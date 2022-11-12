Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Sticky Rice Champaign

201 Reviews

$

415 N. North Neil St

Champaign, IL 61820

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon (6)
Pork Egg Roll

APPETIZERS

Pork Egg Roll

$5.50

(3) mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with pork, lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots

Vegetable Egg Roll

$5.50

(3) mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots

Spring Rolls

$6.50

(2) cucumbers, carrots, rice noodles, lettuce, pork, shrimp, wrapped in FRESH rice paper served with sweet hoisin sauce (pork and shrimp may be substituted for tofu or no meat!)

Fried Tofu

$10.50

(10) deep-fried chunks of tofu

Crab Rangoon (6)

$8.50

(6) deep-fried wontons stuffed with imitation crab, cream cheese, carrots, green onions with a citrus sweet and sour sauce

Shrimp in a Blanket

$16.50

(10) deep-fried shrimp wrapped in spring roll shell with sweet red chili sauce

Pork Jerky

$16.50

(apprx. 8-10) deep-fried pork jerky strips with sweet red chili sauce or spicy fish sauce

Pork Sausage

$12.50

(apprx. 10-12) sliced herbaceous pork sausage with sweet red chili sauce or spicy fish sauce

SALAD

Cucumber Salad

$7.95

cucumbers, carrots, and red onions in sweet vinegar

Thum Muk Hoong

$14.95

Choice of: THAI STYLE - papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, jalapeño, mixed with a tangy, sweet sauce *topped with peanuts* OR LAO STYLE - papaya, carrots, jalapeño, and tomatoes mixed with spicy shrimp paste and fish sauce, wedge of cabbage on the side

Laab Kai

$15.95

chicken mixed with green onions, jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, and lime juice with our roasted rice seasoning and cucumbers on the side

Nuau Numtok

$15.95

beef mixed with green onions, jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, and lime juice with our roasted rice seasoning and cucumbers on the side

Yum Nuau

$15.95

beef mixed with cucumbers, red onions, jalapeños, carrots, tomatoes, cilantro, lettuce, and lime juice mixed in a combination of sauces *topped with peanuts*

Yum Woon Sen

$16.95

bean noodles mixed with shrimp, cilantro, onions, carrots, tomatoes, jalapeños, chili peppers and lime juice mixed in a combination of sauces *topped with peanuts*

Yum Pla Muk

$16.95

squid tossed with red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, tomatoes, jalapeños, chili peppers, and lime juice mixed in a combination of sauces *topped with peanuts*

NOODLE SOUP

Pho Kai

$14.95

chicken with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base

Pho Special

$14.95

sliced beef and beef meatballs with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in beef broth

Pho Koong

$15.95

shrimp with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base

Pho Seafood

$18.95

shrimp, squid, crab meat with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base

Duck Noodle Soup

$18.95

duck with yellow egg noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base

Pork Noodle Soup

$14.95

pork with yellow egg noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base

Beef Broth (24 oz)

$4.50

Chicken Broth (24 oz)

$4.50

SOUPS w/RICE

Tom Yum Koong

$14.95

shrimp, mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, cilantro, and green onions in a sour and spicy chicken broth soup base

Tom Yum Kai

$13.95

chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, cilantro, and green onions in a sour and spicy chicken broth soup base

Tom Kha Kai

$13.95

chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, cilantro, green onions and coconut milk in a sour and spicy chicken broth soup base

Po Taek

$18.95

shrimp, squid, scallops, imitation crab, and mussels with mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, cilantro, and green onions in a sour and spicy chicken broth soup base

PAN-FRIED NOODLE

Pad Thai

$14.95

thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, green onions and garlic served with a slice of lime and carrots in a blend of sweet, salty, and sour fish soy sauce. (FYI--Fish sauce is very common in Southeast Asian cuisine. Don't be afraid! It can be made without it but it wouldn't be as flavorful.)

Pad Se-ew

$14.95

wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, yu choy leaves, carrots, and garlic in brown soy-based sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$14.95

wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, bell peppers, basil, and garlic in a brown soy-based sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$14.95

thin bean noodles stir-fried with eggs, carrots, celery, bean sprouts, onions, and garlic in a brown soy-based sauce

Pad Lard Nar

$14.95

deep-fried wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, yu choy leaves, and garlic in a thick soy-based sauce **We recommend extra crispy noodles when ordering this dish for takeout!

