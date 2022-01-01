Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stewart's OTM FL Royal Palm Beach 1

review star

No reviews yet

11711 Okeechobee Blvd

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Entrees

(#1) Hamburger

(#1) Hamburger

$4.29

Quarter Pound Burger Choose your Toppings!

(#2) Cheeseburger

(#2) Cheeseburger

$4.49

1/4 lb. Burger with Cheese Choose Cheese and Toppings!

(#3) Bacon Cheeseburger

(#3) Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.29

1/4 lb. Burger with Bacon & Cheese Choose Cheese and Toppings!

(#4) Double Cheeseburger

(#4) Double Cheeseburger

$6.49

Two 1/4 lb. Burgers w/ Cheese Choose Cheese and Toppings!

(#5) Frank Stewart Burger

(#5) Frank Stewart Burger

$5.49

1/4 lb Bacon Cheeseburger topped with Onion Ring & BBQ Sauce Choose Cheese and Toppings!

(#6) Turkey Burger

(#6) Turkey Burger

$4.99

1/4 lb Turkey Burger Choose Toppings

(#7) Grilled Chicken

(#7) Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Marinated Chicken Breast Choose Toppings!

(#8) Cheesesteak

(#8) Cheesesteak

$6.99+

Steak or Chicken Philly Cheese Steake Choose Cheese and Toppings!

(#9) Stewart's Chicken Wrap

(#9) Stewart's Chicken Wrap

$6.99+

Chicken Wrap Chicken BLT Wrap Chicken Caesar Wrap Choose Toppings!

(#10) Hot Dog

(#10) Hot Dog

$2.29+

Double Dog Choose Topings

(#11) Jumbo Dog

(#11) Jumbo Dog

$3.99

Jumbo Dog Choose Toppings!

(#12) Caesar Salad

(#12) Caesar Salad

$4.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$5.49

Plain Wings

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$5.49

Hot Wings

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$3.99

Meal Deal

SODA Meal

$3.50

FLOAT Meal

$4.50

SHAKE Meal

$5.50

Munchies

Choose from a number of Delicious Starters and Side!
Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$4.99
Boneless Chicken Wings (6)

Boneless Chicken Wings (6)

$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$3.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

BLT

$3.99

Mac n Cheese Bites

$3.99

Sides

Choose from a number of Delicious Starters and Side!
Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$2.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$2.29Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Meals include Small Fries + Juice Box or Small Soda!
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$5.49
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.49
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.49
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.49+
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49
Kids Mac Bites (5)

Kids Mac Bites (5)

$5.49

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$1.99
Float

Float

$4.99
Classic Shake

Classic Shake

$4.99
Cherry Lime Rickey

Cherry Lime Rickey

$2.49Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.00
Bottle Stewart's

Bottle Stewart's

$2.49Out of stock

4-Pack Bottle Stewart's

$5.99Out of stock

Desserts

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$1.49+Out of stock
Hand Scooped Ice Cream

Hand Scooped Ice Cream

$1.99+

Mini Funnel Cake

$1.99Out of stock

Funnel Cake Sundae

$4.98
Stewart's Sundae

Stewart's Sundae

$3.99+

Pint Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
