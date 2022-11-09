Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sticks and Stones

1,152 Reviews

$$

2200 Walker Ave

Greensboro, NC 27403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Tell Me How You Like It
Sm Tell Me How You Like It
Lg Sweet Carolina

Small

Sm Tell Me How You Like It

$10.00

Sm To Be The One

$12.00

Sm New York New York

$14.00

Sm A Kiss Before I Go

$14.00

Sm Cherry Lane

$14.00

Sm Easy Plateau

$16.00

Sm Avalanche

$15.00

Sm Sweet Carolina

$16.00

Sm Firecracker

$16.00

Sm Mockingbirdsing

$15.00

Sm Magnolia Mountain

$13.00

Sm Let It Ride

$15.00

Sm Veggietopia

$15.00

Large

Lg Tell Me How You Like It

$17.00

Lg To Be The One

$19.00

Lg New York New York

$22.00

Lg A Kiss Before I Go

$21.00

Lg Cherry Lane

$21.00

Lg Easy Plateau

$23.00

Lg Avalanche

$22.00

Lg Sweet Carolina

$23.00

Lg Firecracker

$23.00

Lg Mockingbirdsing

$22.00

Lg Magnolia Mountain

$20.00

Lg Let It Ride

$22.00

Lg Veggietopia

$22.00

SM Half & Half Specialties

1/2 Sm Tell Me How You Like It

$16.00

1/2 Sm To Be The One

$16.00

1/2 Sm Let It Ride

$16.00

1/2 Sm Firecracker

$16.00

1/2 Sm Mockingbird

$16.00

1/2 Sm Sweet Carolina

$16.00

1/2 Sm Easy Plateau

$16.00

1/2 Sm Avalanche

$16.00

1/2 Sm New York New York

$16.00

1/2 Sm Kiss Before I Go

$16.00

1/2 Sm Cherry Lane

$16.00

1/2 Sm Magnolia Mountain

$16.00

1/2 Sm Veggietopia

$16.00

LG Half & Half Specialties

1/2 LG Tell Me How You Like It

$23.00

1/2 LG To Be The One

$23.00

1/2 LG Let It Ride

$23.00

1/2 LG Magnolia Mountain

$23.00

1/2 LG Mockingbirdsing

$23.00

1/2 LG Firecracker

$23.00

1/2 LG Sweet Carolina

$23.00

1/2 LG Easy Plateau

$23.00

1/2 LG Avalanche

$23.00

1/2 LG Cherry Lane

$23.00

1/2 LG Kiss Before I Go

$23.00

1/2 LG New York New York

$23.00

1/2 LG Veggietopia

$23.00

Small Plates

Bar Lights

$16.00

Rosebud

$6.00

Friendly Fire

$9.00

Gold

$9.00

Rescue Blues

$6.00

Rip Off

$5.00

6 Jumbo Fresh Fried Wings

$10.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Silver Bullets

$7.00

Salads

Sm Peaceful Valley

$7.00

Lg Peaceful Valley

$10.00

Sm Dance All Night

$7.00

Lg Dance All Night

$10.00

Sm Heartbreaker

$7.00

Lg Heartbreaker

$10.00

Sandwiches

Evergreen

$12.00

Goodnight Rose

$13.00

Blue Manhattan

$13.00

Enemy Fire

$14.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Hypnotized

$13.00

To Be Young

Tenders

$8.00

Pasta

$8.00

Vegan Tenders

$9.00

Sweet Illusions

Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Cookie

$4.00

Cookie & Ice Cream

$7.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Half N Half Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

NOTE: ID THAT MATCHES CARD USED MUST BE PRESENTED AT PICK UP

Location

2200 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403

Directions

Gallery
Sticks and Stones image
Sticks and Stones image
Sticks and Stones image

Similar restaurants in your area

Elizabeth's Pizza Italian Restaurant - Reidsville
orange star4.3 • 1,425
1622 Freeway Dr Reidsville, NC 27320
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza - High Point, NC
orange starNo Reviews
4112-101 Brian Jordan Place High Point, NC 27265
View restaurantnext
Sam's Pizza Etc.
orange starNo Reviews
220 North Main Street Walnut Cove, NC 27052
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Kau
orange star4.5 • 930
2003 Yanceyville Street Greensboro, NC 27405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensboro
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston