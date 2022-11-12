Sticky Rice Champaign
415 N. North Neil St
Champaign, IL 61820
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Pork Egg Roll
(3) mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with pork, lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
Vegetable Egg Roll
(3) mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
Spring Rolls
(2) cucumbers, carrots, rice noodles, lettuce, pork, shrimp, wrapped in FRESH rice paper served with sweet hoisin sauce (pork and shrimp may be substituted for tofu or no meat!)
Fried Tofu
(10) deep-fried chunks of tofu
Crab Rangoon (6)
(6) deep-fried wontons stuffed with imitation crab, cream cheese, carrots, green onions with a citrus sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp in a Blanket
(10) deep-fried shrimp wrapped in spring roll shell with sweet red chili sauce
Pork Jerky
(apprx. 8-10) deep-fried pork jerky strips with sweet red chili sauce or spicy fish sauce
Pork Sausage
(apprx. 10-12) sliced herbaceous pork sausage with sweet red chili sauce or spicy fish sauce
SALAD
Cucumber Salad
cucumbers, carrots, and red onions in sweet vinegar
Thum Muk Hoong
Choice of: THAI STYLE - papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, jalapeño, mixed with a tangy, sweet sauce *topped with peanuts* OR LAO STYLE - papaya, carrots, jalapeño, and tomatoes mixed with spicy shrimp paste and fish sauce, wedge of cabbage on the side
Laab Kai
chicken mixed with green onions, jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, and lime juice with our roasted rice seasoning and cucumbers on the side
Nuau Numtok
beef mixed with green onions, jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, and lime juice with our roasted rice seasoning and cucumbers on the side
Yum Nuau
beef mixed with cucumbers, red onions, jalapeños, carrots, tomatoes, cilantro, lettuce, and lime juice mixed in a combination of sauces *topped with peanuts*
Yum Woon Sen
bean noodles mixed with shrimp, cilantro, onions, carrots, tomatoes, jalapeños, chili peppers and lime juice mixed in a combination of sauces *topped with peanuts*
Yum Pla Muk
squid tossed with red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, tomatoes, jalapeños, chili peppers, and lime juice mixed in a combination of sauces *topped with peanuts*
NOODLE SOUP
Pho Kai
chicken with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base
Pho Special
sliced beef and beef meatballs with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in beef broth
Pho Koong
shrimp with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base
Pho Seafood
shrimp, squid, crab meat with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base
Duck Noodle Soup
duck with yellow egg noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base
Pork Noodle Soup
pork with yellow egg noodles, cilantro, green onions, and garlic in chicken broth soup base
Beef Broth (24 oz)
Chicken Broth (24 oz)
SOUPS w/RICE
Tom Yum Koong
shrimp, mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, cilantro, and green onions in a sour and spicy chicken broth soup base
Tom Yum Kai
chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, cilantro, and green onions in a sour and spicy chicken broth soup base
Tom Kha Kai
chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, cilantro, green onions and coconut milk in a sour and spicy chicken broth soup base
Po Taek
shrimp, squid, scallops, imitation crab, and mussels with mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, cilantro, and green onions in a sour and spicy chicken broth soup base
PAN-FRIED NOODLE
Pad Thai
thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, green onions and garlic served with a slice of lime and carrots in a blend of sweet, salty, and sour fish soy sauce. (FYI--Fish sauce is very common in Southeast Asian cuisine. Don't be afraid! It can be made without it but it wouldn't be as flavorful.)
Pad Se-ew
wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, yu choy leaves, carrots, and garlic in brown soy-based sauce
Pad Kee Mao
wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, bell peppers, basil, and garlic in a brown soy-based sauce
Pad Woon Sen
thin bean noodles stir-fried with eggs, carrots, celery, bean sprouts, onions, and garlic in a brown soy-based sauce
Pad Lard Nar
deep-fried wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, yu choy leaves, and garlic in a thick soy-based sauce **We recommend extra crispy noodles when ordering this dish for takeout!
FRIED RICE
Fried Rice w/ NO MEAT
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, eggs, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Chicken Fried Rice
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with chicken, garlic, eggs, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Duck Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with shrimp, garlic, an egg, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Tofu Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with beef, garlic, an egg, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Pork Fried Rice
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with pork, garlic, an egg, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Combination Fried Rice
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with beef, chicken, shrimp, garlic, an egg, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Vegetable Fried Rice
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with an egg, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts, green beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, basil, and yu choy leaves
Bangkok Fried Rice
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with an egg, bell peppers, basil, green onions, white onions with a fried egg, cucumbers on the side and topped off with cilantro
Pineapple Fried Rice
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with an egg, tomatoes, green onions, peanuts, raisins, pineapples, and curry powder
CURRY
Red Curry
thin bamboo shoots, sliced eggplant, green beans, and basil mixed in a coconut broth combined with spicy red curry paste served with a side of steamed rice
Green Curry
thin bamboo shoots, sliced eggplant, green beans, and basil mixed in a coconut broth combined with a bold, spicy green curry paste
Panang Curry
carrots, broccoli, in sweet panang curry paste combined with coconut milk
Kang Mussamun
potatoes and onions mixed in a coconut broth combined with creamy mussamun curry paste, topped with whole roasted peanuts
Yellow Curry
potatoes and onions mixed in a coconut broth combined with a sweet yellow curry paste **NOT GF**
Pumpkin Curry
bean sprouts and pumpkin, mixed in a coconut broth combined with a sweet yellow curry paste served with vermicelli rice noodles **NOT GF**
Khao Poon
shredded chicken with coconut milk, red curry paste, garlic, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, and cilantro served with vermicelli rice noodles (CHICKEN IS NON-SUBSTITUTABLE) *This dish has a natural, mild spice. Cannot be adjusted any less*
STIR FRY
Oriental Vegetable w/ Tofu
carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, white onions, bean sprouts, bell peppers, green beans, broccoli, and fried tofu chunks in a brown soy-based sauce
Eggplant w/ Basil
deep fried eggplant stir-fried with basil, carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Basil Beef
sliced beef stir-fried with basil, mushrooms, garlic, onions, and bell peppers in a brown soy-based sauce
Basil Chicken
sliced chicken breast stir-fried with basil, mushrooms, garlic, onions, and bell peppers in a brown soy-based sauce
Ginger Chicken
sliced chicken breast stir-fried with ginger, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and mushroom in a brown soy-based sauce
Ginger Beef
sliced beef stir-fried with ginger, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and mushroom in a brown soy-based sauce
Pad Ped Beef
sliced beef stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and string beans in a brown soy-based sauce plus red curry paste
Pad Ped Chicken
sliced chicken breast stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and string beans in a brown soy-based sauce plus red curry paste
Seafood Basil Combination
shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab, and scallops stir-fried with basil, onions, and bell peppers in a brown soy-based sauce
Cashew Chicken
stir-fried chicken with bamboo shoots, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and cashews in a brown soy-based sauce
Pepper Steak
stir-fried beef with carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a brown soy-based sauce plus curry powder
Pepper Chicken
stir-fried chicken with carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a brown soy-based sauce plus curry powder
General Tso's Chicken
deep-fried battered chicken breast with mixed with white onions, green onions, and carrots
Sweet & Sour Chicken
deep-fried battered chicken breast with batter mixed with pineapples, carrots, onions and bell peppers
Sweet & Sour Tilapia
deep-fried tilapia mixed with pineapples, carrots, white onions, and bell peppers
Sesame Chicken
deep-fried battered chicken breast with broccoli and sesame seeds in a sweet soy-based sauce
DESSERT
EXTRA ITEMS
Sticky Rice
Jasmine Rice
Peanut Sauce
Red Sweet Chili Sauce
Yellow Citrus Sweet & Sour Sauce
Spicy Fish Sauce
Hoisin (thick)
Hoisin (diluted)
Sriracha
Noodles
Chicken
Beef
Shrimp
Tofu
Fresh Thai Chili Peppers
Chili Oil
Soy Sauce Packets (10 pcs)
Sweet & Sour Packets (10 pcs)
Chili Oil Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
