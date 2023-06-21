Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sticky Fingers Bakery 1370 Park Rd NW

1370 Park Rd NW

Washington, DC 20010

Monthly Specials

Individual Pride Cake Pop

Individual Pride Cake Pop

$4.00

Red, Orange and Yellow are vanilla cake pops. Green, Blue and Purple are chocolate cake pops. allergens: wheat, soy

Pride Cake Pop Set

Pride Cake Pop Set

$20.00Out of stock

Red, Orange and Yellow are vanilla cake pops. Green, Blue and Purple are chocolate cake pops. allergens: wheat, soy

Pride Cupcake

Pride Cupcake

$5.00

Vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, candied rainbow. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Funfetti Cupcake

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.75

Funfetti cake, vanilla frosting, multicolored sprinkles. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

$4.75

Lemon cake, raspberry frosting. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

GF Pride Cupcake

$5.25Out of stock

Wheat-free vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, candy rainbow. No substitutions. Allergens: soy

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Chocolate Mocha Sandwich Cookie

Chocolate Mocha Sandwich Cookie

$4.50

Double chocolate cookies, mocha frosting. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

German Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Our fudgetastic brownie with caramel, coconut and pecans. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy, coconut, pecan

Banana Chimp Muffin

Banana Chimp Muffin

$4.00

Banana chocolate chip muffin. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Lemon Meltaway

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Macaroon

$1.00Out of stock

Summer Cookie Tin

$32.00Out of stock

Chocolate Scotchys

$1.00Out of stock

Weekend Specials

Plain Glazed Donut

Plain Glazed Donut

$4.00Out of stock
Grasshopper Donut

Grasshopper Donut

$4.00Out of stock
Fluffer Nutter Filled Donut

Fluffer Nutter Filled Donut

$4.00Out of stock
Blackberry Glaze Donut

Blackberry Glaze Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Chai Apple Fritter

$6.00Out of stock

Sticky Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

Chocolate Love Cupcake

Chocolate Love Cupcake

$4.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, chocolate chips, lots of love. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Classic Vanilla Cupcake

Classic Vanilla Cupcake

$4.00

Vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, multicolored sprinkles. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Cookies and Cake Cupcake

Cookies and Cake Cupcake

$4.50

Chocolate cake, cookies n cake frosting, oreo piece. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.50

Rich cocoa red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy, coconut

Peanut Butter Fudge Cupcake

Peanut Butter Fudge Cupcake

$4.75

Chocolate cake, peanut butter frosting, chocolate drizzle, roasted peanuts. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy, peanuts

Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

$4.75

Lemon cake, raspberry frosting. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Funfetti Cupcake

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.75

Funfetti cake, vanilla frosting, multicolored sprinkles. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Pride Cupcake

Pride Cupcake

$5.00

Vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, candied rainbow. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

GF Chocolate Love Cupcake

GF Chocolate Love Cupcake

$4.50

Gluten free chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, chocolate chips, lots of love. No substitutions. Allergens: soy

GF Pride Cupcake

$5.25Out of stock

Wheat-free vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, candy rainbow. No substitutions. Allergens: soy

Dozen Assorted Cupcakes

Dozen Assorted Cupcakes

$48.00

If you would like specific flavors from our daily cupcake offerings, please list flavors and quantities in the "special instructions" box. We are not able to accommodate any flavor not currently listed on the 'Daily Pickup Menu' page. *A maximum of 2 pride cupcakes can be included in an assorted dozen* **Assorted dozens do not include specialty fondant cupcakes**

Strawberry Margarita Cupcake

$4.75

GF Cookies N Cake

$4.75

GF Vanilla Cc

$3.50

Pastries

Crumb Cake Slice

Crumb Cake Slice

$4.00

No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Banana Chimp Muffin

Banana Chimp Muffin

$4.00

Banana chocolate chip muffin. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Little Devils

Little Devils

$6.00

Chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, chocolate ganache. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

GF Silly Bones

GF Silly Bones

$7.00

Gluten free chocolate cake, peanut butter buttercream, chocolate ganache. No substitutions. Allergens: soy, peanuts

Challah

Challah

$12.00

Allergens: wheat, soy

Brownies & Cookies

Brownies

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Dark chocolate, chocolate chips, cocoa and hints of coffee. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy lecithin

Blondie

Blondie

$4.00

No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

German Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Our fudgetastic brownie with caramel, coconut and pecans. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy, coconut, pecan

