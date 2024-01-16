Sticky Rice Cafe 2810 International Blvd.
2810 International Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94601
Appetizers
- Crisy Veggie Rolls
Glass noodles, carrot, cabbages, and celery wrapped in crispy roll skin served with homemade sweet and sour sauce$9.00
- Fried Golden Tofu
Deep fried tofu serve with homemade peanut sauce.$9.00
- Northern Thai Sausage or "Sai Ua"
"Sai ua", an iconic dish of northern thailand, ground pork mixed with an aromatic curry paste serve with peanut, ginger, roasted dried chili, cilantro, and green leaf lettuces$13.00
- Chicken Satay Skewers
Grilled marinated chicken skewers serve with cucumber salad and hommade peanut sauce$13.00
- Spicy Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings tossed with mango habanero sauce$12.00
- Pot Stickers
Deep fried chicken and veggie pot sticker serve with homemade rice vinegar soy sauce$10.00
- Thai Samosa "Karee Puff"
Thai style empanadas, red potato, yellow onion, carrot with spices wrapped in pastry skin served with cucumber salad and mild curry sauce$10.00
Soups
Salads
- Thai Style Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, long green bean, peanut tossed with spicy garlic-lime fish sauce dressing served with spring mix lettuce. Choice of mild, medium, spicy and very spicy$12.00
- Lao Style Papaya Salad
Lao style-shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, fermented fish sauce “Plara sauce”, dark crab paste tossed with spicy garlic-lime fish sauce dressing. Also served with spring mix lettuce. Choice of mild, medium, spicy and very spicy$14.00
- Crispy Rice Salad "Nam Khao Tod"
A famous salad from northeastern Thailand (isan): mixed crispy rice, ground pork, fermented pork sausage, cilantro, green onion, ginger, peanut, and chili lime fish sauce dressing with lettuce leaves. Choice of mild, medium, spicy and very spicy$14.00
- Nam Tok "Isarn Style Beef Salad"
Well selected beef steak, marinated and grilled tossed with chili lime fish sauce dressing, red onion, green onion, roasted rice powder, and mint leaf$14.00
- Larb Salad
Choice of ground chicken or ground pork or ground beef mixed with red onion, green onion, roasted rice powder, chili powder, mint, and lime fish sauce dressing$14.00
- Crispy Pork Belly Salad
Crispy pork belly tossed with red onion, tomatoes, cucumber in fresh chili lime dressing$16.00
Curries
- Pumpkin Curry
Medium spicy red chili paste with coconut milk, organic "Kabocha" squash, bell peppers, sweet basil with your choice of meat or veggie or tofu$15.00
- Yellow Curry
Mild yellow chili paste with coconut milk, yellow onions, carrots, and potatoes with your choice of meat or veggie or tofu$15.00
- Green Curry
Medium Thai spicy coconut curry, bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell peppers, sweet basil with your choice of meat or veggie or tofu$15.00
- Red Curry
Medium Thai spicy red chili paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell peppers, sweet basil with your choice of meat or veggie or tofu$15.00
- Panang Curry
Medium Thai spicy panany chili paste with coconut milk, bell pepper, kefir lime leaves, peanut sauce and choice of meat.$15.00
Stir Fried Noodle
- Pad-Thai Noodle
A famous stir fried noodle dish, thin rice noodle with sweet & tangy pad thai sauce, tofu, egg, bean sprout, green onion, and peanut with your choice of meat or tofu or veggie$15.00
- Pad See Ew Noodle
A popular thai street food noodle, stir fried flat noodle, carrot, Asian broccoli, egg, and sweet soy sauce with your choice of meat or tofu or veggie$15.00
- Drunken Noodle "Kee Mao Noodle"
Stir fried flat noodle with garlic chili sauce, basil, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, mushroom, green bean, and Asian broccoli with your choice of protein or veggie$15.00
- Chow Mein Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat noodle with garlic chili sauce, basil, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, mushroom, green bean, and Asian broccoli with your choice of protein or veggie$15.00
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, tomatoes, yellow onion, green onion, and carrot, and choice of meat, veggie or tofu$15.00
- Crispy Chicken Over Fried Rice
Deep fried marinated boneless chicken topped over fried rice$16.00
- Duck Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with 3 oz. of roast duck meat, tomatoes, egg, white onion and green onion.$19.00
- Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir fried prawns, mushroom, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and rice with hot and sour soup paste (tom yum paste)$17.00
- Crab Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with 3 oz. of wild caught white crabmeat, egg, onion, green onion, and carrot$18.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with prawns, chicken, pineapple, raisins, cashew nut, egg, onion, and tomatoes$17.00
Rice Plates
- Kra-Prow (Spicy Basil)
Sautéed basil leaves, bell pepper, garlic chili sauce with your choice of meat, veggie or tofu. (Meat: minced chicken or minced pork or minced beef)$15.00
- Pad Prik Paow
Sautéed white onions, bell peppers, carrots, roasted pepper and green onions and smoke chili jam sauce with your choice of meat, tofu, or veggie$15.00
- Spicy Eggplant
Sautéed eggplant with garlic soy bean chili sauce, bell peppers and sweet basil with your choice of meat or tofu or veggie$15.00
- Pra-Ram (Peanut Sauce Fever)
Your choice of meat or tofu topped with homemade peanut sauce and served on a bed of steamed vegetables$15.00
- Cashew Nut
Sautéed lightly battered meat or tofu, with cashew, onion, garlic, bell peppers and homemade honey ginger chili sauce$15.00
- Pad Prik Khing
Sautéed with green beans, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves with red chili paste with your choice of meat or tofu or veggie$15.00
Chef Special
- Roasted Duck Curry
Medium spicy coconut curry with 5 oz. of roast duck, pineapple, cherry tomato, green peas, bell pepper and basil.$19.00
- Panang Salmon
Battered boneless skinless salmon in panang coconut curry on the steamed mixed veggie base$18.00
- Crispy Pork Belly w/ Chinese Broccoli
Stir-fry Chinese broccoli and our homemade crispy pork belly with garlic chili oyster sauce$17.00
- Pla Rad Prik
Battered boneless skinless salmon with sweet & sour pineapple chili sauce served over steamed mix veggies.$18.00
- Spicy Catfish
Sautéed battered catfish with homemade chili paste, basil, young pepper corn, krachai (finger root), bell pepper, and eggplant$17.00
- Pad Cha Seafood
Sautéed seafood (shrimp, mussels, calamari, and fish) with pepper corns, sweet basil, bell peppers, string beans in chili garlic sauce$19.00
Noodle Soup
- Braised Beef Noodle Soup, "Beef Boat Noodle Soup"
Tender braised beef, sliced beef, beef ball, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, green onion and cilantro in aromatic beef soup board.$15.00
- Chicken Noodle Soup
Clear broth serve with shredded chicken, bean sprout, and Chinese broccoli topping with onion, fried garlic and pepper powder$15.00
- Tofu/Veggie Noodle Soup
Mixed vegetables, tofu and bean sprouts$14.00
- Seafood Noodle Soup
Clear broth serve with combination of seafood, bean sprout, carrot and broccoli topping with onion, fried garlic and white pepper powder.$17.00
Dessert
Side Order
Baverages
- Thai Ice Tea
Thai ice tea with half and half milk. Soy milk or Oat milk are optional$5.00
- Thai Iced Coffee
Thai coffee with half and half milk. Soy Milk or Oat milk are optional$5.00
- Whole Fresh Coconut$6.00
- Coke$2.00
- Coca-Cola Mexican Bottle 500 ml$4.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Fanta Orange Soda$2.00
- Fanta Strawberry Soda$2.00
- A&W Root Beer Soda$2.00
- Arizona Green Tea$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
At Sticky Rice Cafe we offer meals of excellent quality and invite you to try our delicious food. The key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine dishes like: Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.
2810 International Blvd., Oakland, CA 94601