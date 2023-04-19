Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen is your quintessential Up North microbrewery experience! Since 2017 Stiggs has been serving up craft brews & definitive BBQ fare in our beautifully restored White Timber Co. Building located in downtown Boyne City, Michigan. Our brewhouse is located in the lower level of the taproom where we produce a variety of hand-crafted brews. Focusing on style, consistency and ingenuity, our Head Brewer is able to deliver an exciting line-up of signature, seasonal & experimental beers year-round. We are constantly adding to our lineup, improving our processes and turning our customer feedback into our future success. With 30 taps at Stiggs, it’s easy to find a beer for everyone! Our taps include many of our Stiggs’ brews with local ciders, wine and a few selections from regional Michigan micro-breweries.
112 S. Park St., Boyne City, MI 49712