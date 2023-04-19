Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

112 S. Park St.

Boyne City, MI 49712

Popular Items

Brisket Pasta
Fish & Chips
Original Stiggs Burger

Food

Starters

Beaver Bites

$14.51

Crispy, boneless chicken tossed in your choice of hot sauce, BBQ, house rub, or fuggle rub. Ranch or blue cheese

Smoked Sweet Potato

$8.02Out of stock

Maple butter & green onion

Pine Cones

$12.03Out of stock

Panko-crusted avocado, chili aioli

Smoked Jalapeños

$12.03

Cheese blend, bacon jam & honey

Side of Fries

$7.55

Choice of OG, fuggle, or house rub

Shrimp Skewers

$16.51

With chimichurri

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$12.03

IPA mustard & beer queso

Pork Tacos

$17.92

A rotating weekly taco special (3) tacos

Loaded Fries

$17.92

A pile of crispy French fries smothered in our house beer queso and piled high with chicken or pulled pork, cherry porter BBQ sauce, green onion & pickled jalapeños. Served with sides of salsa & sour cream

Brussel Sprouts

$12.03

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smokehouse Burger

$25.47

1/2# burger stacked high with Pepper Jack, brisket, pulled pork, onion rings & BBQ on BC brioche

Original Stiggs Burger

$18.87

White Cheddar, house aioli, bacon jam, mixed greens & a sunny-side-up egg on BC brioche

Brewery Burger

$16.04

1/2# burger with your choice of American, white Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss cheese on a brewery bun. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.51

Succulent pulled pork, famous cherry/porter BBQ, coleslaw on BC brioche

Brisket Melt

$19.81

House smoked brisket, horseradish sauce, Cheddar, caramelized onion on grilled rye

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$14.51

Roasted seasonal vegetables, field greens, basil/feta spread on naan bread

Pork Cubano

$15.09

Smoked pulled pork, salami, mustard BBQ, Swiss cheese, pickles on brewery bun

Fish Sandwich

$19.81

Beer battered fish sandwich, remoulade, lettuce, onion on brewery bun

Soup & Salad

Cup Seafood Chowder

$6.37

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$8.25

Cup Sweet Potato Chili

$6.37

Bowl Sweet Potato Chili

$8.25

Half Grilled Caesar

$8.02

Grilled & chopped romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Full Grilled Caesar

$14.15

Grilled & chopped romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Half Stiggs Cobb Salad

$10.14

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, egg, roasted corn, bacon & blue cheese

Full Stiggs Cobb Salad

$17.22

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, egg, roasted corn, bacon & blue cheese

Half Simple Salad

$8.02

Grape tomato, sliced onion, choice of dressing

Full Simple Salad

$14.15

Grape tomato, sliced onion, choice of dressing

Stiggs Loaded Chili Cup

$12.26

Stiggs Loaded Chili Bowl

$14.15

From the Smoker

Smoked Brisket

$35.85

Classic smoked beef brisket with our famous cherry/porter BBQ

Mixed Meat Platter

$39.62

A generous spread of our 3 smoked types of meat

Boyne Favorites

Fish & Chips

Ale batter cod & slaw

Brisket Pasta

$26.41

Pappardelle pasta, brisket, jalapeño, tomato, spinach & Boursin cream

Mighty Mac

$22.64

Our mighty cheese blend & bacon. Topped with toasted panko & green onions. Choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork. Try it with BBQ!

Citrus Salmon

$30.00

Grilled salmon, mashed potato & asparagus

Pork Tenderloin

$30.19Out of stock

Lil Lumberjacks

Mac & Cheese

$10.38

Grilled Cheese

$10.38

Kids Chicken

$10.38

Cheeseburger

$10.38

Hot Dog

$10.38

Specials

Sliders

$4.95

Smoked Wings

$16.04+

Prime Rib

$37.74Out of stock

AYCE Wings

$32.00

Ala Carte Sides

Extra Sauces

Extra Dressing

Side Cornbread

$1.65

Side Baked Beans

$3.07

Side Coleslaw

$3.07

Side Bacon Jam

$2.12

Sweet Thangs

Roatating Dessert

$7.55

Soda/Juice/Milk

Northwoods Soda

Soda

$2.59

Juice/Milk

$2.59

N/A Beverages

Shark Bite

$5.19

Rootbeer

$3.07

Rootbeer Refill

$1.65

Kombucha

$12.03

Coffee

$2.59

Beer

Current Beer

01. Stiggs Seltzer

16 oz draft. Hard seltzer. 5% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Classic seltzer with house-made fruit shrubs

02. Red Wagon

16 oz draft. Lager - American. 5.7% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Classic American lager- crisp & clean, brewed with corn

03. Lincoln Lager

16 oz draft. Lager - Japanese rice. 5.9% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Pilsner malts, flaked rice & corn. Profile: clean, crisp, and light-bodied with mild sweetness & a dry finish

04. Horton Bay Hef

16 oz draft. Wheat beer - hefeweizen. 4.6% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. American hefeweizen. Three different American kinds of wheat. Light and refreshing

05. Screaming Tree

16 oz draft. Session IPA - American. 4.7% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Brewed with a blend of Amarillo and El Dorado hops for a big piney tropical flavor to produce a highly quaffable west coast style session IPA

06. Walloonie IPA

16 oz draft. IPA - American. 6.5% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. 100% mackinaw hopped with two-row barley & oats. Hop profile: melon, papaya

07. Hayburner

16 oz draft. IPA - New England. 5.8% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Mosaic, El Dorado & Azacca hops. Hop profile: honeydew melon, strawberry & tropical fruit

08. Beaver Bait Rye IPA

10 oz draft. IPA - rye. 8.1% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Prominent hop aromas of tropical fruit and pine, are balanced with a malt profile featuring rye for a dry spicy, clean finish

09. Sneaky Squirrel

10 oz draft. Strong ale - American. 8.3% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. This malt-forward beer is brewed with lots of oats, wheat & rye. Oh so sneaky!

10. Irish I Was Irish

16 oz draft. Red ale - Irish. 5.5% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Medium-bodied with a slight caramel sweetness and toasty notes make this beer is highly approachable and purely enjoyable

11. Daily Pils

16 oz draft. Pilsner - German. 5.1% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Pilsner malt with a traditional German yeast strain. Profile: crisp, clean, and crushable. Our take on this traditional style is balanced with a distinct bready character and

12. Stump Town Brown

16 oz draft. Brown ale - American. 8% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Made with brown malt, aromatic malt & chocolate malt. Hopped with Willamette & Cascade

13. Avalanche Porter

16 oz draft. Porter - American. 5.8% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Willamette hops, black malts, chocolate malts, flaked barley & oats. Malt profile: strong coffee, light chocolate, roasted notes

14. Row & Run Pillage Porter

16 oz draft. Porter - American. 5.8% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Brown malt, maize, chocolate & black malts. Profile: mild coffee, dried fruit, chocolate & toffee. Pre-prohibition style porter - a common style of porter prior to the awful

15. Majestic Stout

16 oz draft. Stout - American. 6.5% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Chocolate and coffee aromas and flavor merge for Tom's majestic, malty, and magically delicious stout

16. Siempre Bruja

16 oz draft. IPA - American. 6.5% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Very hoppy with notes of grapefruit and melon. Balanced malt and bitterness

17. Serve It Up!

Barleywine - American. 9% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Brewed with vanilla and aged on bourbon-soaked oak for a complex malt-forward flavor profile

18. Lumber Jacked!

10 oz draft. Wheat beer - wheat wine. 10.8% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Big & boozy! Prominent whiskey and oak with a slight caramel sweetness. Aged in a Basil Hayden bourbon barrel

19. The Mango

10 oz draft. Belgian strong golden ale. 9.6% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Big Belgian golden strong ale brewed with mango, sweet cherry, and raspberries

20. Cold Snap

Cold IPA

21. Simon Petrikov

10 oz draft. IPA - cold. 8.1% ABV, Grand River Brewery, Jackson, MI. Come on, grab your friends; it's time for a pint! With its light golden color, this cold IPA made in collaboration with grand river brewery x Stiggs brewery and kitchen may look unassumin

22. Cat Grass

16 oz draft. IPA - American. 6.6% ABV, Short's Brewing Company, Elk Rapids, MI. IPA with lime, agave, and pink Himalayan salt

23. Power of Love

16 oz. Shandy. 2.5% ABV, Short's Brewing Company, Elk Rapids, MI. Power of love is a truly unique pink-colored shandy created by blending Northwood gourmet lemonade and a wheat ale brewed with raspberry and rosemary. Enticing sugary aromas intermix with ap

24. POG

Sour- Fruited Berliner Weisse

25. Aurora Borealis

10 oz. Cider - traditional. 9.7% ABV, Starcut Ciders, Bellaire, MI. Aurora borealis is a sweet cider made from apples picked and pressed while frozen, and then aged in bourbon barrels for 9 months

26. Cinnamon Girl Hard Cider

16 oz draft. Cider - herbed. 5.2% ABV, Left Foot Charley, Traverse City, MI. We chose the Korjinte/Sumatra cinnamon for this cider. It is stronger, more spicy, and textural than Ceylon (some would say real) cinnamon. The bark of this shrub. Was aged in the

27. Pulsar

16 oz draft. Cider - dry. 6.4% ABV, Starcut Ciders, Bellaire, MI. Pulsar is a semi-dry cider with soft fruit and white wine-like aromas. A mild acidity offers a tangy sweetness that dries the palate

28. Horton Bay Hef Nitro

Out of stock

16 oz draft. Wheat beer - hefeweizen. 4.6% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. American hefeweizen. Three different American kinds of wheat. Light and refreshing

29. Rum Raisin Nitro

16 oz draft. Stout - American. 6.5% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Roasted barley, chocolate, black & caramel malts. Malt profile: big coffee, chocolate & licorice root. Malty magically delicious stout

