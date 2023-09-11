Half off Sticks after 8:30pm
HALFOFF
HALFOFF
HALFOFF
Sticks

Korean Corn Dog

$6.00
NON SPICY BOILED EGG

$0.99
SPICY BOILED EGG

$0.99
CANDIED FRUIT

$4.99Out of stock
GRILLED CHICKEN SKIN

$1.99
CINNAMON TOAST STICK

$2.99
CORN ON THE COB

$2.99
FRIED CHICKEN

$1.99
FRIED SHRIMP

$3.99
CHICKEN GIZZARD

$1.99
HAMBURG STEAK

$1.99Out of stock

Hamburg is a juicy hamburger steak patty made with ground beef and PORK, panko breadcrumbs, and sauteed onions.

KALBI

$3.99

Kalbi is Korean marinated beef in a sweet sauce consisting of soy sauce, sugar, rice wine, sesame oil, and garlic.

KIMMALLI

$2.99

Gimmari is a delicious and popular Korean street food. Kimmari (김말이) is a type of food that is made with dried seaweed (known as Kim or nori), glass noodles (dangmyeon) and vegetable ingredients (e.g. garlic chives or carrots).

MUSHROOM/ZUCCHINI

$3.99
OCTOPUS

$2.99
ODENG

$3.99

Odeng are Korean fish cakes, and the name of a brothy soup served with those fish cakes. The name “odeng” comes from the Japanese word “oden,” a fish-cake nabemono, or hot pot

PORK BELLY

$2.99
SAUSAGE/RICE CAKE

$2.99
SCALLOP

$4.99
SHISHITO PEPPER

$2.99
TTEOKBOKKI

$2.99

Tteokbokki is a spicy stir-fried dish that usually consists of cylinder-shaped rice cakes, sweet red chili sauce, and fish cakes. It is considered to be one of the top street food items in Korea, and can usually be bought from street vendors known as pojangmacha

SQUID LEGS

$2.99
WHOLE SQUID

$4.99