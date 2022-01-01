Sticks and Beans
10070 Edison Square Dr. NW 102e
Concord, NC 28027
Main Menu
Chicken Strips
$13.00
6 Jumbo Wings
$13.00
6 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$8.50
All American Cheeseburger
$12.95
All American Double Cheese Burger
$14.95
Sticks Loaded Burger
$14.00
Fries
$4.95
Cheese Quesadilla
$9.95
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00
Extra Sauce
$0.50
Fried Pickles
$7.00
Margarita Flatbread
$11.95
Pepperoni Flatbread
$13.00
Shrimp Basket
$10.95
Chicken Tender Sandwich
$8.00
Full Salad
$13.25
Half Salad
$5.95
Shrimp Taco
$13.25
Onion Rings
$7.00
Tacos X2
$10.00
Tacos X3
$13.00
Fried Greenbeans
$5.00
Turkey BLT
$8.00
BLT
$8.00
Mac & Cheese
$4.95
California Turkey Clubs
$13.25
California Turkey Club
$13.25
Philly Cheese Steak
$12.95
Cilantro Lime Shrimp
$13.25
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.95
Cilantro Lime Shrimp Wrap
$12.95
Veggie Wrap
$12.25
Chicken Taco
$12.95
Veggie Taco
$11.95
Sticky Chicken Finger Salad
$14.95
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.95
Shrimp Quesadilla
$13.95
Veggie Quesadilla
$10.95
Grilled Salmon
$20.95
Pan Seared T-Bone Steak
$22.95
Sampler Platter
$24.95
Medium Pizza
$17.00
Shrimp & Grits
$8.00
Chicken & Pancakes
$16.00
T-Bone Steak Loaded Mash Side Salad
$30.00
T-Bone Steak Loaded Mash Potatoes Asparagus
$30.00
50¢ Shrimp (Wednesday)
$0.50
Fried Pork Chop + 2 Sides
$17.95
Chicken Taco ( Tuesday)
$2.00
Shrimp Taco (Tuesday)
$2.00
Wings (Monday)
$1.00
Shrimp + Grits
$12.99
Chicken + Waffles
$13.99
Salmon + Grits
$15.99
Steak + Eggs
$14.99
Pork Cjops + Waffles
$10.99
$5 Wraps Thursday
$5.00
Turkey/Salmon Burger Thursday
$10.00
Buffet Brunch
$20.00
Shrimp Quesadilla
$14.00
Dessert Menu
Sides
Chicken & Waffles (Copy)
Shrimp & Grits (Copy)
Scrambled Eggs (Copy)
Special For Mondays
Champaign
Moet Rose 750ml
$250.00
Belaire Rose
$175.00
Belaire Lux Rose
$175.00
Ace
$550.00
Belaire Bleu
$200.00
Chandon
$125.00
Ruffin Sparkling Wine
$9.50
Gambino Special
$20.00
Belaire Mimosas Rose
$14.99
Belaire Mimosas Bleu
$15.99
Belaire Mimosas Brut
$14.99
Mini Chandon
$15.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Mimosa Tower
$50.00
Belaire Mimosa Tower
$100.00
Coffee and Tea
Soft Drinks
Cigars
*CUT FEE
$10.00
Don Pepin Series JJ
$14.00
Acid Atom Maduro
$12.50
Acid Blondie Large
$13.50
Acid Blonde
$8.00
Acid Cold Infusion
$13.00
Acid Croqueta
$12.00
Acid Blondie Belicoso
$14.00
Acid Kuba Kuba
$13.00
Acid Kuba Green
$15.00
Aladino
$15.00Out of stock
Aging Room
$15.00Out of stock
AJ Fernandez New World Puro Robusto
$11.00Out of stock
Aj Fern New World Cameroon
$12.00Out of stock
