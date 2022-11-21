The Stickhorse LLC Always Moving

Main picView gallery

32487 Baxter Rd

Hermiston, OR 97838

Hot Items

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$8.00

Two biscuits with gravy

Biscuits & Gravy Half Order

$5.00

One biscuit with gravy

Two Pancakes

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Hashbrown Patty

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$2.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Scrambled Eggs

$2.00

Two eggs scrambled

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Poppyseed Muffin

$3.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$1.00+

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

Flavors

$0.25

Espresso hot

12 oz

$3.00

16 oz

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
32487 Baxter Rd, Hermiston, OR 97838

