Sticky Fingers Diner
1,387 Reviews
$$
406 H Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Pumpkin Spice Waffle
Pumpkin Flavored Waffle, Cream Cheese Frosting Drizzle, and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Roasted Butternut Squash Toast
Roasted Butternut, Acorn and Delicata Squash Seved on Toasted Country White, smeared with Kim's Apple Butter and Topped with Violife Feta and Fresh Radishes
Seasonal Salad
Fresh Baby Kale tossed with a Fall Spiced Vinaigrette, topped with Red and Golden Beets, Candied Walnuts, and Goat Cheese Croquette
Eye Ball Cake Pop
Vanilla Cake Base with a Gory Eyeball Appearance, Covered in both White and Dark Chocolate
Pumpkin Pecan Bar
Cranberries, Pumpkin, Pecans and Ginger
Hearty Stew Bread Bowl
"Beefy" Fresh Bread Bowl with Hearty Vegetable Stew
Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice
Snowman Cake Pop
Pumpkin Brownies
Breakfast All Day
Benedict Florentine
scrambled tofu, fennel seitan sausage, hollandaise, sautéed spinach, house-made cruffin served with roasted potatoes
Chilaquiles
crispy corn tortilla chips or roasted potatoes, tofu scramble, black beans, poblanos, roasted tomato rojo sauce and cilantro crema Wheat Free, Nut Free
Plain Pancakes
a stack of three plain pancakes served with butter and 100% maple syrup
Blueberry Pancakes
three blueberry pancakes, sweet cinnamon butter Nut Free
Arugula Shroom Croissant
house made croissant, tofu-egg patty, sauteed cremini, baby arugula
Impossible Sausage Croissant
House-made Croissant Impossible Sausage patty Tofu "egg" Violife Cheddar
Impossible Handcake
Impossible Sausage House-made tofu egg, stuffed between two fluffy pancakes with 100% maple syrup
Smoothie Bowl
blueberries, peaches, strawberries, oat milk, almond granola
Roasted Potatoes
with or without gravy
Fennel Seitan Sausage
Tofu Scramble
Single Plain Pancake
Starters
Charcuterie
Oyster Mushroom Calamari
Crispy Spiced Oyster Mushrooms, Marinara, Lemon Wedge WF NF
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
spicy whipped cashew and cauliflower dip, served with tortilla chips Soy Free, Wheat Free
Polenta Fries
rosemary-herbed fried cornmeal served with garlic aioli and tomato jam dipping sauces Wheat Free, Nut Free
Poutine
Sweet Potato Fries, Mozzarella and House Gravy
Southern Fried Wings
All Take Out Wings will be served with the Sauce on the Side. chickpea tenders served with choice of buffalo, mumbo or BBQ, served with blue cheese and veggie strips Dine-In Wings will be tossed in sauce unless otherwise specified in special instructions section Nut Free
Charcuterie Board
Herbed Chevre, Almond Cheddar, Smoked Cashew Mozella, Pepperoni served with Pickles, Spicy Mustard and Fig Jam
Sides & Extras
Cheesy Mac Side
Papas Bravas
French Fries Basket
Sweet Potato Fries
Spinach
Swiss Chard
Garlic Broccoli
Kung Pao Brussels
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
with garlic herb butter
Roasted Mushrooms
Toona Salad Grab and Go
Chickpea "tuna" with vegan mayo, celery, spices
Extra Sauces + Toppings
Salads
Burrata
house-made cashew and almond burrata, pesto, crispy capers, marinated tomato, arugula, toasted baguette Wheat Free Option
Shiitake Ranch
baby kale, shitake bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, roasted sunflower seeds, avocado, ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
house made Caesar dressing, challah croutons, pickled red onions, almond panko parm
Caprese
House-made cashew mozzarella~ Arugula pesto~ Grilled tomato~ house made bun or bed of arugula
House Salad
seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red wine vinaigrette, Nut Free Wheat Free Option
Sandwiches
Mexicali Burger
Beyond or Impossible patty, spicy cashew cheese, garlic aioli, sweet pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato
Classic Burger
Beyond or Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, pickles, garlic aioli Nut Free
Impossible Meatball Sub
Impossible Meatball recipe, Daiya Mozzarella and marinara on a fresh baguette
Hot Reuben
house made pastrami, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, russian dressing, spicy mustard, marbled rye Nut Free
BBQ Sandwich
southern fried chickpea steak, bbq sauce, cashew blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Buffalo Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla or Lettuce Wrap, Seitan Crumble, Buffalo Sauce, and Tomato
Pastrami on Rye Sandwich
Entrees
Cheesy Mac Entrée
organic orecchiette, house-made cheesy sauce, broccoli, almond parm WFO
Chickpea Steak Platter
southern fried chickpea seitan, crispy roasted potatoes, sautéed swiss chard, savory gravy Nut Free
Pierogi
garlic and onion potato pierogi with sauerkraut, sour cream, sautéed seasonal greens Nut Free
Spicy Seasonal Coconut Curry
Ginger-coconut curry with seasonal greens, chickpeas, tofu and squash. Served with cilantro rice
Shakes
Deli
Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo Soy Protein, Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, and Tomato, with Ranch Dressing
TLT (Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato)
Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato, Multi Grain Bread, with Garlic Aioli
Cold Grab and Go Pastrami on Rye Sandwich (Deli Case)
Pastrami on Rye Bread Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Red Onion and Garlic Aioli on the side
Italian Hoagie
Italian Sub with our House made Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Capicola, Smoked Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hot Pepper Aioli, and Italian Dressing
Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Penne Pasta with Red Onion, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Parsley, Cherry Tomatoes with Balsamic Dressing
"Roast Beef"
Capicollo (Italian Ham)
Pepperoni
Smoked Cashew Mozzarella
Herb Cashew Chevre
Almond Cheddar
Challah
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Frozen Yield: 12 Cookies
Two Sticky Buns (Bake at Home)
Frozen Pierogi
6 pieces
House Made BBQ Sauce
8oz
Pascha Organic Chocolate Baking Chips
Pack of Candles
Pastrami
Frozen Gnocchi
8 oz Frozen Cook from frozen in boiling water for 3-4 minutes
Frozen Agnolotti
Agnolotti stuffed with zesty almond ricotta Add to boiling water and cook 1-2 minutes
Rainbow Cavatelli
Tomato, and Spinach Cavatelli Boil 4 min al dente 5 min fully cooked
Maverick Cheese Wheel
Cashews, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt
Barn Cat Cheese Wedge
Cashews, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Vegetable Ash
Bakery
Cupcake
Donuts
Cowvin
Oatmeal cookies w/vanilla cream filling
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sweet And Salty Cookie
oatmeal chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with salt
Smores Cookie
Wheat-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Lemon Coconut Cookie
Chocolate Tiramisu
Challah
House-made Hamburger Buns
4 buns
GF Silly Bonez
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake, Peanut butter Frosting and Chocolate Ganache
Little Devil
Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Buttercream, and Chocolate Ganache
Brownie
Croissant
Almond Croissant
Available Fri-Sun
Chocolate Croissant
Available Fri-Sun
Shortbread Cookie Pack
Flavors vary
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
Ginger Doggie Biscuits
Dacquoise
Layered with Hazelnut Meringue, Coffee Caramel Buttercream, and Chocolate Ganache
Rainbow Cookie
Strawberry Danish
Cream Cheese Sticky Bun
Funfetti Sandwich
Blueberry Fritter
6"
9"
Cake Slice
Funfetti Cake Slice
Rainbow sprinkle-filled vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, covered in rainbow sprinkles. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.
Cookie Dough Cake Slice
Brown sugar cake layered with cookie dough and Italian meringue buttercream topped with cookie dough. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice
Classic Vanilla Cake Slice
Vanilla cake, your choice of vanilla or chocolate frosting. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.
Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice
Chocolate cake, organic raspberry jam, chocolate frosting. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.
German Chocolate Cake Slice
Chocolate Cake Layered with Coconut Pecan Frosting and Chocolate Frosting Allergens: Contains pecans, coconut, wheat and soy.
Gluten Free Cookies 'n Cake Slice
Chocolate cake, cookies 'n' cake frosting, Oreos. *Gluten-free version made with gluten-free Oreos* Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.
Boston Creme Cake Slice
Vanilla cake, custard, chocolate ganache. Allergens: Contains wheat, coconut and soy
Coconut Cake Slice
Coffees & Teas
Sodas/Juices
Cola
Diet Cola
Lemon Lime Soda
Blueberry Soda
Ginger Beer
Ice Tea
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Chocolate "Egg" Cream
Vanilla "Egg" Cream
Homemade Lemonade
Turmeric Spritz
Turmeric, Agave, Lime, and Ginger beer
Chai Lemon Fizz
House Chai Mix, Lemon, and Ginger Beer
House Cocktails
Pimms Punch
Pimms, Gin, Strawberry Simple, Orange, Ginger Beer,
SF Rickey
Beefeater Gin, Citrus, Soda
SF Mule
Civic Vodka, Ginger, Cranberry
Delux Bloody Mary
Civic Vodka, Gordy's Bloody Mix, Fixins
Mimosa
Prosecco, Natalie's Oj
Cherry Whiskey Sour
Cherry Luxardo, Whiskey, AquaFaba, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup *Contains Chickpea Based Egg Substitute*
Espresso Martini
Espresso, Kahlua, Vodka, and Simple Syrup
Tickled Pink
White Rum, Strawberry Simple Syrup, and Vanilla Coconut Milk
Tequila Mule
Tequila, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer
Jammin' White Sangria
Sticky Sour
De Kuyper Melon Liquor, Vodka, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup and Ginger Beer
Pumpkin Party
Orange Juice, Chai Syrup and Hennessy topped with Whip Cream and Cinnamon
Witches' Brew
Tequila, Mezcal, Blackberry Liquor, Lemon and Agave