Cup of Marinara

$1.25

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Macaroni Salad

$4.49

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.50

Potato Salad

$4.49

Rice

$5.49

Small Greek Salad

$7.25

Vegetable Du Jour

$6.49

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Corn Dog Nuggets

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$9.49

Bonelss Wings

$9.49+

Regular Wings

$9.49+

Nachos

$11.49

Pizza Logs

$10.49

Spinach Pie

$9.49

French Onion Soup

$6.49

Homemade Chili

$4.75+

Homemade Chili w/ Cheese Bowl

$7.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25

Soup

$5.29+

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

Shredded Steak Quesadilla

$13.49

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Kraft Mac N Cheese

$6.49

DRINKS

Bottled Snapple/Coke Products

$2.75

Bottled Stewart's

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.49

Manhattan Special

$2.99

Stewart's Soda

$3.99

Vanilla/ Cherry Coke

$3.75

Decaf Coffee/ Tea

$2.99

Coffee/ Tea

$2.99

Herbal Tea

$3.29

Fountain Soda

$3.49

Iced Coffee/ Tea

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.49+

Juice

$2.49+

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$2.99+

Seltzer

$1.99

Ice Cream Soda

$6.99

Lime Rickey

$3.99

DESSERTS

Desserts

Brownie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$5.49

Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.49

Fruit Pie

$4.25

Funnel Cake

$8.99

Layer Cake

$5.49

Stewarts All American Pie

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Chocolate/ Rice Pudding

$3.99

Jello

$3.99

Pound/crumb Cake

$3.49

Dulce/Mousse/Oreo Cheesecake

$5.49

Molten Cake

$6.99

Oreo Ice Cream Sandwhich

$3.99

Choco Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Oreos 3 For 6

$5.99

Ice Cream & Sundaes

Banana Split

$10.99

Brownie Sundae Delight

$9.99

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$9.49

Stewart’s Sundae

$8.99

Ice Cream Cone

$4.25

Single Scoop

$4.99

Double Scoop

$6.99

Pint Ice Cream

$7.49

Quart Ice Cream

$11.49

Truffle

$6.49

Fried Oreos Sundae

$7.99

Fried Oreo DELUXE

$13.49

Waffle Sundae

$11.99

S'Mores Waffle Sundae

$11.99

Big Bopper

$17.99

DINNER MENU

ENTREES

POT ROAST

$15.95

12 oz Steak

$17.95

ROAST BEEF

$14.95

Roast Turkey

$13.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Volcano Burger

$10.95

Greek Style Chicken Kabob

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95

Hot Rst Beef Sandwich W/ Frsh Mozz Cheese

$9.79

Italian Salad

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stewart’s Root Beer, Floats and All American Fare has been enjoyed by generations for almost a century. Our Restaurants serve Stewart’s Classic Sodas & Floats, Hamburger’s, Hot Dogs and Ice Cream

Website

Location

8518 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Directions

Gallery
Stewart's All American Restaurant image
Stewart's All American Restaurant image
Stewart's All American Restaurant image

