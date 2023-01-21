- Home
Sushi Teri - Goleta
592 Reviews
$$
5746 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
5746 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Popular Items
Appetizer
Agedashi Tofu
Breaded and lightly fried tofu topped with bonito and onion served with tempura sauce
Chicken Karaage
Deep fried chicken that are bite size served with spicy mayo
Crunchy Calamari Legs
Deep fried calamari legs served with spicy mayo and a lemon wedge
Deep Fried Tofu
Beer battered bread lightly with Panko crumbs fried tofu topping with bonito and green onions. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Edamame
Steam edamame with a hit of salt.
Enoki Mushrooms
Baked enoki mushroom with butter and soy sauce
Fried Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu and a lemon wedge
Fried Veg Spring Rolls
Gyoza
Fried dumplings With your choice of chicken, veggies or pork.
Hamachi Jalapeño
Octopus Karaage
Deep fried baby octopus with a drizzle of chili oil.
Popcorn Salmon
Bite size pieces of salmon that are breaded and deep fried
Rock Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari rings served with spicy and a wedge of lemon
Rock Fried Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp served with spicy mayo and lemon
Seared Tuna Sashimi
Shishito Peppers
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Beer battered and fried shrimps(2) and veggies
Shrimp Boat
4 pieces of shrimp on top of imitation crab drizzled with chef special sauce topped with smelt eggs and baked
Sp Tuna Cake
Spicy tuna on top of rice baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Spicy Edamame
Sautéed edamame seasoned with garlic sriracha and soy sauce
Szechuan Chicken App
Temp Shrimp 1 pc
Tempura Shrimp App
6 pieces of shrimp beer battered and fried
Tempura Vegetables
Beer battered and fried vegetables
Uni Shooter
Uni, Quail Egg, Green Onion, Ponzu & Sake
Volcano Cake
Rice cake topped spicy tuna wrapped in salmon baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Combinations
Teriyaki Beef Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Teriyaki Chicken & Beef Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Teriyaki Chicken Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Chicken Katsu Combo
Charbroiled Salmon Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Tempura & Teriyaki Beef Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Tempura & Teriyaki Chicken Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Tonkatsu Pork Cutlet Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Dinner Specials
Entrées
Goleta Specials
Baked Green Mussels
4 pieces of baked green mussels stuffed with imitation crab, mushrooms, and onions topped with special sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds
Bulgogi
Chicken & Veggie Curry
Chicken, potatoes, onion and carrots curry served with rice
Dynamite
Baked scallops, green mussels, onions with mushrooms topped with a special sauce. Garnish with sesame seeds
Eel Bowl
Baked fresh water eel over sushi rice. Garnished with imitation crab, egg cake, seaweed salad topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds. Paired with ginger. Served with miso.
Galbi
Galbi Short Rib Special
Ginger Pork
Gyoza Entree
5 pieces of gyoza choice of chicken, pork, or vegetables. Served with miso, rice and mixed green salad.
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar with spicy ponzu sauce on the side and a lemon wedge. Served with miso, rice, and cabbage salad.
Handroll Special
Three nicely crafted handrolls :California roll, Spicy tuna, Alaskan roll. Served with miso or cabbage salad.
Hawaiian Fried Rice
Hibachi Chicken
Hibachi Steak
Korean BBQ Chicken
Korean BBQ Ribs
Roasted Veggies
Stir Fried Veggies
Sushi Plate
8 pieces of a California roll with 5 pieces of nigiri served with miso.
Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri
Crab Nigiri
Egg Cake Nigiri
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri
Inari Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Ono Nigiri
Red Snapper Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri
Sea Urchin Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Smelt Egg Nigiri
Squid Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Toro Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Noodles
Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Albacore Roll
Asian Beauty Roll
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Baked AF Roll
Baked Alaskan Roll
Baked Philly Roll
Bath Street Roll
Black Tiger Roll
Broken Heart Roll
California Roll
California with Real Crab
Calle Real Roll
Carpinteria Roll
Chicken Roll
CMB Roll
Crazy Boy Roll
Crunchy Roll
Cucumber Roll
Deluxe California Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel Roll
Futomaki
Gaucho 4 Life
Giant California Roll
Girl's Night Out Roll
Godzilla Roll
Goyo Roll
Heart Attack Roll
Hobe Roll
Imitation Crab Roll
Jastine Roll
King Roll
Linden Roll
Love Roll
Low Carb Roll
Lui-Chan Roll
MasterCard Roll
Monkey Roll
NY Roll
Omega III Roll
Orange Dragon Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Pink Cadillac Roll
Pizza Roll
Rainbow Roll
Red Dragon Roll
Rice & Seaweed Roll
Sakura Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Sam's Super Sushi Sampler
Scallop Roll
Shrimp Roll
Snake Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Veggie Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spider Roll
Sushi Teri Roll
Tempura Shrimp Roll
Top Roll
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
Veggie Tempura Roll
White Dragon Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Salad
Ahi Poke Salad
Ahi tuna tossed with seaweed, sesame seeds, onion, cucumber and special spicy dressing
Cabbage Salad
Shredded cabbage garnished with parsley and shredded carrots served with ginger dressing
Charbroiled Salmon Salad
Mixed Greens, slices of Tomato, Cucumber, Raspberry Dressing. Served with Miso or Rice
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber served with Ponzu & Fish Flakes
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed green salad with tomato wedges and slices of cucumber served with mustard dressing
Ocean Salad
Seaweed topped with sesame seeds
Oriental Chicken Salad
Poke Salad
Mixed sashimi tossed seaweed, sesame seeds, cucumber, onion with special spicy dressing.
Sashimi Salad
Mixed Greens & Assorted Sashimi
Spicy Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens & Sliced Spicy Tuna
Sunomono Salad
Thin sliced cucumbers and radish with ponzu topped with chef’s choice of sashimi
Tofu salad
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Blackened Tuna Sashimi
Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi
Carpaccio
Crab Sashimi
Egg Cake Sashimi
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi
Half Eel Sashimi
Half Octopus Sashimi
Half Salmon Sashimi
Half Tuna Sashimi
Half Yellowtail Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Ono Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Samurai Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Sides
8 oz Cab dressing
8 oz T-Sauce
Bowl of Imitation Crab
Bowl of Tofu
Brown Rice
Charbroiled Salmon 1 pc
Chicken Katsu 1 pc
Extra Cab Dressing
Extra T-Sauce
Fried Rice
Miso Soup
Rice
Side Of Avocado
Side of Cab Dressing
Side of Eel sauce
Side of Ginger
Side of Gyoza Sauce
Side Of Jalapeños
Side of Ponzu
Side of Smelt Eggs
Side of Spicy Edamame Sauce
Side of Spicy Korean Sauce
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Sriracha
Side of T-Sauce
Side of Tempura Sauce
Side of Udon Noodles
Side of Wasabi
Steamed Veggies
Sushi Rice
Teriyaki Beef 1 pc
Teriyaki Chicken 1 pc
Lunch Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5746 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117