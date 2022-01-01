Barbeque
American
Southern
Sticky Fingers - Greenville (South Main)
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
A favorite in downtown Greenville, Sticky Fingers is located on the corner of Main Street and Washington Street in the heart of the downtown Greenville business and entertainment district. Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!
1 South Main St., Greenville, SC 29601
