Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Teri - Goleta

592 Reviews

$$

5746 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Popular Items

Miso Soup
California Roll
Salmon Roll

Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

$9.75

Breaded and lightly fried tofu topped with bonito and onion served with tempura sauce

Chicken Karaage

$12.75

Deep fried chicken that are bite size served with spicy mayo

Crunchy Calamari Legs

$11.75

Deep fried calamari legs served with spicy mayo and a lemon wedge

Deep Fried Tofu

$9.75

Beer battered bread lightly with Panko crumbs fried tofu topping with bonito and green onions. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Edamame

$7.50

Steam edamame with a hit of salt.

Enoki Mushrooms

$9.75Out of stock

Baked enoki mushroom with butter and soy sauce

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$14.25

Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu and a lemon wedge

Fried Veg Spring Rolls

$6.95

Gyoza

$8.75

Fried dumplings With your choice of chicken, veggies or pork.

Hamachi Jalapeño

$16.75

Octopus Karaage

$9.95

Deep fried baby octopus with a drizzle of chili oil.

Popcorn Salmon

$13.25

Bite size pieces of salmon that are breaded and deep fried

Rock Fried Calamari

$11.75

Deep fried calamari rings served with spicy and a wedge of lemon

Rock Fried Shrimp

$12.75

Deep fried shrimp served with spicy mayo and lemon

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$16.25

Shishito Peppers

$8.50

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$12.75

Beer battered and fried shrimps(2) and veggies

Shrimp Boat

$10.75

4 pieces of shrimp on top of imitation crab drizzled with chef special sauce topped with smelt eggs and baked

Sp Tuna Cake

$8.95

Spicy tuna on top of rice baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Spicy Edamame

$8.50

Sautéed edamame seasoned with garlic sriracha and soy sauce

Szechuan Chicken App

$9.95

Temp Shrimp 1 pc

$2.25

Tempura Shrimp App

$13.00

6 pieces of shrimp beer battered and fried

Tempura Vegetables

$11.75

Beer battered and fried vegetables

Uni Shooter

$14.00

Uni, Quail Egg, Green Onion, Ponzu & Sake

Volcano Cake

$13.95

Rice cake topped spicy tuna wrapped in salmon baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Combinations

Teriyaki Beef Combo

$21.75

Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad

Teriyaki Chicken & Beef Combo

$23.75

Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Combo

$20.75

Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad

Chicken Katsu Combo

$22.75

Charbroiled Salmon Combo

$24.75

Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad

Tempura & Teriyaki Beef Combo

$23.75

Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad

Tempura & Teriyaki Chicken Combo

$22.75

Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad

Tonkatsu Pork Cutlet Combo

$22.75

Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad

Dinner Specials

Ahi Poke Bowl Dinner

$19.00

Chirashi Bowl Dinner

$27.50

Poke Bowl Dinner

$19.00

Sashimi Dinner

$27.00

Spicy Tuna Bowl Dinner

$18.00

Sushi Combo

$31.00

Sweet and Spicy Chicken

$15.00

Szechuan Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Yellowtail Bowl

$20.50

Entrées

Served with rice and house cabbage salad

Charbroiled Salmon

$23.75

Chicken Katsu Entrée

$20.25

Salmon Kama

$19.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$19.00+

Teriyaki Chicken & Beef

$19.75+

Teriyaki Short Ribs

$21.75+

Teriyaki Sliced Beef

$21.00+

Tonkatsu Pork Cutlet

$20.25

Goleta Specials

Baked Green Mussels

$14.25

4 pieces of baked green mussels stuffed with imitation crab, mushrooms, and onions topped with special sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds

Bulgogi

$19.50

Chicken & Veggie Curry

$18.25

Chicken, potatoes, onion and carrots curry served with rice

Dynamite

$15.00

Baked scallops, green mussels, onions with mushrooms topped with a special sauce. Garnish with sesame seeds

Eel Bowl

$29.00

Baked fresh water eel over sushi rice. Garnished with imitation crab, egg cake, seaweed salad topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds. Paired with ginger. Served with miso.

Galbi

$20.50

Galbi Short Rib Special

$19.50

Ginger Pork

$17.50

Gyoza Entree

$14.50

5 pieces of gyoza choice of chicken, pork, or vegetables. Served with miso, rice and mixed green salad.

Hamachi Kama

$20.50

Grilled yellowtail collar with spicy ponzu sauce on the side and a lemon wedge. Served with miso, rice, and cabbage salad.

Handroll Special

$18.75

Three nicely crafted handrolls :California roll, Spicy tuna, Alaskan roll. Served with miso or cabbage salad.

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$15.50

Hibachi Chicken

$16.50

Hibachi Steak

$17.50

Korean BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Korean BBQ Ribs

$21.00

Roasted Veggies

$16.50

Stir Fried Veggies

$17.00

Sushi Plate

$21.50

8 pieces of a California roll with 5 pieces of nigiri served with miso.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken

$10.25

Kid's Teriyaki Beef

$10.25

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$7.75

Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri

$10.95Out of stock

Crab Nigiri

$10.00

Egg Cake Nigiri

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

$10.25

Inari Nigiri

$6.50

Mackerel Nigiri

$7.50

Octopus Nigiri

$7.75

Ono Nigiri

$8.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$7.75

Salmon Nigiri

$7.75

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$8.50

Scallop Nigiri

$7.75

Sea Urchin Nigiri

$15.50

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.50

Smelt Egg Nigiri

$7.00

Squid Nigiri

$7.75

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$10.25

Toro Nigiri

$12.50Out of stock

Tuna Nigiri

$7.75

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.50

Noodles

Beef Chow Mein

$17.75

Beef Udon

$17.75

Chicken Chow Mein

$16.75

Chicken Curry Udon

$18.75

Chicken Katsu Curry

$18.75

Chicken Katsu Curry Udon

$19.50

Chicken Udon

$17.75

Plain Chow Mein Noodles

$8.00

Plain Udon

$8.95

Shrimp Chow Mein

$18.75

Tempura Udon

$17.75

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.75

Veggie Chow Mein

$12.95

Veggie Udon

$12.95

Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$10.25

Albacore Roll

$8.50

Asian Beauty Roll

$16.50

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$8.25

Avocado Roll

$7.75

Baked AF Roll

$16.25

Baked Alaskan Roll

$11.25

Baked Philly Roll

$11.75

Bath Street Roll

$12.25

Black Tiger Roll

$16.00

Broken Heart Roll

$16.50

California Roll

$9.75

California with Real Crab

$12.25

Calle Real Roll

$14.50

Carpinteria Roll

$14.50

Chicken Roll

$8.50

CMB Roll

$14.95

Crazy Boy Roll

$14.75

Crunchy Roll

$14.25

Cucumber Roll

$7.25

Deluxe California Roll

$10.25

Dragon Roll

$16.50

Eel Roll

$11.50

Futomaki

$13.50

Gaucho 4 Life

$10.50

Giant California Roll

$11.75

Girl's Night Out Roll

$15.50

Godzilla Roll

$14.50

Goyo Roll

$14.25

Heart Attack Roll

$14.25

Hobe Roll

$18.50

Imitation Crab Roll

$7.75

Jastine Roll

$16.50

King Roll

$15.50

Linden Roll

$13.50

Love Roll

$13.95

Low Carb Roll

$11.25

Lui-Chan Roll

$14.95

MasterCard Roll

$14.00

Monkey Roll

$16.75

NY Roll

$14.75

Omega III Roll

$18.50

Orange Dragon Roll

$16.50

Philadelphia Roll

$10.75

Pink Cadillac Roll

$14.50

Pizza Roll

$16.50

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Red Dragon Roll

$16.50

Rice & Seaweed Roll

$4.95

Sakura Roll

$14.25

Salmon Roll

$8.75

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

Sam's Super Sushi Sampler

$18.25

Scallop Roll

$9.75

Shrimp Roll

$9.75

Snake Roll

$16.50

Spicy Crab Roll

$12.25

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.25

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

$10.75

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.75

Spicy Veggie Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$11.00

Spider Roll

$14.00

Sushi Teri Roll

$16.75

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$12.50

Top Roll

$14.50

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$9.50

Tuna Roll

$8.75

Veggie Roll

$8.50

Veggie Tempura Roll

$10.50

White Dragon Roll

$16.50

Yellowtail Roll

$9.25

Salad

Ahi Poke Salad

$16.25

Ahi tuna tossed with seaweed, sesame seeds, onion, cucumber and special spicy dressing

Cabbage Salad

$5.25+

Shredded cabbage garnished with parsley and shredded carrots served with ginger dressing

Charbroiled Salmon Salad

$20.25

Mixed Greens, slices of Tomato, Cucumber, Raspberry Dressing. Served with Miso or Rice

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Sliced cucumber served with Ponzu & Fish Flakes

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00+

Mixed green salad with tomato wedges and slices of cucumber served with mustard dressing

Ocean Salad

$9.25

Seaweed topped with sesame seeds

Oriental Chicken Salad

$14.75

Poke Salad

$16.25

Mixed sashimi tossed seaweed, sesame seeds, cucumber, onion with special spicy dressing.

Sashimi Salad

$22.25

Mixed Greens & Assorted Sashimi

Spicy Tuna Salad

$19.25

Mixed Greens & Sliced Spicy Tuna

Sunomono Salad

$13.95

Thin sliced cucumbers and radish with ponzu topped with chef’s choice of sashimi

Tofu salad

$7.50

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00

Blackened Tuna Sashimi

$16.95

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi

$21.95Out of stock

Carpaccio

$17.75

Crab Sashimi

$19.50

Egg Cake Sashimi

$13.75

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$20.50

Half Eel Sashimi

$10.25

Half Octopus Sashimi

$7.50

Half Salmon Sashimi

$7.50

Half Tuna Sashimi

$7.50

Half Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.25

Mackerel Sashimi

$14.75

Octopus Sashimi

$15.00

Ono Sashimi

$17.50

Red Snapper Sashimi

$14.50

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Samurai Sashimi

$14.95

Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$15.00

Squid Sashimi

$15.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$20.00

Toro Sashimi

$26.50Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.50

Sides

8 oz Cab dressing

$8.00

8 oz T-Sauce

$8.00

Bowl of Imitation Crab

$6.50

Bowl of Tofu

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.50

Charbroiled Salmon 1 pc

$20.00

Chicken Katsu 1 pc

$7.25

Extra Cab Dressing

$0.75

Extra T-Sauce

$0.75

Fried Rice

$6.00+

Miso Soup

$4.00+

Rice

$4.00+

Side Of Avocado

$2.75

Side of Cab Dressing

$0.75

Side of Eel sauce

$1.00

Side of Ginger

Side of Gyoza Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Jalapeños

$1.00

Side of Ponzu

Side of Smelt Eggs

$6.00

Side of Spicy Edamame Sauce

$1.50

Side of Spicy Korean Sauce

$1.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Sriracha

$1.00

Side of T-Sauce

Side of Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Side of Udon Noodles

$3.00

Side of Wasabi

Steamed Veggies

$6.00

Sushi Rice

$3.75+

Teriyaki Beef 1 pc

$6.00

Teriyaki Chicken 1 pc

$5.00

