Dessert & Ice Cream
Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
No reviews yet
142 2nd. Street
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich
$7.00
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
$8.50
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
$7.20
Ham & Egg Sandwich
$11.00
Steak & Egg Sandwich
$11.00
House Frittata
$6.00
Veggie Frittata
$5.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata
$6.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Frittata
$6.00
Breakfast Pizza
$9.30Out of stock
Avocado Toast
$8.00Out of stock
Chicken BBQ Pizza
$10.25Out of stock
Warm Homemade Cinnamon Roll
$5.50Out of stock
Lunch
Soups
Cup Soup Of The Day
$4.50
Bowl Soup Of The Day
$5.50
Quart Soup Of The Day
$12.50
Frzn Qrt Chicken Dumpling
$12.50Out of stock
Frzn Qrt. Chicken Chili
$12.50Out of stock
Frzn Qrt Tomato Chessy Tortalini Soup
$12.50Out of stock
Frzn Qrt Minestrone
$12.50
Frzn Qrt Sweet Potato Poblano
$12.50
Frzn Qrt Cream Of Veggie
$12.50
Frzn Qrt Squash Pumpkin
$12.50
Frzn Qrt French Onion
$12.50
Frzn Qrt Tomato Bisque
$12.50
Frzn Qrt Corn Chowder
$12.50
Sides
Salads
Add-Ons
Weekly Special
Coffee & Espresso
Specialty Drinks
Specialty Tea
Smoothies
Bottled Drinks
Lemonade
Other Drinks
Add-Ins (Syrups)
Bourbon Caramel
$0.90
Brown Sugar Cinnamon
$0.90
Butter Pecan
$0.90
Butter Rum
$0.90
Butterscotch
$0.90
Cheesecake
$0.90
Cherry
$0.90
Cinnamon
$0.90
Crème Caramel
$0.90
Crème de Banana
$0.90
Cupcake
$0.90
French Toast
$0.90
Gingerbread
$0.90
Hazelnut
$0.90
Lavender
$0.90
Maple
$0.90
Mocha
$0.90
Peppermint
$0.90
Pumpkin
$8.00Out of stock
Raspberry
$0.90
Salted Caramel
$0.90
Spiced Brown Sugar
$0.90
Sugar-Free Caramel
$0.90
Sugar-Free Hazelnut
$0.90
Sugar-Free Peppermint
$0.90
Sugar-Free Vanilla
$0.90
Toasted Marshmallow
$0.90
Vanilla
$0.90
White Mocha
$0.90
Cheesecakes
Whole Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake
$38.00
Whole Red Velvet
$38.00
Whole Birthday Cake Cheesecake
$38.00Out of stock
Whole Smores
$36.00Out of stock
Whole Three Layer Carrot
$45.00Out of stock
Turtle Mini Cheesecake
$2.75Out of stock
Mini Oreo Cheesecake
$1.75Out of stock
Carrot Swirl Cheesecake
$4.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice
$4.00Out of stock
Slice White Choc Raspberry Cheesecake
$3.75
Tart
Bars
Cookies
Monster Cookie
$2.75
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie Cookies
$2.00Out of stock
Ginger Cream
$2.00Out of stock
Salted Caramel Cookie
$2.25
Gingerbread 4-Pack
$3.75Out of stock
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$1.25
Button Cookie
$1.75Out of stock
Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Dipped
$2.25
1 dz. oatmeal raisin
$14.00Out of stock
Triple Chocolate Cookie
$2.00
Muffin/Scone
Cake / Cupcakes
Croissants
Pie
Terra Verde
Gift Certificates
Espresso Lattes
Ciders & Others
Dewey/Marty's & Roundabout
Cinnamon Roll Platter / Fruit
Kelly
Bernatellios
Gluten free
Birthday Cup cake
Lavender Cake
Carrot 9in. 2 Layer
sydney / jordan
Catering Cost
park school
Nicci Chamber
Cookies
Beth joe meal
Lynn Zima
Hailey Kaukauna School District
Goodwill
Avery
Mini Cheesecake
Packer Game snacks
Steve Kaukauna
Trendon
Chive Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese
Pumpkin Cream Cheese
Bagel / Chive
Bagel / Strawberry
Bagel / Blueberry
Bagel /Pumpkin
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Location
