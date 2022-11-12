Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sticky Rice Cafe

741 Reviews

$$

120 Jack Dance St

knoxville, TN 37919

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho
Fried Egg Rolls(Non-Gluten free)
Fresh Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Crab and cream cheese wonton; served with sweet spicy fish sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$5.50+

Clear fresh rice paper wrap, filled with lettuce and fresh herbs, with your choice of shrimp, grilled bbq pork, tofu or vegetables; served with peanut sauce or sweet spicy fish sauce.

Fried Chicken Skin (Chuenh Nang Gai)

$10.00

Deep fried chicken skin, marinated with our house special seasoning.

Fried Egg Rolls(Non-Gluten free)

Fried Egg Rolls(Non-Gluten free)

$5.00+

Crispy fried rice paper wrap, with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetables; served with sweet spicy fish sauce.

Laotian Beef Carpaccio

$7.00

Thinly sliced beef served raw with Momma's special SPICY sauce

Small Plates

Fried Quail (Chuenh Nok)

$12.00

Marinated quail, deep fried. Can be served with jel (our house special hot sauce).

Beef Jerky (Siin Haeng)

Beef Jerky (Siin Haeng)

$10.00

Dried beef marinated with ginger, soy sauce, and garlic. Sweet and savory. Served with rice.

Lao Sausage (Sai Gouage)

Lao Sausage (Sai Gouage)

$11.00

Lemon grass pork sausage, ginger, garlic, onion and pepper. Served with rice.

Chicken Wings (Chuenh Beek Gai)

Chicken Wings (Chuenh Beek Gai)

$10.00

Fried chicken wings; available in spicy dry rub, Lao style, or hot.

Crispy Rice with Sour Pork Sausage (Nam Kow)

Crispy Rice with Sour Pork Sausage (Nam Kow)

$9.00

Deep fried crispy rice, sour pork, lime juice, scallions, peanuts and cilantro. Served with lettuce and fresh herbs.

Noodle Bowl

$11.00

Rice vermicelli noodles (served without broth), lettuce cilantro mix, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, and peanuts. Served with peanut sauce or sweet spicy fish sauce. Your choice of tofu, grilled bbq pork, shrimp, beef, brisket, chicken, egg rolls, mixed vegetables or fried eggs.

Lao Sandwich (Kow Jie Pate)

Lao Sandwich (Kow Jie Pate)

$6.00

French bread lightly toasted with cilantro, cucumber and carrots. Your choice of grilled bbq pork, brisket, chicken, eggs, tofu or mixed vegetables.

Phorrito

Phorrito

$11.00

A special Sticky Rice Cafe dish! Flour tortilla filled with beef, rice noodles, bean sprouts, onions, sriracha, hoisin sauce, and cilantro. Served with pho broth.

Specialties

Beef Laab

Beef Laab

$9.50+

Thinly sliced or finely chopped beef, tripe, toasted rice powder, yellow onions, fresh scallions, cilantro, mint, fish sauce, chili peppers and lime juice. Served rare, medium rare or well done, with steamed or sticky rice.

Chicken Laab

Chicken Laab

$9.50+

Minced chicken, toasted rice powder, yellow onions, fresh scallions, cilantro, mint, fish sauce, chili peppers and lime juice. Served with steamed or sticky rice.

Pork Laab

$10.50+

Tofu Laab

$8.50+
Seafood Salad (Yam Seafood)

Seafood Salad (Yam Seafood)

$11.50+

Shrimp and squid, yellow onions, fresh scallions, cilantro, cucumber, carrot, radish, mint, fish sauce, chili peppers and lime juice. Served cold, with steamed or sticky rice.

Grilled Pork Chops (Biing Moo)

Grilled Pork Chops (Biing Moo)

$10.50+

Marinated grilled pork chops in our house special seasoning. Served with a side of broth, and steamed or sticky rice.

Baked Chicken (Biing Gai)

Baked Chicken (Biing Gai)

$15.50

Marinated baked chicken leg quarter in our house special seasoning. Served with a side of broth, and your choice of vegetable or steamed or sticky rice.

Curry Plate

Curry Plate

$15.50

Green, red or yellow curry with green beans, zucchini, carrots, bamboo shoots and basil. Served with steamed or sticky rice. Your choice of pork belly, beef, chicken, shrimp, squid, vegetable or tofu.

Stir Fry Vegetables

Stir Fry Vegetables

$10.00+

Cabbage, bok choy, carrots, zucchini and bamboo sauteed with garlic and our house special seasoning. Served with a side of broth, and your choice of steamed or sticky rice. Your choice of pork belly, beef, chicken, tofu, shrimp or squid.

Papaya Salad (Tham Mak Houng)

Papaya Salad (Tham Mak Houng)

$9.50

Fresh green papaya, tomatoes, fish sauce, shrimp paste, anchovy sauce, lime juice, sugar and hot chili peppers. This is a very authentic, traditional Laos style dish. Served with steamed or sticky rice.

Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

$15.50

Steamed chicken leg quarter, ginger, onions and Phet’s soy sauce. Served with a side of broth, and steamed or sticky rice.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.50

Steamed broccoli and carrots in a coconut curry sauce with your choice of shrimp, chicken, vegetable, beef or tofu. Served with steamed or sticky rice.

Soups

Pho

Pho

$9.00+

Rice noodles, onions and cilantro in a beef broth, with your choice of chicken, beef (rare roundeye beef, brisket and meatball), or seafood (shrimp and squid).

Kow Pek

$10.00+

Handmade rice noodles, green onions, cilantro, fresh garlic and shredded chicken in a chicken broth.

Kow Poon

Kow Poon

$9.00+

Rice vermicelli noodles, bamboo and shredded chicken in a red coconut curry broth. (Can be Gluten Free or Vegetarian depending on options ordered)

Side Soup

$2.00+

Kid's Soup

$6.00

Meekatee

$10.50+

Desserts

Fried Banana

$6.00Out of stock

Sticky Rice Mango

$8.00

Food Specials

Fried Noodles

$9.50+

Fried Rice

$9.50+

Kid's Fried Rice

$7.50Out of stock

Side Items

(2) eggs

$3.50

BBQ Pork

$3.50

Beef

$3.50

Brisket

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Chicken

$3.50

Egg Roll (1)

$2.75

Extra Sauce

$1.50

French Bread

$4.00
Kow Pek Broth

Kow Pek Broth

$2.00+

Kow Poon Broth

$2.00+
Pho Broth

Pho Broth

$2.00+

Pork Belly

$3.50

Shrimp

$4.50

Spring Roll (1)

$2.75

Squid

$4.50
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.50
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Tendon

$3.50

Tripe

$3.50

Veggies

$3.50

Noodles

$3.50

Non- Alcohol Specialty Drinks

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$5.50

Pepsi Products

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.25

Thai Black coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Thai Tea

$4.00

Milk Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sticky Rice Cafe: serving delicious, traditional Lao family recipes; handmade with healthy, fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

