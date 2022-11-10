Sticky Fingers 111 South 11th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
111 South 11th St, West Des Moines, IA 50309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hall DSM - 111 S. 11th Street Suite 200
No Reviews
111 S. 11th Street Suite 200 West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurant