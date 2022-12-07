Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sticky 8's

43 Depot Street

Bryson City, NC 28713

Order Again

Fall / Winter Menu

Hotdog

$6.00

Fried Boars Head 8 inch hot dog on bun.

Asian Pork Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos either corn or flour tortillas Filled with Seared Pork Belly, sticky rice, Asian slaw, candied peanuts, soy caviar, and then topped with a crispy chicharrones tossed in togarashi and honey.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Served with ramen noodles, collard greens, candied yams in a collard green and pork both. Topped with buttermilk fried chicken and a hoecake.

Pork Belly Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Hard boiled, shell removed eggs. Filled with wasabi paste. Topped with seared pork belly and soy caviar.

Asian Hushpuppies

$7.00

Cornmeal tossed in ginger and green onion then fried until golden brown served with a Thai chili honey sauce

Fresh Cut Chips

$5.00

Freshly cut and sliced thinly potato. Fried until golden brown.

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Boars Head Vermont White and Yellow Cheddar and Boars Head smoke Gouda Cheese with sambal

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Jasmine Rice made to perfection.

Asian Slaw

$5.00

Green and Purple cabbage, bell peppers, onions, and an Asian pickled brine

Bowl of Chili

$12.00

Tomato base with kidney beans with hamburger meant and onions topped with cheese, sour cream, and hoecake.

Tofu Ramen

$14.00

Ramen noodles with tofu and green beans topped with kimchi and green onion

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sticky 8's is a Southern Asian Fusion. You read that right we combine both cultures into one individual menu. We are centered around being unique, fresh, and local. We serve in a food truck and we can't wait to see you, come by and check us out! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness*