Aj Fernandez New World Gordo
$14.00Out of stock
Aj Fernandez New World Puro Especial Toro
$13.00Out of stock
Aj Fernandez New World Regular Belicoso
$10.00Out of stock
AJ Fernandez Ramon Allones Robusto
$13.50Out of stock
Alce Bradley Kintsugi
$12.00
Alec Bradley Prensado Lost Art Gran Toro
$13.00Out of stock
All Saints Dedicacion
$14.00
Arturo Fuente Don Carlos # 3
$15.50
Arturo Fuente Short Story
$7.00Out of stock
Arturo Fuente Best Seller
$12.00
Asylum 13
$12.00
Arturo Fuente Hemingway Work Of Art
$17.00Out of stock
Ashton Cabinet
$17.00Out of stock
Ashton Classic Esquire Tin 10 Pk
$45.00
Ashton Classic Esquire Tin
$5.00
Ashton Classic Prime Minister
$15.00Out of stock
Ashton Esg
$21.00Out of stock
Ashton VSG Robusto
$22.00Out of stock
Avo XO Legato Toro
$13.50Out of stock
BMC French Chocolate
$12.00
Brick House Toro
$10.00Out of stock
BMC Pure White Chairman
$12.00
BMC DippedCR Peach Toro
$10.00Out of stock
BMC Dipped CR Peach Chairman
$12.00
BMC Pineapple
$10.00
BMC Chairman Dipped In CR
$12.00
BM. Moscato
$12.00
BMC Chairman Dipped Peach Vanilla
$12.00
BMC Toro Dipped Peach Vanilla
$11.00
BMC Pure White Toro
$10.00
Bold
$15.00
Carolina Blue Double Figurado
$18.00
Carolina Blue Habano 54x6
$9.00
Carolina Blue Habano 60x6
$10.00
Carolina Blue Signature Series
$7.00
Carolina Blue Toro Maduro 54x6
$9.00
Carolina Blue Limitado
$18.00
Carolina Blue Summer Breeze
$13.00
Carolina Blue Toro Maduro 60x6
$10.00Out of stock
Casa Fernandez Miami Anniversario 2014
$15.00Out of stock
Casa Fernandez Miami Anniversario 2015
$15.00Out of stock
Casa Fernandez Miami Lancero
$12.00Out of stock
Casa Fernandez Miami Reserva Corojo Toro
$13.50Out of stock
Cao Bones
$14.00Out of stock
Cohiba Black Corona
$22.00Out of stock
Cohiba Black Supremo
$35.00
Cohiba Black Robusto Tube
$30.00
Cohiba Blue Robusto 50x5.5
$20.00
Cohiba Red Dot Robusto Fino
$20.00Out of stock
Cohiba Red Dot Turo
$30.00
Cohiba Royale
$30.00
Cohiba Blue Toro
$18.00
Champagne
$16.00Out of stock
Caldwell Eastern
$17.00
Davidoff Winston Churchill Robusto
$21.00Out of stock
Davidoff Yamasa Robusto Tubos
$25.00Out of stock
Deadwood Crazy Alice
$11.00
Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty Gordito
$13.00
Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty Toro
$12.00Out of stock
Deadwood Fatbottom Betty Toro
$12.00
Deadwood Leather Rose
$13.00
Deadwood Sweet Jane
$12.50
Delicioso Black Cherry Corona
$9.00
Don Kiki Gold
$10.00
Don Kiki Platinum
$15.00
Don Kiki 5pk
$49.99
Don Lino Africa
$10.00
Don Pepin Cuban
$12.00
Eiroa First 20 Years 50x5
$14.00
Esteban Churchill Cashmere
$10.00
Esteban Churchill Mr. Brownstone
$9.00
Eastern Churchill Unforseen
$12.00
Flathead 450 Sparkplug
$12.00
Flathead V554
$14.00
Flathead 660