FRIED RICE

*ALL FRIED RICE CONTAINS EGGS*

Fried Rice w/ NO MEAT

$13.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, eggs, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with chicken, garlic, eggs, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce

Duck Fried Rice

$18.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with shrimp, garlic, an egg, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.95

Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with beef, garlic, an egg, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce

Pork Fried Rice

$13.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with pork, garlic, an egg, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce

Combination Fried Rice

$16.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with beef, chicken, shrimp, garlic, an egg, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with an egg, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts, green beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, basil, and yu choy leaves

Bangkok Fried Rice

$15.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with an egg, bell peppers, basil, green onions, white onions with a fried egg, cucumbers on the side and topped off with cilantro

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with an egg, tomatoes, green onions, peanuts, raisins, pineapples, and curry powder

CURRY

Red Curry

$13.95

thin bamboo shoots, sliced eggplant, green beans, and basil mixed in a coconut broth combined with spicy red curry paste served with a side of steamed rice

Green Curry

$13.95

thin bamboo shoots, sliced eggplant, green beans, and basil mixed in a coconut broth combined with a bold, spicy green curry paste

Panang Curry

$13.95

carrots, broccoli, in sweet panang curry paste combined with coconut milk

Kang Mussamun

$13.95

potatoes and onions mixed in a coconut broth combined with creamy mussamun curry paste, topped with whole roasted peanuts

Yellow Curry

$13.95

potatoes and onions mixed in a coconut broth combined with a sweet yellow curry paste **NOT GF**

Pumpkin Curry

$14.95

bean sprouts and pumpkin, mixed in a coconut broth combined with a sweet yellow curry paste served with vermicelli rice noodles **NOT GF**

Khao Poon

$14.95

shredded chicken with coconut milk, red curry paste, garlic, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, and cilantro served with vermicelli rice noodles (CHICKEN IS NON-SUBSTITUTABLE) *This dish has a natural, mild spice. Cannot be adjusted any less*

STIR FRY

Oriental Vegetable w/ Tofu

$14.95

carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, white onions, bean sprouts, bell peppers, green beans, broccoli, and fried tofu chunks in a brown soy-based sauce

Eggplant w/ Basil

$14.95

deep fried eggplant stir-fried with basil, carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a brown soy-based sauce

Basil Beef

$14.95

sliced beef stir-fried with basil, mushrooms, garlic, onions, and bell peppers in a brown soy-based sauce

Basil Chicken

$14.95

sliced chicken breast stir-fried with basil, mushrooms, garlic, onions, and bell peppers in a brown soy-based sauce

Ginger Chicken

$14.95

sliced chicken breast stir-fried with ginger, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and mushroom in a brown soy-based sauce

Ginger Beef

$14.95

sliced beef stir-fried with ginger, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and mushroom in a brown soy-based sauce

Pad Ped Beef

$14.95

sliced beef stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and string beans in a brown soy-based sauce plus red curry paste

Pad Ped Chicken

$14.95

sliced chicken breast stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and string beans in a brown soy-based sauce plus red curry paste

Seafood Basil Combination

$22.95

shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab, and scallops stir-fried with basil, onions, and bell peppers in a brown soy-based sauce

Cashew Chicken

$15.95

stir-fried chicken with bamboo shoots, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and cashews in a brown soy-based sauce

Pepper Steak

$14.95

stir-fried beef with carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a brown soy-based sauce plus curry powder

Pepper Chicken

$14.95

stir-fried chicken with carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a brown soy-based sauce plus curry powder

General Tso's Chicken

$14.95

deep-fried battered chicken breast with mixed with white onions, green onions, and carrots

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95

deep-fried battered chicken breast with batter mixed with pineapples, carrots, onions and bell peppers

Sweet & Sour Tilapia

$16.95

deep-fried tilapia mixed with pineapples, carrots, white onions, and bell peppers

Sesame Chicken

$14.95

deep-fried battered chicken breast with broccoli and sesame seeds in a sweet soy-based sauce

DESSERT

Mango

$8.00

Custard

$8.00

Limited-Time Offers

Seen Savanh (Beef Jerky)

Seen Savanh (Beef Jerky)

$16.50Out of stock

Sweet and savory Lao-style beef jerky. Pairs well with a side of sticky rice and spicy fish sauce OR sweet chili sauce!

BEVERAGES

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Hot G7 Coffee

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

EXTRA ITEMS

Sticky Rice

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Red Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Yellow Citrus Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Fish Sauce

$0.50

Hoisin (thick)

$0.50

Hoisin (diluted)

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Noodles

$4.00

Chicken

$4.00

Beef

$4.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Tofu

$4.00

Fresh Thai Chili Peppers

Chili Oil

Soy Sauce Packets (10 pcs)

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Packets (10 pcs)

$1.00

Chili Oil Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Utensils

chopsticks

fork

napkins

spoon

no plasticware

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

415 N. North Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

