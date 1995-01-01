Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Sticky Fingers Diner

1,387 Reviews

$$

406 H Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

Popular Items

Cupcake
Southern Fried Wings
Donuts

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Waffle

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Flavored Waffle, Cream Cheese Frosting Drizzle, and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Roasted Butternut Squash Toast

$13.00

Roasted Butternut, Acorn and Delicata Squash Seved on Toasted Country White, smeared with Kim's Apple Butter and Topped with Violife Feta and Fresh Radishes

Seasonal Salad

$13.00

Fresh Baby Kale tossed with a Fall Spiced Vinaigrette, topped with Red and Golden Beets, Candied Walnuts, and Goat Cheese Croquette

Eye Ball Cake Pop

$6.00

Vanilla Cake Base with a Gory Eyeball Appearance, Covered in both White and Dark Chocolate

Pumpkin Pecan Bar

$5.00

Cranberries, Pumpkin, Pecans and Ginger

Hearty Stew Bread Bowl

$15.00

"Beefy" Fresh Bread Bowl with Hearty Vegetable Stew

Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice

$9.00
Snowman Cake Pop

$6.00
Pumpkin Brownies

$4.00

Breakfast All Day

English Muffin, Cheese, Sausage Seitan, and Egg Tofu
Benedict Florentine

$14.00

scrambled tofu, fennel seitan sausage, hollandaise, sautéed spinach, house-made cruffin served with roasted potatoes

Chilaquiles

$14.00

crispy corn tortilla chips or roasted potatoes, tofu scramble, black beans, poblanos, roasted tomato rojo sauce and cilantro crema Wheat Free, Nut Free

Plain Pancakes

$12.00

a stack of three plain pancakes served with butter and 100% maple syrup

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

three blueberry pancakes, sweet cinnamon butter Nut Free

Arugula Shroom Croissant

$11.00

house made croissant, tofu-egg patty, sauteed cremini, baby arugula

Impossible Sausage Croissant

$11.00

House-made Croissant Impossible Sausage patty Tofu "egg" Violife Cheddar

Impossible Handcake

$11.00

Impossible Sausage House-made tofu egg, stuffed between two fluffy pancakes with 100% maple syrup

Smoothie Bowl

$11.00

blueberries, peaches, strawberries, oat milk, almond granola

Roasted Potatoes

$5.75

with or without gravy

Fennel Seitan Sausage

$5.00
Tofu Scramble

$4.00

Single Plain Pancake

$4.00

Starters

Charcuterie

Oyster Mushroom Calamari

$10.00

Crispy Spiced Oyster Mushrooms, Marinara, Lemon Wedge WF NF

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

$12.00

spicy whipped cashew and cauliflower dip, served with tortilla chips Soy Free, Wheat Free

Polenta Fries

$12.00

rosemary-herbed fried cornmeal served with garlic aioli and tomato jam dipping sauces Wheat Free, Nut Free

Poutine

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries, Mozzarella and House Gravy

Southern Fried Wings

$14.00

All Take Out Wings will be served with the Sauce on the Side. chickpea tenders served with choice of buffalo, mumbo or BBQ, served with blue cheese and veggie strips Dine-In Wings will be tossed in sauce unless otherwise specified in special instructions section Nut Free

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Herbed Chevre, Almond Cheddar, Smoked Cashew Mozella, Pepperoni served with Pickles, Spicy Mustard and Fig Jam

Sides & Extras

Cheesy Mac Side

$6.00
Fennel Seitan Sausage

$5.00
Papas Bravas

$7.00
French Fries Basket

$5.00
Roasted Potatoes

$5.75

with or without gravy

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75
Spinach

$4.00
Swiss Chard

$4.00
Garlic Broccoli

$5.00
Kung Pao Brussels

$8.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

with garlic herb butter

Roasted Mushrooms

$5.00
Toona Salad Grab and Go

$5.00+

Chickpea "tuna" with vegan mayo, celery, spices

Extra Sauces + Toppings

Salads

Burrata

$16.00

house-made cashew and almond burrata, pesto, crispy capers, marinated tomato, arugula, toasted baguette Wheat Free Option

Shiitake Ranch

$14.00

baby kale, shitake bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, roasted sunflower seeds, avocado, ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

house made Caesar dressing, challah croutons, pickled red onions, almond panko parm

