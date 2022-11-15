Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

142 2nd. Street

Kaukauna, WI 54130

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Frittata
Cold Pressed Juices
Chicken French Dip

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.50

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.20

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$11.00

House Frittata

$6.00

Veggie Frittata

$5.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata

$6.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Frittata

$6.00

Breakfast Pizza

$9.30Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$10.25Out of stock

Warm Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$11.70Out of stock

Levi's Veggie Sandwich

$6.30Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$11.13

Ham & Cheese Melt

$7.83

Chicken French Dip

$8.90

Soups

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.50

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.50

Quart Soup Of The Day

$12.50

Frzn Qrt Chicken Dumpling

$12.50Out of stock

Frzn Qrt. Chicken Chili

$12.50Out of stock

Frzn Qrt Tomato Chessy Tortalini Soup

$12.50Out of stock

Frzn Qrt Minestrone

$12.50

Frzn Qrt Sweet Potato Poblano

$12.50

Frzn Qrt Cream Of Veggie

$12.50

Frzn Qrt Squash Pumpkin

$12.50

Frzn Qrt French Onion

$12.50

Frzn Qrt Tomato Bisque

$12.50

Frzn Qrt Corn Chowder

$12.50

Sides

Scooper Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Cup Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Bowl Mac & Cheese

$6.20

Flat of Mac & Cheese (Frozen)

$13.50

Salads

Harvest Cobb Salad

$8.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Spinach & Micro Salad

$6.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.43

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.50

Kids Meal

Peanut Butter & Homemade Jam

$6.50

Grilled Cheese (Kids)

$6.50

Pancakes (Kids)

$6.50

Add-Ons

Bacon

$1.50

Egg

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Chicken

$2.00

Avocado

$1.50

Egg

$0.50

Sausage

$1.25

Toast

$1.50

Gluten free bun

$2.50

Weekly Special

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.50

Coffee & Espresso

House Blend

$2.25

Decaf House Blend

$2.25

Cold Brew

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Red Eye

$3.25

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$3.75

Cafe Breve

$3.90

Cafe Mocha / White Mocha

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Shaken Espresso

$4.50

Walking Boxes

$15.00Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Salted Caramel Bourbon Praline Latte

S'mores Latte

Turtle Mocha Latte

Birthday Cake Latte

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Shaken Espresso

Toffee Nut White Mocha Shaken Espresso

Maple Cinnamon Cold Foam Cold Brew

Cinnamon Roll Latte

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Crème Brule Latte

Tea

Green Tea

Black Tea

Herbal Tea

Chai Tea

Chai Tea (Dirty)

$1.00

Specialty Tea

London Fog Tea Latte

Cranberry Tea Latte

Frappes

Dark Chocolate

White Chocolate

Caramel

Vanilla

Pumpkin

Smoothies

Wild Berry Banana Smoothie

$5.30

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.30

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.30

Add In Extra Banana

$0.50

Mango

$5.30

Bottled Drinks

Soda

$1.50

Juice

$3.00

Cold Pressed Juices

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Lemonade

Levi Lemonade

$3.00

Blood Orange Syrup

$0.50

Blue Raspberry Syrup

$0.50

Cherry Syrup

$0.50

Grape Syrup

$0.50

Prickly Pear Syrup

$0.50

Red Raspberry Syrup

$0.50

Green Apple Syrup

$0.50

Other Drinks

White Milk

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Steamer

$2.75

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00

Add-Ins (Syrups)

Bourbon Caramel

$0.90

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$0.90

Butter Pecan

$0.90

Butter Rum

$0.90

Butterscotch

$0.90

Cheesecake

$0.90

Cherry

$0.90

Cinnamon

$0.90

Crème Caramel

$0.90

Crème de Banana

$0.90

Cupcake

$0.90

French Toast

$0.90

Gingerbread

$0.90

Hazelnut

$0.90

Lavender

$0.90

Maple

$0.90

Mocha

$0.90

Peppermint

$0.90

Pumpkin

$8.00Out of stock

Raspberry

$0.90

Salted Caramel

$0.90

Spiced Brown Sugar

$0.90

Sugar-Free Caramel

$0.90

Sugar-Free Hazelnut

$0.90

Sugar-Free Peppermint

$0.90

Sugar-Free Vanilla

$0.90

Toasted Marshmallow

$0.90

Vanilla

$0.90

White Mocha

$0.90

FLIGHTS

Italian Sodas & Bruschetta Flights

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesecakes

Whole Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

$38.00

Whole Red Velvet

$38.00

Whole Birthday Cake Cheesecake

$38.00Out of stock

Whole Smores

$36.00Out of stock

Whole Three Layer Carrot

$45.00Out of stock

Turtle Mini Cheesecake

$2.75Out of stock

Mini Oreo Cheesecake

$1.75Out of stock

Carrot Swirl Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Slice White Choc Raspberry Cheesecake

$3.75

Tart

Slice Salted Caramel Oreo Pie

$4.50

Peanut Butter Oreo Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Whole Salted Caramel Oreo Pie

$40.00Out of stock

Blueberry Mini Tart

$1.00Out of stock

Strawberry Tart

$3.00Out of stock

Bars

German Almond Caramel Bars

$2.50

M And M

$2.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars

$4.00

Naughty Brownies

$4.00

Lemon Bars

$2.50Out of stock

Sheet Pan Brownie

$1.25Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$1.50Out of stock

German Bars 4pack

$6.00

Cookies

Monster Cookie

$2.75

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.25

Gingerbread 4-Pack

$3.75Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.25

Button Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Dipped

$2.25

1 dz. oatmeal raisin

$14.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

Muffin/Scone

White Choc Cherry Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Mini Pack

$4.00Out of stock

Cinn&Sugar Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Dutch Apple Crumble Muffin Top

$4.00

Strawberry Stuffed Nutella

$4.25Out of stock

Bundt

White Chocolate Bundt

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan Mini Bundt

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free

Choc Chip Bar - Gluten Free

$3.50Out of stock

GF Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan

Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Cake / Cupcakes

Death By Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Choc PB Cupcake

$2.00Out of stock

Cherry Cherry Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Spiced W/ Maple Buttercream

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Jelly Roll

$2.25Out of stock

Slice Double Layer

$4.00Out of stock

Croissants

Puffed Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Almond

$3.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Dark Choc

$2.00Out of stock

Puffed Asparagus

$4.00Out of stock

Puffed Rasp Cream Cheese

$3.75Out of stock

Pie

Strawberry Tart

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin

$8.00Out of stock

Power Balls

Wht Choc Macadamia Nut

$5.25

Double Choc Chip

$5.25

German Chocolate

$5.25

PB&J

$5.25

MOM

Cards

$2.50

Tags

$2.00

WOODY

Small Board

$50.00Out of stock

Large Board

$60.00Out of stock

Terra Verde

House Blend

$14.95Out of stock

Ethiopia

$12.99Out of stock

Terra Verde Blend

$12.99Out of stock

French

$13.99Out of stock

Breakfast Club

$13.99Out of stock

Ethiopian Sidamo

$12.99Out of stock

Decaf Esp

$13.99Out of stock

Honduran Peaberry

$12.99Out of stock

Colombian Supremo

$12.99Out of stock

Gift Certificates

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Chicken Taco Dip

Chicken Taco Dip

$25.00

Regular Taco Dip

$15.00

Chicken Taco Dip with Chips

$30.00

Espresso Lattes

12oz Pumpkin Maple Latte

$4.45

16oz Pumpkin Maple Latte

$4.95

20oz Pumpkin Maple Latte

$5.10

Tea Lattes

Cranberry Tea Latte 12oz

$4.10

Cranberry Tea Latte 16oz

$4.60

Cranberry Tea Latte 20 oz

$5.10

Ciders & Others

12oz. HRH Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

16oz. HRH Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

20oz. HRH Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Dewey/Marty's & Roundabout

Dewey

$70.00

Cinnamon Roll Platter / Fruit

Bagel And Cream

$25.00Out of stock

Kelly

Kelly party

$135.00

Bernatellios

5 dz. cookies

$66.00

8 dz . Cookies and Salads

Gluten free

Birthday Cake Chocolate

$40.00

Birthday Cup cake

Vanilla 3 dz.

$45.00

Lavender Cake

Birthday lemon lavender

$45.00

Carrot 9in. 2 Layer

Carrot Walnut

$35.00

sydney / jordan

dessert wedding new franken

$502.50

Catering Cost

Catering Free

Lyn

Footballs

$78.75

park school

Sweets and coffee

$151.50

Nicci Chamber

Bagel / Fruit Platter

$61.14

Cookies

Assorted 2 dz.

$42.00

McMgroup

Cheyenne

$885.00

Chicken Taco Dip

$28.00Out of stock

Beth joe meal

Mac and cheese

$67.00

Other Catering

Christine (Honey Balsam Qrt)

Christine (Honey Balsam Qrt)

$8.00

Lynn Zima

Catering

$539.00

Hailey Kaukauna School District

Bento for Kaukauna

$164.25

Guy

Food for Melly

$316.00

Goodwill

Hot Breakfast

$194.67

Avery

Avery Cater

$131.43

Jen

Jen next door

$250.00

Mini Cheesecake

Heather

$240.00

Packer Game snacks

miranda

$275.00

Steve Kaukauna

Breakfast Cater

$525.00

Bruce

Breakfast delivery

$200.00

Trendon

Roast beef

$114.17

Plain Bagel

Bagel

$2.50

Chive Cream Cheese

Chive

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Cheese

strawberry

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese

Blueberry

$3.50

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

Pumpkin

$3.50

Bagel / Chive

Chive Combo

$7.25Out of stock

Bagel / Strawberry

Strawberry

$7.25

Bagel / Blueberry

Blueberry

$7.25

Bagel /Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$7.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

142 2nd. Street, Kaukauna, WI 54130

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

