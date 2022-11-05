Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Stiles Switch BBQ Cedar Park

800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket
Side - Pint
Side - Quart

Smoked Meats

Smoked Ham by the pound. (exp: Quantity 1 = 1lb.)
St. Louis Pork Ribs

St. Louis Pork Ribs

$27.00

St. Louis Pork Ribs by the lb. (Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example 1 = 1lb.)

Brisket

Brisket

$31.00

Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (Example: Quantity 1 = 1 lb. For the best quality control, all brisket cuts over 1 lb are cut half moist and half lean)

Beef Rib - ONLINE - 1.25lb

Beef Rib - ONLINE - 1.25lb

$36.25

Smoked Beef Rib (per rib - averages 1.25lb)

Smoked Turkey Breast

Smoked Turkey Breast

$27.00

Smoked Turkey Breast by the lb. (Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example 1 = 1lb.)

Smoked Half Chicken

Smoked Half Chicken

$9.75

Smoked Half Chicken

Oak Smoked Wings (6ct)

Oak Smoked Wings (6ct)

$12.00

Oak Smoked Chicken Wings - 1st we Smoke em, then we flash fry to finish. Sauced and Tossed to order in our House Made Sauces. Don't Skip Em.

Oak Smoked Wings (12ct)

Oak Smoked Wings (12ct)

$22.00

Oak Smoked Chicken Wings - 1st we Smoke em, then we flash fry to finish. Sauced and Tossed to order in our House Made Sauces. Don't Skip Em.

Oak Smoked Wings (18ct)

Oak Smoked Wings (18ct)

$32.00

Oak Smoked Chicken Wings - 1st we Smoke em, then we flash fry to finish. Sauced and Tossed to order in our House Made Sauces. Don't Skip Em.

Oak Smoked Wings (24ct)

Oak Smoked Wings (24ct)

$44.00

Oak Smoked Chicken Wings - 1st we Smoke em, then we flash fry to finish. Sauced and Tossed to order in our House Made Sauces. Don't Skip Em.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$23.00

Pulled Pork by the lb. (Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (exp. 1 = 1lb.)

Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage - House Made Sausage of The Month

Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage - House Made Sausage of The Month

$5.50

House Made Sausage of the Month - NOVEMBER - Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage - This Chicken/Pork blend hits all the notes of that fan favorite Nashville Hot Chicken. Spice level medium. Don't skip this link yall.

Switch Original Sausage

Switch Original Sausage

$4.50

The Switch Original Link is our house made mild link which is a 50/50 beef and pork house blend.

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$4.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage by the link.

Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne

Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne

$13.50

Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne, Fritos Brisket Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pickled Onion.

Texas Frito Pie - Smoked Pulled Pork w/Verde Sauce

Texas Frito Pie - Smoked Pulled Pork w/Verde Sauce

$13.50

Texas Frito Pie with Smoked Pulled Pork, Verde Sauce, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream

The Texas Trinity - 4-6 People

The Texas Trinity - 4-6 People

$90.00

Texas Trinity Family Pack feeds 4-6: 1lb Brisket 1lb Pork Ribs 2 Links of Sausage (your choice) 2 Quarts of Sides (All the fixings included: Bread, Pickles, Onions, & Sauce)

The Texas Trinity - 8-10 People

The Texas Trinity - 8-10 People

$180.00

Texas Trinity Family Pack feeds 8-10 People. Includes: 2lbs Brisket, 2lbs Pork Ribs, 4 links of Sausage (your choice) & 4 Quarts of Sides (includes all the fixings: bread, pickles, onions, and sauce)

Meat Plates

1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

$16.95

1 meat plate: pick 1 smoked meat & 2 sides. Plates come with bread, pickles, onions, & sauce.

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$21.95

2 Meat Plate: Choose 2 Smoked Meats & 2 Sides. Plates come complete with bread, pickles, onions, and sauce. **Double portions of brisket are not allowed on 2 or 3 meat plates**

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$25.95

3 Meat Plate. Choose 3 Smoked Meats & 2 Sides. Plates come complete with bread, pickles, onions, and sauce. **Double portions of brisket are not allowed on 2 or 3 meat plates**

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$16.95

Our smoked half chicken served with two sides of choice. Plates come with pickles, onions, bread & sauce.

Sandwiches

Dirty Birdie Burrito

Dirty Birdie Burrito

$15.50

Stuffed with Smoked Chicken, Avocado Mash, Cheese, Pico, Crema, Spanish Rice, and Pinto Beans, served with a side of Fries.

Smokehouse Club Sandwich

Smokehouse Club Sandwich

$15.50

The club of all clubs….piled with Brisket, Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, and Tomato, and Chipotle Garlic aioli on a griddle toasted bun.

Buford T's Diablo Sandwich

Buford T's Diablo Sandwich

$15.50

Buford T’s Diablo Sandwich - Brisket, Switch Original Sausage, pickled Jalapeños and spicy chili arbol mayo on a griddle toasted bun.

The Boss Hogg Sandwich

The Boss Hogg Sandwich

$15.50

Smoked Pulled Pork, Chopped Pork Rinds, Hawg Wash Sauce, and Switch House Slaw

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Sliced Brisket (pickles, onions, and house sauce on the side) on a butter griddled bun.

Chopped Beef Sandwich

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$13.50

Chopped Beef on a griddle toasted bun. (pickles, onions, and sauce on the side).

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked Turkey on a griddle toasted bun. (pickles, onions, and house bbq sauce on the side. Tip: Ask for Lance's mustard sauce!).

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork on a griddle toasted bun. (pickles, onions, and house sauce served on the side)

Sides

Side - Serving

Side - Serving

$3.95

Individual Side Serving

Side - Pint

Side - Pint

$6.75

Side - Pint

Side - Quart

Side - Quart

$11.75

Side - Quart

Sweets

Homemade Peach Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream

Homemade Peach Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Homemade Peach Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.25

We currently offer Mexican Coca Cola and Mineral Water.

Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Tea

$8.00

A gallon jug of your favorite Texas tea to go!

Cocktails

Frozen Margaritas

Frozen Margaritas

$7.50

Our signature frozen margaritas are now available online! Margaritas are sold individually in sealed plastic pouches. ***Limit 4 per order. Customers must provide proper identification upon arrival to complete sale.***

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Stiles Switch BBQ image
Stiles Switch BBQ image
Stiles Switch BBQ image