Caprese

$10.00

House-made cashew mozzarella~ Arugula pesto~ Grilled tomato~ house made bun or bed of arugula

House Salad

$8.00

seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red wine vinaigrette, Nut Free Wheat Free Option

Sandwiches

Pastrami on Rye Bread Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Red Onion and Garlic Aioli
Mexicali Burger

$17.00

Beyond or Impossible patty, spicy cashew cheese, garlic aioli, sweet pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato

Classic Burger

$16.00

Beyond or Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, pickles, garlic aioli Nut Free

Impossible Meatball Sub

$16.00

Impossible Meatball recipe, Daiya Mozzarella and marinara on a fresh baguette

Hot Reuben

$16.00

house made pastrami, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, russian dressing, spicy mustard, marbled rye Nut Free

BBQ Sandwich

$16.00

southern fried chickpea steak, bbq sauce, cashew blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Whole Wheat Tortilla or Lettuce Wrap, Seitan Crumble, Buffalo Sauce, and Tomato

Pastrami on Rye Sandwich

$9.00

Entrees

Cheesy Mac Entrée

$15.00

organic orecchiette, house-made cheesy sauce, broccoli, almond parm WFO

Chickpea Steak Platter

$17.00

southern fried chickpea seitan, crispy roasted potatoes, sautéed swiss chard, savory gravy Nut Free

Pierogi

$16.00

garlic and onion potato pierogi with sauerkraut, sour cream, sautéed seasonal greens Nut Free

Spicy Seasonal Coconut Curry

$17.00

Ginger-coconut curry with seasonal greens, chickpeas, tofu and squash. Served with cilantro rice

Shakes

SHAKE - Vanilla

$9.00
SHAKE - Chocolate

$9.00
SHAKE - Cookie Dough

$9.00
SHAKE - Strawberry

$9.00
SHAKE - Smores

$9.00

Deli

Refrigerated Items in our deli case that are ready to eat!
Buffalo Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Soy Protein, Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, and Tomato, with Ranch Dressing

TLT (Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato)

$11.00Out of stock

Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato, Multi Grain Bread, with Garlic Aioli

Cold Grab and Go Pastrami on Rye Sandwich (Deli Case)

$9.00

Pastrami on Rye Bread Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Red Onion and Garlic Aioli on the side

Italian Hoagie

$15.00Out of stock

Italian Sub with our House made Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Capicola, Smoked Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hot Pepper Aioli, and Italian Dressing

Toona Salad Grab and Go

$5.00+

Chickpea "tuna" with vegan mayo, celery, spices

Potato Salad

$4.00+
Pasta Salad

$4.00+

Penne Pasta with Red Onion, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Parsley, Cherry Tomatoes with Balsamic Dressing

"Roast Beef"

$6.00

Capicollo (Italian Ham)

$6.00

Pepperoni

$6.00

Smoked Cashew Mozzarella

$8.00

Herb Cashew Chevre

$8.00

Almond Cheddar

$8.00
Challah

$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$10.00

Frozen Yield: 12 Cookies

Two Sticky Buns (Bake at Home)

$8.00
Frozen Pierogi

$14.00

6 pieces

House Made BBQ Sauce

$8.00

8oz

Pascha Organic Chocolate Baking Chips

$7.00

Pack of Candles

$3.00

Pastrami

$5.00
Frozen Gnocchi

$8.00

8 oz Frozen Cook from frozen in boiling water for 3-4 minutes

Frozen Agnolotti

$8.00

Agnolotti stuffed with zesty almond ricotta Add to boiling water and cook 1-2 minutes

Rainbow Cavatelli

$8.00

Tomato, and Spinach Cavatelli Boil 4 min al dente 5 min fully cooked

Maverick Cheese Wheel

$13.00Out of stock

Cashews, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt

Barn Cat Cheese Wedge

$15.00

Cashews, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Vegetable Ash

Bakery

Cupcake

$4.00
Donuts

$4.00
Cowvin

$4.00

Oatmeal cookies w/vanilla cream filling

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Sweet And Salty Cookie

$3.00

oatmeal chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with salt

Smores Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Wheat-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Lemon Coconut Cookie

$4.00
Chocolate Tiramisu

$8.00
Challah

$8.00
House-made Hamburger Buns

$6.00

4 buns

GF Silly Bonez

$5.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake, Peanut butter Frosting and Chocolate Ganache

Little Devil

$4.00

Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Buttercream, and Chocolate Ganache

Brownie

$3.00

Croissant

$4.00
Almond Croissant

$6.00

Available Fri-Sun

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Available Fri-Sun

Shortbread Cookie Pack

$5.00

Flavors vary

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00
Ginger Doggie Biscuits

$5.00
Dacquoise

$10.00

Layered with Hazelnut Meringue, Coffee Caramel Buttercream, and Chocolate Ganache

Rainbow Cookie

$2.75

Strawberry Danish

$5.00

Cream Cheese Sticky Bun

$4.25

Funfetti Sandwich

$4.00

Blueberry Fritter

$5.00

6"

6" Rocky Road Cake

$47.00

Chocolate cake, house-made marshmallow fluff, toasted marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate drizzle. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.

9"

9" Chocolate Love Cake

$57.00

Chocolate cake, your choice of chocolate or vanilla frosting. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.

9" Classic Vanilla

$57.00

vanilla cake, vanilla frosting

Cake Slice

Funfetti Cake Slice

$9.00

Rainbow sprinkle-filled vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, covered in rainbow sprinkles. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.

Cookie Dough Cake Slice

$9.00

Brown sugar cake layered with cookie dough and Italian meringue buttercream topped with cookie dough. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice

$10.00
Classic Vanilla Cake Slice

$9.00

Vanilla cake, your choice of vanilla or chocolate frosting. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.

Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice

$9.00

Chocolate cake, organic raspberry jam, chocolate frosting. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.

German Chocolate Cake Slice

$9.00

Chocolate Cake Layered with Coconut Pecan Frosting and Chocolate Frosting Allergens: Contains pecans, coconut, wheat and soy.

Gluten Free Cookies 'n Cake Slice

$10.00

Chocolate cake, cookies 'n' cake frosting, Oreos. *Gluten-free version made with gluten-free Oreos* Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.

Boston Creme Cake Slice

$9.00

Vanilla cake, custard, chocolate ganache. Allergens: Contains wheat, coconut and soy

Coconut Cake Slice

$9.00

Coffees & Teas

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Red Eye

$5.90

Double shot of espresso and drip coffee

Espresso

$3.00
Americano

$3.25+
Cappucino

$3.50+
Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

With house-made chocolate syrup

Hot Tea

$3.45+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Sodas/Juices

Cola

$3.45
Diet Cola

$3.45
Lemon Lime Soda

$3.45
Blueberry Soda

$3.45
Ginger Beer

$3.45
Ice Tea

$3.45
Orange Juice

$4.00
Cranberry Juice

$4.00
Chocolate "Egg" Cream

$4.00
Vanilla "Egg" Cream

$4.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00
Turmeric Spritz

$6.00

Turmeric, Agave, Lime, and Ginger beer

Chai Lemon Fizz

$6.00

House Chai Mix, Lemon, and Ginger Beer

House Cocktails

Bowman's Rum, Butterfly Botanical Liqueur, Angostura Bitters, Dolin Vermouth, Grapefruit Syrup
Pimms Punch

$12.00+

Pimms, Gin, Strawberry Simple, Orange, Ginger Beer,

SF Rickey

$10.00+

Beefeater Gin, Citrus, Soda

SF Mule

$9.00+

Civic Vodka, Ginger, Cranberry

Delux Bloody Mary

$12.00

Civic Vodka, Gordy's Bloody Mix, Fixins

Mimosa

$10.00+

Prosecco, Natalie's Oj

Cherry Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Cherry Luxardo, Whiskey, AquaFaba, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup *Contains Chickpea Based Egg Substitute*

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Espresso, Kahlua, Vodka, and Simple Syrup

Tickled Pink

$9.00

White Rum, Strawberry Simple Syrup, and Vanilla Coconut Milk

Tequila Mule

$9.00

Tequila, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer

Jammin' White Sangria

$10.00
Sticky Sour

$9.00

De Kuyper Melon Liquor, Vodka, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup and Ginger Beer

Pumpkin Party

$13.00

Orange Juice, Chai Syrup and Hennessy topped with Whip Cream and Cinnamon

Witches' Brew

$13.00

Tequila, Mezcal, Blackberry Liquor, Lemon and Agave

Mocktails

Chai Lemon Fizz

$6.00

House Chai Mix, Lemon, and Ginger Beer

Turmeric Spritz