Beer It Forward

On Deck Beer

Dubbel Vision

16 oz draft. Belgian Dubbel. 6.9% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Full-bodied and pleasantly sweet with notes of ginger, clove, and sweet orange

Sweater Weather

16 oz draft. IPA - New England/Hazy. 5.8% ABV, Stiggs Brewing Company, Boyne City, MI. Huge hop flavor and aroma. Prominent grapefruit, pineapple, and stone fruit balance the bitterness in this New England hazy

Flights

House Flight

$10.85

Guest Flight

$10.85

Rotating N/A Beer

Laguinitas N/A

$6.13

Brooklyn N/A

$6.13

Liquor

Specialty Cocktails

Park St Lemonade

$10.14

Lumberjack Punch

$12.03

Fresh Fashion

$11.32

Stiggs Manhattan

$12.97

Spiced Apple Pie

$12.97

Smoked Bloody Mary

$10.38

Lemon Drop Shooter

$7.08

Green Tea Shooter

$7.08

Fuzzy Beaver

$7.08

Love Potion Martini

$12.03

Cupids Hope

$12.03

Liquor Pours

Titos

$7.08

Gypsy

$8.02

Western Son

$6.60

Grey Goose

$10.38

Foggy Mountain Vodka

$10.38

Valentine Vodka

$9.20

Apple Pie Vodka

$8.02

Capt Morgan

$7.08

Bacardi

$6.60

Malibu

$7.08

Goslings Dark Rum

$8.02

Woodford Reserve

$12.26

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.20

Canadian Club

$7.08

Elijah Craig

$10.38

Pingree Bourbon

$9.67

Crown Royal

$9.20

Jack Daniels

$7.08

Jim Beam

$7.08

Jameson

$8.02

Azteca Azul

$7.31

Jose Quervo

$7.08

El Nivel Rep

$12.26

El Nivel Blanco

$12.26

Camarena

$9.43

Dewars

$8.02

Dickel Rye

$8.02

Baileys

$7.08

Kahlua

$7.08

Rumchata

$7.08

Disaronna

$9.20

Tanqueray

$8.02

Liberator Honeycomb

$10.38

Liberator White Gin

$10.38

Foggy Mountain Gin

$10.38

Mammoth Gin

$10.38

Bombay

$7.31

Petoskey Stone

$8.02

2nd Glance

$11.56

Lip Service

$10.38

Wine

Red

Cabernet

$9.20

Pinot Noir

$9.20

Merlot

$9.20

White

Sauv Blanc

$9.20

Pinot Grigio

$9.20

Chardonnay

$9.20

Sweet

Rose

$9.20

Peach Moscato

$9.20

Blueberry Moscato

$9.20

Merchandise

Glassware

Shot Glass

$3.07

5oz Taster

$4.01

Snifter Glass

$4.72

Pint Glass

$4.72

Custom Mug

$37.74

Coffee Mug

$7.55

Prowler 16oz

$4.01

Howler 32oz

$4.72

Growler 64oz

$4.95

Crowler Can 32oz

$2.12

SS Black 32oz

$16.92

SS Black 64oz

$28.30

Apparel

T-Shirt

$18.87

Flannel

$46.23

Baseball Cap

$27.36

Beanie

$20.75

Hooded Sweatshirt

$41.51

Zip-up Sweatshirt

$45.28

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$28.30

Bargain Bin

$11.32

Irish T-Shirt

$11.32

Swag

Coasters

$1.18

Patch

$5.66

Bottle Opener

$18.87

Sticker

$0.94

Dry Rub 2.5

$9.43

Bloody Mix

$11.32

BBQ Sauce

$9.43

$2 Tag-A-Brew

$2.00

$5 Tag-A-Brew

$5.00

Stiggs Can Beer

Mixed 4 Pack

$11.32

Sneaky Squirrel 4 Pack

$13.21

Avalanche 4 Pack

$11.32

Red Wagon 4 Pack

$11.32

Walloonie 4 Pack

$11.32

Beaver Bait 4 Pack

$13.21

Tears 4 Pack

$11.32

Single Can

$4.72

SFAF

Brunch Show

$50.00

Dinner Show

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen is your quintessential Up North microbrewery experience! Since 2017 Stiggs has been serving up craft brews & definitive BBQ fare in our beautifully restored White Timber Co. Building located in downtown Boyne City, Michigan. Our brewhouse is located in the lower level of the taproom where we produce a variety of hand-crafted brews. Focusing on style, consistency and ingenuity, our Head Brewer is able to deliver an exciting line-up of signature, seasonal & experimental beers year-round. We are constantly adding to our lineup, improving our processes and turning our customer feedback into our future success. With 30 taps at Stiggs, it’s easy to find a beer for everyone! Our taps include many of our Stiggs’ brews with local ciders, wine and a few selections from regional Michigan micro-breweries.

Location

112 S. Park St., Boyne City, MI 49712

Directions