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Sweet & Salty Cookie

Sweet & Salty Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with salt. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Our peanut butter cookie is soy free! No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, peanuts

S'mores Cookie

S'mores Cookie

$3.00

Double chocolate chip cookie with mini Dandies marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Our amazing chocolate chip cookie without the gluten! No substitutions. Allergens: soy

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough(Bake At Home)

$10.00

Sandwich Cookies

Cowvin

Cowvin

$4.50

Oatmeal cookies, vanilla buttercream. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Chocolate Mocha Sandwich Cookie

Chocolate Mocha Sandwich Cookie

$4.50

Double chocolate cookies, mocha frosting. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Chipwich Sandwich Cookie

Chipwich Sandwich Cookie

$4.50

Chocolate chip cookies, vanilla buttercream. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Cakepops

Individual Pride Cake Pop

Individual Pride Cake Pop

$4.00

Red, Orange and Yellow are vanilla cake pops. Green, Blue and Purple are chocolate cake pops. allergens: wheat, soy

Pride Cake Pop Set

Pride Cake Pop Set

$20.00Out of stock

Red, Orange and Yellow are vanilla cake pops. Green, Blue and Purple are chocolate cake pops. allergens: wheat, soy

Grab And Go

Savory Group

Challah

Challah

$12.00

Allergens: wheat, soy

Dog Treats

$4.25
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

House-made tofu egg, light life sausage, & nutritional yeast spread on a multi grain english muffin. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$9.00

House-made smoked and brined seitan-pastrami, tomatoes, lettuce red onion, garlic aioli on rye. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Seitan, lettuce, shredded carrots, tomato, house ranch, whole wheat wrap. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

TLT (Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato)

$12.00

Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato, Multi Grain Bread, with Garlic Aioli. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$16.00

House made seitan pepperoni, roast beef and capicola with Violife smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crushed red pepper spread and vinaigrette. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy Allergens: wheat, soy

Sticky Bun Bake At Home

$9.00

Same Day Cakes

6" Chocolate Love

6" Chocolate Love

$35.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles. No substitutions. Serves 6-10. You can add a 3-5 word message in the "Special Instructions" section.

6" Classic Vanilla

6" Classic Vanilla

$35.00

Vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, multicolored sprinkles. No substitutions. Serves 6-10. You can add a 3-5 word message in the "Special Instructions" section.

Custom Cakes

Out of stock
6" Funfetti

6" Funfetti

$45.00

Funfetti cake, vanilla frosting, multicolored sprinkles. No substitutions. Serves 6-10. You can add a 3-5 word message in the "Special Instructions" section.

6" Cookies N Cake

6" Cookies N Cake

$40.00

Chocolate cake, cookies 'n cream frosting, oreo crumbs & pieces. No substitutions. Serves 6-10. You can add a 3-5 word message in the "Special Instructions" section.

Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00+

Tea

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Boxed Water

$3.00

Wild Kombucha-mango peach

$4.00

Wild Kombucha-Ginger

$4.00

Wild Kombucha-Blueberry Yerba mate

$4.00

Wild Kombucha-Elderberry

$4.00

Wild Kombucha- Strawberry Lavendar

$4.00

Merch

Merchandise

Sticky Fingers Baking Book

$25.00

The Right Time T-shirt

$25.00

Sticky Fingers Tote

$5.00

Sticky Fingers Apron

$20.00

Sticky Fingers Miir 19 oz Tumbler

$25.00

Sticky Fingers Diner coffee mug

$15.00

Sticky Fingers Gift Box

$15.00Out of stock

Gold Candles

$3.00Out of stock

Silver Candles

$3.00Out of stock

Diamond Dot Candles

$3.00Out of stock

Rainbow Polka Dot Candles

$3.00Out of stock

Tie Dye Rainbow Candles

$3.00

Black And White Candles

$3.00

Mixes

Spiced Pancake Mix

Spiced Pancake Mix

$9.00
Vanilla Cake Mix

Vanilla Cake Mix

$10.00
Gluten Free Vanilla Cake Mix

Gluten Free Vanilla Cake Mix

$12.00
Chocolate Cake Mix

Chocolate Cake Mix

$10.00
Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix

$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

$10.00
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

$12.00
Sweet & Salty Cookie Mix

Sweet & Salty Cookie Mix

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Women-owned, award-winning, vegan bakery in the heart of DC!

1370 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010

