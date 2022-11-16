Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Sticks Kebob Shop - Willow Lawn

review star

No reviews yet

1700 Willow Lawn Drive

Henrico, VA 23230

Order Again

Popular Items

Platter - Chicken
Salad - Chicken
Chicken

Utensils and Condiments

Take-Out Items

Platter

"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Chicken

Platter - Chicken

$11.50

"A platter with a Chicken Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Beef

Platter - Beef

$12.50

"A platter with a Beef Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Pork

Platter - Pork

$11.50

"A platter with a Pork Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Falafel

Platter - Falafel

$11.50

"A platter with a Falafel, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Kibbeh

Platter - Kibbeh

$11.50

"A platter with a Kibbeh Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Mixed Veggies

Platter - Mixed Veggies

$11.50

"A platter with two Vegetable Sticks, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Lamb

Platter - Lamb

$12.50Out of stock

"A platter with a Lamb Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Shrimp

Platter - Shrimp

$12.50

"A platter with a Shrimp Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Salad

"Choose a stick, or two, and dressing. Lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Chicken

Salad - Chicken

$10.95

"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Beef

Salad - Beef

$11.95

"A Salad with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Pork

Salad - Pork

$10.95

"A Salad with a Pork Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Falafel

Salad - Falafel

$10.95

"A Salad with Falafel, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Kibbeh

Salad - Kibbeh

$10.95

"A Salad with a Kibbeh Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Lamb

Salad - Lamb

$11.95Out of stock

"A Salad with a Lamb Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Shrimp

Salad - Shrimp

$11.95

"A Salad with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Mixed Veggies

Salad - Mixed Veggies

$10.95

"A Salad with Mixed Vegetable Sticks, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

House Salad

House Salad

$7.45

Choose your dressing Romaine lettuce with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread.

Flatbread Wrap

"Choose a stick and sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Chicken

Wrap - Chicken

$9.95

"Chicken Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Beef

Wrap - Beef

$10.95

"Beef Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Pork

Wrap - Pork

$9.95

"Pork Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Falafel

Wrap - Falafel

$9.95

"Falafel Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Kibbeh

Wrap - Kibbeh

$9.95

"Chicken Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Mixed Veggies

Wrap - Mixed Veggies

$9.95

"Veggie Kebob Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Shrimp

Wrap - Shrimp

$10.95

"Shrimp Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Lamb

Wrap - Lamb

$10.95Out of stock

"Lamb Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Side Sampler

Choose four sides. With rice and flatbread.
Side Sampler

Side Sampler

$9.50

Choose four sides. With rice and flatbread.

Soup + Salad

Soup of the Day, Half House Salad, and Flatbread.
Soup + Salad

Soup + Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Soup, half salad, and flatbread.

Kids Meal / Adult Snack

"Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots."
Kids Meal / Adult Snack

Kids Meal / Adult Snack

$6.95

Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots.

Pick Six Family Meal

"Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread. (feeds 4-6 people, take out only)"
Pick Six Family Meal

Pick Six Family Meal

$54.95

Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread (feeds 4-6 people, take out only).

Sides

Our delicious house-made sides. Plus French Fries and Onion Rings.
Hummus

Hummus

$3.45+

Our signature house-made hummus.

Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad

Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad

$2.75+

Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.

Eggplant Salad

Eggplant Salad

$2.95+

Roasted eggplant with onions, lemon, and fresh mint.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.95+

Chilled sesame green beans with toasted sesame seeds, lemon, garlic and spices.

Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$2.75+

Chilled marinated grilled veggies.

Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$2.95+

Cracked wheat, parsley and cucumber salad.

Rice

Rice

$1.50+
French Fries

French Fries

$2.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.75Out of stock
Flatbread-4 Wedges

Flatbread-4 Wedges

$1.95
Carrots

Carrots

$1.95
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.95

Single Kebobs

Chicken

Chicken

$3.50

A 4 oz. Chicken Kebob with our House Marinade and Fresh Herbs.

Beef

Beef

$4.50

A 4 oz. Chili-Spiked Beef Kebob.

Pork

Pork

$3.50

A 4 oz. Pork Kebob with Aromatic African Spices.

Kibbeh

Kibbeh

$3.50

Our House-Made Spiced Ground Lamb Sausage with Fresh Mint.

Falafel

Falafel

$3.50

House-Made Spiced Chick Pea Fritters.

Mixed Veggie(2)

Mixed Veggie(2)

$3.50

One order (2 Skewers) of our Mixed Vegetable Kebobs (Red and Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, and Crimini Mushrooms) with house marinade and Fresh Basil.

Mixed Veggie(1)

Mixed Veggie(1)

$1.75

A single Skewer of our Mixed Vegetable Kebobs (Red and Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, and Crimini Mushrooms) with house marinade and Fresh Basil.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.50

Shrimp with our House Marinade, Fresh Garlic and Lemon Zest.

Lamb

Lamb

$4.50Out of stock

A 4 oz. Lamb Kebob with our House Marinade and Rosemary.

Drinks

Limeade

Limeade

$3.75

Our House-Made Fresh squeezed Limeade.

Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$3.75

Our House-Made Mango-Lemonade.

Fountain Coke

Fountain Coke

$2.25
Fountain Diet Coke

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.25
Fountain Coke Zero

Fountain Coke Zero

$2.25
Fountain Cherry Coke

Fountain Cherry Coke

$2.25
Fountain Sprite

Fountain Sprite

$2.25
Fountain Orange Fanta

Fountain Orange Fanta

$2.25
Fountain Ginger Ale

Fountain Ginger Ale

$2.25
Fountain Blue Mountain Powerade

Fountain Blue Mountain Powerade

$2.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Can Coke

Can Coke

$1.35Out of stock
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$1.35
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$1.35
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.25
Maine Root Ginger Brew

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.50
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.25
San Pellegrino Orange

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.25Out of stock
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.25Out of stock
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.25
Lipton Green Tea

Lipton Green Tea

$2.25

Can Coke Zero Sugar

$1.35

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$1.95
Oatmeal Cookies (2)

Oatmeal Cookies (2)

$1.95
Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$1.95
Baklava

Baklava

$1.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade each day from scratch—our promise to you.

Website

Location

1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico, VA 23230

Directions

Gallery
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn image
Banner pic
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn image
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn image

