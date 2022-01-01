Stewart's - Greenview 8779 North Highway 5
8779 North Highway 5
Greenview, MO 65020
Breakfast Plates
1/2 Diet
Quarter biscuit topped with one sausage patty, one egg, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, one slice of bacon and a ring of potato wedges.
1/2 Southern Style
quarter biscuit topped with hash browns one sausage patty covered with sausage gravy.
2 Eggs Bacon
Two eggs and bacon with choice of toast and hash browns
2 Eggs Ham Steak
Two eggs, Ham steak with choice of toast and hash browns.
2 Eggs links
Two eggs, Sausage links with choice of toast and hash browns.
2 Eggs Patties
Two eggs, sausage patties with choice of toast and hash browns.
Breaded 1/2 Pork Tenderloin
4 oz hand cut breaded tenderloin covered with pepper gravy with two eggs, choice of toast and hash browns.
Breaded Pork Tenderloin full
A 7oz hand cut breaded or grilled tenderloin covered in pepper gravy with two eggs, choice of toast and hash browns.
Breakfast Sandwich
Cereal/Toast
A bowl of Cereal with choice of toast.
CFS Breakfast
Two eggs, 8oz breaded and fried beef cutlet covered with pepper gravy with choice of toast and hash browns.
Chili Slinger
Grilled hash browns topped with chili, cheddar cheese, two eggs with choice of toast.
Corn beef hash
A heaping helping of grilled hash with two eggs and choice of toast.
Diet Plate
A split biscuit topped with two sausage patties, two eggs, sausage gravy cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon with a ring of potato wedges.
EB 2 Eggs Toast
Two eggs with choice of toast
EB 2 Eggs Toast/Hash Browns
Two eggs with choice of toast and hash browns.
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, canadian bacon, two poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
Everyones Favorite
Two eggs with choice of toast and hash browns.
Fruit Bowl/Toast
A bowl of fruit with choice of toast.
Gravy Slinger
Grilled hash browns topped with sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, two eggs with choice of toast.
Grilled 1/2 Tenderloin
4 oz hand cut grilled tenderloin
Grilled Pork Tender Full
7 oz hand cut grilled tenderloin
Grits/Toast
A bowl of Grits with choice of toast.
Oatmeal/Toast
A bowl of oatmeal with choice of toast.
Southern Style
A split biscuit topped with hash browns, two sausage patties and two eggs coverd with sausage gravy.
Steak & Eggs
8 oz Ribeye served with two eggs choice of toast and hash browns.
Western Scrambler
Three eggs scrambled with onions, green peppers, ham, mushrooms, tomatoes topped with chedder cheese, choice of toast and hash browns.
Breakfast Sides
1 Sausage Patty
1 Slice of Ham
2 Sausage Patty
3 Sausage Links
3 Strips Bacon
Applesauce
Blueberries
Bowl of Gravy
Chocolate Chips
Cinnamon Roll Icing
Cottage Cheese
Crispy 3 Strips Bacon
Crispy Hash Browns
Cup Grits
Cup Oats
Cup of Fruit
French Fries
Hash Browns
Hollandaise Sauce
Limp 3 Strips Bacon
Monkey Bowl Gravy
One Egg
Peanut Butter
Pecans
Potato Wedges
Rasins
Side Corn Beef
Sliced Tomatoes
Split Plate
Toast
Two Eggs
Whipped Cream
Breakfast Special
Cakes & Biscuits & French Toast
2 French Toast
Two slices of Texas toast dipped in cinnamon batter, grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Birthday Cakes
Small Stack of Cakes
Cinnamon Roll
The Biggest Buns at the Lake!!!
Cinnamon Roll 1/2 Price
3 French Toast
Three slices of Texas toast dipped in cinnamon batter, grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Full Order B&G
Two biscuits split, topped with sausage gravy
Half Order B&G
One biscuit split, topped with sausage gravy.
One Pancake
One hotcake
Three Pancakes
Three hotcakes
Two Pancakes
Two hotcakes
Kids Breakfast
Omelets
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Three eggs stufffed with bacon and choice of cheese
Build Your Own
Choice of two topping with choice of cheese, hash browns and toast
Cheese Omelet
Three eggs and choice of cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.
Denver Omelet
Three eggs stuffed with diced ham,swiss cheese, green pepper and onion. Served with hash browns and toast.
Farmers Omelet
Three fluffy eggs stuffed with hash browns, sausage, green peppers and onions, covered with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese, plus toast.
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Three eggs stuffed with diced ham and choice of cheese
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Three eggs stuffed with sausage and choice of cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.
Spanish Omelet
Three eggs stuffed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Topped with cheddar cheese and a side of salsa. Served with hash browns and toast.
Two+Two+Two
B&G/Links 222
One biscuit split, topped with sausage gravy, Two eggs, and Two sausage links.
B&G/Sausage Patties 222
One biscuit split, topped with sausage gravy, Two eggs, and Two sausage patties.
B&G/Thick Ham
One biscuit split, topped with sausage gravy, Two eggs, and a thick slice of ham.
Biscuits and Gravy/Bacon 222
Split biscuit covered with sausage gravy, Two eggs and two strips of bacon.
French Toast/ Links 222
Two Slices French toast, Two eggs, and Two sausage links.
French Toast/Bacon 222
Two Slices French toast, Two eggs, and Two strips of bacon.
French Toast/Sausage Patties 222
Two Slices French toast, Two eggs, and Two sausage patties.
French Toast/Thick Ham
Two Slices French toast, Two eggs, and a thick slice of ham.
Hotcakes/Bacon 222
Two hotcakes, Two eggs, and Two strips of bacon.
Hotcakes/Links 222
Two hotcakes, Two eggs, and Two sausage links.
Hotcakes/Sausage Patties 222
Two hotcakes, Two eggs, and Two sausage patties.
Hotcakes/Thick Ham
Two hotcakes, Two eggs, and a thick slice of ham.
Appetizers
1/2 Order Onion Rings
Beer Battered
Beer Battered Shrimp
Served with zesty cocktail sauce
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with Ranch
Chili Cheese Fries
A mound of crispy crinkle-cut fries topped with chili and shredded cheddar cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch
Full Order Onion Rings
Beer Battered
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with ranch or marinara
Dessert
Kids Meals
Kids 6 Mini Corn Dogs
6 Mini corndogs served with your choice of one side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas toast grilled with American cheese served with your choice of one side.
Kids Quarter Lb. Burger
1/4 USDA hamburger patty served with your choice of one side.
Kids Two Chicken Strips
2 Chicken strips with your choice of one side.
Lunch Specials
Platters
Chicken Tenders Platter
Home style chicken tenders with fries, Texas Toast and coleslaw.
Country Fried Steak Platter
Down home country fried steak with mashed potatoes, pepper gravy, Texas Toast and vegetable.
Fish Platter
Lightly battered flaky Cod served with fries and coleslaw.
Pork Tenderloin Platter
A large hand-cut pork tenderloin, breaded and fried or grilled served open face over Texas Toast. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and vegetable.
Roast Beef Platter
Slow roasted beef, open face over Texas Toast. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable.
Roast Turkey Platter
Slow roasted turkey, open face over Texas Toast. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable.
Sandwiches
1/2 Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
1/2 portion of our large hand-cut pork tenderloin, breaded and fried.
1/2 Grilled Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
1/2 portion of our large hand-cut pork tenderloin, grilled.
B.L.T
Four strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. USDA ground beef with bacon and your choice of cheese.
Blackened Chicken Club
A blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
An 8 oz. chicken breast, breaded, with the fixins on the side. Add Buffalo
CFS Sandwich
A tender beef cutlet breaded and fried til golden and served on a toasted bun.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. USDA ground beef with your choice of cheese.
Club
Triple-decker turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toast.
Firey Inferno Burger
An 8 oz. hamburger topped with ham, turkey, jalapenos, and Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese.
French Dip with Cheese
Thin sliced roast beef, served on a grilled hoagie roll, topped with Swiss cheese and a side of au jus.
Giant Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
A large hand-cut pork tenderloin, breaded and fried.
Giant Grilled Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
A large hand-cut pork tenderloin, grilled.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
An 8 oz. chicken breast, grilled, with the fixins on the side. Add Buffalo
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb. USDA ground beef topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Ozark Burger
Our full 1/2 lb. bacon cheeseburger topped with a fried egg and smothered in home-made chili.
Patty Melt
An 8 oz. hamburger topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced steak topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions.
Rachel
Shaved oven roasted turkey smothered in sauerkraut Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on marble rye.
Roast Beef Melt
Tender roast beef piled high on grilled sourdough with melted Swiss and grilled onions.
Rueben
Shaved corned beef smothered in sauerkraut Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on marble rye.
Shrimp Po Boy
Beer battered shrimp toppedd with slaw and a zesty sauce, loaded into a hoagie roll.
Turkey Melt
Thin sliced turkey and crispy bacon on grilled sourdough with Swiss and American cheese and tomatoes.
Western Burger
1/2 lb. USDA ground beef topped with bbq, bacon cheddar cheese and a onion ring.
Sides
Applesauce
Au Jus
Buffalo
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Cup of Fruit
Extra Bun
French Fries
Hamburger Patty
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Potato Salad
Sliced Tomatoes
Split Plate
Sweet Potato Fries
Veggie Of The Day
Whipped Cream
Soup and Salad
Bowl Chili
Home-made chili
Bowl Soup
Soup of the day
Breaded Chicken Breast Salad
8 oz. chicken breast fried over mixed iceburg with bacon, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with turkey, ham, bacon, shreded cheddar, tomatoes, onion and sliced hard boiled egg.
Chili/Grilled Cheese
Chili served with a grilled cheese with your choice or bread and chees.
Cup Chili
Home-made chili
Cup Soup
Soup of the day
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
9 oz. chicken breast grilled over mixed iceburg with bacon, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.
Large Salad
Large portion of mixed iceburg lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese
Side Salad
Mixed iceburg lettuce, with bacon, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Soup/Grilled Cheese
Soup of the day served with a grilled cheese with your choice or bread and cheese.
Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Decaf
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Lg Apple Juice
Lg Chocolate
Lg Milk
Lg Orange Juice
Lg Tomato
Mt Dew
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Rootbeer
Sierra Mist
Sm Apple Juice
Sm Chocolate
Sm Milk
Sm Orange Juice
Sm Tomato
Sweet Tea
Water
To Go Coffee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
8779 North Highway 5, Greenview, MO 65020