$16.00
Flathead V770 Big Block
$15.00
Ghost Gurkha
$20.00
Gurkha Grand Reserve Natural Robusto
$22.00
Hawaiian Breeze Cognac Large
$8.00
Hawaiian Breeze Cognac Small
$6.00
Hawaiian Breeze Latte Large
$8.00
Hiram & Soloman The Veiled Prophet
$18.00
Hawaiian Breeze Latte Small
$6.00
Hawaiian Breeze Vanilla Large
$8.00
Hawaiian Breeze Vanilla Small
$6.00
Herencia Habana Toro
$13.00Out of stock
Hiram & Soloman Grand Architect Corojo
$14.00
Hiram & Solomon Black
$11.00Out of stock
Hiram & Solomon Gold
$11.00Out of stock
Hiram and Solomon 5 Pack
$49.99
House Natural
$7.00
Hawaiian Purple Haze
$9.00
Illusions Mj12 Toro Gordo
$14.00
Isla Del Sol Churchhill
$10.00
Isla Del Sol Gran Fabrica
$8.00
Isla Del Sol Robusto
$8.50
Java The 58 Latte
$15.00
Java Latte Petite Corona
$8.00
Java The 58 Red
$15.00
Java Mint Corona
$9.00Out of stock
Java mint Petite
$7.00Out of stock
Java Mint Robusto
$10.00Out of stock
Java Mint Wafe
$8.00
Java Red Corona
$8.50Out of stock
Java Red Toro 58
$10.50
Kentucky Fire Cured Flying Pig
$9.00
La Gloria Cubana
$20.00
La Flor Dominica Tubos Matatan Air Bender
$8.00Out of stock
La Flor Dominicana Double Ligero Maduro 654
$12.00
LaFlor Double Ligero
$14.00
LaFlor Ligero
$13.00
Larutan Dirt Torpedo
$11.50
Larutan Jucy Lucy
$8.50
Layenda #2
$16.50
Liga Privada Nasty Fritas
$12.50
Liga Privada No 9 Short Panatela
$13.00
Liga Privada T52 Short Panatela
$14.00
Liga Privada Unico L40 Lancero
$22.00
Liga Undercrown Dogma Pack
$16.00
Macandudo
$10.00
Mcfly
$18.00
Monte Cristo Churchill
$18.00
Micallef A
$9.50
Micallef Connecticut Toro
$12.00
Micallef Bold Madura
$8.00
Micallef Bold Mata Fina
$10.50
Micallef Bold Ligero
$11.50
Micallef Bold Nicaragua
$9.50
Micallef Bold Sumatra
$12.00
Migdalia Toro
$12.00
Macanudo Hampton Court
$15.00
Moscato Vivace
$10.00Out of stock
My Father Flor De Las Antillas Belicoso
$14.00
My Father Connecticut Corona
$16.00
My Father Le Bijou
$17.00
Nica Rustica El Brujiito
$8.00
Oliva Serie G Maduro Belicoso
$9.00
Oliva Serie G Maduro Perfecto
$11.00Out of stock
Oliva Serie V Double Toro
$12.50
Olivia V 135
$18.00
Olivia Single Roast
$8.50
Olivia Nub Cappucino 4x60
$9.00
Olivia Nub Macchiato 4x60
$9.00Out of stock
Olivia Nub Macchiato 4x60
$9.00Out of stock
Oliva Serie G Robusto
$9.00
Olivia Nub Macchiato 5x42
$8.50Out of stock
Olivia Nub Triple Roast 5x42
$8.75
Oliva Serie O Double Toro
$14.00
Olivia Serie V Double Toro
$14.00Out of stock
Onyx Bold
$15.00
Padron 1926 #9 Natural
$35.00
Padron 7000
$13.00
Plasencia Alma Fuerta
$23.00
Plasencia Alma Del Campo Travesia
$20.00
Plasencia Alma Del Fuego
$17.00
Premium Hiram Solomon
$49.99
Punch Classic
$10.50
Punch EMS After Dinner
$10.50
Punch Rare Corojo En Crystal
$18.00
Pura Soul Barber Pole Robusto 50x5
