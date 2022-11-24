Restaurant header imageView gallery

St. Helens Eats - 100% Natural Beef 375 South 15th Street

review star

No reviews yet

375 South 15th Street

Saint Helens, OR 97051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

100% Natural Beef Hot-Dogs dressed in the best fashion

Location

375 South 15th Street, Saint Helens, OR 97051

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Victorico's Mexican Food - St. Helens
orange starNo Reviews
155 N Columbia River Hwy Saint Helens, OR 97051
View restaurantnext
Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge - St. Helens
orange starNo Reviews
535 S Columbia River Highway St Helens, OR 97051
View restaurantnext
Antidote Tap House - Woodland - 1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A Woodland, WA 98674
View restaurantnext
Woodland Oak Tree - 1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674
orange starNo Reviews
1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674 Woodland, WA 98674
View restaurantnext
Fultano's Pizza - 51511 SE 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
51511 SE 2nd St Scappoose, OR 97056
View restaurantnext
Farrar's Bistro - 12514 NW 36th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
12514 Northwest 36th Avenue Vancouver, WA 98685
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Saint Helens
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston