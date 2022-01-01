Sticks and Beans imageView gallery

Sticks and Beans

review star

No reviews yet

10070 Edison Square Dr. NW 102e

Concord, NC 28027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Main Menu

Chicken Strips

$13.00

6 Jumbo Wings

$13.00

6 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.50

All American Cheeseburger

$12.95

All American Double Cheese Burger

$14.95

Sticks Loaded Burger

$14.00

Fries

$4.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Margarita Flatbread

$11.95

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.00

Full Salad

$13.25

Half Salad

$5.95

Shrimp Taco

$13.25

Onion Rings

$7.00

Tacos X2

$10.00

Tacos X3

$13.00

Fried Greenbeans

$5.00

Turkey BLT

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

California Turkey Clubs

$13.25

California Turkey Club

$13.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Wrap

$12.95

Veggie Wrap

$12.25

Chicken Taco

$12.95

Veggie Taco

$11.95

Sticky Chicken Finger Salad

$14.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

Pan Seared T-Bone Steak

$22.95

Sampler Platter

$24.95

Medium Pizza

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$8.00

Chicken & Pancakes

$16.00

T-Bone Steak Loaded Mash Side Salad

$30.00

T-Bone Steak Loaded Mash Potatoes Asparagus

$30.00

50¢ Shrimp (Wednesday)

$0.50

Fried Pork Chop + 2 Sides

$17.95

Chicken Taco ( Tuesday)

$2.00

Shrimp Taco (Tuesday)

$2.00

Wings (Monday)

$1.00

Shrimp + Grits

$12.99

Chicken + Waffles

$13.99

Salmon + Grits

$15.99

Steak + Eggs

$14.99

Pork Cjops + Waffles

$10.99

$5 Wraps Thursday

$5.00

Turkey/Salmon Burger Thursday

$10.00

Buffet Brunch

$20.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Dessert Menu

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Buttercream Cheescake

$9.50Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Asparagus

$3.95

Bacon

$2.00

Eggs

$2.99

Grits

$4.99

Potatoes

$2.99

Chicken & Waffles (Copy)

Honey Butter

Chocolate Chip

Shrimp & Grits (Copy)

Chopped Cheese

$18.99

Scrambled Eggs (Copy)

Cheese

$1.25

Special For Mondays

Chicken Wings

$1.00

Champaign

Moet Rose 750ml

$250.00

Belaire Rose

$175.00

Belaire Lux Rose

$175.00

Ace

$550.00

Belaire Bleu

$200.00

Chandon

$125.00

Ruffin Sparkling Wine

$9.50

Gambino Special

$20.00

Belaire Mimosas Rose

$14.99

Belaire Mimosas Bleu

$15.99

Belaire Mimosas Brut

$14.99

Mini Chandon

$15.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Tower

$50.00

Belaire Mimosa Tower

$100.00

Coffee and Tea

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Latte Cold Brew

$7.00

Black Coffee

$4.00

Dirty Coffee (Whiskey/Bourbon)

$8.00

Tea

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Oj

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Fiji

$2.00

Cigars

*CUT FEE

$10.00

Don Pepin Series JJ

$14.00

Acid Atom Maduro

$12.50

Acid Blondie Large

$13.50

Acid Blonde

$8.00

Acid Cold Infusion

$13.00

Acid Croqueta

$12.00

Acid Blondie Belicoso

$14.00

Acid Kuba Kuba

$13.00

Acid Kuba Green

$15.00

Aladino

$15.00Out of stock

Aging Room

$15.00Out of stock

AJ Fernandez New World Puro Robusto

$11.00Out of stock

Aj Fern New World Cameroon

$12.00Out of stock

Aj Fernandez New World Gordo

$14.00Out of stock

Aj Fernandez New World Puro Especial Toro

$13.00Out of stock

Aj Fernandez New World Regular Belicoso

$10.00Out of stock

AJ Fernandez Ramon Allones Robusto

$13.50Out of stock

Alce Bradley Kintsugi

$12.00

Alec Bradley Prensado Lost Art Gran Toro

$13.00Out of stock

All Saints Dedicacion

$14.00

Arturo Fuente Don Carlos # 3

$15.50

Arturo Fuente Short Story

$7.00Out of stock

Arturo Fuente Best Seller

$12.00

Asylum 13

$12.00

Arturo Fuente Hemingway Work Of Art

$17.00Out of stock

Ashton Cabinet

$17.00Out of stock

Ashton Classic Esquire Tin 10 Pk

$45.00

Ashton Classic Esquire Tin

$5.00

Ashton Classic Prime Minister

$15.00Out of stock

Ashton Esg

$21.00Out of stock

Ashton VSG Robusto

$22.00Out of stock

Avo XO Legato Toro

$13.50Out of stock

BMC French Chocolate

$12.00

Brick House Toro

$10.00Out of stock

BMC Pure White Chairman

$12.00

BMC DippedCR Peach Toro

$10.00Out of stock

BMC Dipped CR Peach Chairman

$12.00

BMC Pineapple

$10.00

BMC Chairman Dipped In CR

$12.00

BM. Moscato

$12.00

BMC Chairman Dipped Peach Vanilla

$12.00

BMC Toro Dipped Peach Vanilla

$11.00

BMC Pure White Toro

$10.00

Bold

$15.00

Carolina Blue Double Figurado

$18.00

Carolina Blue Habano 54x6

$9.00

Carolina Blue Habano 60x6

$10.00

Carolina Blue Signature Series

$7.00

Carolina Blue Toro Maduro 54x6

$9.00

Carolina Blue Limitado

$18.00

Carolina Blue Summer Breeze

$13.00

Carolina Blue Toro Maduro 60x6

$10.00Out of stock

Casa Fernandez Miami Anniversario 2014

$15.00Out of stock

Casa Fernandez Miami Anniversario 2015

$15.00Out of stock

Casa Fernandez Miami Lancero

$12.00Out of stock

Casa Fernandez Miami Reserva Corojo Toro

$13.50Out of stock

Cao Bones

$14.00Out of stock

Cohiba Black Corona

$22.00Out of stock

Cohiba Black Supremo

$35.00

Cohiba Black Robusto Tube

$30.00

Cohiba Blue Robusto 50x5.5

$20.00

Cohiba Red Dot Robusto Fino

$20.00Out of stock

Cohiba Red Dot Turo

$30.00

Cohiba Royale

$30.00

Cohiba Blue Toro

$18.00

Champagne

$16.00Out of stock

Caldwell Eastern

$17.00

Davidoff Winston Churchill Robusto

$21.00Out of stock

Davidoff Yamasa Robusto Tubos

$25.00Out of stock

Deadwood Crazy Alice

$11.00

Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty Gordito

$13.00

Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty Toro

$12.00Out of stock

Deadwood Fatbottom Betty Toro

$12.00

Deadwood Leather Rose

$13.00

Deadwood Sweet Jane

$12.50

Delicioso Black Cherry Corona

$9.00

Don Kiki Gold

$10.00

Don Kiki Platinum

$15.00

Don Kiki 5pk

$49.99

Don Lino Africa

$10.00

Don Pepin Cuban

$12.00

Eiroa First 20 Years 50x5

$14.00

Esteban Churchill Cashmere

$10.00

Esteban Churchill Mr. Brownstone

$9.00

Eastern Churchill Unforseen

$12.00

Flathead 450 Sparkplug

$12.00

Flathead V554

$14.00

Flathead 660

$16.00

Flathead V770 Big Block

$15.00

Ghost Gurkha

$20.00

Gurkha Grand Reserve Natural Robusto

$22.00

Hawaiian Breeze Cognac Large

$8.00

Hawaiian Breeze Cognac Small

$6.00

Hawaiian Breeze Latte Large

$8.00

Hiram & Soloman The Veiled Prophet

$18.00

Hawaiian Breeze Latte Small

$6.00

Hawaiian Breeze Vanilla Large

$8.00

Hawaiian Breeze Vanilla Small

$6.00

Herencia Habana Toro

$13.00Out of stock

Hiram & Soloman Grand Architect Corojo

$14.00

Hiram & Solomon Black

$11.00Out of stock

Hiram & Solomon Gold

$11.00Out of stock

Hiram and Solomon 5 Pack

$49.99

House Natural

$7.00

Hawaiian Purple Haze

$9.00

Illusions Mj12 Toro Gordo

$14.00

Isla Del Sol Churchhill

$10.00

Isla Del Sol Gran Fabrica

$8.00

Isla Del Sol Robusto

$8.50

Java The 58 Latte

$15.00

Java Latte Petite Corona

$8.00

Java The 58 Red

$15.00

Java Mint Corona

$9.00Out of stock

Java mint Petite

$7.00Out of stock

Java Mint Robusto

$10.00Out of stock

Java Mint Wafe

$8.00

Java Red Corona

$8.50Out of stock

Java Red Toro 58

$10.50

Kentucky Fire Cured Flying Pig

$9.00

La Gloria Cubana

$20.00

La Flor Dominica Tubos Matatan Air Bender

$8.00Out of stock

La Flor Dominicana Double Ligero Maduro 654

$12.00

LaFlor Double Ligero

$14.00

LaFlor Ligero

$13.00

Larutan Dirt Torpedo

$11.50

Larutan Jucy Lucy

$8.50

Layenda #2

$16.50

Liga Privada Nasty Fritas

$12.50

Liga Privada No 9 Short Panatela

$13.00

Liga Privada T52 Short Panatela

$14.00

Liga Privada Unico L40 Lancero

$22.00

Liga Undercrown Dogma Pack

$16.00

Macandudo

$10.00

Mcfly

$18.00

Monte Cristo Churchill

$18.00

Micallef A

$9.50

Micallef Connecticut Toro

$12.00

Micallef Bold Madura

$8.00

Micallef Bold Mata Fina

$10.50

Micallef Bold Ligero

$11.50

Micallef Bold Nicaragua

$9.50

Micallef Bold Sumatra

$12.00

Migdalia Toro

$12.00

Macanudo Hampton Court

$15.00

Moscato Vivace

$10.00Out of stock

My Father Flor De Las Antillas Belicoso

$14.00

My Father Connecticut Corona

$16.00

My Father Le Bijou

$17.00

Nica Rustica El Brujiito

$8.00

Oliva Serie G Maduro Belicoso

$9.00

Oliva Serie G Maduro Perfecto

$11.00Out of stock

Oliva Serie V Double Toro

$12.50

Olivia V 135

$18.00

Olivia Single Roast

$8.50

Olivia Nub Cappucino 4x60

$9.00

Olivia Nub Macchiato 4x60

$9.00Out of stock

Olivia Nub Macchiato 4x60

$9.00Out of stock

Oliva Serie G Robusto

$9.00

Olivia Nub Macchiato 5x42

$8.50Out of stock

Olivia Nub Triple Roast 5x42

$8.75

Oliva Serie O Double Toro

$14.00

Olivia Serie V Double Toro

$14.00Out of stock

Onyx Bold

$15.00

Padron 1926 #9 Natural

$35.00

Padron 7000

$13.00

Plasencia Alma Fuerta

$23.00

Plasencia Alma Del Campo Travesia

$20.00

Plasencia Alma Del Fuego

$17.00

Premium Hiram Solomon

$49.99

Punch Classic

$10.50

Punch EMS After Dinner

$10.50

Punch Rare Corojo En Crystal

$18.00

Pura Soul Barber Pole Robusto 50x5

$15.80

Rocky Patel Edge Maduro

$11.00

Rocky Patel Edge Toro

$10.50

Rocky Patel Fifty Five Corona

$12.00

Rocky Patel Vintage 1999

$15.00

Romeo y Julieta Aniversario Robusto

$12.00

Romeo Y Julieta Churchill

$12.50

SticksandBeans Cigar

$15.00

Tattoo

$7.00

Tabak Dulce Robusto

$12.00

Tabak Toro Negra

$15.00

Tabak Negra Corona

$11.00Out of stock

Tatiana Caribbean Chill

$7.00

Tatiana Cherry

$7.00

Tatiana Chocolate

$7.00

Tatiana Cinnamon

$7.00

Tatiana Cognac

$7.00Out of stock

Tatiana Fusion Frenzy

$7.00

Tatiana Groovy Blue

$7.00

Tatiana Petite 10 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Tatiana Petite single

$2.25Out of stock

Titiana Rum Classic

$7.00

Tatiana Vanilla

$7.00

Teds Sampler

$20.00

Torcedores Torpedos

$5.00

The Upsetters Django

$16.00

The Upsetters Rude Boy

$18.00

The Upsetters Small Axe

$13.00

Partagas

$16.00

The Upsetters Xola

$14.00Out of stock

Underground All Deck Out

$12.00

PA

$12.00

PA 3pk

$30.00

PDR 1878 Cafe Roast Corona

$7.00Out of stock

PDR 1878 Roast Cafe Robusto

$8.00

PDR Capa Madura

$10.00

PDR Capa Natural

$10.00

PDR Liga Especial 7x70

$13.00Out of stock

PDR Capa Sun Grown

$10.00

PDR Capa Oscura

$10.00

PDR Magnum

$14.00Out of stock

La Flor Dominicana Ligero Cabinet Oscuro

$15.00

The Upsetters Ska 10pk

$40.00

The Upsetters Ska 1pk

$5.00

BMC Toro Dipped Pineaple

$9.00

BMC Chairman Dipped Pineapple

$10.00

BMC Toro Dipped Vodka Apple

$9.00

BMC Chairman Dipped Vodka Apple

$10.00

BMC Toro Dipped Moscato

$11.00

BMC Chairman Dipped Moscato

$12.00

Undercrown

$14.00

PDR 10th Flores Y ROD

$15.00

Ashton Esquire

$5.00

Ashton Classic Corona

$18.00

CAO Flathead V55 Camshaft

$14.00

Java Latte

$14.00

La Flor Dominicana Cameroon Cabinet Chisel

$16.00

La Flor Dominicana Air Bender Poderoso

$13.00

La Gloria Cubana Serie R Maduro No 7

$20.00

Liga Privada No 9 Robusto

$20.00

Montecristo Platinum No2 Belicoso

$20.00

Montecristo White Churchill

$22.00

My Father Connecticut Corona Gorda

$13.00

My Father Flor De Las Antillas Maduro Toro Gordo

$17.00

Oliva Serie G Robusto

$10.00

Oliva Nub Single Roast (Cappucccino)

$13.00

Oliva Nub Double Roast (Macchiato)

$11.00Out of stock

Rocky Patel LB 1 Churchill Shaggy Foot

$15.00

Rocky Patel Number Sixty

$18.00

Romeo Y Julieta Aniversario Robusto

$15.00

Romeo Y Julieta Connecticut Nicaragua Bully

$14.00

Tatiana Cognar Glass Tube

$10.00

Tatiana Cherry Tube

$10.00Out of stock

Esteban Unforsaken

$11.00

Esteban Hell Cat

$11.00

Sticks & Beans Maduro

$15.00

Partagas

$15.00

Ghost Gurkha

$15.00

Tattoo

$15.00

Flathead 450

$8.00

Gurkha 2 For 25

$25.00

Padron 1964

$20.00

E Gift Card

E Gift Card

$100.00

E Gift Card

$50.00

E Gift Card

$25.00

E Gift Card

$10.00

Table deposit

Table deposit

$150.00

Cover Charge

$150.00

Cover

$150.00

Fight Night

$150.00

Bronze Package

Bronze Package

$350.00

Bronze Package

$350.00

Silver Package

Hennessy

$575.00

Don Julio Blanco

$575.00

Patron

$575.00

Grey Goose

$575.00

Casamigos Blanco

$575.00

Gold Package

Casamigos Rep

$800.00

1738 Remy

$800.00

Henny Privlage

$800.00

Back Room Rental

Back Area Rental

Fight Ticket

Chicken & Pancakes

Chicken & Pancakes

Scrambled Eggs

Cheese

$1.25
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10070 Edison Square Dr. NW 102e, Concord, NC 28027

Directions

Gallery
Sticks and Beans image

Similar restaurants in your area

Churn Buddies
orange starNo Reviews
5409 Village Dr Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
360 Exchange St #102 Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
orange star4.6 • 929
6189 Bayfield Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
orange star4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boys Concord - Concord
orange star4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Grounds & Vine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
6001 Gateway Center Dr Concord, NC 28081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Concord

Mr C's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 11,410
1260 Concord Pkwy N Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
orange star4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
orange star4.6 • 929
6189 Bayfield Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boys Concord - Concord
orange star4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Concord Mills
orange star4.5 • 250
2940 Derita Rd Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0258 - Concord, NC
orange star4.4 • 150
8905 Christenbury Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Concord
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston