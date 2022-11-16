Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Sticks Kebob Shop - Preston

review star

No reviews yet

917 A Preston Avenue

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Platter - Chicken
Chicken
Platter - Beef

Utensils and Condiments

Take-Out Items

Platter

"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Chicken

Platter - Chicken

$11.50

"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Beef

Platter - Beef

$12.50

"A platter with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Pork

Platter - Pork

$11.50

"A platter with a Pork Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Falafel

Platter - Falafel

$11.50

"A platter with Falafel, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Mixed Veggies

Platter - Mixed Veggies

$11.50

"A platter with two Vegetable Sticks, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Lamb

Platter - Lamb

$12.50

"A platter with a Lamb Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Shrimp

Platter - Shrimp

$12.50

"A platter with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Kibbeh

$11.50

Salad

"Choose a stick, or two, and dressing. Lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Chicken

Salad - Chicken

$10.95

"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Beef

Salad - Beef

$11.95

"A Salad with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Pork

Salad - Pork

$10.95

"A Salad with a Pork Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Falafel

Salad - Falafel

$10.95

"A Salad with Falafel, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Lamb

Salad - Lamb

$11.95

"A Salad with a Lamb Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Shrimp

Salad - Shrimp

$11.95

"A Salad with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Mixed Veggies

Salad - Mixed Veggies

$10.95

"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

House Salad

House Salad

$7.45

Salad - Kibbeh

$10.95

Flatbread Wrap

"Choose a stick and sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Chicken

Wrap - Chicken

$9.95

"Chicken Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Beef

Wrap - Beef

$10.95

"Beef Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Pork

Wrap - Pork

$9.95

"Pork Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Falafel

Wrap - Falafel

$9.95

"Falafel Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Mixed Veggies

Wrap - Mixed Veggies

$9.95

"Veggie Kebob Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Shrimp

Wrap - Shrimp

$10.95

"Shrimp Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Lamb

Wrap - Lamb

$10.95

"Lamb Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Kibbeh

$9.95

Side Sampler

Choose four sides. With rice and flatbread.
Side Sampler

Side Sampler

$9.50

Choose four sides. With rice and flatbread.

Soup + Salad

Soup of the Day, Half House Salad, and Flatbread.
Soup + Salad

Soup + Salad

$7.95

Soup, half salad, and flatbread.

Kids Meal / Adult Snack

"Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots."
Kids Meal / Adult Snack

Kids Meal / Adult Snack

$6.95

Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots.

Pick Six Family Meal

"Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread. (feeds 4-6 people, take out only)"
Pick Six Family Meal

Pick Six Family Meal

$54.95

Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread (feeds 4-6 people, take out only).

Extra Sauces and Fixings

2 oz. Creamy Cilantro Lime

2 oz. Creamy Cilantro Lime

$0.50
2 oz. Fire Roasted Red Pepper

2 oz. Fire Roasted Red Pepper

$0.50
2 oz. Sesame Lemon Vinaigrette

2 oz. Sesame Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50
2 oz. Cucumber Yogurt

2 oz. Cucumber Yogurt

$0.50
2 oz. Feta

2 oz. Feta

$0.75
2 oz. Olives

2 oz. Olives

$0.75
2 oz. Grilled Onions

2 oz. Grilled Onions

$0.75

Sides

Our delicious house-made sides. Plus French Fries and Onion Rings.
Hummus

Hummus

$3.45+

Our signature house-made hummus.

Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad

Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad

$2.75+

Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.

Eggplant Salad

Eggplant Salad

$2.95+

Roasted eggplant with onions, lemon, and fresh mint.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.95+

Chilled sesame green beans with toasted sesame seeds, lemon, garlic and spices.

Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$2.75+

Chilled marinated grilled veggies.

Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$2.95+

Cracked wheat, parsley and cucumber salad.

Rice

Rice

$1.50+
French Fries

French Fries

$2.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.75
Flatbread-4 Wedges

Flatbread-4 Wedges

$1.95
Carrots

Carrots

$1.95
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.95Out of stock

Single Kebobs

Chicken

Chicken

$3.50

A 4 oz. Chicken Kebob with our House Marinade and Fresh Herbs.

Beef

Beef

$4.50

A 4 oz. Chili-Spiked Beef Kebob.

Pork

Pork

$3.50

A 4 oz. Pork Kebob with Aromatic African Spices.

Falafel

Falafel

$3.50

House-Made Spiced Chick Pea Fritters.

Mixed Veggie(2)

Mixed Veggie(2)

$3.50

One order (2 Skewers) of our Mixed Vegetable Kebobs (Red and Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, and Crimini Mushrooms) with house marinade and Fresh Basil.

Mixed Veggie(1)

Mixed Veggie(1)

$1.75

A single Skewer of our Mixed Vegetable Kebobs (Red and Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, and Crimini Mushrooms) with house marinade and Fresh Basil.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.50

Shrimp with our House Marinade, Fresh Garlic and Lemon Zest.

Lamb

Lamb

$4.50

A 4 oz. Lamb Kebob with our House Marinade and Rosemary.

Kibbeh

$3.50

Drinks

Limeade

Limeade

$3.75

Our House-Made Fresh squeezed Limeade.

Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Our House-Made Mango-Lemonade.

Fountain Coke

Fountain Coke

$2.25
Fountain Diet Coke

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.25
Fountain Coke Zero

Fountain Coke Zero

$2.25
Fountain Pibb xtra

Fountain Pibb xtra

$2.25
Fountain Sprite

Fountain Sprite

$2.25
Fountain Orange Fanta

Fountain Orange Fanta

$2.25
Fountain Barq's Root Beer

Fountain Barq's Root Beer

$2.25
Fountain Fruit Punch Powerade

Fountain Fruit Punch Powerade

$2.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Can Coke

Can Coke

$1.35
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$1.35
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$1.35
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.25
Maine Root Ginger Brew

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.50
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.25
San Pellegrino Orange

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.25
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.25
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.25
Honest Tea Half Tea Half Lemonade

Honest Tea Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.75
Honest Tea Honey Green

Honest Tea Honey Green

$2.75Out of stock
Izze Clementine

Izze Clementine

$2.75Out of stock
Izze Blackberry

Izze Blackberry

$2.75Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$1.95
Oatmeal Cookies (2)

Oatmeal Cookies (2)

$1.95
Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$1.95
Baklava

Baklava

$1.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade each day from scratch—our promise to you.

Website

Location

917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston image
Banner pic
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston image
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bizou
orange star4.5 • 690
119 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Bang! Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
213 2nd St SW Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Sticks Kebob Shop - Pantops
orange starNo Reviews
1820 Abbey Road Charlottesville, VA 22911
View restaurantnext
Ivy Road House
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Three Notched Road Charlottesville, VA 22901
View restaurantnext
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE - 375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101
orange starNo Reviews
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston