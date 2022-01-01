Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Trill Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

2313 Edwards street,

suite 190

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries
Brownie

Burgers

OG Trill Burger

OG Trill Burger

$9.95Out of stock

2 crispy 44 Farms patties with American Cheese on Martin's Potato Buns with: Trill Sauce & Pickles

Grilled Onion Burger

Grilled Onion Burger

$9.95Out of stock

2 crispy 44 Farms patties with American Cheese and Grilled Onions on Martin's Potato Buns

Vegan

$9.95Out of stock

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

seasoned crinkled fries

Brownie

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Fanta Orange

$4.50

Tea

$4.50

Mr. Pibb

$4.50

Diet Tea

$4.50

Water

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All orders will be ready at your designated pick up time. If you come BEFORE your pick up time, your food will not be ready.... so don't ask. If you come AFTER your pick up time, your food might be cold... we won't be able to re-make it, so don't be late!! ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

Location

2313 Edwards street,, suite 190, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Trill Burgers image
Trill Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sticky's Chicken
orange star4.9 • 191
2313 Edwards st HOUSTON, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
LIT Chicken - Finn Hall
orange starNo Reviews
712 Main Street #106 Houston Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Mico’s Hot Chicken
orange star4.2 • 892
1603 N Durham Dr Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone - TX-Houston Heights-#02-001
orange starNo Reviews
1919b N Shepherd Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Wings-Blodgett
orange star3.0 • 1
2616 Blodgett Houston, TX 70004
View restaurantnext
Dak & Bop 18th
orange star3.5 • 126
1805 W 18th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston