Soul Food
Barbeque

Sticky Soul and BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

625 Culver Road

Rochester, NY 14609

Popular Items

2 Meats, 2 Sides
Half Slab Ribs
4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken

Soul Plates (Online Order)

Not Your Mama's Meatloaf

Not Your Mama's Meatloaf

$16.99

Thick cut house-made meatloaf. Served over mashed potatoes with brown pan gravy. With one side and sweet corn cake.

Smothered Chicken

$15.99

Southern Fried Pork Chops

$15.99

Chicken & Cornbread Waffles

$15.99

Catfish & Grits

$17.99

Toya's Pot Roast

$15.99

Jamican Me Crazy (Online Order)

2 Meats, 2 Sides

$20.99

3 Meats, 2 Sides

$24.99

BBQ Platters (Online Order)

4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken

4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken

$11.99

4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken 2 Sweet Corn Cakes

8 piece,Southern Fried Chicken

$17.99

8 piece,Southern Fried Chicken, 4 Sweet corn cakes

12piece,Southern Fried Chicken

$26.99

12piece,Southern Fried Chicken. 6 sweet corn cakes

3 Bone Dinner

$15.99

Our time-tested St. Louis cut pork rib, spice rubbed, hickory smoked, and grilled with your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with one side and sweet corn cake.

Half Slab Ribs

$21.99

Full Slab Ribs

$33.99

St. Louis cut pork rib, spice rubbed, hickory smoked, and grilled with your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with one side and sweet corn cake.

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$17.99

Texas Beef Brisket

$19.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Shoulder

$18.99

Soul Bowls (Online )

Collard Bowl

$11.99

Rice, collards, bone in pork chop, and corn

Pork Shoulder Bowl

$11.99

Pulled pork, quinoa, corn, red onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream, and a slice of lime.

Spiced Jerk Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Boneless jerk chicken, rice and peas, corn, and pineapple mango salsa.

Soup&Salads (Online Order)

House Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed salad greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, hard boiled egg, shredded Cheese

Island Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed salad greens topped with jerk chicken, cilantro, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and pineapple mango salsa

Southern Cobb Salad

$12.99

Mixed salad greens topped with grilled chicken, corn, crumbly blue cheese, house bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, and sweet onion dressing.

Bowl Soup Of Day

$4.99Out of stock

Chili Bowl

$5.99Out of stock

Sandwiches (Online Order)

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.69

Black Bean Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Topped with sauteed mushroom and onion, pimento cheese.

Brisket Bleu

$13.89

BBQ beef with carmelized onions and crumbly blue cheese, drizzled with Cherry Bomb Sauce.

Brisket Bomber

$13.99

BBQ beef topped with house-cured smoked bacon, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, and melted cheddar.

Philly Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ beef, sauteed onions, Au jus. Your choice of cheese (no extra cost)

Buffalo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

Battered and breaded with southern spices, topped with soul slaw and a side of Cajun remoulade sauce.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Ground beef with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Our crispy fried chicken breast is topped with lettuce, pickle and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the breast with Bualo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

8 oz. chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the breast with Bualo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.

Bbq Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

8 oz. chicken breast, rubbed in our house jerk seasoning and topped with slaw.

Pulled Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled hand rubbed pork shoulder, slow smoked and piled high W slaw.

Mushroom Burger

$12.49Out of stock

Slow smoked beef, sliced and piled high, with Cherry Bomb Sauce. Topped with sauteed onion and pimento cheese

Brisket Ruben Sandwich

$13.29

Add Ons (Online Order)

6 PC Sticky Soul Shrimp

6 PC Sticky Soul Shrimp

$7.99

Sticky sweet shrimp, lightly breaded and tossed in our sweet n' spicy cream sauce.

10 PC Sticky Soul Shrimp

$12.99

Sticky sweet shrimp, lightly breaded and tossed in our sweet n' spicy cream sauce.

6 Piece Chicken Bite

$7.99

Hand cut chicken tender bites. Served crispy with sauce on the side or smothered in sweet n’ sour or Bualo sauce. Comes with blue cheese.

