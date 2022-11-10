Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sticky Fingers 111 South 11th St

111 South 11th St

West Des Moines, IA 50309

Lunch/Dinner

Sticky Fingers Basket

Sticky Fingers Basket

$10.00

Crispy chicken tenders served on a bed of fries served with your favorite sticky sauce

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$8.00+

Crispy chicken tenders and hot crispy waffles served with maple syrup.

Sticky Chicken Sandwich

Sticky Chicken Sandwich

$10.00+

Crispy chicken tenders served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with your favorite sticky sauce

hot dogs

hot dogs

$10.00+

Our 1/4 lb all beef hotdog covered with chili and cheese sauce served on a bed of fries.

Sticky Burger

Sticky Burger

$10.00+

A 1/3rd pound burger with lettuce and tomato and covered with your favorite sticky sauce!

Crepes

$5.00+

Sweet crepes stuffed with your choice of filling and topping. Strawberry or blueberry

chicken wrap

$10.00+

Crispy tenders with ,lettuce ,tomato and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.

turkey bacon wrap

$12.00+

turkey bacon cheese lettuce tomato and ranch dressing wrapped in a fresh tortilla

sides

beverages

$1.00+

gatorade, bottled soda or water

pork tenderloin

$10.00+

breaded pork tenderloin

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

