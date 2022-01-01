Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sticks Tavern

41 Reviews

203 S Water St

Henderson, NV 89015

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb
Reuben
Fries

Apps

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Fried cheese sticks. Served with Calabrian marinara.

Reuben Fries

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

A blend of artichokes, smoked gouda and herbs. Served with toasted Ciabatta.

Salads

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Cobb

$12.00

Feta Caesar w/ chix

$13.00

Romaine, garlic ciabatta croutons, feta caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

Burgers

Sticks Burger

$13.00

Beef & American Cheese; smashed to perfection on a locally-baked bun. Served w/ fries.

Greek Burger

$15.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Burger of the Month

$17.00

Vegetarian Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Reuben

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Dogs

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$10.00

texas-style chli, charred scallion sour cream, diced onion, cheddar cheese

Classic

$8.00
To Be Frank Dog

To Be Frank Dog

$10.00

house sauerkraut blend, goldenaise

Mains

Steak Frites

$21.00

Sides

Bacon Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chili Fries

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Texas Style Chili

$4.00

Feta Fries

$8.00

Chicken Fat Rice

$5.00

Sauces

Crispy wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Sauceless

Ranch

$0.50

Sticky Tabasco

$0.50Out of stock

Sweet N Mild

$0.50

Lime Crema

$0.50

Bleu cheese

$0.50

Dessert

Milkshakes

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisam

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken

3 Tenders

$10.00

5 Tenders

$13.00

10 Tenders

$24.00

6 Wings

$11.00

Crispy, lightly breaded wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.

12 Wings

$18.00

24 Wings

$32.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Squirt

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Odouls

$5.00

Orange

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull - SF

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Pitchers

Bud light Pitcher

$15.00

Puck It Pitcher

$21.00

Craft Beer Pitcher

$24.00

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$15.00

Corrs Light Pitcher

$15.00

Modelo Pitcher

$18.00

Twisted Tea Pitcher

$24.00

Apps

Bar Nuts

$5.00

Peanuts and Corn nuts, mixed with tamarind and fried garlic. Slightly spicy, slightly sour, fully addictive.

Mozz Sticks

$10.75

Fried cheese sticks. Served with Calabrian marinara.

6 Wings

$13.25

Crispy, lightly breaded wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.

Chicken Strips

$10.00+

3 Taquitos

$9.50Out of stock

1 Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Salads

Cobb

$12.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$16.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, house 1000 island, swiss cheese, locally baked rye.

Patty Melt

$16.75

Pulled Pork

$15.50

Burgers

Sticks Burger

$15.50

Beef & American Cheese; smashed to perfection on a locally-baked bun. Served w/ fries.

Chili Cheese Burger

$18.00

Greek Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Vegetarian Burger

$15.50

Blue Cheese Burger

$18.00

To Be Frank Hot Dogs

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$12.00

texas-style chli, charred scallion sour cream, diced onion, cheddar cheese

To Be Frank Dog

To Be Frank Dog

$12.00

house sauerkraut blend, goldenaise

Classic

$9.50

Sonoran Dog

$13.50

Mains (Copy)

Steak Frites

$25.00

Sides

Bacon Chili Cheese Fries

$10.75

Cheese Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Chili Fries

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Fried Potato Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Side of Lardons

$3.60

Texas Style Chili

$4.80

Sauces

Crispy wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.

BBQ

$0.60

Bleu cheese

$0.60

Buffalo

$0.60

Double

$0.60

Lime crema

$0.60

Sauceless

Ranch

$0.60

Sticky Tabasco

$0.60Out of stock

Sweet N Mild

$0.60

Dessert

Milkshakes

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.50

Jackets

Employee

$35.00

Guest

$70.00

3/4 Sleeve Shirt (Copy)

3/4 Sleeve Shirt

$32.00

Shirt (Copy)

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

3XL

$20.00

Nite Nite Tanks

Shirts

$35.00

Brunch

Biscuits N Grvy

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

All American sports bar serving technique driven bar fare with an emphasis on rotisserie chicken.

Website

Location

203 S Water St, Henderson, NV 89015

Directions

Gallery
Sticks Tavern image
Sticks Tavern image
Sticks Tavern image

