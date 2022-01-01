Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Southern

Sticky Fingers - Greenville (South Main)

review star

No reviews yet

1 South Main St.

Greenville, SC 29601

Popular Items

Sticky Duo
Sticky Trio
Full Slab

Beverages

Nestle Pure Life Bottle Water

$3.00

Nestle Pure Life Premium Bottle Water

16oz Drink

$3.00

24oz Drink

$4.00

20oz Drink

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50

For the Table

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$14.00

House made tortillas piled high with beef brisket chili, queso, cheddar, mozzarella, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, sour cream and our Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Sliced dill pickle chips battered and fried, and served with Barbecue Ranch dressing.

Stick Potato Skins

$10.00

Our signature skins loaded with your choice of hickory-smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken and topped with our Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce and melted cheddar

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Spinach, artichokes and melted mozzarella cheese served piping hot with diced tomatoes, grated Parmesan cheese and house made tortilla chips

Giant Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

A giant pretzel crusted with kosher salt and served with hot beer cheese for dipping.

Brisket Chili Bowl

$6.00

Smoked Wings

Our award-winning wings are slow smoked on the pits, then flash fried and served with Sticky’s own Barbecue Ranch dressing.

6 Wings

$9.00

9 Wings

$12.00

12 Wings

$16.00

18 Wings

$22.00

36 Wings

$38.00

48 Wings

$50.00

100 Wings

$99.00

200 Wings

$195.00

Ribs

Low and slow is the Sticky motto! To stay true to the Memphis tradition, we use only aged hickory wood to smoke our famous mouth-watering ribs. We take great pride in serving up flavorful St. Louis premium cut ribs with your choice of one of our signature sauces or dry rub.

Full Slab

$27.00

Served with choice of one side and corn muffins.

Half Slab

$18.00

Served with choice of one side and corn muffins

Rib Sampler for 2

Rib Sampler for 2

$32.00

Too much pork for just one fork. An enormous platter of our most popular rib styles served with your choice of 3 sides and corn muffins

BBQ Combos

Sticky Duo

Sticky Duo

$23.00

Sticky Trio

$26.00

From the Smoker

BBQ Pork Dinner

$14.00

Our hickory-smoked pulled pork barbecue served with your choice of one side and corn muffins

Smoked Chicken Dinner

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$14.00

The hickory wood we use in our pit turns this meat slightly pink and makes it very tender. Choose from pulled chicken or a 1/2 smoked chicken. Served with your choice of one side and corn muffins.

Beef Brisket Dinner

$19.00

Sliced, hickory-smoked beef brisket served with your choice of one side and corn muffins.

Smoked Sausage Dinner

$12.00

Between the Bread

All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries.

BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Our tender, hickory smoked pulled pork served on a toasted bun.

Cheesy Chicken Supreme Sandwich

$12.00

This all time Sticky favorite includes a grilled chicken breast topped with two cheeses, bacon, our signature Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Biscuit Sliders

$12.00
Memphis Bacon Cheeseburger

Memphis Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Our special brisket blend burger, topped with cheddar, mozzarella, bacon and Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.

Fried Cheesy Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion. Beverage recommended.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Brisket Banh Mi

$14.00Out of stock

Greens

Served with your choice of dressing.

Smokehouse Club Salad

$13.00

Our hickory-smoked pulled chicken served over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, red onions and croutons.

Pick a Chick Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken to top a bed of crisp salad greens with cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons.

Brisket Caesar

$13.00

Grilled chicken or barbecue chicken breast over romaine lettuce and tossed with croutons, Parmesan and creamy Caesar salad dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce and tossed with croutons, Parmesan and creamy Caesar salad dressing.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

We’ve heard this one will leave you speechless. Vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers and banana slices. Topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

A rich chocolate cake features a warm, gooey chocolate center that oozes onto the plate. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

An old-fashioned dessert baked with fruit and crowned with a fine biscuit topping. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Homemade Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Our take on this traditional dessert will have you yearning for a simpler time. We drizzle it with caramel sauce and serve it warm with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Add Meat

A la carte portions of our delicious smoked meats.

3 Smoked Wings

$4.50

4oz Pulled Pork

$5.00

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

4oz Smoked Beef Brisket

$7.00Out of stock

3 Bone Ribs

$6.00

$ Half Slab

$12.00

Add a half slab of ribs with your choice of sauce to any meal.

$ Smoked Sausage

$4.00

Sides

A la carte sides serves 1

Collards

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Plain Fries

$4.00

Fried Corn

$4.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Hush Puppies

$4.00

Pork Stuffed Potato

$9.00

Chicken Stuffed Potato

$9.00

Kids

10 and under. Served with kid sized 1 side and a kid sized drink.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kid Wings

$5.50

Kid Hamburger

$5.50

Kid Hot Dog

$5.50

Kid Mac&Cheese

$5.50

Kid Ribs

$6.50

Kid BBQ Sandwich

$5.50

Family Salads

Family sized salad to feed 4. Dressing is packaged separately.
Family Caesar Salad

Family Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and croutons.

Family Garden Salad

$12.00

Family sized garden salad with crisp salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Express Meals

Serves 2-4 people. Take Out only. All Express Meals are served with your choice of 2 Pints of traditional sides and a free bottle of BBQ Sauce.

#1 Express Meal

$40.00

One whole smoked chicken One pound of pulled pork barbecue and sandwich buns. All Express Meals are served with a pint of Barbecue Baked Beans, homemade coleslaw and a bottle of Sticky Fingers Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce. Serves 2 – 4 people. *Take-out only

#2 Express Meal

$48.00

One slab of pork ribs One whole smoked chicken. All Express Meals are served with a pint of Barbecue Baked Beans, homemade coleslaw and a bottle of Sticky Fingers Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce. Serves 2 – 4 people. *Take-out only

#3 Express Meal

$48.00

One slab of pork ribs One pound of pulled pork barbecue and sandwich buns. All Express Meals are served with a pint of Barbecue Baked Beans, homemade coleslaw and a bottle of Sticky Fingers Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce. Serves 2 – 4 people. *Take-out only

#4 Express Meal

$55.00

Two slabs of pork ribs. All Express Meals are served with a pint of Barbecue Baked Beans, homemade coleslaw and a bottle of Sticky Fingers Memphis Original Barbecue Sauce. Serves 2 – 4 people. *Take-out only

36 Wings

$38.00

48 Wings

$50.00

100 Wings

$99.00

200 Wings

$195.00

On-The-Go Boxes

Conveniently packaged take out meals. Real food for mom and dad and chicken tenders for the kids. Family boxes perfect for a family of 4. Backyard boxes feed 8.
Family Supper

Family Supper

$35.00

Perfect for a family of 4 Includes: your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken, chicken fingers, 3 Sides, Buns, Bottle of Sauce, Half Gallon Tea

Backyard Family Feast

$60.00

Feeds 8-10 Choose 3 Lbs of Pulled Pork with Buns or 10 Pc Smoked Chicken, 3 Qt Sides, Bottle of Sauce, Gallon of Tea

Party Packages

Classic BBQ meals for larger groups. Great for the office, gathering at home or tailgate.

Red Party Package

$59.00

Feeds 8-10 **Please allow additional prep time when ordering** Pulled Pork, quart each of BBQ Baked Beans, Cole Slaw and Creamy Mac and Cheese , buns, Sauce and a Gallon of Sweet Tea. Paper goods not included. We can add them for a nominal charge.

White Party Package

$99.00

Feeds 12 to 15 **Please allow additional prep time** Includes BBQ Pulled Pork and Hickory Smoked Chicken, 2 quarts each of BBQ Baked Beans, Cole Slaw and Creamy Mac and Cheese, Buns, Sauce, and 2 Gallons of Sweet Tea. Paper products not included. We can add them for a nominal charge

Blue Party Package

$195.00

Feeds 24 to 30 **Please allow additional prep time when ordering** Includes BBQ Pulled Pork, Hickory Smoked Chicken, 4 quarts each of BBQ Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, and Creamy Mac and Cheese, buns, Sauce, 4 gallons of Sweet Tea.

Bulk Take Out

A la carte smoked meats, side dishes, desserts, and drinks to build your own package.
Family Caesar Salad

Family Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and croutons.

Full Slab Smoked Ribs

$22.00

Lb Turkey

$15.00

Lb Pulled Pork

$13.00

1lb Sliced Brisket

$18.00

1lb Pulled Chicken

$14.00

Whole Chicken

$14.00

18 Wings

$22.00

48 Wings

$50.00

Banana Pudding for 25

$30.00

Gallon Lemonade

$4.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.00

100 Wings

$99.00

Pint Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Pint Cole slaw

$6.00

Pint Baked Beans

$6.00

Pt Collards

$6.00

Pt Sweet Potato Casserole

$6.00

Pt Fried Corn

$6.00

Pint Potato Salad

$6.00

Pt Steamed Broccoli

$6.00Out of stock

Qt Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Qt Sweet Potato Casserole

$10.00

Qt Collards

$10.00

Qt BBQ Baked Beans

$10.00

Qt Cole Slaw

$10.00

Qt Fried Corn

$10.00

Qt Banana Pudding

$10.00

Qt Hush Puppy

$10.00

Quart Potato Salad

$10.00

Qt Steamed Broccoli

$10.00Out of stock

Apparel

Black Hat

$12.00

Blues Name T-Shirt

$16.95

Kids Tie Dyed T-Shirt

$12.00

Bottle Sauces Group

Dry Rub Btl

$3.99

Hab Red Btl

$3.99

Carolina Swt Btl

$3.99

Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Btl

$3.99

Carolina Clas. Btl

$3.99

Sweet South Heat Btl

$3.99

Memphis Orig. Bottle

$3.99Out of stock

5 Bottle Sauce Pack

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A favorite in downtown Greenville, Sticky Fingers is located on the corner of Main Street and Washington Street in the heart of the downtown Greenville business and entertainment district. Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!

Location

1 South Main St., Greenville, SC 29601

