Stewart's Pub 140 Jefferson Avenue
140 Jefferson Avenue
Everett, MA 02149
FOOD
Appetizers
- Chicken Fingers$13.00
Served with Honey Mustard
- Mozzerella Sticks$9.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
- Onion Rings$9.00
Large basket of beer battered rings
- Chips and Curry Sauce$10.00
An Irish favorite! French fries with a side of curry dipping sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$15.00
Served with Blue Cheese Dressing
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Served Buffalo, BBQ, or Teriyaki style
- Irish Nachos$16.00
Thinly sliced potatoes topped with cheese, bacon, tomato, onion & sour cream.
- Basket of Fries$5.00
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Basket of Tator Tots$7.00
- Cheese Fries$8.00
- Loaded Tator Tots$10.00
- Mac and Cheese Bites$9.00
- Soup of the day$7.50Out of stock
- Popcorn Chicken$12.00
- Hummus Plate$12.00
- Side of Curry Sauce$2.00
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$1.50
Salads
- Garden Salad$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and red onions.
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house Caesar dressing.
- Greek Salad$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, roasted peppers, olives, and house Greek dressing. Served with warm pita bread on top.
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Chicken Club Sandwich$15.00
- Greek Chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, roasted peppers, olives, and house Greek dressing.
- Greek Steak Wrap$20.00
Stewart's steak tips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, roasted peppers, olives, and house Greek dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$16.00
Choice of buffalo, honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and house Caesar dressing.
- Steak Caesar Wrap$20.00
Stewart's steak tips, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and house Caesar dressing.
- The Moe Wrap$15.00
Special
- Haddock Sandwich$16.50
- Haddock Wrap$16.00
- Corned Beef Sandwich$16.00
Special
Burgers
- Veggie Burger$13.00
- Stewart's Burger$14.00
- Stewart's Cheeseburger$15.00
- McStewart Burger$16.00
Special
- Dubliner Burger$16.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon
- Big Al Burger$16.00
Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, and pepper jack cheese
- Galway Burger$16.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms
- Italian Burger$16.00
Topped with garlic butter and provolone cheese
- Highlander Burger$16.00
Special
- Woodlawn Burger$18.00
Topped with american and cheddar cheese, bacon, chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, and onion rings
Entrees
- Steak Tips Entree$26.00
Served with your choice of 2 sides: steak fries, rice, baked potato, house salad, or veggies.
- Turkey Tips Entree$25.00
Served with your choice of 2 sides: steak fries, rice, baked potato, house salad, or veggies.
- Scallop Entree Plate$18.00
Special
- Fish and Chips Entree$22.00
Beer battered fried Haddock served with homemade coleslaw, steak fries, and tartar sauce.
- Grilled Salmon Entree$22.00
Served with vegetables and rice or baked potato.
- Crab Cakes Salad Entree$22.00
Special
- Corned Beef Dinner$21.00
Special
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$8.00
- Appletini / Apple Martini$15.00
- Almond Joy Martini$15.00
- Amaretto Sour$9.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Apple Cider Sangria$12.00
- Arnold Palmer$10.00
- Baby Guinness$9.00
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Bahama Mama$8.50
- Black Russian$8.00
- Birthday Cake$8.00
- Blueberry Martini$15.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Butterball$7.00
- Butterfinger$12.00
- Butternut Martini$15.00
- Butterscotch & Baileys$10.00
- Chocolate Martini$15.00
- Christmas Martini$15.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot$7.50
- Coconut Martini$15.00
- Coconut Rum Punch$7.75
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$7.75
- Dirty Martini$15.00
- Dirty Shirley$7.50
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Fire & Ice$7.50
- Grateful Dead$8.00
- Green Tea Shot$7.75
- Hannah Shot$8.75
- House Sangria$10.00
- House Margarita$8.00
- Hot Toddy$8.50
- Holiday Mule$8.50
- Jolly Rancher$7.00
- Kahlua Sombrero$7.75
- Kamikaze$7.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$15.00
- Lemoncello Spritz$9.00
- Leprechaun$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- High Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Madras$8.50
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Screwball Manhattan$15.00
- Bulleit Manhattan$15.00
- High Manhattan Martini$15.00
- Southern Comfort Manhattan$15.00
- Basil Hayden Manhattan$16.00
- Strawberry/Mango Margarita$8.50
- Don Julio Margarita$14.00
- Casamigos Margarita$15.00
- Patron Margarita$12.00
- Martini$15.00
- Eggnog Martini$15.00
- Crown Royal Martini$15.00
- Mimosa$7.50
- Mojito$8.50
- Moscow Mule$8.50
- Mudslide$7.75
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Makers Mark Old Fashioned$15.00
- Jim Beam Old Fashioned$12.00
- Larceny Old Fashioned$13.00
- Kellan Old Fashioned$13.00
- Bulleit Old Fashioned$15.00
- Orange Pom Martini$15.00
- PB & Jelly$10.00
- Peach Martini$15.00
- Pickleback Shot$9.00
- Pina Colada$9.00
- Pink Gin Fizz$9.00
- Pomegranate Martini$15.00
- Pistachio Martini$15.00
- Rebellious Fish$9.00
- Samoa Cookie Martini$15.00
- Santa's Panties Shot$7.50
- Sea Breeze$7.75
- Crown Royal Sidecar$15.00
- Skinny Margarita$8.00
- Summer Sangria$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.75
- Tequila Sunset$7.75
- The Grinch$8.50
- Toasted Almond$7.50
- Transfusion$8.50
- Washington Apple Martini$15.00
- Washington Apple Shot$7.50
- Woo woo Shot$7.00
- White Russian$9.00
- High White Russian$10.00
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Patron Reposado$12.00
- Patron Café$8.00
- Cuervo Silver$8.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos$14.00
- Cuervo Gold$8.00
- Ghost Tequila$10.00
- 1800 Reposado$10.50
- 1800 Coconut$10.00
- Herradura Silver$10.50
- Milagro$10.00
- 818 Tequila Blanco$14.00
- El Mayor Tequila$10.00
- Peligroso Cinnamon Tequila$8.50
Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon
- Bushmills Black Bush Whiskey$10.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Makers 76$9.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.50
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jim Beam$7.50
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Jack Daniel Fire$8.50
- Makers Mark$9.50
- Busker Whiskey$8.50
- West Cork Whiskey$9.00
- Jameson$8.50
- Jameson Black Barrel$10.00
- Jameson Select Reserve
- Jameson Orange$9.00
- Irish Mist Whiskey$7.50
- Tullamore Dew$7.50
- Powers Whiskey$8.00
- Kellan Whiskey$8.00
- Larceny$12.00
- Dickel Rye Whiskey$8.00
- Elijah Craig$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$11.00
- Bulleit (Regular)$10.00
- Slane Irish Whiskey$8.50
- Chivas Regal 12$14.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$18.00
- Macallan 12 Scotch$11.00
- Redbreast 12 Scotch$14.00
- Ardbeg 10 Scotch$15.00
- Laphroaig 10 Scotch$12.00
- Buchannan's 12 Scotch$9.00
- Glenlivet 12 Scotch$13.00
- Glenlivet 14 Scotch$16.00
- Monkey Shoulder Scotch$13.00
- Glenfiddich 14 Scotch$14.00
- Glenmorange Scotch$8.50
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Green$20.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$30.00
- J&B Scotch$8.00
- Fistful of Bourbon$10.00
- William Wolf$9.00
- Screwball PB Whiskey$9.00
- Ram's Point PB Whiskey$7.75
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$9.50
- Crown Royal Apple$9.50
- Crown Royal Rye$9.50
- Southern Comfort$7.75
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$9.00
- Aperol$7.75
- Campari$7.75
- Bailey's$7.75
- Cointreau$8.00
- Drambuie$9.50
- Frangelico$9.50
- Borgata Chocolate$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.50
- Jagermeister$7.50
- Kahlua$8.00
- Lemoncello$7.50
- Midori$7.00
- Sambvca$8.50
- Rumchata$7.50
- Chambord$8.00
- Boston Harbor Maple Cream$8.00
- St. Germain$8.00
- Fernet-Branca$7.00
- Fireball$7.75
- Dr. McGillicuddy$7.75
- Eggnog$8.00
BEER, CANS & WINE
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer & Seltzer
- Nite Lite$6.00
- Whirlpool$8.00
- Santilli$8.00
- Jacks Abby House Lager$6.00
- Little Sip$8.00
- Sip of Sunshine$8.50
- Light Sky Blue Moon$5.00
- Transfusion Can$8.50
- Montucky$5.00
- Lord Hobo 617 Lager$6.00
- Truly Vodka Seltzer$8.00
- Truly Seltzer$7.00
- High Noon Vodka$8.00
- High Noon Tequila$8.50
- Fresca Original$7.00
- Fresca Paloma$7.00
- Lunar Yuzu Can$7.00
- Glutenberg$8.00
- Sour Face$8.00
- Downeast$6.00
- Sprindrift Seltzer$7.00
Red Wine
White Wine
Rose & Sparkling
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Everett's only Irish Pub featuring extensive alcohol and beer options, classic pub fare, and monthly events like music bingo or paint nights.
140 Jefferson Avenue, Everett, MA 02149