Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road
Rochester, NY 14609
Soul Plates (Online Order)
Jamican Me Crazy (Online Order)
BBQ Platters (Online Order)
4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken
4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken 2 Sweet Corn Cakes
8 piece,Southern Fried Chicken
8 piece,Southern Fried Chicken, 4 Sweet corn cakes
12piece,Southern Fried Chicken
12piece,Southern Fried Chicken. 6 sweet corn cakes
3 Bone Dinner
Our time-tested St. Louis cut pork rib, spice rubbed, hickory smoked, and grilled with your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with one side and sweet corn cake.
Half Slab Ribs
Full Slab Ribs
St. Louis cut pork rib, spice rubbed, hickory smoked, and grilled with your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with one side and sweet corn cake.
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Texas Beef Brisket
BBQ Pulled Pork Shoulder
Soul Bowls (Online )
Soup&Salads (Online Order)
House Garden Salad
Mixed salad greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, hard boiled egg, shredded Cheese
Island Jerk Chicken Salad
Mixed salad greens topped with jerk chicken, cilantro, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and pineapple mango salsa
Southern Cobb Salad
Mixed salad greens topped with grilled chicken, corn, crumbly blue cheese, house bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, and sweet onion dressing.
Bowl Soup Of Day
Chili Bowl
Sandwiches (Online Order)
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich
Black Bean Burger
Topped with sauteed mushroom and onion, pimento cheese.
Brisket Bleu
BBQ beef with carmelized onions and crumbly blue cheese, drizzled with Cherry Bomb Sauce.
Brisket Bomber
BBQ beef topped with house-cured smoked bacon, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, and melted cheddar.
Philly Brisket Sandwich
BBQ beef, sauteed onions, Au jus. Your choice of cheese (no extra cost)
Buffalo Pulled Pork Sandwich
Catfish Sandwich
Battered and breaded with southern spices, topped with soul slaw and a side of Cajun remoulade sauce.
Cheeseburger
Ground beef with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Our crispy fried chicken breast is topped with lettuce, pickle and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the breast with Bu alo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the breast with Bu alo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.
Bbq Bacon Cheddar Burger
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. chicken breast, rubbed in our house jerk seasoning and topped with slaw.
Pulled Pork Shoulder Sandwich
Pulled hand rubbed pork shoulder, slow smoked and piled high W slaw.
Mushroom Burger
Slow smoked beef, sliced and piled high, with Cherry Bomb Sauce. Topped with sauteed onion and pimento cheese
Brisket Ruben Sandwich
Add Ons (Online Order)
6 PC Sticky Soul Shrimp
Sticky sweet shrimp, lightly breaded and tossed in our sweet n' spicy cream sauce.
10 PC Sticky Soul Shrimp
Sticky sweet shrimp, lightly breaded and tossed in our sweet n' spicy cream sauce.
6 Piece Chicken Bite
Hand cut chicken tender bites. Served crispy with sauce on the side or smothered in sweet n’ sour or Bu alo sauce. Comes with blue cheese.
10 Piece Chicken Bites
Hand cut chicken tender bites. Served crispy with sauce on the side or smothered in sweet n’ sour or Bu alo sauce. Comes with blue cheese.
3 Piece Fried Catfish
Hand cut cat sh strips, battered and breaded with southern spices. Served with our homemade Cajun remoulade.
5 Piece Fried Catfish
Hand cut cat sh strips, battered and breaded with southern spices. Served with our homemade Cajun remoulade.
Chicken Wings (5PC)
Choose your style: Grilled BBQ, Grilled Jerk Glaze, Bu alo Style (Medium), or Smothered Sweet n' Sour. 5 pc...6.95 10 pc...12.99 20 pc...24.99 chunky blue cheese 75
Chicken Wings (10PC)
Choose your style: Grilled BBQ, Grilled Jerk Glaze, Bu alo Style (Medium), or Smothered Sweet n' Sour. 5 pc...6.95 10 pc...12.99 20 pc...24.99 chunky blue cheese 75
Chicken Wings(20PC)
Choose your style: Grilled BBQ, Grilled Jerk Glaze, Bu alo Style (Medium), or Smothered Sweet n' Sour. 5 pc...6.95 10 pc...12.99 20 pc...24.99 chunky blue cheese 75
Chef's Choice Empanadas
Ask About our daily choices!
Fried Pickles
Kosher dill spears, battered and breaded served with our Cajun remoulade sauce.
Jerk Nachos
Jerk chicken, black bean, corn, jalepeno pepper, red onion, pineapple mango salsa, and shredded monterey jack cheese.
Soul Poutine
A French Canadian classic with a soulful twist! French fries topped with cheese curds and sausage gravy.
Sticky Soul Nachos
Fresh fried tortillas with chili, melted cheddar and monterey jack, onions, tomatoes, and mild jalapeno peppers. Basic... 10.99 Add pulled pork or chicken... 3.00
Can Of Soda
Specials (Online)
Fish Fry
Fish Sandwich
Oxtail Stew
Bowl Soup Of Day
Chili Bowl
10PC Chicken Bites
10pc Sticky Soul Shrimp
Family Chicken N Fish
Family Fried Chicen
Family Pork N Pork
Family Sothern Chicken And Beef
Jerk Shrimp & Grits
Pan Cornbread
Bannana Pudding
To Much Chocolate Cake
Family Fried Chicen (Copy)
Sides (Online)
1 Slice Corn Bread
Candied Yams
Chorizo Cheesy Grits
Collard Greens and House Smoked Hocks
Crack Creamed Corn
French Fries
Fried Cabbage and House Cured Bacon
Green Beans, Potato, and Ham
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
SD-Rice & Peas
Side of Sauce
Soul Slaw
Southern Potato Salad
Southern Style BBQ Beans
Sweet Fries
White Rice
Desserts (Online)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:31 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
625 Culver Road, Rochester, NY 14609