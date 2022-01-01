Restaurant header imageView gallery
Still Partners

253 Reviews

$$

225 Sea Cliff Ave

Sea Cliff, NY 11579

Popular Items

Mains

$14.95

chargrilled sirloin (or sub grilled chicken), toasted English muffin, fries or field greens

Salmon

$24.95

scottish salmon, served over a corn & black bean mix, with sweet chili lime

$14.95

sweet potato & spinach burger, toasted English muffin, fries or field greens

$12.95

$19.95

$18.00Out of stock

$24.95Out of stock

Salads

$11.95

romaine, shaved parmigian, croutons, caesar dressing

$11.95

arugula & spinach, fennel & apple, almonds & craisins, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Arugala Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Apps & Bites

$8.95

$4.95

Bavarian pretzel bites, dijon

$15.95

$6.95Out of stock

$12.95Out of stock

$11.95

Sides

$4.95

$5.95
$4.95Out of stock
$1.95

$4.95Out of stock

$5.95Out of stock

$5.95Out of stock

Sliders

$12.95

2 sliders w/ cheddar, slaw, fries

$13.95Out of stock

2 sliders w/cheddar and fries

Pizzas

mozzarella, tomato sauce, slices roasted tomatoes, basil, parmesan

$10.95Out of stock

$13.95Out of stock

$12.95Out of stock

ricotta, roasted tomatoes, pesto, parm

Dagwood’s

grilled chicken, sautéed onions, mozzerella, BBQ sauce, served on a hero, with fries

$12.95Out of stock

$19.95Out of stock

Quesadillas

$16.95Out of stock

grilled chicken, sautéed onions, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, served on baguette, with fries.

Juvies

$8.95

$11.95

$13.95

$9.95
$9.95

Simple for the kids. Pasta, a little salt, a little butter.

Desserts

$9.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

225 Sea Cliff Ave, Sea Cliff, NY 11579