$15.80
Rocky Patel Edge Maduro
$11.00
Rocky Patel Edge Toro
$10.50
Rocky Patel Fifty Five Corona
$12.00
Rocky Patel Vintage 1999
$15.00
Romeo y Julieta Aniversario Robusto
$12.00
Romeo Y Julieta Churchill
$12.50
SticksandBeans Cigar
$15.00
Tattoo
$7.00
Tabak Dulce Robusto
$12.00
Tabak Toro Negra
$15.00
Tabak Negra Corona
$11.00Out of stock
Tatiana Caribbean Chill
$7.00
Tatiana Cherry
$7.00
Tatiana Chocolate
$7.00
Tatiana Cinnamon
$7.00
Tatiana Cognac
$7.00Out of stock
Tatiana Fusion Frenzy
$7.00
Tatiana Groovy Blue
$7.00
Tatiana Petite 10 pack
$15.00Out of stock
Tatiana Petite single
$2.25Out of stock
Titiana Rum Classic
$7.00
Tatiana Vanilla
$7.00
Teds Sampler
$20.00
Torcedores Torpedos
$5.00
The Upsetters Django
$16.00
The Upsetters Rude Boy
$18.00
The Upsetters Small Axe
$13.00
Partagas
$16.00
The Upsetters Xola
$14.00Out of stock
Underground All Deck Out
$12.00
PA
$12.00
PA 3pk
$30.00
PDR 1878 Cafe Roast Corona
$7.00Out of stock
PDR 1878 Roast Cafe Robusto
$8.00
PDR Capa Madura
$10.00
PDR Capa Natural
$10.00
PDR Liga Especial 7x70
$13.00Out of stock
PDR Capa Sun Grown
$10.00
PDR Capa Oscura
$10.00
PDR Magnum
$14.00Out of stock
La Flor Dominicana Ligero Cabinet Oscuro
$15.00
The Upsetters Ska 10pk
$40.00
The Upsetters Ska 1pk
$5.00
BMC Toro Dipped Pineaple
$9.00
BMC Chairman Dipped Pineapple
$10.00
BMC Toro Dipped Vodka Apple
$9.00
BMC Chairman Dipped Vodka Apple
$10.00
BMC Toro Dipped Moscato
$11.00
BMC Chairman Dipped Moscato
$12.00
Undercrown
$14.00
PDR 10th Flores Y ROD
$15.00
Ashton Esquire
$5.00
Ashton Classic Corona
$18.00
CAO Flathead V55 Camshaft
$14.00
Java Latte
$14.00
La Flor Dominicana Cameroon Cabinet Chisel
$16.00
La Flor Dominicana Air Bender Poderoso
$13.00
La Gloria Cubana Serie R Maduro No 7
$20.00
Liga Privada No 9 Robusto
$20.00
Montecristo Platinum No2 Belicoso
$20.00
Montecristo White Churchill
$22.00
My Father Connecticut Corona Gorda
$13.00
My Father Flor De Las Antillas Maduro Toro Gordo
$17.00
Oliva Serie G Robusto
$10.00
Oliva Nub Single Roast (Cappucccino)
$13.00
Oliva Nub Double Roast (Macchiato)
$11.00Out of stock
Rocky Patel LB 1 Churchill Shaggy Foot
$15.00
Rocky Patel Number Sixty
$18.00
Romeo Y Julieta Aniversario Robusto
$15.00
Romeo Y Julieta Connecticut Nicaragua Bully
$14.00
Tatiana Cognar Glass Tube
$10.00
Tatiana Cherry Tube
$10.00Out of stock
Esteban Unforsaken
$11.00
Esteban Hell Cat
$11.00
Sticks & Beans Maduro
$15.00
Partagas
$15.00
Ghost Gurkha
$15.00
Tattoo
$15.00
Flathead 450
$8.00
Gurkha 2 For 25
$25.00
Padron 1964
$20.00
Bronze Package
Silver Package
Back Room Rental
Chicken & Pancakes
Scrambled Eggs
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10070 Edison Square Dr. NW 102e, Concord, NC 28027
Gallery
