Still Water Grill

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

TITO's

$10.00

Stoli raspberry

$10.00

whipped cream vodka

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$10.00

Hendrix

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Myers Dark

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Jose Gold

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Café

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

1800

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Cazadores

$11.00

Espalon

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

jack Honey

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Crown

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Bullet

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Seagrams VO

$11.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Bib and Tucker

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Baileys

$10.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Butter Shots

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chocolat

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme de Banana

$8.00

Creme de Cacao

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Honey Liqueur

$8.00

Hot Damn

$8.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Watermelon Liqueur

$8.00

Sambuca black

$10.00

Bottled / Canned

BTL Bud LT

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Coors LT

$5.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Crazy Cock

$6.00

BTL Dos Equis

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Heineken 00

$6.00

BTL McKenzies Blk Cherry

$6.00

BTL Miller LT

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Nutlr

$6.00

BTL Samuel Boston

$6.00

BTL Seasonal Porter

$7.00

BTL Stella

$6.00

BTL Truly

$6.00

BTL Twisted Tea

$5.00

BTL White Claw

$6.00

BTL Yeungling

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Busch

$5.00

Draft Beer

DFT Bud LT

$5.00

DFT Coors LT

$5.00

DFT Blue Moon

$7.00

DFT Headway IPA

$8.00

DFT Sea Hag IPA

$8.00

DFT Naughy Nurse

$7.00

DFT Guiness

$7.00

DFT Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Wine

JOSH CABERNET

$10.00

BAREFOOT MERLOT

$7.00

BAREFOOT MOSCATO

$7.00

KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$9.00

ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Stillwater's Pineapple "Water"

$10.00

Classic Premium Margartia

$9.00

Tropical Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Brian's Approved Mai Tai

$10.00

Smore's White Russian

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Andy's Old Fashioned

$10.00

NA Beverages

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DECAF

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

HOSMER ROOTBEER

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

KIDS BEVERAGE

$0.99

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

328 East Street, Stafford Springs, CT 06076

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