10 Piece Chicken Bites

$12.99

Hand cut chicken tender bites. Served crispy with sauce on the side or smothered in sweet n’ sour or Bualo sauce. Comes with blue cheese.

3 Piece Fried Catfish

$7.99

Hand cut catsh strips, battered and breaded with southern spices. Served with our homemade Cajun remoulade.

5 Piece Fried Catfish

$11.99

Hand cut catsh strips, battered and breaded with southern spices. Served with our homemade Cajun remoulade.

Chicken Wings (5PC)

$8.49

Choose your style: Grilled BBQ, Grilled Jerk Glaze, Bualo Style (Medium), or Smothered Sweet n' Sour. 5 pc...6.95 10 pc...12.99 20 pc...24.99 chunky blue cheese 75

Chicken Wings (10PC)

$14.99

Choose your style: Grilled BBQ, Grilled Jerk Glaze, Bualo Style (Medium), or Smothered Sweet n' Sour. 5 pc...6.95 10 pc...12.99 20 pc...24.99 chunky blue cheese 75

Chicken Wings(20PC)

$28.99

Choose your style: Grilled BBQ, Grilled Jerk Glaze, Bualo Style (Medium), or Smothered Sweet n' Sour. 5 pc...6.95 10 pc...12.99 20 pc...24.99 chunky blue cheese 75

Chef's Choice Empanadas

$4.50Out of stock

Ask About our daily choices!

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Kosher dill spears, battered and breaded served with our Cajun remoulade sauce.

Jerk Nachos

$13.99

Jerk chicken, black bean, corn, jalepeno pepper, red onion, pineapple mango salsa, and shredded monterey jack cheese.

Soul Poutine

$11.99

A French Canadian classic with a soulful twist! French fries topped with cheese curds and sausage gravy.

Sticky Soul Nachos

$12.99

Fresh fried tortillas with chili, melted cheddar and monterey jack, onions, tomatoes, and mild jalapeno peppers. Basic... 10.99 Add pulled pork or chicken... 3.00

Can Of Soda

$2.00

Specials (Online)

Fish Fry

$14.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Oxtail Stew

$17.65Out of stock

Bowl Soup Of Day

$5.99

Chili Bowl

$5.99

10PC Chicken Bites

$11.99

10pc Sticky Soul Shrimp

$12.99

Family Chicken N Fish

$74.95

Family Fried Chicen

$74.95

Family Pork N Pork

$74.95

Family Sothern Chicken And Beef

$74.95

Jerk Shrimp & Grits

$17.49

Pan Cornbread

$15.95

Bannana Pudding

$8.99

To Much Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Family Fried Chicen (Copy)

$74.95

Sides (Online)

1 Slice Corn Bread

$2.00

Candied Yams

$3.50

Candied Yams

Chorizo Cheesy Grits

$3.50

Chorizo Cheesy Grits

Collard Greens and House Smoked Hocks

$3.50Out of stock

Collard Greens and House Smoked Hocks

Crack Creamed Corn

$3.50

Crack Creamed Corn

French Fries

$3.50

French Fries

Fried Cabbage and House Cured Bacon

$3.50

Fried Cabbage and House Cured Bacon

Green Beans, Potato, and Ham

$3.50

Green Beans, Potato, and Ham

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

SD-Rice & Peas

$3.50

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Soul Slaw

$3.50

Soul Slaw

Southern Potato Salad

$3.50

Southern Potato Salad

Southern Style BBQ Beans

$3.50

Southern Style BBQ Beans

Sweet Fries

$3.50

White Rice

$1.50

Desserts (Online)

Banana Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

Dessert Special

$5.50Out of stock

Island Tres Leches Coconut Rum Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Island Tres Leches Coconut Rum Cake

Sissy's Sweet Potato Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Sissy's Sweet Potato Pie

Too Much Chocolate Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Too Much Chocolate Cake

Online Beverages(Online Order)

BTL Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Classic Coke BTL

$2.50

Snapple- Rasp Tea

$2.00

Snapple-Peach Tea

$2.00

Snapple-Sweet Tea

$2.00

Perrier Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:31 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

625 Culver Road, Rochester, NY 14609

Directions

